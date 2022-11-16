A map showing the location of Greek Prime 901 W 35th StView gallery
Greek

Greek Prime 901 W 35th St

No reviews yet

901 W 35th St

Chicago, IL 60609

Popular Items

Gyro Pita
Chicken Pita
Greek Potatoes

Appetizer

Broiled Wings ( 8)

$12.00

Jumbo Wings tossed with your choice of sauce

Broiled Wings ( 12)

$16.00

Jumbo Wings tossed with your choice of sauce

Mike's Famous GYROLLS

$12.00

3 Eggrolls stuffed with gyro meat, feta and grilled onions

JO'S Rolls

$12.00

3 Eggrolls suffed with Fileg Mignon,Giardiniera Peppers and Mozzarella

BBQ Rock 'N Rollers

$12.00

3 Eggrolls stuffed with BBQ Pulled Pork,Grilled onions and Cheddar

Loaded Nachos

$14.00

Tortilla chips covered with choice of Chicken or beef topped w/Lettuce,Tomato,Onion,Jalapenos,and Shredded Cheese

Greek Chicken Quesadilla

$12.00

Greek pitas suffed w/chicken breast,grilled onion,peppers and meted cheese blend

Spinach Pie

$7.00

Crispy Filo dough stuffed with spinach,Feta cheese,and fresh herbs

Greek Fries

$6.00

French Fries topped with Feta,Lemon, and Oregano

Flaming Saganaki Cheese

$9.00

Famous Greek Flaming Cheese

Saganaki Sticks

$8.00

Saganaki Cheese lightly breaded with Panko Crumbs

Golden Fried Calamari

$14.00

Breaded Calamari served with homade Marinara Sauce

Charbroiled Octopus

$19.00

Charbroiled Octopus tossed in our homemade Vinaigrette

Chicken Finger Basket

$8.00

Golden Crisp Chicken Fingers served with fries

Greek style ribs

$16.00

Briam

$8.00

Salads

Garden Salads

$5.00+

Crisp Lettuce,Tomato,Onion,Pepper,Cucumber,and our signature homemade dressing

Village Salads

$7.00+

Tomatoes, Onion, Green Pepper,Feta,and kalamata olives

Prasini ( Spring Salad)

$6.00+

Romain Lettuce,Scallions,Feta,Chopped Tomaro,and Fresh dill

Greek Salad

$6.00+

Crisp Lettuce,Tomato,Onion,Green Pepper,Feta,Kalamata Olives and Pepperoncini

Caesar Salad

$6.00+

Romaine Lettuce tossed in our homade dressing and oven baked croutons with shaved parmesan

Soups and Sides

Avgolemono (Sm)

$3.50

Traditional Greek Soup, homemade chicken broth, rice, and egg-lemon

Avgolemono (Lg)

$4.50

Traditional Greek Soup, homemade chicken broth, rice, and egg-lemon

Avgolemono ( QT )

