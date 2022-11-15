Restaurant header imageView gallery
Italian

Torchio Pasta Bar

review star

No reviews yet

738 North Wells Street

Chicago, IL 60654

Popular Items

Rigatoni Alla Vodka
Meatballs
Torchio Pasta

Appetizers

Burrata & Pesto

$16.00

Burrata cheese served with pesto, heirloom tomatoes, olive oil & Maldon salt

Saffron Arancini

$17.00

Saffron rice arancini stuffed with bolognese & mozzarella, served with Calabrian chili garlic tomato sauce

Ricotta & Fig Jam Crostinis

$12.00

Crostini topped with plum tomato fig jam & ricotta

Semolina Gnocchi

$14.00

Baked in marinara sauce & topped with mozzarella

Fried Artichoke Hearts

$17.00

Fried artichoke hearts with lemon caper butter sauce, served with side of arugula salad

Meatballs

$13.00

Beef & veal meatballs served in house-made tomato sauce

Shrimp Scampi Appetizer

$15.00

Salads

Arugula Salad

$12.00

With shaved mushrooms & Pecorino Romano, dressed in lemon & olive oil

Caesar Salad

$12.00

With house-made Caesar dressing, house-made croutons & shaved Parmigiano-Reggiano

Torchio Salad

$15.00

Chopped salad, shrimp, crispy pancetta, mozzarella, celery, chickpeas, cherry tomatoes & red onion in a light red wine vinaigrette dressing

Risotto

Braised Short Rib Risotto

$32.00

With red wine-braised beef short rib

Roasted Mushroom Risotto

$25.00

Cremini, shitake & button mushrooms with Pecorino Romano topped with white truffle-infused olive oil

Pancetta & Sausage Risotto

$23.00

With Calabrian chili, tomato & Parmigiano-Reggiano

Pasta

Torchio Pasta

$28.00

Torch-shaped pasta with sausage & cremini mushrooms in a brandy-thyme cream sauce

Giovanna's Bolognese

$28.00

Pappardelle with bolognese in a parmesan basket

Braised Short Rib & Pappardelle

$32.00

Pappardelle served with red wine-braised beef short rib

Orecchiette w/ Red Sauce & Spicy Sausage

$27.00

Orecchiette pasta, hot Italian sausage with Basque paprika, broccoli rabe in a garlic tomato oil sauce

Orecchiette w/ White Sauce & Regular Sausage

$27.00

Orecchiette pasta, hot Italian sausage with Basque paprika, broccoli rabe in a garlic tomato oil sauce

Truffle & Fried Burrata Fettuccine

$36.00

Pasta Caprese

$28.00

Mafaldine pasta with pesto, served on a bed of plum tomato sauce & topped with whipped burrata cheese, olive oil & Maldon salt

Fettuccine & Shrimp w/ Plum Tomato

$28.00

Fresh Vegetable Pappardelle

$27.00

Pappardelle, asparagus, peas, zucchini & yellow squash in a lemon butter sauce topped with Pecorino Romano

Mafaldine w/ Beef & Veal Ragu

$26.00

Spaghetti Carbonara

$25.00

Spaghetti with pancetta, Parmigiano-Reggiano & egg yolks

Cacio e Pepe

$23.00

Spaghetti with Pecorino Romano & coarse black pepper

Rigatoni, Taleggio Cream & Truffle Oil

$29.00

Rigatoni, taleggio cheese, heavy cream, roasted mushrooms & spinach topped with black & white truffle infused olive oil

Bucatini Arrabbiata Burrata

$29.00

Bucatini pasta, tomato sauce, red onion, garlic & red pepper flakes topped with burrata cheese & chili infused olive oil

Radiatore Al Telefono

$26.00

Scallops & Fettuccine

$28.00

Fettuccine, pan-seared scallops with garlic, butter, white wine, lemon juice, chili flakes & parsley

Rigatoni & Chicken with Pesto Cream

$27.00

Rigatoni with chicken, pesto cream, semi-dried tomatoes & toasted pine nuts

Seafood Fra Diavolo

$32.00

Spaghetti with mussels, shrimp & calamari in a spicy red tomato sauce

Fettuccine & Shrimp w/ Garlic Cream

$28.00

Rigatoni Alla Vodka

$25.00

Rigatoni pasta in pink vodka sauce

Bacon & Eggs Cacio e Pepe

$25.00

Fettuccine Alfredo

$24.00

Kid's Pasta

$10.00

Entrées

Weekend Supper

$34.00

Tuscan Chicken

$26.00

Seared & roasted boneless half chicken, lemon, garlic, white wine, served with sautéed broccoli rabe

Béchamel Bolognese Lasagna

$29.00

Sides

Broccoli Rabe

$8.00

Sautéed with garlic, oil & red pepper flakes

Asparagus

$8.00

Grilled with lemon & Parmigiano-Reggiano

Desserts

Lemon Olive Oil Cake

$11.00

Moist, not too sweet, with a hint of lemon, dusted with powdered sugar

Tiramisu

$10.00

The classic, authentic Italian “pick me up” made with Sparrow cold brew espresso

Torta di Cioccolato

$10.00

Flourless chocolate cake with a scoop of gelato & raspberry sauce

Mini Cannolis

$9.00

With house-made mascarpone & ricotta filling

All hours
SundayClosed
MondayClosed
Tuesday5:00 pm - 9:00 pm
Wednesday5:00 pm - 9:00 pm
Thursday5:00 pm - 9:00 pm
Friday5:00 pm - 10:00 pm
Saturday5:00 pm - 10:00 pm
Restaurant info

Who doesn't like pasta?

Location

738 North Wells Street, Chicago, IL 60654

Directions

