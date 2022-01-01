Prime & Provisions
1,256 Reviews
$$$$
222 N LaSalle St
Chicago, IL 60601
Appetizers
Chilled Half Lobster
Crab Cake
6 oz. Lump Blue Crab & Lobster meat (knuckle & claw) mixed with lemon, dijon mustard, panko bread crumbs, egg, Worcestershire, Tabasco, Old Bay, cayenne, Coleman's mustard, mayo & parsley. Served with mustard aoli, grilled lemon and arugula.
Fried Chicken
Both white and dark meat. All natural chicken, battered in our house batter. Fried in vegetable oil. Served with Chili Michigan Maple Syrup that has been infused with fermented Korean chili paste.
1/2 Fried Chicken
Both white and dark meat. All natural chicken, battered in our house batter. Fried in vegetable oil. Served with Chili Michigan Maple Syrup that has been infused with fermented Korean chili paste.
Dozen Oysters
Daily selection of hand shucked East & West Coast oysters. Served with lemon ginger mignonette & atomic horseradish
Half Dozen Oysters
Daily selection of hand shucked East & West Coast oysters. Served with lemon ginger mignonette & atomic horseradish
House Flared Thick Cut Bacon
Cured & smoked pork belly cut into 1" thick slices. Heavily peppered & cooked in an 1800* broiler. Bacon will be charred, finished with a Chili Michigan Maple Syrup drizzle, a dark chocolate.
Grilled Octopus
Potato Skins
Roasted Bone Marrow
Shellfish Tower
1 U 4/6 Shrimp, 2 oysters, 2 oz. King Crab leg & 1/2 lobster. Served with cocktail sauce, mustard aoli, lemon ginger mignonette & atomic horseradish.
Shrimp Cocktail 3pc
2 U 4/6 Shrimp. Cooled, peeled, deveined. Served with cocktail sauce and mustard aoli.
Steak Tartare
3 oz USDA Prime Grade steak, capers, cornichones, citrus crème fraiche, shallots, tarragon, dijon mustard, lime juice, chives, EVOO & quail egg. Served deconstructed, as a traditional tartare and presented to be mixed. Served with house made gaufrettes.
Tuna Carpaccio
Soups & Salads
House Salad
Beet Salad
Red, yellow & striped beets that have been braised in sugar & vinegar. Quarter-cut & tossed in a white balsamic vinaigrette. Served with kumquats, toasted pistachio, goat cheese , baby frisee, shaved fennel & arugula.
1/2 Caesar Salad
Chopped Romaine Hearts & julienned Kale mix. Tossed in our house Caesar Dressing & house made croutons. Finished with shaved parmesan.
Caesar Salad
Chopped Romaine Hearts & julienned Kale mix. Tossed in our house Caesar Dressing & house made croutons. Finished with shaved parmesan.
1/2 Chopped Salad
Mix of chopped Romaine, matchstick carrots, red cabbage & red Endive lettuce. Tossed with diced cucumbers, tomatoes, chopped egg whites, pepperoncini, onion, blue cheese crumbles & house thick cut bacon lardons, all in our house made vinaigrette dressing. Finished with avocado, sugared lemon & lime zest, salt, pepper & basil ribbons.
Prime Chopped Salad
Mix of chopped Romaine, matchstick carrots, red cabbage & red Endive lettuce. Tossed with diced cucumbers, tomatoes, chopped egg whites, pepperoncini, onion, blue cheese crumbles & house thick cut bacon lardons, all in our house made vinaigrette dressing. Finished with avocado, sugared lemon & lime zest, salt, pepper & basil ribbons.
Clam Chowder
Milk, heavy cream, butter, celery, chowder clams, clam juice, flour, bay leaf, boiled potatoes, onion & garlic. Garnished with fried potatoes & chives. Served with oyster crackers.
Cobb Salad
Mix of chopped Iceberg & Romaine lettuce, tossed in our House Vinaigrette dressing. Garnished with hard boiled egg, pepperoncini, thick cut bacon lardons, sliced avocado, grape tomatoes, blue cheese crumbles & 6oz sliced grilled chicken breast.
1/2 Crab Caesar
Chopped Romaine Hearts & julienned Kale mix. Tossed in our house Caesar Dressing & house made croutons. Finished with shaved parmesan & 1 oz of lump crab meat.
Lump Crab Caesar
Chopped Romaine Hearts & julienned Kale mix. Tossed in our house Caesar Dressing & house made croutons. Finished with shaved parmesan & 2 oz of lump crab meat.
French Onion Soup
Spanish onions, brown sugar, brandy & veal stock. A toasted French baguette with melted gruyere & Parmigiano Reggiano cheese.
