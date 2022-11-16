Restaurant header imageView gallery
Pizza
Italian

Coda di Volpe

4,011 Reviews

$$

3335 N Southport Ave

Chicago, IL 60657

Popular Items

Rigatoni Con Ragu
Margherita
Chopped Italian Salad

Antipasti

Arancini con Funghi

Arancini con Funghi

$14.00

fontina, black truffle aioli, vin cotto (v)

Sal's Salumi & Formaggi

Sal's Salumi & Formaggi

$21.00

rotating house cured meats & italian cheeses

Pork & Beef Meatballs

Pork & Beef Meatballs

$14.00

pomodoro, basil, grana padano

Grilled Octopus

Grilled Octopus

$17.00

garlic smashed new potato, jimmy nardello peppers, lemon, wild oregano

Sea Salt & Wild Oregano Focaccia

Sea Salt & Wild Oregano Focaccia

$9.00

with sea salt & wild oregano, whipped ricotta, truffle gremolata

Burrata & Beets

Burrata & Beets

$18.00

snap peas, spring onion, hazelnut & sesame gremolata

Insalata

Baby Kale & Ancient Grains

Baby Kale & Ancient Grains

$15.00

pear, celery root, pecorino romano, cider dressing

Arugula Salad

Arugula Salad

$15.00

pickled & roasted grapes, fried almonds, pecorino

Chopped Italian Salad

Chopped Italian Salad

$15.00

artichoke hearts, roasted red peppers, red onion, mozzarella, parmigiano reggiano, pepperoncini (gf)

Contorni

Wood-Roasted Brussels Sprouts

$13.00

colatura, parmigiano reggiano (gf)

Crispy Smashed Potatoes

Crispy Smashed Potatoes

$11.00

pecorino romano, garlic, salsa verde (v)

Delicata Squash

$13.00

pumpkin seed, calabrian chili, maple (gf/v)

Pasta

Spaghetti Pomodoro

Spaghetti Pomodoro

$19.00

San marzano tomato, garlic, basil

Bucatini Cacio e Pepe

$21.00

salt-cured black peppercorn, belper knolle, pecorino romano (v)

Spicy Mafaldine Di Granchio

Spicy Mafaldine Di Granchio

$28.00

jumbo lump crab, preserved lemon, calabrian chili, marjoram, pangrattato

Casarecce

Casarecce

$24.00

beef shank sugo, sofrita, rosemary, parmigiano reggiano

Rigatoni Con Ragu

Rigatoni Con Ragu

$23.00

CDV sausage, roasted tomato, saffron, basil, parmigiano reggiaiano

Pappardelle e Fagioli

Pappardelle e Fagioli

$21.00

shelling beans, butternut squash, thyme pangrattato (v)

Entrata

Branzino Con Carciofi

Branzino Con Carciofi

$34.00

artichoke, wood roasted olives, pistachio, sunflower (gf/n)

Chicken Diavola

Chicken Diavola

$26.00

calabrian chili & honey glaze, crispy smashed potatoes

Diver Scallops

Diver Scallops

$32.00

sunchoke, pomegranate, isot pepper, salsa verde (gf/s)

Bistecca da Macellaio

$38.00

grilled hanger steak, apple, bagna cauda, pecorino sardo, treviso (gf/t)

Pizza

Marinara

Marinara

$12.00

san marzano, wild oregano, garlic

Margherita

Margherita

$16.00

DOP san marzano, fior di latte, basil, parmesan

Margherita di Bufala

Margherita di Bufala

$19.00

DOP san marzano, mozzarella di bufala, basil, parmesan

Autumn Squash & Mushroom

Autumn Squash & Mushroom

$19.00

hazelnut persto, scamorza fresca, sage, essenza balsamico (v/n)

Salsiccia E Soppressata

Salsiccia E Soppressata

$21.00

dop san marzano, fior di latte, garlic, calabrian oregano, spicy oil

Mortadella e Pistachio

Mortadella e Pistachio

$20.00

pork mortadella, mozzarella di bufala, caciocavallo, basil, pistachio pesto (n)