$7.50

Traditional Greek Soup, homemade chicken broth, rice, and egg-lemon

French Onion Soup

$6.00

Rice Pilaf

$4.00

Greek Potatoes

$4.00

Pita Bread

$0.75

French Fries

$3.00

Side of Gyro Meat 1/2 lb

$10.00

Chili

$4.50

Cold Spreads

Hummus w/ 2 Pitas

$6.00

Garbanzo beans whipped with garlic, and olive oil

Roasted Red Pepper and Garlic Hummus w/ 2 pitas

$7.00

Garbanzo beans whipped with Roasted Red Pepper, garlic, and olive oil

Tzatziki Sauce w/ 2 Pitas

$6.00

Greek Yogurt, Cucumber, Garlic, and dill

Tirokefteri w/ 2 Pitas

$7.00

Spicy Feta Spread

Hummus

$4.00

Tzatziki

$4.00

Tirokefteri

$5.00

Red Roasted Pepper and Garlic

$5.00

Scordalia w\Beets

$9.50

Scordalia w\2 pitas

$6.00

Taramasalata w \ 2 pitas

$7.00

Bowls

Chicken Bowl

$14.00

Filet Mignon Bowl

$16.00

Pork Bowl

$14.00

Gyro Bowl

$14.00

Shrimp Bowl

$16.00

Grilled Veggies Bowl

$14.00

Platters

Chicken Platter

$16.00

Pork Platter

$16.00

Filet Mignon Platter

$18.00

Gyro Platter

$16.00

Shrimp Platter

$18.00

Grilled Veggies Platter

$14.00

Pitas / Sandwiches

Chicken Pita

$13.00

Chicken Topped w/Tzatziki,Onion,and Tomato on Pita

Prime Chicken Pita

$13.00

Broiled Chicken Breast Topped with grilled onions,peppers,and melted mozzarella

Pork Pita

$13.00

Pork Topped w/ Tzatziki,Onion, and Tomato on Pita

Filet Mignon Pita

$16.00

Filet Topped w/Tzatziki,Onion,and Tomato on Pita

Skirt Steak Sandwich

$16.00

Skirt Steak cooked to perfection topped w/ Grilled Onions served on hoagie roll

Gyro Pita

$13.00

Generous portion of sliced Gyro Meat Topped w /Tzatziki,Onion,and Tomato on Pita

BBQ Gyro

$13.00

Gyro Meat Topped w/BBQ sauce, Grilled Onions,Peppers,and melted Mozzarella Cheese

Greek Style Ribeye Sandwich

$14.00

Charbroiled Ribeye on French Roll

ABC Club

$12.00

Burgers

Hamburger

$10.00

Cheese Burger

$11.00

Bacon Cheese Burger

$13.00

Greek Burger

$15.00

S.O.B. Burger

$15.00

Mushroom Swiss Burger

$13.00

Rodeo Willy Burger

$15.00

Kefedes Burger

$12.00

Prime Signature Dishes

Lamb Chops

$29.00

Rib Eye Steak

$36.00

Skirt Steak

$29.00

Chicken Riganati

$16.00

Pork Chops

$24.00

Mahi-Mahi

$20.00

The Hercules

$45.00

The Maximus

$75.00

Desserts

Rice Pudding

$4.00

Galaktobouriko

$5.00

Baklava

$4.00

Bougatsa

$6.00

Tiramisu

$6.00

Milfei

$7.00

Fruit tart

$3.75

Eckmek

$7.00

Cannoli

$4.00

Baklava Cheesecake

$5.00

Chocolate Cake

$6.00

Kataifi

$4.00

Sticks

Sticks

Specials

Broiled Salmon

$22.00

Breaded Chicken Sandwich w/ chipotle mayo

$12.00

Fajita Steak Bowl

$12.00

Fajita Pita

$12.00

BBQ Pulled Pork Sandwich

$12.00

Half Slab Greek Style Ribs

$16.00

Half Slab BBQ Ribs

$16.00

Sauteed Grouper

$22.00

Spaghetti Kokkinisto

$18.00

Greeketo

Stuffed Chicken w\Spinach and Feta

$16.00

Spaghetti W/ Meat Sauce

$15.00

Fish and Chips

$15.00

Fish Sand

$12.00

Cold Octopus Salad

$18.00

Moussaka

$16.00

Pastitsio

$16.00

Prime Rib

$75.00

Tilapia platter

$18.00

Shrimp Scampi w/ Pasta

$18.00

Sautéed Tilapia

$16.00

Full slab Greek ribs

$26.00

Seafood Pasta

$24.95

Filet special

$32.95

Surf and turf

$39.95

Fish Tacos

$12.00

Gyro Parmesana

$15.00

Chicken Philly

$13.99

Roast Leg of Lamb

$23.99

Extras

Feta

$2.00

Ranch

$0.75

Avocado

$1.00

Lemons

$1.00

Anchovies

$4.00

Olives

$4.00

Veggies

$4.00

Cheese (not feta)

$1.00

Mayo

$0.75

Add Gryo meat

$3.50

Side of tzatziki

$1.25

Jalapeno

$1.00

Side of dressing or sauce

$1.25

Bowl of Tzatziki

$8.95

Vodka

kettle One

$8.00

Grey Goose

$10.00

Absolut

$7.00

Smirnoff

$7.00

Titos

$8.00

Well Vodka

$7.00

Belvedere

$10.00

Whiskey

Jack Daniels

$7.00

Chivas Regal

$9.00

Makers Mark

$9.00

Jim Beam

$6.00

Jameson

$6.00

Cutty Sark

$9.00

Evan Williams (well)

