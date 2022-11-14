Restaurant header imageView gallery
Greek

Taste Greek Street Food

297 Reviews

$$

645 N Cass Ave

Westmont, IL 60559

Orders through Toast are commission free and go directly to this restaurant

phone icon

Call

clock icon

Hours

waypoint sign icon

Directions

gift icon

Gift Cards

Order Again

Popular Items

Side Dishes
Classic Gyro Pita
Classic Gyro Plate

Street Wraps

Classic Gyro Pita

Classic Gyro Pita

$10.75

Strips of traditional Chicago style gyro off the spit, tomato, onion, tzatziki

Pork Gyro Pita

Pork Gyro Pita

$10.75

Homemade hand stacked pork gyro off the spit served with tomato, onion, tzatziki on a pita.

Chicken Gyro Pita

Chicken Gyro Pita

$10.75

Homemade hand stacked chicken gyro off the spit, tomato, onion, lettuce, taste sauce (mayo & mustard based sauce) served on a pita.

Pork Souvlaki Pita

Pork Souvlaki Pita

$8.50
Chicken Souvlaki Pita

Chicken Souvlaki Pita

$8.50
Greek Sausage Pita

Greek Sausage Pita

$8.50
Grilled Chicken Pita

Grilled Chicken Pita

$9.00
Falafel Pita

Falafel Pita

$8.50

Home made falafel wrapped in a pita, with cabbage, pickles, tomatoes, home made tahini sauce stuffed with french fries.

Dirty One

$13.00

Street Sandwiches

Double Classic Burger

Double Classic Burger

$9.00

1/2 lb 100% Angus burger on a bun. Request all additional toppings.

Classic Burger

Classic Burger

$7.00

1/4 lb of 100% Angus patty w/ choice of toppings on a sesame bun.

Gyro Burger

Gyro Burger

$9.00

1/4 lb 100% Angus beef patty with your choice of gyro meat and toppings on a sesame bun. White cheddar cheese optional at no charge. (shown with Classic Gyor)

Falafel Sandwich

Falafel Sandwich

$8.50

Homemade chickpea patty, tomato, carrots, sriracha-tahini sauce served on a bun.

Grilled Chicken Sandwich

Grilled Chicken Sandwich

$9.50

Full size grilled marinated chicken breast, tomato, onion, lettuce, pickles, taste sauce served on a bun.

Pork Chop Sandwich

Pork Chop Sandwich

$8.50

Grilled bone in pork chop with grilled onions and mustard on a sesame bun.

Spanakopita

Spanakopita

$5.50

Spinach & Feta cheese baked in phyllo.

Tyropita - Mini Cheese Pies

$5.50

A blend of Greek cheeses baked in phyllo. 6 Triangles included per order.

Gyro Plates

Classic Gyro Plate

Classic Gyro Plate

$15.50

Classic Chicago gyro, served with tomato, onion, tzatziki, pita bread and choice of side.

Pork Gyro Plate

Pork Gyro Plate

$15.50

Homemade hand stacked pork gyro, served with tomato, onion, tzatziki, pita bread and choice of side.

Chicken Gyro Plate

Chicken Gyro Plate

$15.50

Homemade hand stacked chicken gyro, served with tomato, onion, tzatziki, pita bread and choice of side.

Grilled Plates

Your choice of 2 grilled proteins, served with tomato, onion, tzatziki, pita bread and choice of side.

Grilled Meat Type

$13.50

Other Plates

Falafel Plate

Falafel Plate

$13.50

2 homemade chickpea patties, tomatoes, pepperoncini, cabbage, pickles, side of homemade tahini sauce

Gyro Fries

$12.50

French fries topped w/your choice of gyro meat, lemon, extra virgin olive oil, Feta Cheese, onions & your choice of sauce.

Mixed Grill

Mixed Grill

$43.00

Choose any gyro meat, 4 souvlakia/protein (skewers), tomatoes, onions, 4 pita breads, 6 oz tzatziki & choice of 3 sides. (Serves 4-5)

Salads

Salad Greek

Salad Greek

$9.00

Iceberg & romaine lettuce, feta, olives, pepperoncini, green peppers, tomatoes, cucumbers, and house dressing (vinegar & extra virgin olive oil)

Side Greek Salad

Side Greek Salad

$4.00

Side Greek Salad. No Modifications to this salad.

Salad Village

Salad Village

$10.00

Cucumbers, tomatoes, green peppers, onions, feta, olives, and extra virgin olive oil

Sides

Side Dishes

Sauces and Other Items

Off the Grill & Other

Fresh Vegetable Sides

Gyro Side Orders

Gyro By The Pound

Junior Menu

Junior Grilled Specialty Plate

$9.00

Choose either a pork or chicken skewer. Comes with Juice Box.

Junior Gyro Plate

$11.00

Dips & Soups

Tzatziki w/ Pita Bread

Tzatziki w/ Pita Bread

$5.50

Homemade Greek yogurt, garlic, cucumber dip served with a grilled pita bread.

Hummus w/ Pita Bread

$5.50

Homemade chickpea spread served with a grilled pita bread.

Spicy Feta w/ Pita Bread

$5.50

Homemade dip made from imported Greek Feta cheese, chopped jalapeno peppers, red pepper, imported Greek extra virgin olive oil, Greek yogurt served with grilled pita bread.

Soup

$4.00

16 oz of our homemade Egg Lemon Soup or Navy Bean Soup.

