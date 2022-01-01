Barbacoas in Near North Side
Near North Side restaurants that serve barbacoas
More about Flaco's Tacos
TACOS
Flaco's Tacos
46 E. Chicago, Chicago
|Barbacoa Burrito
|$9.45
House-cut steak, Chihuahua cheese, fresh cilantro & onion, sour cream, Mexican rice, refried beans, crisp lettuce, and fresh tomatoes, wrapped in a flour tortilla.
|Barbacoa Bowl
|$10.95
Slow-cooked pulled pork with onion, garlic & bay leaves, Mexican rice, whole pinto beans, Chihuahua cheese, homemade pico de gallo, sour cream, crisp Romaine, topped with fresh avocado and a couple of chips for garnish!
|Barbacoa Taco - Single
|$4.75
Slow-cooked beef tacos simmered with ancho, guajillo and arbol chile peppers. Topped with fresh cilantro and white onion.
More about XOCO
TACOS • SANDWICHES
XOCO
445 N. Clark St., Chicago
|Saturday: Goat Barbacoa
|$17.00
Braised goat, Oaxacan pasilla- tomatillo salsa, guacamole, grilled onions & black bean spread.
|Beef Barbacoa Tacos
|$14.00
Slow-cooked beef barbacoa, spicy grill-roasted tomato salsa, añejo cheese, cabbage-radish “slaw,” avocado.