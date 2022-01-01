Want to learn about our restaurant platform?Get a demo

Barbacoas in Near North Side

Near North Side restaurants
Near North Side restaurants that serve barbacoas

TACOS

Flaco's Tacos

46 E. Chicago, Chicago

Avg 4.1 (2148 reviews)
TakeoutDelivery
Barbacoa Burrito$9.45
House-cut steak, Chihuahua cheese, fresh cilantro & onion, sour cream, Mexican rice, refried beans, crisp lettuce, and fresh tomatoes, wrapped in a flour tortilla.
Barbacoa Bowl$10.95
Slow-cooked pulled pork with onion, garlic & bay leaves, Mexican rice, whole pinto beans, Chihuahua cheese, homemade pico de gallo, sour cream, crisp Romaine, topped with fresh avocado and a couple of chips for garnish!
Barbacoa Taco - Single$4.75
Slow-cooked beef tacos simmered with ancho, guajillo and arbol chile peppers. Topped with fresh cilantro and white onion.
TACOS • SANDWICHES

XOCO

445 N. Clark St., Chicago

Avg 4.5 (9917 reviews)
Takeout
Saturday: Goat Barbacoa$17.00
Braised goat, Oaxacan pasilla- tomatillo salsa, guacamole, grilled onions & black bean spread.
Beef Barbacoa Tacos$14.00
Slow-cooked beef barbacoa, spicy grill-roasted tomato salsa, añejo cheese, cabbage-radish “slaw,” avocado.