$6.00

Bulleit

$10.00

Johnny Black

$9.00

Crown Royal

$7.00

Old Fashioned

$9.00

Crown Apple

$7.00

Dewars

$7.00

McCellan 12

$14.00

Basil Hayden

$12.00

Screwball

$9.00

Tullamore dew

$9.00

Tequila

Don Julio

$8.00

Patron

$8.00

Patron Coffee

$8.00

Jose Cuervo

$8.00

Well Tequila

$7.00

Suazd (well)

$6.00

Casa Noble

$8.00

Rum

Bacardi

$7.00

Captain Morgan

$7.00

Mojito

$10.00

Mai Tai

$10.00

O Bomb

$8.00

Malibu

$7.00

Liqueur

Rumplemintz

$6.00

Black Haus

$8.00

Campari

$8.00

Apple Pucker

$8.00

Gin

$8.00

Tanquery Gin

$8.00

Bombay Gin

$8.00

Peach Schnapps

$8.00

Peppermint Schnapps

$8.00

Gran Marnier

$8.00

Chambord

$8.00

Blue

$8.00

Fireball

$6.00

Jager

$6.00

Jager Bomb

$8.00

Vegas Bomb

$8.00

Baileys

$7.00

OUZO

$7.00

Amaretto

$7.00

kaluha

$8.00

Martinis

Vodka Martinis

$8.00

Pomegranate Martini

$8.00

Gin Martini

$8.00

Apple Martini

$8.00

Cognac

Hennessy

$10.00

Remy

$12.00

Gin

Bombay

$8.00

Tangureay

$7.00

Seagrams

$6.00

Wine

House Wine

$7.00

Pinot Noir

$8.00

Merlot

$8.00

Cabernet Sauvignon

$8.00

Zinfandel

$8.00

Malbec

$8.00

Chardonnay

$8.00

Pinot Grigio

$8.00

KYKLOS Red

$9.00

KYKLOS White Wine

$9.00

KYKLOS Rose

$9.00

KYKLOS Red Bottle

$32.00

KYKLOS White Wine Bottle

$32.00

KYKLOS Rose Bottle

$32.00

Hatzimichalis red

$14.00

Hatzimichalis red bottle

$50.00

Hatzimhalis chard bottle

$36.00

Hatzimihalis chard GL

$12.00

Roditis GL

$9.00

Roditis Bottle

$32.00

Bottles

Corona

$6.00

Modelo

$6.00

Coors Lite

$4.00

Budweiser

$4.00

Bud Light

$4.00

Miller Light

$4.00

Heineken

$6.00

Heineken Zero

$6.00

Stella

$6.00

Blue Moon

$6.00

Fix

$6.00

Michelob Ultra

$4.00

Domestic Buckets

$15.00

Imports Buckets

$20.00

Miller High Life

$4.00

Mythos

$6.00

Gumball Head

$7.00

Guiness

$7.00

Cans

White Claw

$6.00

Eugene Porter

$6.00

Belle Two Hearted

$6.00

Modelo

$6.00

Goose Island

$6.00

Draft

lil sumthin

$7.00

312

$6.00

Sam Adams seasonal

$6.00

Bells seasonal

$6.00

Stella

$6.00

Anti Hero

$6.00

Modelo

$6.00

Miller Light

$4.00

Allagash

$7.00

Zombie Dust

$7.00

Daisy Cutter

$7.00

Laguinatas IPA

$7.00

Specialty Cocktails

Blueberry Crush

$12.00

Southside Tonic

$12.00

Red Sangria

$12.00

White Sangria

$12.00

Old Fashion

$12.00

Manhattan

$12.00

Mai Torini

$12.00

Mango Mai Tai

$12.00

Mastiha Mojito

$12.00

Pitcher Sangria

$35.00

Mimosa

$9.00

Margaritas

$12.00

Long Island

$12.00

Santorini Sunshine

$12.00

Mykonos Mule

$12.00

Apple Old Fashioned

$12.00

Ouzotini

$12.00

White Russian

$12.00

Mati Mati

$12.00

Bloody Mary

$9.00

MARG SPECIAL

$8.00

Sodas

Pepsi

$3.00

Diet-Pepsi

$3.00

Sprite

$3.00

Dr.Pepper

$3.00

Lemonade

$3.00

Cranberrie Juice

$3.00

Raspberry Ice Tea

$3.00

Ice Tea

$3.00

Ginger Ale

$3.00

Sweet Tea

$3.00

MT.Dew

$3.00

Water

Bottle Water

$3.00

Tonic Water

$3.00

Soda Water

$3.00

Fountain water

