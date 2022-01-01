Tacos in Near North Side

Shrimp Taco - Single image

TACOS

Flaco's Tacos

46 E. Chicago, Chicago

Avg 4.1 (2148 reviews)
TakeoutDelivery
Shrimp Taco - Single$4.45
Grilled shrimp served over cabbage slaw in corn tortilla with a chipotle sauce.
Pescado (Fish) Taco - Single$4.65
Grilled filet of fish, cabbage slaw, homemade chipotle salsa on corn tortillas.
Ancho Chicken Taco - Single$2.95
Chicken marinated in mild ancho chile salsa, topped with cheese, onion & cilantro on corn tortillas.
More about Flaco's Tacos
Mercadito image

TACOS • SEAFOOD

Mercadito

108 W Kinzie St, Chicago

Avg 4.3 (9285 reviews)
Takeout
Carne Tacos$17.50
Hongos Tacos$16.50
Carnitas De Puerco Tacos$16.50
More about Mercadito
Tecalitlan Mexican Kitchen & Margarita Bar image

 

Tecalitlan Mexican Kitchen & Margarita Bar

1538 North Clybourn Avenue, Chicago

No reviews yet
Takeout
2 TACO ORDER$8.00
TWO TACO ORDER WITH YOUR CHOICE OF FILLING AND TOPPINGS. MOST TACOS ARE TOPPED WITH LETTUCE, TOMATO & ONION.
AL PASTOR ARE TOPPED WITH ONION & CILANTRO.
More about Tecalitlan Mexican Kitchen & Margarita Bar
Japanese Beef Taco image

FISH AND CHIPS • TACOS • SEAFOOD • SANDWICHES • HAMBURGERS

BIG & little's

860 N ORLEANS ST, Chicago

Avg 4.4 (2757 reviews)
Takeout
Japanese Beef Taco$4.00
Seared Shredded Short Rib, Pickled Jalapeño, Onion, Queso Fresco & Samurai Sauce**
Mexican Beef Taco$4.00
Seared Shredded Short Rib, Onion, Cilantro, Queso Fresco & Tomatilla Sauce
Spicy Beef Taco$4.00
Seared Shredded Short Rib, Onion, Cilantro & Spicy Thai sauce***
More about BIG & little's
Item pic

SALADS • SANDWICHES • CHICKEN WINGS • HAMBURGERS

JoJo's ShakeBAR

23 W Hubbard St, Chicago

Avg 4.1 (3357 reviews)
TakeoutDelivery
Walking Taco$12.00
Bag of Fritos, Topped with Sweet Heat Veggie Chili, Lettuce, Tomato, Cheddar Cheese, Sour Cream & Scallions.
More about JoJo's ShakeBAR
Restaurant banner

TACOS • SANDWICHES

XOCO

445 N. Clark St., Chicago

Avg 4.5 (9917 reviews)
Takeout
Carnitas Tacos$12.00
Gunthorp pork Carnitas, guacamole, onions and cilantro
ShortRib Tacos$14.00
Braised Creekstone short rib, spicy grill-roasted tomato salsa, añejo cheese, cabbage-radish “slaw,” avocado.
Chicken Tacos$12.00
Heritage breed chicken, smoky chipotle- tomato sauce, local potatoes, caramelized onions, fresco cheese, avocado.
More about XOCO
Radio Room image

 

Radio Room

400 N State St, Chicago

No reviews yet
Takeout
Fish Taco (1)$3.00
More about Radio Room

