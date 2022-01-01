Lakeview bakeries you'll love
Must-try bakeries in Lakeview
More about Stan's Donuts & Coffee - Broadway
BAGELS • PASTRY • DONUTS
Stan's Donuts & Coffee - Broadway
3300 N Broadway, Chicago
|Popular items
|Stanwich Bacon, Egg, & Cheese
|$5.25
Cage Free Egg
|Stanwich Plant Based Sausage, Egg, & Cheese
|$5.25
Cage Free Egg
|Lemon Pistachio Old Fashioned
|$3.25
More about Jennivees Bakery
Jennivees Bakery
3301 North Sheffield Avenue, Chicago
|Popular items
|Brooklyn Blackout
Chocolate cake, chocolate pudding filling, chocolate buttercream, chocolate crumbs
|Berry Romance
Vanilla chiffon cake layers; triple berry (strawberry, raspberry, and blueberry) mousse; vanilla mouse; fresh strawberries, raspberries, and blueberries garnish
|Mango Cream
Vanilla chiffon cake, mango mousse, mango slices filling
More about Bittersweet Pastry Shop & Cafe
PASTRY • CAKES
Bittersweet Pastry Shop & Cafe
1114 West Belmont Avenue, Chicago
|Popular items
|Croissant Breakfast Sandwich
|$14.00
Thick-cut bacon, farm eggs, butterkase, pickled onions, zesty housemade sauce.
Add a side salad $4
|Ham, Fig & Gruyere Sandwich
|$15.00
Sliced ham, caramelized herb onions, whole grain mustard, fig jam and gruyere cheese on multigrain bread
|Croissant
|$4.00
More about Maison Marcel Lakeview
Maison Marcel Lakeview
3114 N Broadway, Chicago