Super Diavola

Super Diavola

$19.00

Calabrian Chili Paste, Fior Di Latte, CDV 'Nduja, Basil, Calabrian Oregano & Spicy Oil

Tartufo

Tartufo

$22.00

black truffle puree, mozzarella di bufala, parmesan, arugula

Prosciutto e Arugula

Prosciutto e Arugula

$25.00

Mozzarella di bufala, prosciutto crudo, fresh arugula, essenza balsamico

Foxhole Foccacia

Gluten free available in limited quantities, upon request. Please call (773) 687-8568 for availability.
Margherita

Margherita

$18.00+

mozzarella, red sauce, basil (six slices)

Sausage & Red Onion

Sausage & Red Onion

$24.00+

mozzarella, red sauce, italian sausage, red onion (six slices)

Spicy Pepperoni

$24.00+

mozzarella, red sauce, calabrian chili paste, pepperoni.

Sal's Special Focaccia

$27.00+

crispy potatoes, CDV pancetta, mozzarella, rosemary, saba (v)

1/2 Tray Gluten Free Foccacia

$22.00+

The only place in Chicago where you will find gluten free focaccia pizza! (six slices)

Full Tray Gluten Free Foccacia

$32.00+

The only place in Chicago where you will find gluten free focaccia pizza! (six slices)

Dolci

Apple Crostata

Apple Crostata

$14.00

rosemary gelato, pine nut streusel, cider caramel

White Chocolate Pistachio Torte

White Chocolate Pistachio Torte

$14.00

flourless chocolate cake, white chocolate pistachio mousse

Classic Tiramisu

Classic Tiramisu

$13.00

sweet mascarpone, espresso, cocoa

Roasted Butternut Budino

Roasted Butternut Budino

$12.00

spiced crumble, bourbon-barrel aged maple, toasted marshmallow

Gelato/Sorbet

Vanilla Gelato

$5.00

Cinnamon Streusel

$5.00

Cookies & Cream

$5.00

Salted Toffee Almond Crunch

$5.00

Concord Grape

$5.00

Sides

ToGo Chili Oil

$1.00

Side Ricotta

$5.00

Whipped ricotta, truffle gremolata

Kids

Kid's Pasta

$9.00

Kid's Pizza

$14.00

NA BEVERAGES

Sparkling Bottled Water

$7.00

Still Bottled Water

$7.00

Campania Menta

$8.00

Shirley Temple

$5.00

Coke

$2.50

Diet Coke

$2.50

Sprite

$2.50

Ginger Ale

$4.00

Ginger Beer

$4.00

Tonic Water

$4.00

Soda Water

$2.50

Aranciata Rossa

$5.00Out of stock

Chinotto

$5.00

Cranberry Juice

$4.00

Orange Juice

$4.00

Grapefruit Juice

$4.00

Lemonade

$4.00

Iced Tea

$4.00

Arnold Palmer

$4.00

Milk

$3.00
Attributes and Amenities
check markCasual
check markKid-Friendly
check markGroups
check markLoyalty and Reward Programs
check markWheelchair Accessible
check markGift Cards
check markTable Service
check markSommelier
check markSeating
check markReservations
check markBike Parking
check markDelivery
check markParking
check markOnline Ordering
check markFresh Ingredients
check markTV
check markCryptocurrency
check markOutdoor Seating
check markTakeout
All hours
Sunday11:30 am - 9:00 pm
Monday4:30 pm - 9:00 pm
Tuesday4:30 pm - 9:00 pm
Wednesday4:30 pm - 9:00 pm
Thursday4:30 pm - 9:00 pm
Friday4:30 pm - 10:00 pm
Saturday11:30 am - 10:00 pm
Restaurant info

CUISINE AND LIBATIONS SPOTLIGHTING ITALY’S LESSER EXPLORED SOUTHERN REGION WITH VPN-CERTIFIED PIZZAS, HANDMADE PASTAS AND AN EXTENSIVE IN-HOUSE CURING PROGRAM

Website

Location

3335 N Southport Ave, Chicago, IL 60657

Directions

Gallery
Coda di Volpe image
Coda di Volpe image
Coda di Volpe image

