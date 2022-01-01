Chicken soup in Lakeview
SMOKED SALMON • SALADS • BBQ • FRENCH FRIES
Milt's Barbecue for the Perplexed
3411 N. Broadway, Chicago
|Chicken & Veg Soup Bowl
|$7.00
Smoky chicken broth with celery, carrots, shredded chicken and onion.
|Chicken & Veg Soup Cup
|$5.00
More about 1 - Steingold’s of Chicago
1 - Steingold’s of Chicago
3737 N Southport Ave. Suite A, Chicago
|Chicken Noodle Soup
House made chicken stock with chicken thighs, egg noodles, and freshly chopped dill.