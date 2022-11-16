- Home
Greek Prime 901 W 35th St
901 W 35th St
Chicago, IL 60609
Popular Items
Appetizer
Broiled Wings ( 8)
Jumbo Wings tossed with your choice of sauce
Broiled Wings ( 12)
Jumbo Wings tossed with your choice of sauce
Mike's Famous GYROLLS
3 Eggrolls stuffed with gyro meat, feta and grilled onions
JO'S Rolls
3 Eggrolls suffed with Fileg Mignon,Giardiniera Peppers and Mozzarella
BBQ Rock 'N Rollers
3 Eggrolls stuffed with BBQ Pulled Pork,Grilled onions and Cheddar
Loaded Nachos
Tortilla chips covered with choice of Chicken or beef topped w/Lettuce,Tomato,Onion,Jalapenos,and Shredded Cheese
Greek Chicken Quesadilla
Greek pitas suffed w/chicken breast,grilled onion,peppers and meted cheese blend
Spinach Pie
Crispy Filo dough stuffed with spinach,Feta cheese,and fresh herbs
Greek Fries
French Fries topped with Feta,Lemon, and Oregano
Flaming Saganaki Cheese
Famous Greek Flaming Cheese
Saganaki Sticks
Saganaki Cheese lightly breaded with Panko Crumbs
Golden Fried Calamari
Breaded Calamari served with homade Marinara Sauce
Charbroiled Octopus
Charbroiled Octopus tossed in our homemade Vinaigrette
Chicken Finger Basket
Golden Crisp Chicken Fingers served with fries
Greek style ribs
Briam
Salads
Garden Salads
Crisp Lettuce,Tomato,Onion,Pepper,Cucumber,and our signature homemade dressing
Village Salads
Tomatoes, Onion, Green Pepper,Feta,and kalamata olives
Prasini ( Spring Salad)
Romain Lettuce,Scallions,Feta,Chopped Tomaro,and Fresh dill
Greek Salad
Crisp Lettuce,Tomato,Onion,Green Pepper,Feta,Kalamata Olives and Pepperoncini
Caesar Salad
Romaine Lettuce tossed in our homade dressing and oven baked croutons with shaved parmesan
Soups and Sides
Avgolemono (Sm)
Traditional Greek Soup, homemade chicken broth, rice, and egg-lemon
Avgolemono (Lg)
Traditional Greek Soup, homemade chicken broth, rice, and egg-lemon
Avgolemono ( QT )
Traditional Greek Soup, homemade chicken broth, rice, and egg-lemon
French Onion Soup
Rice Pilaf
Greek Potatoes
Pita Bread
French Fries
Side of Gyro Meat 1/2 lb
Chili
Cold Spreads
Hummus w/ 2 Pitas
Garbanzo beans whipped with garlic, and olive oil
Roasted Red Pepper and Garlic Hummus w/ 2 pitas
Garbanzo beans whipped with Roasted Red Pepper, garlic, and olive oil
Tzatziki Sauce w/ 2 Pitas
Greek Yogurt, Cucumber, Garlic, and dill
Tirokefteri w/ 2 Pitas
Spicy Feta Spread
Hummus
Tzatziki
Tirokefteri
Red Roasted Pepper and Garlic
Scordalia w\Beets
Scordalia w\2 pitas
Taramasalata w \ 2 pitas
Bowls
Platters
Pitas / Sandwiches
Chicken Pita
Chicken Topped w/Tzatziki,Onion,and Tomato on Pita
Prime Chicken Pita
Broiled Chicken Breast Topped with grilled onions,peppers,and melted mozzarella
Pork Pita
