American
Seafood
Breakfast & Brunch

The Hampton Social Streeterville

1,259 Reviews

$$

164 East Grand Ave

Chicago, IL 60611

ahi tuna, avocado, cucumber, radish, taro chips, sesame seeds, honey chili vinaigrette
Bang Bang Chicken

Bang Bang Chicken

$17.00

hand breaded, slaw, house bbq, bang bang chili sauce, seafood salad

Colossal Crab Cake

$19.00
Coopers Beach Calamari

Coopers Beach Calamari

$19.00

crispy fried, lemon garlic aioli, cocktail sauce

Crab + Shrimp Bruschetta

Crab + Shrimp Bruschetta

$23.00

sweet chili aioli, smoked tomatoes, crispy ciabatta

Grilled Octopus

Grilled Octopus

$24.00

potatoes, creamy herb sauce, olives, pistachios

Monkey Bread

$16.00

Short Rib Poutine

$19.00

Spinach Dip

$16.00

Goat Cheese Quesadilla

$16.00

Fried Oysters Rockefeller

$22.00

Soup & Salad

Classic Wedge

$18.00
Golden Beet

Golden Beet

$17.00

red + gold beets, oranges, goat cheese, pistachios

Green Goddess

$17.00
Hampton Caesar

Hampton Caesar

$16.00

mesclun greens, crispy bacon, croutons, parmesan, housemade caesar

Lighthouse Side Salad

$5.00

Mixed Greens, Tomato, Croutons, Egg, Cucumber and Lemon Vinaigrette

New England Clam Chowder

New England Clam Chowder

$9.00

corn, potatoes, bacon

Tuna Bowl

$25.00

Chicken Pesto Bowl

$24.00

Cold Bar

Salmon Poke

Salmon Poke

$19.00

umami, mango, crab, chili aioli

Shrimp Cocktail

Shrimp Cocktail

$29.00

six per order

Sparkling Seafood Tower

$140.00
Today's Oysters

Today's Oysters

$25.50
Tuna Tartare

Tuna Tartare

$20.00

avocado, taro chips, honey chili vinaigrette

Scallop Ceviche

$22.00

Hand Helds

Lobster Roll

Lobster Roll

$34.00

manhattan style: warm + buttery -OR- maine style: chilled + creamy

Shelter Island Chicken Sandwich

Shelter Island Chicken Sandwich

$19.00

crispy fried, slaw, apple, swiss, pickles, spicy aioli, egg bun

Smash Burger

Smash Burger

$19.00

double patty, cheddar, pickles, mustard aioli, egg bun

Beyond Smash Burger

Beyond Smash Burger

$21.50

beyond meat patty, cheddar, pickles, mustard aioli, egg bun

Shrimp Tacos

$23.00

Cod Tacos

$23.00

Brunch Plates

Avocado Toast

Avocado Toast

$17.00

grilled asparagus, roasted tomato, feta, crispy onion, sesame seeds

Bananas Foster French Toast

Bananas Foster French Toast

$16.00

amaretto caramel, crispy plantains, powdered sugar, pecans

Breakfast Burrito

Breakfast Burrito

$16.00

scrambled egg, potatoes, sausage, black beans, queso, sour cream, fruit medley

Breakfast Sandwich

Breakfast Sandwich

$16.00

candied thick cut bacon, scrambled egg, cheddar, croissant, fruit

Crab Cake Benedict

Crab Cake Benedict

$28.00

hashbrowns, power greens, 5 minute egg, roasted tomato hollandaise

Denver Scramble

Denver Scramble

$16.00

scrambled eggs, peppers, onions, cheddar, ham, hashbrowns, toast

Fried Chicken Stack

Fried Chicken Stack

$18.00

chicken breast, sausage gravy, french toast, fried egg, syrup

Gatsby Breakfast

Gatsby Breakfast

$23.00

2 eggs, french toast, bacon, hash browns

Grandma Swan's Pancakes

Grandma Swan's Pancakes

$14.00

whipped butter, house syrup

Smoked Salmon Tartine

Smoked Salmon Tartine

$17.00

green tomatoes, pickled red onions, croissant, whipped shallot smear, fruit medley

Steak and Eggs

Steak and Eggs

$26.00

grilled sirloin, fried egg, cauliflower rice, cilantro, avocado

Sunrise Beach Bowl

Sunrise Beach Bowl

$18.00

brown rice, quinoa, avocado, plantains, onion, fried egg, black beans, salsa, jalapeño aioli

