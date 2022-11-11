Restaurant header imageView gallery
Seafood
Chicken

JJ Fish & Chicken

No reviews yet

5401 South Wentworth Avenue

Chicago, IL 60609

Popular Items

20 for 20 + 2 Ltr
Banana Pudding
6 Wings

Wings & dark

3 Wings

$6.99

Dinner comes with fries & bread. Coleslaw is complimentary if requested!

4 Wings

$8.49

Dinner comes with fries & bread. Coleslaw is complimentary if requested!

6 Wings

$10.99

Dinner comes with fries & bread. Coleslaw is complimentary if requested!

10 Wings

$15.99

Dinner comes with fries & bread. Coleslaw is complimentary if requested!

20 Wings Special

$29.99

Catering Orders come with Fries & sauce

30 Wings

$49.99

Catering Orders come with Fries & sauce

40 Wings

$59.99

Catering Orders come with Fries & sauce

50 Wings + Box FF special

$69.99

50 wings Special comes with sauce only. Please add fries if you'd like

75 Wings

$109.99

75 wings special comes with sauce only. Check sides to add fries!

100 Wings special + 1/2 pan fries

$139.99

100 wings special comes with sauce only. Check side orders to add fries!

3 Dark

$4.49

4 Dark

$4.99

6 Dark

$7.99

8 Dark

$9.99

10 Dark + Slush

$11.99

20 for 20 + 2 Ltr

$19.99

30 Dark

$35.99

40 Dark

$39.99

50 Dark

$49.99

75 Dark

$75.99

100 Dark

$99.99

6x (2w,2L,2T)

$9.99

20 Mix (Wings/dark)

$29.99

25 Mix (Wings/dark)

$35.99

30 Mix (wings/dark)

$39.99

40 Mix (wings/dark)

$49.99

50 wings/dark +Box FF special!

$59.99

75 Mix (wings/dark)

$89.99

100 Mix (wings/dark) + box FF

$109.99

6 buff wings

$7.99

40 buff wings

$39.99

75 buff wings

$69.99

5 Dark

$6.99

Tender

Rg TNDR-3

$9.99

Md TNDR-4

$10.99

Lg TNDR-6

$12.99

Buff TNDR-4pc

$11.99

BBQ TNDR-4pc

$11.99

BUF/BBQ TNDR-4

$11.99

10 TNDR w/ fries

$19.99

Xtra TND

$3.00

Other Chkn

Sm Gizzard

$8.99

Large Gizzard

$10.49

Chkn Nuggets Dinner

$8.99

Chicken & waffles

$9.99

Dinner comes with fries & bread. Coleslaw is complimentary if requested!

Fish

Reg Cat -3pc

$12.99

med Cat -4pc

$14.99

Lrg Cat -5pc

$16.99

Reg Perch-3pc

$9.99

Reg Perch + free lemonade

$10.99

Reg All Steak-3pc

$13.99

Med All Steak-4pc

$16.99

Lrg All Steak-5pc

$18.99

Lg Cat (all hrshoe)-5pc

$15.99

Med Perch-4pc

$10.99

Reg Jack- 3pc

$9.99

Med Jack-4pc

$10.99

Lrg Jack-4pc

$12.99

Med Catnug

$9.99

Lrg Perch-5pc

$12.99

Reg Tails-3pc

$12.99

Med Tails-4pc

$14.99

Lrg Tails-5pc

$16.99

Med Cat Nug + Lemnd

$10.99

Lrg Catnuggets

$11.99

Reg Fillet-2pc

$10.99

Med Fillet-3pc

$12.99

Lrg Fillet-4pc

$15.99

Reg Tilapia-2pc

$9.99

Med Tilapia-3pc

$10.99

6 Fish with fries

$19.99

Reg Buffalo-3pc

$9.99

Med Buffalo-4pc

$10.99

Lrg Buffalo-5pc

$12.99

Lrg Tilapia-4pc

$12.99

Shrimp

Sm Reg Shrmp

$11.99

Lg Reg Shrmp

$15.99

Sm Jumbo Shrimp

$13.99

Lg Jumbo Shrimp

$24.99

Med Shrm Basket- 50pc

$29.99

JRM Basket- 30pc

$49.99

Fish by the piece

6 Fish with fries

$19.99

10 Fish w/ fries

$29.99

12 Fish with Fries

$35.99

21 Fish with Fries

$59.99

25 Fish with Fries

$69.99

30 Fish with Fries

$79.99

40 Fish with Fries

$99.99

50 Fish with Fries

$119.99

1/2 pan Catnuggets

$35.99

Full pan Catnuggets

$65.99

Pick 2,3,4

Pick 2

$15.99

Pick 3

$19.99

Pick 4

$24.99

Family Combo #1 (10 wings + 6 fish)