Pork Topped w/ Tzatziki,Onion, and Tomato on Pita
Filet Mignon Pita
Filet Topped w/Tzatziki,Onion,and Tomato on Pita
Skirt Steak Sandwich
Skirt Steak cooked to perfection topped w/ Grilled Onions served on hoagie roll
Gyro Pita
Generous portion of sliced Gyro Meat Topped w /Tzatziki,Onion,and Tomato on Pita
BBQ Gyro
Gyro Meat Topped w/BBQ sauce, Grilled Onions,Peppers,and melted Mozzarella Cheese
Greek Style Ribeye Sandwich
Charbroiled Ribeye on French Roll
ABC Club
Burgers
Prime Signature Dishes
Desserts
Sticks
Specials
Broiled Salmon
Breaded Chicken Sandwich w/ chipotle mayo
Fajita Steak Bowl
Fajita Pita
BBQ Pulled Pork Sandwich
Half Slab Greek Style Ribs
Half Slab BBQ Ribs
Sauteed Grouper
Spaghetti Kokkinisto
Greeketo
Stuffed Chicken w\Spinach and Feta
Spaghetti W/ Meat Sauce
Fish and Chips
Fish Sand
Cold Octopus Salad
Moussaka
Pastitsio
Prime Rib
Tilapia platter
Shrimp Scampi w/ Pasta
Sautéed Tilapia
Full slab Greek ribs
Seafood Pasta
Filet special
Surf and turf
Fish Tacos
Gyro Parmesana
Chicken Philly
Roast Leg of Lamb
Extras
Vodka
Whiskey
Tequila
Liqueur
Cognac
Wine
House Wine
Pinot Noir
Merlot
Cabernet Sauvignon
Zinfandel
Malbec
Chardonnay
Pinot Grigio
KYKLOS Red
KYKLOS White Wine
KYKLOS Rose
KYKLOS Red Bottle
KYKLOS White Wine Bottle
KYKLOS Rose Bottle
Hatzimichalis red
Hatzimichalis red bottle
Hatzimhalis chard bottle
Hatzimihalis chard GL
Roditis GL
Roditis Bottle
Bottles
Draft
Specialty Cocktails
Blueberry Crush
Southside Tonic
Red Sangria
White Sangria
Old Fashion
Manhattan
Mai Torini
Mango Mai Tai
Mastiha Mojito
Pitcher Sangria
Mimosa
Margaritas
Long Island
Santorini Sunshine
Mykonos Mule
Apple Old Fashioned
Ouzotini
White Russian
Mati Mati
Bloody Mary
MARG SPECIAL
Sodas
Water
Catering
Greek Whole Chicken
Full Tray Greek Salad
Full Tray Greek Potatoes
Full Tray Rice
Half Tray Greek Salad
Half Tray Greek Potatoes
Half Tray Rice
Chicken Stick
Pork Stick
Veggie Stick
Filet Stick
Shrimp Stick
lb Tzatziki
lb Hummus
lb Roasted Hummus
lb Tarama
lb Tirokefteri
Skordalia
Chicken Wings 20 pc
1/2 Gyro Package
Full Gyro Package
Full Horiatiki Salad
Half Tray Horiatiki Salad
1/2 Tray Garden Salad
Full Tray Garden Salad
Half Tray Prasini
Full Tray Prasini Salad
Mikes Rolls
Jo's Rolls 3.00
BBQ Rolls
Half Greek Style String Beans
Full Tray Greek String Beans
Half Tray Galaktobouriko
Full Tray Galaktobouriko
half Tray Tiramisu
Full Tray Tiramisu
Half Rice Pudding
Full Tray Rice Pudding
Pita
1/2 Tray Moussaka
Full Tray Moussaka
1/2 tray Pastitsio
Full Tray Pastitsio
Omelettes
Dishes/Sandwiches
|Sunday
|4:00 am - 3:59 am
|Monday
|4:00 am - 3:59 am
|Tuesday
|4:00 am - 3:59 am
|Wednesday
|4:00 am - 3:59 am
|Thursday
|4:00 am - 3:59 am
|Friday
|4:00 am - 3:59 am
|Saturday
|4:00 am - 3:59 am
Come in and enjoy!
901 W 35th St, Chicago, IL 60609
