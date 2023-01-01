Want to learn about our restaurant platform?
Nachos in
Uptown
/
Chicago
/
Uptown
/
Nachos
Uptown restaurants that serve nachos
The Bar on Buena
910 West Buena Ave, Chicago
Avg 4
(572 reviews)
NACHOS
$11.00
House-made tortilla chips, spicy cheese sauce, serrano peppers & sour cream.
More about The Bar on Buena
PIZZA • PASTA • FRENCH FRIES
Gigios Pizza in Uptown
4643 n. Broadway, Chicago
Avg 4.3
(1974 reviews)
Side of Nacho Cheese
$2.00
More about Gigios Pizza in Uptown
