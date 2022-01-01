Want to learn about our restaurant platform?Get a demo

Lakeview bakeries you'll love

Lakeview restaurants
Must-try bakeries in Lakeview

BAGELS • PASTRY • DONUTS

Stan's Donuts & Coffee - Broadway

3300 N Broadway, Chicago

Avg 4.5 (1799 reviews)
TakeoutDelivery
Popular items
Stanwich Bacon, Egg, & Cheese$5.25
Cage Free Egg
Stanwich Plant Based Sausage, Egg, & Cheese$5.25
Cage Free Egg
Lemon Pistachio Old Fashioned$3.25
More about Stan's Donuts & Coffee - Broadway
Jennivees Bakery image

 

Jennivees Bakery

3301 North Sheffield Avenue, Chicago

No reviews yet
TakeoutDeliveryFast Pay
Popular items
Brooklyn Blackout
Chocolate cake, chocolate pudding filling, chocolate buttercream, chocolate crumbs
Berry Romance
Vanilla chiffon cake layers; triple berry (strawberry, raspberry, and blueberry) mousse; vanilla mouse; fresh strawberries, raspberries, and blueberries garnish
Mango Cream
Vanilla chiffon cake, mango mousse, mango slices filling
More about Jennivees Bakery
Bittersweet Pastry Shop & Cafe image

PASTRY • CAKES

Bittersweet Pastry Shop & Cafe

1114 West Belmont Avenue, Chicago

Avg 4.2 (1178 reviews)
Takeout
Popular items
Croissant Breakfast Sandwich$14.00
Thick-cut bacon, farm eggs, butterkase, pickled onions, zesty housemade sauce.
Add a side salad $4
Ham, Fig & Gruyere Sandwich$15.00
Sliced ham, caramelized herb onions, whole grain mustard, fig jam and gruyere cheese on multigrain bread
Croissant$4.00
More about Bittersweet Pastry Shop & Cafe
Maison Marcel Lakeview image

 

Maison Marcel Lakeview

3114 N Broadway, Chicago

Avg 3.9 (986 reviews)
Fast Pay
More about Maison Marcel Lakeview

