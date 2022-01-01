Restaurant header imageView gallery
Seafood
American
Breakfast & Brunch

The Dearborn 145 N Dearborn St

No reviews yet

145 North Dearborn Street

Chicago, IL 60601

Order Again

Popular Items

Fries
House Salad
Market Salad

Soup/Salad

Market Salad

$18.00

Little Gem Caesar

$18.00

House Salad

$8.00

Side Market Salad

$9.00

Side Caesar Salad

$9.00

Chicken & Vegetable Soup

$14.00

Pizza

Cheese Pizza

$21.00

Pepperoni Pizza

$23.00

Prosciutto Pizza

$25.00

Baby Kale Pizza

$22.00

Lunch Sandwich

The Dearborn Burger

$20.00

Buffalo Chicken Sandwich

$18.00

Mushroom & Truffle Grilled Cheese

$18.00

Pastrami "Cubano"

$20.00

Carnitas & Baguette

$18.00

Chicago "Cheesesteak"

$25.00

Fried Eggplant Sandwich

$15.00Out of stock

Chip Shop

Cod F&C

$24.00

Side Of Curry Gravy

$4.00

Lunch Entree

Shrimp & Grits

$20.00

Gnocchi

$26.00

Fruits De Mer

$32.00

Lunch Enhancements

Parker House Rolls

$8.00

Fries

$8.00

Parmesan Truffle Fries

$12.00

Brussels Sprouts

$13.00

Shishito Peppers

$13.00

Kids Menu

Kid Burger

$11.00

Kid Chx Fingers

$11.00

Kid Grilled Cheese

$11.00

Lunch Pastry

Chocolate Root Beer Float Layer Cake

$15.00

Ice Cream and Sorbet

$4.00

Ice Cream Sandwich

$8.00

1/2 Doz. Cookies to Go

$12.00

Semifreddo & Berries

$13.00

Fried "Apple Pie"

$13.00

Kid's Sundae

$8.00

With Toast

Salmon Rillettes

$15.00

Bone Marrow

$15.00

Torria

Pint of Croutons

$4.00

Quart of Croutons

$6.00

Side of Salmon Well Done

$13.00

Slice of Swiss Cheese

$1.00

Specials

Seafood Chowder

$15.00Out of stock
All hours
Sunday10:00 am - 3:00 am
Monday10:00 am - 3:00 am
Tuesday10:00 am - 3:00 am
Wednesday10:00 am - 3:00 am
Thursday10:00 am - 3:00 am
Friday10:00 am - 3:00 am
Saturday10:00 am - 3:00 am
We are where you want to be in the heart of Chicago’s Loop, a perfect break from the bustle of the theaters, museums and shops around us. Settle into a seat in our spacious dining room and enjoy Chef Aaron Cuschieri’s Midwest-focused cooking for lunch or dinner. Our team at The Dearborn is committed to your health and well-being. To ensure everyone’s safety as we welcome you back, we ask that you follow the social distancing and sanitary guidelines that have been put in place to protect you and our staff.

145 North Dearborn Street, Chicago, IL 60601