Drinks

Pepsi Bottle 20 oz

$2.50

Coca Cola - Can

$2.00Out of stock

Sierra Mist 20oz

$2.50

Bubly Sparkling Water 16oz Can

$2.50

Diet Pepsi Bottle 20 oz

$2.50

Pepsi Zero Bottle 20 oz

$2.50

Root Beer Bottle 20 oz

$2.50

Dr Pepper Bottle 20 oz

$2.50

Lipton Green Citrus Iced Tea 20 oz

$2.50

Dole Lemonade 20oz Bottle

$2.50

Bottled Water 20 oz

$2.50

Desserts

Baklava

Baklava

$4.00

Bougatsa

$6.50

Custard filled baked phylo topped with powdered sugar and cinnamon. (30 min prep time)

Caprice Hazelnut Wafer Rolls

$6.50

Wafer rolls with hazelnut cocoa creme filling. 8.8 oz can.

ION Hazelnut Chocolate

ION Hazelnut Chocolate

$5.50
ION Chocolate

ION Chocolate

$4.00

Ice Cream

Ice Cream

$3.50

Specialty Products

4 Pack Soap Aromatics

4 Pack Soap Aromatics

$5.50Out of stock

Bay Leaf - Organic

$5.50

Chamomile Jar

$6.00

Cherry Syrup Bottle

$5.25
Extra Virgin Delicate or Robust Organic Olive Oil - 500ml

Extra Virgin Delicate or Robust Organic Olive Oil - 500ml

$18.00

Award winning single origin monovarietal organic extra virgin olive oil.

Fruit Preserves

Fruit Preserves

$7.50

Cherry, Sour Cherry, or Quince

Grape Vine Leaves - Glass Jar

$10.00

Honey - Organic

$11.00

Kalamata Olives

$6.00

Mint Jar

$5.50

Mountain Tea Bag - Organic

$6.00

Oregano Bunch - Organic

$5.00
Oregano Jar

Oregano Jar

$5.50
Plum Olives

Plum Olives

$6.00
Raw Organic Extra Virgin Olive Oil - 500ml

Raw Organic Extra Virgin Olive Oil - 500ml

$11.00
Balsamic Vinegar with Organic Honey

Balsamic Vinegar with Organic Honey

$9.00

Red Wine Vinegar - Organic

$6.50

White Wine Vinegar - Organic

$6.50

Red Basil

$5.50

Rosemary Jar

$5.50

Sage Jar

$5.50
Sea Salt

Sea Salt

$6.00

Soap Bars - Olive Oil

$3.00
Thyme

Thyme

$5.50

Dill Jar

$5.50
Attributes and Amenities
check markFamily-Friendly
check markCasual
check markKid-Friendly
check markGroups
check markOnline Ordering
check markSolo Dining
check markSeating
check markDelivery
check markCurbside Pickup
check markFast Service
check markCatering
check markHigh Chairs
check markTakeout
All hours
Sunday11:00 am - 8:45 pm
Monday11:00 am - 7:40 pm
Tuesday11:00 am - 7:40 pm
Wednesday11:00 am - 7:40 pm
Thursday11:00 am - 7:40 pm
Friday11:00 am - 8:45 pm
Saturday11:00 am - 8:45 pm
Restaurant info

Enjoy fresh Greek Street Food! Beer and Wine coming soon! Stay healthy!

Website

Location

645 N Cass Ave, Westmont, IL 60559

Directions

Gallery
Taste Greek Street Food image
Taste Greek Street Food image
Taste Greek Street Food image

Similar restaurants in your area

Greek Islands - Lombard - 300 East 22nd Street
orange starNo Reviews
300 East 22nd Street Lombard, IL 60148
View restaurantnext
Katz's Gyros
orange star4.9 • 35
10000 W Grand Ave Franklin Park, IL 60131
View restaurantnext
Andros Taverna
orange star4.5 • 1,881
2542 N. Milwaukee Ave. Chicago, IL 60647
View restaurantnext
606 Cafe Bar
orange starNo Reviews
1641 W Chicago Ave Chicago, IL 60622
View restaurantnext
Psistaria Greek Taverna
orange starNo Reviews
4711 W Touhy Ave Lincolnwood, IL 60712
View restaurantnext
Barba Yianni Grecian Taverna - - Lincoln Square
orange star4.4 • 832
4761 N Lincoln Ave Chicago, IL 60625
View restaurantnext
Search similar restaurants

Popular restaurants in Westmont

Uncle Bub's BBQ & Catering
orange star4.0 • 772
132 S Cass Ave Westmont, IL 60559
View restaurantnext
DJ's Sports Bar & Grill
orange star4.5 • 340
222 E Chicago Ave Westmont, IL 60559
View restaurantnext
Standard Market - The Grill
orange star4.0 • 316
333 E OGDEN AVE Westmont, IL 60559
View restaurantnext
Standard Market - Taqueria
orange star4.0 • 316
333 East Ogden Ave Westmont, IL 60559
View restaurantnext
Standard Market - The Cube
orange star4.0 • 316
333 East Ogden Westmont, IL 60559
View restaurantnext
The Fremont Bar and Grill - Westmont
orange star4.6 • 107
1115 Fairview Ave Westmont, IL 60559
View restaurantnext
Search popular restaurants
Map
More near Westmont
Downers Grove
review star
Avg 4.6 (25 restaurants)
Hinsdale
review star
Avg 4.5 (7 restaurants)
Willowbrook
review star
Avg 4.3 (8 restaurants)
Oak Brook
review star
Avg 4.1 (14 restaurants)
Darien
review star
Avg 4.5 (6 restaurants)
La Grange
review star
Avg 4.4 (22 restaurants)
Woodridge
review star
Avg 3.6 (5 restaurants)
Lisle
review star
Avg 4.3 (7 restaurants)
La Grange Park
review star
No reviews yet
© 2022 Toast, Inc.
Toast
Made with love in Boston