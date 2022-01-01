Restaurant header imageView gallery
American
Seafood
Steakhouses

Prime & Provisions

1,256 Reviews

$$$$

222 N LaSalle St

Chicago, IL 60601

Appetizers

Chilled Half Lobster

$25.00
Crab Cake

Crab Cake

$27.00

6 oz. Lump Blue Crab & Lobster meat (knuckle & claw) mixed with lemon, dijon mustard, panko bread crumbs, egg, Worcestershire, Tabasco, Old Bay, cayenne, Coleman's mustard, mayo & parsley. Served with mustard aoli, grilled lemon and arugula.

Fried Chicken

Fried Chicken

$28.00

Both white and dark meat. All natural chicken, battered in our house batter. Fried in vegetable oil. Served with Chili Michigan Maple Syrup that has been infused with fermented Korean chili paste.

1/2 Fried Chicken

1/2 Fried Chicken

$17.00

Both white and dark meat. All natural chicken, battered in our house batter. Fried in vegetable oil. Served with Chili Michigan Maple Syrup that has been infused with fermented Korean chili paste.

Dozen Oysters

Dozen Oysters

$44.00

Daily selection of hand shucked East & West Coast oysters. Served with lemon ginger mignonette & atomic horseradish

Half Dozen Oysters

Half Dozen Oysters

$22.00

Daily selection of hand shucked East & West Coast oysters. Served with lemon ginger mignonette & atomic horseradish

House Flared Thick Cut Bacon

House Flared Thick Cut Bacon

$17.00

Cured & smoked pork belly cut into 1" thick slices. Heavily peppered & cooked in an 1800* broiler. Bacon will be charred, finished with a Chili Michigan Maple Syrup drizzle, a dark chocolate.

Grilled Octopus

$28.00

Potato Skins

$27.00

Roasted Bone Marrow

$26.00
Shellfish Tower

Shellfish Tower

$45.00

1 U 4/6 Shrimp, 2 oysters, 2 oz. King Crab leg & 1/2 lobster. Served with cocktail sauce, mustard aoli, lemon ginger mignonette & atomic horseradish.

Shrimp Cocktail 3pc

Shrimp Cocktail 3pc

$25.00

2 U 4/6 Shrimp. Cooled, peeled, deveined. Served with cocktail sauce and mustard aoli.

Steak Tartare

Steak Tartare

$24.00Out of stock

3 oz USDA Prime Grade steak, capers, cornichones, citrus crème fraiche, shallots, tarragon, dijon mustard, lime juice, chives, EVOO & quail egg. Served deconstructed, as a traditional tartare and presented to be mixed. Served with house made gaufrettes.

Tuna Carpaccio

$24.00

Soups & Salads

House Salad

$9.00

Beet Salad

$18.00

Red, yellow & striped beets that have been braised in sugar & vinegar. Quarter-cut & tossed in a white balsamic vinaigrette. Served with kumquats, toasted pistachio, goat cheese , baby frisee, shaved fennel & arugula.

1/2 Caesar Salad

$7.00

Chopped Romaine Hearts & julienned Kale mix. Tossed in our house Caesar Dressing & house made croutons. Finished with shaved parmesan.

Caesar Salad

$13.00

Chopped Romaine Hearts & julienned Kale mix. Tossed in our house Caesar Dressing & house made croutons. Finished with shaved parmesan.

1/2 Chopped Salad

1/2 Chopped Salad

$10.00

Mix of chopped Romaine, matchstick carrots, red cabbage & red Endive lettuce. Tossed with diced cucumbers, tomatoes, chopped egg whites, pepperoncini, onion, blue cheese crumbles & house thick cut bacon lardons, all in our house made vinaigrette dressing. Finished with avocado, sugared lemon & lime zest, salt, pepper & basil ribbons.

Prime Chopped Salad

Prime Chopped Salad

$18.00

Mix of chopped Romaine, matchstick carrots, red cabbage & red Endive lettuce. Tossed with diced cucumbers, tomatoes, chopped egg whites, pepperoncini, onion, blue cheese crumbles & house thick cut bacon lardons, all in our house made vinaigrette dressing. Finished with avocado, sugared lemon & lime zest, salt, pepper & basil ribbons.

Clam Chowder

$15.00

Milk, heavy cream, butter, celery, chowder clams, clam juice, flour, bay leaf, boiled potatoes, onion & garlic. Garnished with fried potatoes & chives. Served with oyster crackers.

