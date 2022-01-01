Chili in Lakeview
Lakeview restaurants that serve chili
More about Milt's Barbecue for the Perplexed
SMOKED SALMON • SALADS • BBQ • FRENCH FRIES
Milt's Barbecue for the Perplexed
3411 N. Broadway, Chicago
|Chili Cup
|$7.00
Your choice of either our Smoked Brisket Chili (brisket, ground beef, beans, and veggies in a thick tomato base, GF) or our Vegetarian Chili (beans, veggies, and bulgur wheat)
|Chili Fries
|$18.00
Our spicy chili on top a bed of crispy french fries.
|Chili Bowl
|$12.00
Your choice of either our Smoked Brisket Chili (brisket, ground beef, beans, and veggies in a thick tomato base, GF) or our Vegetarian Chili (beans, veggies, and bulgur wheat)
More about Wake 'n Bacon
Wake 'n Bacon
420 W. Belmont Ave., Chicago
|Rishi Chili Mango
|$3.00
Vibrant and daring, Chili Mango awakens the senses with sweet heat. Pineapple and succulent mango balance a lingering hint of cayenne chili. This innovative blend makes a lovely contrast with dessert and works wonders as a hangover buster.
More about Mild 2 Spicy
Mild 2 Spicy
714 W Diversey Pkwy Chicago, Chicago
|Chili Pakora
|$6.50
Green chili dipped in homemade batter, fried to golden brown.
More about Uncommon Ground-Lakeview
FRENCH FRIES
Uncommon Ground-Lakeview
3800 N CLARK ST, Chicago
|Vegetarian Chili (Cup)
|$6.00
|Vegetarian Chili ( Bowl )
|$9.00
More about DMK Burger Bar
CHICKEN WINGS • HAMBURGERS • FRENCH FRIES
DMK Burger Bar
2954 N Sheffield Ave, Chicago
|Hatch Green Chili
|$8.00
Hominy, Pork Shoulder, Tomatillos, and Cheddar. Side of tortilla chips.
|Chili-Rubbed Onion Strings
|$8.00
Crispy Onion Strings, Chili Powder
More about Crispy Chicks
Crispy Chicks
3445 N Halsted St,, Chicago
|Green Chili Fries
|$12.00
Seasoned fries, green turkey chili, queso cheese, pico, queso fresco
More about Cheesie's Pub & Grub
PIZZA • SOUPS • SANDWICHES • CHICKEN WINGS • FRENCH FRIES
Cheesie's Pub & Grub
958 W Belmont, Chicago
|Bowl of Chili
|$5.25
12 oz Bowl of Beef Chili. Topped with Cheese Blend and Chives. Served with Sour Cream
|Cup of Chili
|$3.25
8 oz Cup of Beef Chili. Topped with Cheese Blend and Chives. Served with Sour Cream
More about Flub a Dub Chub's Hotdog Emporium
SANDWICHES • HOT DOGS • HAMBURGERS
Flub a Dub Chub's Hotdog Emporium
3021 N Broadway, Chicago
|Side Chili
|$1.50
|Speiser Chili Cheese Dog
|$8.50
Flubby Hot Dog with Cheese sauce and beef chili
|Homemade Beef Chili
|$6.00