Seafood Salad
Smoked Sturgeon & Potato Salad
Steak Salad
Mix of chopped iceberg & romaine lettuce, red endive, matchstick carrots, diced tomatoes, cucumber and blue cheese crumbles. Tossed with horseradish ranch dressing, finished with 4oz grilled & sliced beef tenderloin per guest's temp request
1/2 Wedge Salad
Baby Iceberg & charred Red Endive Leaves. blue cheese crumbles, diced roma tomatoes, thick cut bacon lardons, diced purple onion, scallions, lemon zest & EVOO. Dressed Blue Cheese Dressing & Creamy Italian Dressing.
Wedge Salad
Baby Iceberg & charred Red Endive Leaves. blue cheese crumbles, diced roma tomatoes, thick cut bacon lardons, diced purple onion, scallions, lemon zest & EVOO. Dressed Blue Cheese Dressing & Creamy Italian Dressing.
Steaks
10oz Signature-Cut Filet
All USDA Prime Black Angus, 100% natural. Served with roasted elephant garlic.
16oz Bone-In Filet
16 oz USDA Prime Black Angus, 100% natural. Served with roasted elephant garlic.
38oz Tomahawk Ribeye
38oz Linz Heritage Angus Beef, All Natural,(No hormone, No antibiotics), Grass-fed butter, Roasted Garlic
7oz Petite-Cut FIlet
All USDA Prime Black Angus, 100% natural. Served with roasted elephant garlic.
Kansas City Strip
18 oz Bone-In USDA Prime Black Angus, 100% natural. Served with roasted elephant garlic.
Lunch Steak Frites
Meyer Wet aged NY Strip
New York Strip
16 oz USDA Prime Black Angus, 100% natural. Served with roasted elephant garlic.
Porterhouse for 1
Porterhouse for 2
36 oz USDA Prime Black Angus, 100% natural. All served roasted elephant garlic.
Ribeye
24 oz Bone-In USDA Prime Black Angus, 100% natural. Served with roasted elephant garlic.
Trio of Filet Medallions
Escorts
Bruleed Sweet Potato
Jumbo sweet potato, baked until slightly over-cooked, promoting slight caramelizing and soft. Filled with turbinado sugar and bruleed. Served with a side of Cajeta butter.
Charred Sweet Corn
Sweet corn roasted and taken off of the cob. Served with parmesan cream, lime juice, lime zest, cayenne pepper & cilantro.
Creamed Spinach
Spinach is blanched & roughly chopped. Mixed with a sauce of milk, flour, butter, cream, roasted garlic, onion, Garnished with a charred lemon.
Decadent Mac & Cheese
Elbow macaroni, gruyere, fontina & cheddar cheese & secret ingredient. Finished with Panko breadcrumb crust.
Duck Risotto
French Fries
French Green Beans
House-Cut Truffle and Parmesan French Fries
8oz. Hand cut, skin-on, Russet potato fries. Deep fried in vegetable oil. Tossed with salt, pepper & parsley.
Lobster Tail Mac
Elbow macaroni, gruyere, fontina & cheddar cheese & secret ingredient. Finished with Panko breadcrumb crust. Served with a 6oz Lobster Tail.
Parmesan Cheddar Potato Gratin
Sliced potatoes layered with cheddar and parmesan cheese, heavy cream, garlic, salt and pepper and baked at 350 until bubbly. Pressed with weights to compress into a "brick" and then topped with more cheddar and placed under broiler until lightly crisped.
Properly Whipped Potatoes
Russet potatoes whipped with sour cream, heavy cream & copious amounts of butter. Finished under the broiler with an herbed horseradish breadcrumb crust.
Roasted Brussels Sprouts
Brussels sprouts lightly blanched, split & tossed with garlic oil. Charred under the broiler, finished with thick cut bacon, butter, fried elephant garlic chips & lemon zest. Drizzled with a white balsamic reduction & Michigan chili maple syrup.
Roasted Wild Mushrooms
Shiitake, Oyster & Button Mushrooms dry roasted and sautéed with truffle paste, roasted garlic, veal demi glace, butter, salt & pepper. Finished with fresh thyme, chives, parsley, lemon juice & zest.
Sautéed Broccoli
Broccoli is lightly blanched & charred. Then seasoned with lemon juice, white wine, garlic, salt & pepper.
Sautéed Spinach
Spinach sautéed with roasted garlic, lemon, salt, pepper & white wine.
Substantial Baked Potato
40 ct Russet potato. Oil rubbed & salt crusted. Baked @ 400 degrees until fluffy. Served with all the fixings (bacon, shredded cheese & creme fraiche) on the side.
