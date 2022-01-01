Want to learn about our restaurant platform?Get a demo

Chicken soup in Lakeview

Lakeview restaurants
Lakeview restaurants that serve chicken soup

Milt's Barbecue for the Perplexed image

SMOKED SALMON • SALADS • BBQ • FRENCH FRIES

Milt's Barbecue for the Perplexed

3411 N. Broadway, Chicago

Avg 4.3 (786 reviews)
Takeout
Chicken & Veg Soup Bowl$7.00
Smoky chicken broth with celery, carrots, shredded chicken and onion.
Chicken & Veg Soup Cup$5.00
Smoky chicken broth with celery, carrots, shredded chicken and onion.
More about Milt's Barbecue for the Perplexed
Item pic

 

Mild 2 Spicy

714 W Diversey Pkwy Chicago, Chicago

Avg 4.7 (10968 reviews)
TakeoutDeliveryFast Pay
Chicken Soup$6.00
More about Mild 2 Spicy
Steingold’s of Chicago image

 

1 - Steingold’s of Chicago

3737 N Southport Ave. Suite A, Chicago

No reviews yet
TakeoutDeliveryFast Pay
Chicken Noodle Soup
House made chicken stock with chicken thighs, egg noodles, and freshly chopped dill.
More about 1 - Steingold’s of Chicago
Item pic

TACOS

Tatas Tacos Lakeview

2826 N. LINCOLN AVE., Chicago

Avg 4.2 (48 reviews)
TakeoutDeliveryDigital Dine-InFast Pay
Chicken Tortilla Soup$7.00
Tomato broth, chicken, cheese, tortilla strips, jalapenos, lime
More about Tatas Tacos Lakeview