$1.50

HAPPY HOUR SPECIAL COCKTAILS

$8.00

IMP BEER

$4.50

Dom Beer

$3.00

MIX DRINK HAPPY HR

$5.00

SHOT LIM

$6.00

Happy Hr Wine 6

$6.00

Happy Hr Wine 8

$8.00

Orange Juice

$3.99

Coffee

Hot Coffee

$2.99

Greek Frappe

$4.00

Options

3 LT Olive Oil

$29.00

750 ml Olive Oil

$16.00

Can of Frappe

$9.99

Bag of Pita

$7.50

Bag of Pita with Spread

$10.00

Greek Dressing Jar

$7.00

Lemon Aioli Jar

$7.00

Tsoureki

$12.00

Easter Cookies

$12.00

Catering

Greek Whole Chicken

$19.95

Full Tray Greek Salad

$50.00

Full Tray Greek Potatoes

$50.00

Full Tray Rice

$50.00

Half Tray Greek Salad

$25.00

Half Tray Greek Potatoes

$25.00

Half Tray Rice

$25.00

Chicken Stick

$4.00

Pork Stick

$4.00

Veggie Stick

$4.00

Filet Stick

$5.00

Shrimp Stick

$5.00

lb Tzatziki

$13.95

lb Hummus

$13.95

lb Roasted Hummus

$13.95

lb Tarama

$13.95

lb Tirokefteri

$13.95

Skordalia

$13.95

Chicken Wings 20 pc

$30.00

1/2 Gyro Package

$100.00

Full Gyro Package

$200.00

Full Horiatiki Salad

$70.00

Half Tray Horiatiki Salad

$35.00

1/2 Tray Garden Salad

$25.00

Full Tray Garden Salad

$50.00

Half Tray Prasini

$25.00

Full Tray Prasini Salad

$50.00

Mikes Rolls

$3.00

Jo's Rolls 3.00

$3.00

BBQ Rolls

$3.00

Half Greek Style String Beans

$35.00

Full Tray Greek String Beans

$70.00

Half Tray Galaktobouriko

$40.00

Full Tray Galaktobouriko

$75.00

half Tray Tiramisu

$40.00

Full Tray Tiramisu

$75.00

Half Rice Pudding

$25.00

Full Tray Rice Pudding

$50.00

Pita

$0.75

1/2 Tray Moussaka

$35.00

Full Tray Moussaka

$70.00

1/2 tray Pastitsio

$35.00

Full Tray Pastitsio

$70.00

Omelettes

Greek Omelette

$11.99

Denver Omelette

$12.99

Mexican Omelette

$13.99

Ham and Cheeses Omelette

$11.99

Cheesy Omelette

$10.99

Meat Lover Omelette

$13.99

Mushroom Swiss Omelette

$10.99

Skillets

Greek Skillet

$13.99

Mexican Skillet

$13.99

Meat Lover skilette

$13.99

Veggie skillet

$12.99

Dishes/Sandwiches

TriFecta

$9.99

BBB

$8.99

Bagel egg and cheese

$5.99

croissant egg and cheese

$5.99

Spartacus

$12.99

Biscuits and gravy

$7.99

Rib eye and eggs

$19.99

skirt steak and eggs

$19.99

Lamb chops and eggs

$24.99

Pork Chop and Eggs

$18.99

The Usual

$9.99

F. W. P

Belgium waffle

$7.99

Comisky

$7.99

Stuffed French toast

$11.99

French toast

$7.99

Little Greek

$5.99

Sides

4 bacon

$4.99

4 links

$4.99

Ham

$4.99

sausage patties

$4.99

Hashbrowns

$3.99

toast

$2.99

english muffin

$2.99

Bagel

$3.99

croissant

$3.99

cereal and milk

$3.99

avocado and toast

$7.99

coffee

$2.99

milk

$3.99

Xtra egg

$1.99

Orange Juice

$3.99

pancakes

$3.99
check markOutdoor Seating
check markTakeout
All hours
Sunday4:00 am - 3:59 am
Monday4:00 am - 3:59 am
Tuesday4:00 am - 3:59 am
Wednesday4:00 am - 3:59 am
Thursday4:00 am - 3:59 am
Friday4:00 am - 3:59 am
Saturday4:00 am - 3:59 am
Come in and enjoy!

Location

901 W 35th St, Chicago, IL 60609

Directions

Photos coming soon!

