Greek
Taste Greek Street Food
297 Reviews
$$
Orders through Toast are commission free and go directly to this restaurant
Attributes and Amenities
All hours
|Sunday
|11:00 am - 8:45 pm
|Monday
|11:00 am - 7:40 pm
|Tuesday
|11:00 am - 7:40 pm
|Wednesday
|11:00 am - 7:40 pm
|Thursday
|11:00 am - 7:40 pm
|Friday
|11:00 am - 8:45 pm
|Saturday
|11:00 am - 8:45 pm
Restaurant info
Enjoy fresh Greek Street Food! Beer and Wine coming soon! Stay healthy!
Location
645 N Cass Ave, Westmont, IL 60559
Gallery
Similar restaurants in your area
Greek Islands - Lombard - 300 East 22nd Street
No Reviews
300 East 22nd Street Lombard, IL 60148
View restaurant