Sides

Bacon

$3.50

Croissant

$3.00

French Fries

$5.00

Fruit Mix

$4.00

Hashbrowns

$5.50

Parmesan Truffle Fries

$12.00

Pork Sausage

$3.00

Potato Chips

$3.00

Single Pancake

$2.50

Sour Dough Bread

$3.00

Turkey Sausage

$3.50

Two Eggs

$5.00

Sweets

Banana Cream Pie

Banana Cream Pie

$16.00

toasted waffle, bananas, chocolate shavings, whipped cream

Donut Drops

Donut Drops

$14.50

honey, chocolate sauce, vanilla ice cream

Ice Cream

$6.00

Starlet Espresso Martini

$18.00

Tres Leches Pound Cake

$15.00

Pumpkin Brownie

$15.00

Lobster & Brie Dip

Lobster & Brie Dip

$24.00Out of stock

garlic parmesan crumble, naan bread, served warm

Soup & Salad

Cilantro Kale

Cilantro Kale

$17.00Out of stock

slaw, edamame, umami sauce, pine nuts, sesame dressing

Classic Wedge

$18.00
Golden Beet

Golden Beet

$18.00

red + gold beets, oranges, goat cheese, pistachios

Green Goddess

$17.00
Hampton Caesar

Hampton Caesar

$16.00

mesclun greens, crispy bacon, croutons, parmesan, housemade caesar

Lighthouse Side Salad

$6.00

Mixed Greens, Tomato, Croutons, Egg, Cucumber and Lemon Vinaigrette

New England Clam Chowder

New England Clam Chowder

$10.00

corn, potatoes, bacon

A La Carte Sides

Bacon

$4.50

Croissant

$3.00

French Fries

$6.00

Fruit Mix

$5.00

Hashbrowns

$6.50

Pork Sausage

$4.00

Potato Chips

$3.00

Single Pancake

$3.50

Sour Dough Bread

$4.00

Turkey Sausage

$4.50

Two Eggs

$6.00

Desserts

Banana Cream Pie

Banana Cream Pie

$17.00

toasted waffle, bananas, chocolate shavings, whipped cream

Blondie Brownie

$16.00Out of stock
Donut Drops

Donut Drops

$15.50

honey, chocolate sauce, vanilla ice cream

Ice Cream

$7.00

Tres Leches Pound Cake

$15.00

Goat Cheese Spread

Goat Cheese Spread

$14.50

chili honey, pistachios, grilled bread, served warm

Lobster & Brie Dip

Lobster & Brie Dip

$23.00Out of stock

garlic parmesan crumble, naan bread, served warm

Pizzas

Avocado Corn

Avocado Corn

$18.50

avocado, corn, tomatoes, premium cheeses, garlic butter, basil

Four Cheese

Four Cheese

$17.50

red sauce, gouda, mozzarella, goat cheese

Pomodoro

Pomodoro

$18.00

green, roasted, & sun dried tomatoes, ricotta, mozzarella

Southampton

Southampton

$19.00

red sauce, pepperoni, sausage, premium cheeses, basil

Cilantro Kale

Cilantro Kale

$17.00Out of stock

slaw, edamame, umami sauce, pine nuts, sesame dressing

Coastal Wedge

Coastal Wedge

$29.00

shrimp, tomatoes, avocado, egg, louie sauce, citrus vinaigrette

Golden Beet

Golden Beet

$17.00

red + gold beets, oranges, goat cheese, pistachios

Lighthouse Side Salad

$5.00

Mixed Greens, Tomato, Croutons, Egg, Cucumber and Lemon Vinaigrette

Large Plates

Braised Short Rib

Braised Short Rib

$29.00

citrus braised, roasted vegetables, corn mousse, au jus

Fish & Chips

Fish & Chips

$25.00

battered cod, seaside tartar, shoestring french fries

Gamelli Pasta

Gamelli Pasta

$22.00Out of stock

roasted vegetables, whipped ricotta, pine nuts, tomato jus

Balsamic Glazed Skirt Steak

Balsamic Glazed Skirt Steak

$39.00

hand selected, grilled asparagus, creamed street corn, lime

Roasted Chicken

Roasted Chicken

$27.00Out of stock

herb roasted half chicken, baby potatoes, feta, chicken jus

Honey Glazed Salmon

Honey Glazed Salmon

$31.00

sweet honey-soy glaze, sauteed greens, asparagus, sesame seeds, seafood salad

Shrimp Tacos

Shrimp Tacos

$23.00

citrus marinated, slaw, spicy aioli, jalapeños, house salsa, lime, corn tortillas

Spicy Pipette

Spicy Pipette

$24.00

calabrian pepper vodka cream sauce, parmesan, basil

A La Carte Sides

Asparagus and Crab

$15.00

jumbo lump crab, corn mousse, smoked tomatoes

Grilled Asparagus

$8.00

Extra Tortilla Chips

Out of stock

French Fries

$5.00
Hampton Mac & Cheese

Hampton Mac & Cheese

$12.00

4 cheese sauce

Potato Chips

$3.00
Roasted Brussels Sprouts

Roasted Brussels Sprouts

$13.00

oven roasted, goat cheese, chili honey, almonds

Roasted Cauliflower

$12.00

olives, smoked tomatoes, yogurt, lemon

Sour Dough Bread

$3.00

Espresso Martini

$15.00

Ice Cream

$6.00
Molten Brownie

Molten Brownie

$15.00

amaretto caramel, chocolate sauce, vanilla ice cream, toasted pecans

Attributes and Amenities
check markTourists
check markIntimate
check markCasual
check markLive Music
check markHappy Hour
check markCozy
check markKid-Friendly
check markGroups
check markLoyalty and Reward Programs
check markWheelchair Accessible
check markGift Cards
check markTable Service
check markParking
check markOnline Ordering
check markTV
check markSolo Dining
check markSeating
check markReservations
check markDelivery
check markCryptocurrency
check markHigh Chairs
check markQR Codes
check markTakeout
All hours
Sunday 5:00 am - 3:00 am
Monday 5:00 am - 3:00 am
Tuesday 5:00 am - 3:00 am
Wednesday 5:00 am - 3:00 am
Thursday 5:00 am - 3:00 am
Friday 5:00 am - 3:00 am
Saturday 5:00 am - 3:00 am
Restaurant info

Hampton Social Coastal Fare

Website

Location

164 East Grand Ave, Chicago, IL 60611

Directions

Gallery
The Hampton Social image
The Hampton Social image
The Hampton Social image

