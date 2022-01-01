Garfield Ridge restaurants you'll love
More about Healthy Substance
SMOOTHIES • SANDWICHES
Healthy Substance
6852 W Archer Ave, Chicago
|Popular items
|Burrito Veggie and Egg
|$7.80
Mushroom, grilled onions, bell pepper, rice, and beans (chips and salsa on the side).
|Quesadilla
|$8.00
Bean and Cheese Quesadilla with a side of lettuce, tomato, sour cream, and salsa.
|Burrito Carne Asada
|$9.50
Canre Asada, rice, beans, lettuce, tomato, vegan sour cream, vegan cheese, and a side of chips and salsa.
More about Taco Burrito King
BURRITOS • TACOS • SANDWICHES • FRENCH FRIES
Taco Burrito King
5601 S Harlem Ave, Chicago
|Popular items
|Side of Salsa
|$0.25
TBK's Red or Green Salsa
|Tacos
|$3.25
A Soft Corn Tortilla Topped with your Choice of Meat, lettuce, tomato, sour cream and Cheese.
|Tacos (Mxn Style)
|$3.50
Traditional Corn Taco served only with Onions & Cilantro with a side of limes.
Otherwise Known as a Mexican Style Taco.
*Just Select Limes On The Side*
Since This is Specifically Traditional Toppings