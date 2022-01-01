Edgewater American restaurants you'll love
Must-try American restaurants in Edgewater
More about Parson's Chicken and Fish
Parson's Chicken and Fish
5721 N Clark St., Chicago
|Popular items
|Chicken Nuggets
|$7.00
Hand cut white meat served with choice of dipping sauce
|French Fries
|$4.00
Natural cut with kosher salt served with your choice of sauce
|Hot Chicken Sandwich
|$13.00
Fried chicken thigh tossed in Parson's Hot, with American cheese, shredded lettuce, pickles, aioli, on a brioche bun
More about Fireside Restaurant
PIZZA • SANDWICHES • FRIED CHICKEN • HAMBURGERS
Fireside Restaurant
5739 N Ravenswood Ave, Chicago
|Popular items
|Fireside Chopped
|$13.00
mixed greens, chopped iceberg, herbed chicken, avocado, bacon, tomato, roasted corn, bleu cheese crumbles, scallions, crispy flour tortilla strips, citrus dressing
|Blackened Chicken & Pasta
|$17.00
spicy blackened chicken breast and pasta shells tossed in a cajun cream sauce
|Giant Pretzel
|$11.00
sprinkled with sea salt, side of düsseldorf mustard and beer cheese sauce
More about Land & Lake Andersonville
FRENCH FRIES
Land & Lake Andersonville
5420 N Clark St, Chicago
|Popular items
|Pickled Veggies
|$6.00
Assorted selection of seasonal pickled vegetables
|Tomato Soup
|$8.00
House made daily.
Add 1/2 Grilled Cheese +$9.00
|Burger
|$16.00
Two 4oz patties, American cheese, house made dill pickles, onions, Thousand Island dressing. Served with fresh cut fries.
More about Lady Gregory's
SANDWICHES • HAMBURGERS
Lady Gregory's
5260 N Clark St, Chicago
|Popular items
|Bowl Tomato Basil Soup
|$6.00
Bowl.
|Baked French Onion
|$8.00
Gruyere
|Drive Thru Burger
|$17.00
Double cheeseburger, caramelized onion, special sauce, greens, tomato, pickle, butter bun.
More about Gadabout
TAPAS
Gadabout
5212 N Clark St, Chicago
|Popular items
|Arctic Char
|$18.00
creamed shishito and poblano (dairy/ allium allergies), urfa pepper vinaigrette (fish/ allium allergies), cherry tomatoes, beech mushrooms,
pickled fennel
|Peri Peri Shrimp
|$15.00
Peri peri shrimp, tomato butter, shishito peppers, celeriac-horseradish puree, pickled fennel, chile butter
|Smashburger
¼lb. beef patty, bacon, lettuce, tomato, sweet onion & cherry pepper relish, black garlic comeback sauce (egg allergy), American cheese (dairy allergy)