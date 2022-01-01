Edgewater American restaurants you'll love

Parson's Chicken and Fish image

 

Parson's Chicken and Fish

5721 N Clark St., Chicago

No reviews yet
TakeoutFast Pay
Popular items
Chicken Nuggets$7.00
Hand cut white meat served with choice of dipping sauce
French Fries$4.00
Natural cut with kosher salt served with your choice of sauce
Hot Chicken Sandwich$13.00
Fried chicken thigh tossed in Parson's Hot, with American cheese, shredded lettuce, pickles, aioli, on a brioche bun
Fireside Restaurant image

PIZZA • SANDWICHES • FRIED CHICKEN • HAMBURGERS

Fireside Restaurant

5739 N Ravenswood Ave, Chicago

Avg 3.6 (1145 reviews)
Takeout
Popular items
Fireside Chopped$13.00
mixed greens, chopped iceberg, herbed chicken, avocado, bacon, tomato, roasted corn, bleu cheese crumbles, scallions, crispy flour tortilla strips, citrus dressing
Blackened Chicken & Pasta$17.00
spicy blackened chicken breast and pasta shells tossed in a cajun cream sauce
Giant Pretzel$11.00
sprinkled with sea salt, side of düsseldorf mustard and beer cheese sauce
Land & Lake Andersonville image

FRENCH FRIES

Land & Lake Andersonville

5420 N Clark St, Chicago

Avg 4.5 (29 reviews)
Takeout
Popular items
Pickled Veggies$6.00
Assorted selection of seasonal pickled vegetables
Tomato Soup$8.00
House made daily.
Add 1/2 Grilled Cheese +$9.00
Burger$16.00
Two 4oz patties, American cheese, house made dill pickles, onions, Thousand Island dressing. Served with fresh cut fries.
Lady Gregory's image

SANDWICHES • HAMBURGERS

Lady Gregory's

5260 N Clark St, Chicago

Avg 3.8 (2544 reviews)
TakeoutDeliveryDigital Dine-In
Popular items
Bowl Tomato Basil Soup$6.00
Bowl.
Baked French Onion$8.00
Gruyere
Drive Thru Burger$17.00
Double cheeseburger, caramelized onion, special sauce, greens, tomato, pickle, butter bun.
Gadabout image

TAPAS

Gadabout

5212 N Clark St, Chicago

Avg 4.7 (266 reviews)
TakeoutFast Pay
Popular items
Arctic Char$18.00
creamed shishito and poblano (dairy/ allium allergies), urfa pepper vinaigrette (fish/ allium allergies), cherry tomatoes, beech mushrooms,
pickled fennel
Peri Peri Shrimp$15.00
Peri peri shrimp, tomato butter, shishito peppers, celeriac-horseradish puree, pickled fennel, chile butter
Smashburger
¼lb. beef patty, bacon, lettuce, tomato, sweet onion & cherry pepper relish, black garlic comeback sauce (egg allergy), American cheese (dairy allergy)