Cobb Salad

Cobb Salad

$19.00

Mix of chopped Iceberg & Romaine lettuce, tossed in our House Vinaigrette dressing. Garnished with hard boiled egg, pepperoncini, thick cut bacon lardons, sliced avocado, grape tomatoes, blue cheese crumbles & 6oz sliced grilled chicken breast.

1/2 Crab Caesar

1/2 Crab Caesar

$12.00

Chopped Romaine Hearts & julienned Kale mix. Tossed in our house Caesar Dressing & house made croutons. Finished with shaved parmesan & 1 oz of lump crab meat.

Lump Crab Caesar

Lump Crab Caesar

$22.00

Chopped Romaine Hearts & julienned Kale mix. Tossed in our house Caesar Dressing & house made croutons. Finished with shaved parmesan & 2 oz of lump crab meat.

French Onion Soup

French Onion Soup

$14.00

Spanish onions, brown sugar, brandy & veal stock. A toasted French baguette with melted gruyere & Parmigiano Reggiano cheese.

Seafood Salad

Seafood Salad

$38.00

Smoked Sturgeon & Potato Salad

$28.00

Steak Salad

$23.00

Mix of chopped iceberg & romaine lettuce, red endive, matchstick carrots, diced tomatoes, cucumber and blue cheese crumbles. Tossed with horseradish ranch dressing, finished with 4oz grilled & sliced beef tenderloin per guest's temp request

1/2 Wedge Salad

1/2 Wedge Salad

$9.00

Baby Iceberg & charred Red Endive Leaves. blue cheese crumbles, diced roma tomatoes, thick cut bacon lardons, diced purple onion, scallions, lemon zest & EVOO. Dressed Blue Cheese Dressing & Creamy Italian Dressing.

Wedge Salad

Wedge Salad

$16.00

Baby Iceberg & charred Red Endive Leaves. blue cheese crumbles, diced roma tomatoes, thick cut bacon lardons, diced purple onion, scallions, lemon zest & EVOO. Dressed Blue Cheese Dressing & Creamy Italian Dressing.

Steaks

10oz Signature-Cut Filet

10oz Signature-Cut Filet

$68.00

All USDA Prime Black Angus, 100% natural. Served with roasted elephant garlic.

16oz Bone-In Filet

16oz Bone-In Filet

$82.00

16 oz USDA Prime Black Angus, 100% natural. Served with roasted elephant garlic.

38oz Tomahawk Ribeye

38oz Tomahawk Ribeye

$210.00

38oz Linz Heritage Angus Beef, All Natural,(No hormone, No antibiotics), Grass-fed butter, Roasted Garlic

7oz Petite-Cut FIlet

7oz Petite-Cut FIlet

$54.00

All USDA Prime Black Angus, 100% natural. Served with roasted elephant garlic.

Kansas City Strip

Kansas City Strip

$79.00

18 oz Bone-In USDA Prime Black Angus, 100% natural. Served with roasted elephant garlic.

Lunch Steak Frites

$29.00

Meyer Wet aged NY Strip

$77.00
New York Strip

New York Strip

$77.00

16 oz USDA Prime Black Angus, 100% natural. Served with roasted elephant garlic.

Porterhouse for 1

$72.00Out of stock
Porterhouse for 2

Porterhouse for 2

$138.00

36 oz USDA Prime Black Angus, 100% natural. All served roasted elephant garlic.

Ribeye

$87.00

24 oz Bone-In USDA Prime Black Angus, 100% natural. Served with roasted elephant garlic.

Trio of Filet Medallions

$62.00

Escorts

Bruleed Sweet Potato

$15.00Out of stock

Jumbo sweet potato, baked until slightly over-cooked, promoting slight caramelizing and soft. Filled with turbinado sugar and bruleed. Served with a side of Cajeta butter.

Charred Sweet Corn

$15.00

Sweet corn roasted and taken off of the cob. Served with parmesan cream, lime juice, lime zest, cayenne pepper & cilantro.

Creamed Spinach

$15.00

Spinach is blanched & roughly chopped. Mixed with a sauce of milk, flour, butter, cream, roasted garlic, onion, Garnished with a charred lemon.

Decadent Mac & Cheese

Decadent Mac & Cheese

$15.00

Elbow macaroni, gruyere, fontina & cheddar cheese & secret ingredient. Finished with Panko breadcrumb crust.