Other Entrees
Cauliflower Steak
Brined and Blackened Purple Cauliflower, Vegan Gravy, Roasted Garlic and Garlic Oil
Double Cut Pork Chop
Lamb Chops
Two double Cut lamb Chops, 8oz each, served with Parsnip Puree & Currant Lamb Jus
Roasted Chicken
1/2 chicken, partially deboned. White & dark meat, with crispy fried potatoes, Parmesan Garlic Sauce. Served with Black Garlic Bread
Seafood
.5 lbs Alaskan King Crab Legs
Red King Crab Legs. Cleaned in-house. Served either chilled or steamed. Accompanied with grass-fed drawn butter & chilled mustard aoli.
1 lb Alaskan King Legs
Red King Crab Legs. Cleaned in-house. Served either chilled or steamed. Accompanied with grass-fed drawn butter & chilled mustard aoli.
1.5 lbs King Legs
Red King Crab Legs. Cleaned in-house. Served either chilled or steamed. Accompanied with grass-fed drawn butter & chilled mustard aoli.
Colossal Australian Lobster Tail
24 oz broiled lobster tail. Accompanied with grass-fed drawn butter & chilled mustard aoli.
Dover Sole
Lobster Tail
6 oz tail sourced from the cold Canadian waters. Accompanied with grass-fed drawn butter & chilled mustard aoli.
Roasted Wild Salmon
Maple Mustard Glazed Salmon served with Farro and rainbow Swiss Chard
Sandwiches
Cheesesteak
9 oz sliced Dry aged Ribeye, Griddle cooked with caramelized onions, roasted garlic puree, White American cheese on a steamed hoagie roll. Served with French Fries.
Chicken Sandwich
6oz Crystal Valley Farms fried chicken breast, battered in our house batter, served on a toasted brioche bun with arugula, fresh tomato, pickles and a garlic aoli. Served with French Fries.
Dry-Aged Prime Burger
8oz Dry aged patty. Built from the bottom up is base of toasted brioche bun, sliced white onion lightly grilled, 3 fresh tomato slices, burger patty, American cheese, Dijonaise, pickles, top off with toasted brioche bun. Served with French Fries.
Fish Sandwich
7oz blackened Florida red grouper. Served on a toasted brioche bun spread with house made tartar, Bibb lettuce & sliced tomato. Served with French Fries.
Lobster Club
Toasted Brioche spread with Louie dressing, layered with Bibb lettuce, house thick cut bacon, sliced tomato, avocado & 3oz fresh lobster meat (knuckle, leg & claw) that has also been tossed in the Louie dressing. Served with French Fries.
Prime Experience
Desserts
Apple Pie a la Mode
Brandy marinated apples, in a baked pastry crust with butterscotch sauce. Served with vanilla gelato.
Banana Cream Pie
Bruleed bananas, banana liqueur & vanilla custard in a vanilla wafer crust. With banana chips, whip cream & caramel sauce.
Carrot Cake
Chocolate Caramel Cake
Caramel, chocolate & coffee marble cake. Caramel & fudge frosting. Served with a side of coffee whipped cream.
Caramel Creme Brûlée
Egg yolks, heavy cream, granulated sugar, salted caramel & vanilla bean. Brown sugar caramelized crust. Garnished with fresh berries & white chocolate stick.
Leche Cake
Classic yellow cake with whole milk, sweetened condensed milk, evaporated milk, & Rumchata. Vanilla whipped cream. Garnished with fresh berries tossed in a strawberry sauce.
Peanut Butter & Whipped Milk Chocolate Pie
Oreo cookie crust filled with dark chocolate, whipped peanut butter, caramel filling & milk chocolate whipped cream. Garnished with candied peanuts, chocolate & caramel pearls & a side of dairy-free chocolate sauce.
Seasonal Cheesecake
Caramel Pecan Pie
Sweet dough crust, Pecans, Maple, Praline Ice Cream
Sour Cherry Pie A la Mode
Family Style Packages
Family Style Beef Tenderloin
Our Family Meal Packages include Bread, Choice of Salad, Choice of Entree, Choice of 2 Side Dishes & Choice of Dessert.
Family Style Chicken
Our Family Meal Packages include Bread, Choice of Salad, Choice of Entree, Choice of 2 Side Dishes & Choice of Dessert.
Family Style Porterhouse
Our Family Meal Packages include Bread, Choice of Salad, Choice of Entree, Choice of 2 Side Dishes & Choice of Dessert.
Family Style Tomahawk
Our Family Meal Packages include Bread, Choice of Salad, Choice of Entree, Choice of 2 Side Dishes & Choice of Dessert.
Family Style Salmon
Brunch Drinks
|Sunday
|11:00 am - 9:00 pm
|Monday
|11:00 am - 10:00 pm
|Tuesday
|11:00 am - 10:00 pm
|Wednesday
|11:00 am - 10:00 pm
|Thursday
|11:00 am - 10:00 pm
|Friday
|11:00 am - 11:59 pm
|Saturday
|11:00 am - 11:59 pm
222 N LaSalle St, Chicago, IL 60601