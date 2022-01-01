Tacos in Near North Side
Near North Side restaurants that serve tacos
More about Flaco's Tacos
TACOS
Flaco's Tacos
46 E. Chicago, Chicago
|Shrimp Taco - Single
|$4.45
Grilled shrimp served over cabbage slaw in corn tortilla with a chipotle sauce.
|Pescado (Fish) Taco - Single
|$4.65
Grilled filet of fish, cabbage slaw, homemade chipotle salsa on corn tortillas.
|Ancho Chicken Taco - Single
|$2.95
Chicken marinated in mild ancho chile salsa, topped with cheese, onion & cilantro on corn tortillas.
More about Mercadito
TACOS • SEAFOOD
Mercadito
108 W Kinzie St, Chicago
|Carne Tacos
|$17.50
|Hongos Tacos
|$16.50
|Carnitas De Puerco Tacos
|$16.50
More about Tecalitlan Mexican Kitchen & Margarita Bar
Tecalitlan Mexican Kitchen & Margarita Bar
1538 North Clybourn Avenue, Chicago
|2 TACO ORDER
|$8.00
TWO TACO ORDER WITH YOUR CHOICE OF FILLING AND TOPPINGS. MOST TACOS ARE TOPPED WITH LETTUCE, TOMATO & ONION.
AL PASTOR ARE TOPPED WITH ONION & CILANTRO.
More about BIG & little's
FISH AND CHIPS • TACOS • SEAFOOD • SANDWICHES • HAMBURGERS
BIG & little's
860 N ORLEANS ST, Chicago
|Japanese Beef Taco
|$4.00
Seared Shredded Short Rib, Pickled Jalapeño, Onion, Queso Fresco & Samurai Sauce**
|Mexican Beef Taco
|$4.00
Seared Shredded Short Rib, Onion, Cilantro, Queso Fresco & Tomatilla Sauce
|Spicy Beef Taco
|$4.00
Seared Shredded Short Rib, Onion, Cilantro & Spicy Thai sauce***
More about JoJo's ShakeBAR
SALADS • SANDWICHES • CHICKEN WINGS • HAMBURGERS
JoJo's ShakeBAR
23 W Hubbard St, Chicago
|Walking Taco
|$12.00
Bag of Fritos, Topped with Sweet Heat Veggie Chili, Lettuce, Tomato, Cheddar Cheese, Sour Cream & Scallions.
More about XOCO
TACOS • SANDWICHES
XOCO
445 N. Clark St., Chicago
|Carnitas Tacos
|$12.00
Gunthorp pork Carnitas, guacamole, onions and cilantro
|ShortRib Tacos
|$14.00
Braised Creekstone short rib, spicy grill-roasted tomato salsa, añejo cheese, cabbage-radish “slaw,” avocado.
|Chicken Tacos
|$12.00
Heritage breed chicken, smoky chipotle- tomato sauce, local potatoes, caramelized onions, fresco cheese, avocado.
More about Radio Room
Radio Room
400 N State St, Chicago
|Fish Taco (1)
|$3.00