Duck Risotto

$25.00Out of stock

French Fries

$9.00

French Green Beans

$15.00

House-Cut Truffle and Parmesan French Fries

$15.00

8oz. Hand cut, skin-on, Russet potato fries. Deep fried in vegetable oil. Tossed with salt, pepper & parsley.

Lobster Tail Mac

Lobster Tail Mac

$49.00

Elbow macaroni, gruyere, fontina & cheddar cheese & secret ingredient. Finished with Panko breadcrumb crust. Served with a 6oz Lobster Tail.

Parmesan Cheddar Potato Gratin

$15.00

Sliced potatoes layered with cheddar and parmesan cheese, heavy cream, garlic, salt and pepper and baked at 350 until bubbly. Pressed with weights to compress into a "brick" and then topped with more cheddar and placed under broiler until lightly crisped.

Properly Whipped Potatoes

$15.00

Russet potatoes whipped with sour cream, heavy cream & copious amounts of butter. Finished under the broiler with an herbed horseradish breadcrumb crust.

Roasted Brussels Sprouts

Roasted Brussels Sprouts

$15.00

Brussels sprouts lightly blanched, split & tossed with garlic oil. Charred under the broiler, finished with thick cut bacon, butter, fried elephant garlic chips & lemon zest. Drizzled with a white balsamic reduction & Michigan chili maple syrup.

Roasted Wild Mushrooms

$15.00

Shiitake, Oyster & Button Mushrooms dry roasted and sautéed with truffle paste, roasted garlic, veal demi glace, butter, salt & pepper. Finished with fresh thyme, chives, parsley, lemon juice & zest.

Sautéed Broccoli

$15.00

Broccoli is lightly blanched & charred. Then seasoned with lemon juice, white wine, garlic, salt & pepper.

Sautéed Spinach

$15.00

Spinach sautéed with roasted garlic, lemon, salt, pepper & white wine.

Substantial Baked Potato

Substantial Baked Potato

$15.00

40 ct Russet potato. Oil rubbed & salt crusted. Baked @ 400 degrees until fluffy. Served with all the fixings (bacon, shredded cheese & creme fraiche) on the side.

Other Entrees

Cauliflower Steak

Cauliflower Steak

$29.00

Brined and Blackened Purple Cauliflower, Vegan Gravy, Roasted Garlic and Garlic Oil

Double Cut Pork Chop

$48.00

Lamb Chops

$69.00

Two double Cut lamb Chops, 8oz each, served with Parsnip Puree & Currant Lamb Jus

Roasted Chicken

Roasted Chicken

$42.00

1/2 chicken, partially deboned. White & dark meat, with crispy fried potatoes, Parmesan Garlic Sauce. Served with Black Garlic Bread

Seafood

.5 lbs Alaskan King Crab Legs

.5 lbs Alaskan King Crab Legs

$80.00

Red King Crab Legs. Cleaned in-house. Served either chilled or steamed. Accompanied with grass-fed drawn butter & chilled mustard aoli.

1 lb Alaskan King Legs

1 lb Alaskan King Legs

$150.00

Red King Crab Legs. Cleaned in-house. Served either chilled or steamed. Accompanied with grass-fed drawn butter & chilled mustard aoli.

1.5 lbs King Legs

1.5 lbs King Legs

$190.00

Red King Crab Legs. Cleaned in-house. Served either chilled or steamed. Accompanied with grass-fed drawn butter & chilled mustard aoli.

Colossal Australian Lobster Tail

Colossal Australian Lobster Tail

$105.00

24 oz broiled lobster tail. Accompanied with grass-fed drawn butter & chilled mustard aoli.

Dover Sole

Dover Sole

$75.00
Lobster Tail

Lobster Tail

$35.00

6 oz tail sourced from the cold Canadian waters. Accompanied with grass-fed drawn butter & chilled mustard aoli.

Roasted Wild Salmon

Roasted Wild Salmon

$45.00

Maple Mustard Glazed Salmon served with Farro and rainbow Swiss Chard

Sandwiches

Cheesesteak

Cheesesteak

$21.00

9 oz sliced Dry aged Ribeye, Griddle cooked with caramelized onions, roasted garlic puree, White American cheese on a steamed hoagie roll. Served with French Fries.