Family #1 (10 wings + 6 fish)

$34.99

Family Combo #2 (20 wings + 10 fish)

Family #2 (20 wings + 10 fish)

$59.99

Family Combo #3 (50 wings + 20 fish)

Family #3 (50 wings + 20 fish)

$99.99

Value meals

#1 (10 mix) +can

$13.99

#1 (12 buff) +can

$13.99

#2 (6 mix) +can

$10.99

#2 (10 L/T) +can

$10.99

#3 (Gizz/3 w) +can

$10.99

#3 (3w/cat nug) +can

$10.99

#4 (2p +5 ss) +can

$10.99

#4 (3w +5 ss) +can

$10.99

#5 (2TN +3w) +can

$10.99

#5 (1F +3w) + can

$10.99

#6 (2Tn + 5 ss) +can

$10.99

#6 (2p + 2Tn) +can

$10.99

#7 (pizz puff + 2w) +can

$8.99

#7 (6L/T) +can

$8.99

#8 (2Tp w/ ff +can)

$8.99

#8 (3Tn w/ ff +can)

$8.99

Pop/Desert

Pop

$2.20

Can pop

$1.32

mistic/calypso/snapl

$2.65

2 liter pop

$3.40

Slushy

$2.65

water

$1.00

Cake🍰

$3.49

Cheese Cake 🍰

$3.49

Banana Pudding

$3.49

Slushy 2 For 5

$4.99

Cookies

$2.99

Peach Cobbler

$3.29

1 Hot Pepper

$0.39

3 Hot Peppers

$0.99

Side Options

$1.00

Large Coleslaw

$1.99

Sm Grapes

$3.75

Lg Grapes

$6.99

Spaghetti

$2.99

Super Meal- Box FF

$6.99

Value Meal - Slushy + Coleslaw

$3.99

Xtras

Large Coleslaw

$1.99

Ranch

Lemon ppr Cup

$0.49

Large Lpp Cup

$5.99

Extra Fish

$2.99

Extra Chicken

$1.49

Pickle

$1.00

Spagetti

$1.99

Buffalo Sauce Cup

$0.50

Plastic Cup Empty

$0.25

Loaf Of Bread

$2.75

Lg Bufff cup

$1.50

Sml Bbq Cup

$0.50

Lg BBQ cup

$1.50

2 Slices Of Bread

$0.30

Big Mild Cup

$1.00

Big Hot Cup

$1.00

Xtra Tray

$0.30

Dip Bbq

$0.10

Dip Buf

$0.10

1/2 pan coleslaw

$12.99

Empty Cup

$0.25

Sides

Pizza puff

$3.99

2 pizza puff w/ fries

$6.99

Gyro melt

$3.99

Sm Okra

$3.49

Lg Okra

$5.99

Sm mushrooms

$3.49

Lg Mushrooms

$5.99

Onion Ring

$3.49

Lg Onion Rings

$5.99

Sm Poppers (4 pcs)

$3.99

6 Mozz

$5.99

9 Mozz

$8.99

Chicken nuggets 6

$4.49

Chicken nuggets 9

$5.99

Lg Poppers (6pc)

$5.99

Sm hush puppies

$3.49

Lg Hush Pup

$5.99

Mac Bites /\

$2.99

Sm Zuchinni

$3.99

Lg Zuchinni

$5.99

Sm Corn Nuggets

$3.99

Lg Corn Nug

$5.99

Cauliflour

$3.99

Lg Cauliflour

$5.99

Fried Pickles

$1.99

Lg Fried Pick

$5.99

Kids meal 6 Nug + can pop

$4.99

French fries 🍟

Small FF

$2.49

Med FF

$3.99

Large FF

$4.99

Box FF

$5.99

1/2 Pan FF

$9.49

Full Pan FF

$19.99
All hours
Sunday11:00 am - 12:00 am
Monday10:30 am - 11:00 pm
Tuesday10:30 am - 11:00 pm
Wednesday10:30 am - 11:00 pm
Thursday10:30 am - 11:00 pm
Friday10:30 am - 11:00 pm
Saturday11:00 am - 12:00 am
5401 South Wentworth Avenue, Chicago, IL 60609

