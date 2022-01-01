Want to learn about our restaurant platform?Get a demo

Chili in Lakeview

Lakeview restaurants
Lakeview restaurants that serve chili

Milt's Barbecue for the Perplexed image

SMOKED SALMON • SALADS • BBQ • FRENCH FRIES

Milt's Barbecue for the Perplexed

3411 N. Broadway, Chicago

Avg 4.3 (786 reviews)
Takeout
Chili Cup$7.00
Your choice of either our Smoked Brisket Chili (brisket, ground beef, beans, and veggies in a thick tomato base, GF) or our Vegetarian Chili (beans, veggies, and bulgur wheat)
Chili Fries$18.00
Our spicy chili on top a bed of crispy french fries.
Chili Bowl$12.00
Your choice of either our Smoked Brisket Chili (brisket, ground beef, beans, and veggies in a thick tomato base, GF) or our Vegetarian Chili (beans, veggies, and bulgur wheat)
More about Milt's Barbecue for the Perplexed
Item pic

 

Wake 'n Bacon

420 W. Belmont Ave., Chicago

Avg 4.2 (248 reviews)
TakeoutDigital Dine-InFast Pay
Rishi Chili Mango$3.00
Vibrant and daring, Chili Mango awakens the senses with sweet heat. Pineapple and succulent mango balance a lingering hint of cayenne chili. This innovative blend makes a lovely contrast with dessert and works wonders as a hangover buster.
More about Wake 'n Bacon
Item pic

 

Mild 2 Spicy

714 W Diversey Pkwy Chicago, Chicago

Avg 4.7 (10968 reviews)
TakeoutDeliveryFast Pay
Chili Pakora$6.50
Green chili dipped in homemade batter, fried to golden brown.
More about Mild 2 Spicy
Uncommon Ground-Lakeview image

FRENCH FRIES

Uncommon Ground-Lakeview

3800 N CLARK ST, Chicago

Avg 4.2 (3404 reviews)
TakeoutDeliveryDigital Dine-In
Vegetarian Chili (Cup)$6.00
Vegetarian Chili ( Bowl )$9.00
More about Uncommon Ground-Lakeview
Item pic

CHICKEN WINGS • HAMBURGERS • FRENCH FRIES

DMK Burger Bar

2954 N Sheffield Ave, Chicago

Avg 4.4 (7863 reviews)
Takeout
Hatch Green Chili$8.00
Hominy, Pork Shoulder, Tomatillos, and Cheddar. Side of tortilla chips.
Chili-Rubbed Onion Strings$8.00
Crispy Onion Strings, Chili Powder
More about DMK Burger Bar
Item pic

 

Crispy Chicks

3445 N Halsted St,, Chicago

No reviews yet
TakeoutDigital Dine-In
Green Chili Fries$12.00
Seasoned fries, green turkey chili, queso cheese, pico, queso fresco
More about Crispy Chicks
Item pic

PIZZA • SOUPS • SANDWICHES • CHICKEN WINGS • FRENCH FRIES

Cheesie's Pub & Grub

958 W Belmont, Chicago

Avg 4 (1219 reviews)
TakeoutDeliveryFast Pay
Bowl of Chili$5.25
12 oz Bowl of Beef Chili. Topped with Cheese Blend and Chives. Served with Sour Cream
Cup of Chili$3.25
8 oz Cup of Beef Chili. Topped with Cheese Blend and Chives. Served with Sour Cream
More about Cheesie's Pub & Grub
Coda di Volpe image

PIZZA • PASTA

Coda di Volpe

3335 N Southport Ave, Chicago

Avg 4.8 (4011 reviews)
TakeoutDeliveryDigital Dine-In
ToGo Chili Oil$1.00
More about Coda di Volpe
Item pic

SANDWICHES • HOT DOGS • HAMBURGERS

Flub a Dub Chub's Hotdog Emporium

3021 N Broadway, Chicago

Avg 4.6 (912 reviews)
Takeout
Side Chili$1.50
Speiser Chili Cheese Dog$8.50
Flubby Hot Dog with Cheese sauce and beef chili
Homemade Beef Chili$6.00
More about Flub a Dub Chub's Hotdog Emporium
Chicago Bagel Authority image

BAGELS • SALADS • SANDWICHES

Chicago Bagel Authority

955 W Belmont Ave, Chicago

Avg 4.7 (3694 reviews)
TakeoutDigital Dine-InFast Pay
CBA's New And Improved Chicken Chili
Seriously delicious, crackers are included, shredded cheese, jalapeños , chopped onions, and sour cream available upon request.
More about Chicago Bagel Authority