Chicken Sandwich

Chicken Sandwich

$17.00

6oz Crystal Valley Farms fried chicken breast, battered in our house batter, served on a toasted brioche bun with arugula, fresh tomato, pickles and a garlic aoli. Served with French Fries.

Dry-Aged Prime Burger

Dry-Aged Prime Burger

$26.00

8oz Dry aged patty. Built from the bottom up is base of toasted brioche bun, sliced white onion lightly grilled, 3 fresh tomato slices, burger patty, American cheese, Dijonaise, pickles, top off with toasted brioche bun. Served with French Fries.

Fish Sandwich

$21.00

7oz blackened Florida red grouper. Served on a toasted brioche bun spread with house made tartar, Bibb lettuce & sliced tomato. Served with French Fries.

Lobster Club

Lobster Club

$26.00

Toasted Brioche spread with Louie dressing, layered with Bibb lettuce, house thick cut bacon, sliced tomato, avocado & 3oz fresh lobster meat (knuckle, leg & claw) that has also been tossed in the Louie dressing. Served with French Fries.

Prime Experience

Tasting Menu First Course

Tasting Menu Second Course

Tasting Menu Third Course

Tasting Menu Fourth course

$130.00

Tasting Menu Dessert

Tasting Menu Wine First/Second Course

Tasting Menu Wine Third/Fourth Course

$50.00

Tasting Menu Wine Dessert

Desserts

Apple Pie a la Mode

Apple Pie a la Mode

$13.00

Brandy marinated apples, in a baked pastry crust with butterscotch sauce. Served with vanilla gelato.

Banana Cream Pie

Banana Cream Pie

$13.00

Bruleed bananas, banana liqueur & vanilla custard in a vanilla wafer crust. With banana chips, whip cream & caramel sauce.

Carrot Cake

Carrot Cake

$13.00
Chocolate Caramel Cake

Chocolate Caramel Cake

$13.00

Caramel, chocolate & coffee marble cake. Caramel & fudge frosting. Served with a side of coffee whipped cream.

Caramel Creme Brûlée

$13.00

Egg yolks, heavy cream, granulated sugar, salted caramel & vanilla bean. Brown sugar caramelized crust. Garnished with fresh berries & white chocolate stick.

Leche Cake

Leche Cake

$13.00

Classic yellow cake with whole milk, sweetened condensed milk, evaporated milk, & Rumchata. Vanilla whipped cream. Garnished with fresh berries tossed in a strawberry sauce.

Peanut Butter & Whipped Milk Chocolate Pie

Peanut Butter & Whipped Milk Chocolate Pie

$13.00

Oreo cookie crust filled with dark chocolate, whipped peanut butter, caramel filling & milk chocolate whipped cream. Garnished with candied peanuts, chocolate & caramel pearls & a side of dairy-free chocolate sauce.

Seasonal Cheesecake

$13.00

Caramel Pecan Pie

$13.00Out of stock

Sweet dough crust, Pecans, Maple, Praline Ice Cream

Sour Cherry Pie A la Mode

Sour Cherry Pie A la Mode

$13.00Out of stock

Family Style Packages

Family Style Beef Tenderloin

Family Style Beef Tenderloin

$85.00

Our Family Meal Packages include Bread, Choice of Salad, Choice of Entree, Choice of 2 Side Dishes & Choice of Dessert.

Family Style Chicken

Family Style Chicken

$65.00

Our Family Meal Packages include Bread, Choice of Salad, Choice of Entree, Choice of 2 Side Dishes & Choice of Dessert.

Family Style Porterhouse

Family Style Porterhouse

$105.00

Our Family Meal Packages include Bread, Choice of Salad, Choice of Entree, Choice of 2 Side Dishes & Choice of Dessert.

Family Style Tomahawk

Family Style Tomahawk

$140.00

Our Family Meal Packages include Bread, Choice of Salad, Choice of Entree, Choice of 2 Side Dishes & Choice of Dessert.

Family Style Salmon

$65.00

All hours
Sunday11:00 am - 9:00 pm
Monday11:00 am - 10:00 pm
Tuesday11:00 am - 10:00 pm
Wednesday11:00 am - 10:00 pm
Thursday11:00 am - 10:00 pm
Friday11:00 am - 11:59 pm
Saturday11:00 am - 11:59 pm
Location

222 N LaSalle St, Chicago, IL 60601

Directions

Prime & Provisions image
Prime & Provisions image

