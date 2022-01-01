Restaurant header imageView gallery
Pizza

Zazas Pizzeria

No reviews yet

3037 N Clark St

Chicago, IL 60657

Chicago, IL 60657

Popular Items

Popular Items

PEPPERONI PIE
BUILD YOUR OWN PIE
STARTERS

STARTERS

CHEESE CURDS

CHEESE CURDS

$7.00

WISCONSIN WHITE CHEDDAR , HOUSE DIPPING SAUCES

GARLIC TWISTS

GARLIC TWISTS

$7.00

ROSEMARY GARLIC OIL, HOUSE DIPPING SAUCES

GREENS

CHICAGO STYLE

CHICAGO STYLE

$10.00

ROMAINE, PARMIGIANO, SPORT PEPPERS, SOUR DOUGH CROUTONS, TOMATO, CUCUMBER, CELERY SALT, POPPYSEED VINAIGRETTE PLEASE NOTE - NO MODIFICATIONS CAN BE MADE TO OUR SALADS

FUNKY CAESAR

FUNKY CAESAR

$10.00

ROMAINE, SOUR DOUGH CROUTONS, CREAMY MISO, NUTRITIONAL YEAST, TOASTED SESAME SEEDS PLEASE NOTE - NO MODIFICATIONS CAN BE MADE TO OUR SALADS

ZA

GOLD MEDAL PIE

GOLD MEDAL PIE

$27.00

RED SAUCE, WHOLE MILK MOZZARELLA, FRESH MOZZARELLA, PARTANNA OLIVE OIL, SHAVED PARMESAN, GOTHAM GREENS BASIL. CRUST IS FINISHED WITH OUR SIGNATURE INFUSED GARLIC ROSEMARY OLIVE OIL AND MALDON FLAKEY SALT.

PEPPERONI PIE

PEPPERONI PIE

$27.00

RED SAUCE, MOZZARELLA, CUP N' CHAR EZZO PEPPERONI, GOTHAM GREENS BASIL CRUST IS FINISHED WITH OUR SIGNATURE INFUSED GARLIC ROSEMARY OLIVE OIL AND MALDON FLAKEY SALT.

HOT SOPPRESSATA PIE

HOT SOPPRESSATA PIE

$28.00

RED SAUCE, MOZZARELLA, SLICED ITALIAN SALAMI, FENNEL OIL, MIKES HOT HONEY, CHILI FLAKE, PARMIGIANO, GOTHAM GREENS BASIL CRUST IS FINISHED WITH OUR SIGNATURE INFUSED GARLIC ROSEMARY OLIVE OIL AND MALDON FLAKEY SALT.

VODKA PIE

VODKA PIE

$28.00

VODKA SAUCE, MOZZARELLA, FENNEL SAUSAGE, GOTHAM GREENS BASIL, PARMIGIANO CRUST IS FINISHED WITH OUR SIGNATURE INFUSED GARLIC ROSEMARY OLIVE OIL AND MALDON FLAKEY SALT.

TRUFFLE MUSHROOM PIE

TRUFFLE MUSHROOM PIE

$30.00

GARLIC CREAM, MOZZARELLA, CREMINI MUSHROOMS, ROSEMARY, GOAT CHEESE, TRUFFLE OIL CRUST IS FINISHED WITH OUR SIGNATURE INFUSED GARLIC ROSEMARY OLIVE OIL AND MALDON FLAKEY SALT.

BACON JAM PIE

BACON JAM PIE

$28.00

RED SAUCE, MOZZARELLA, BROWN SUGAR BACON REDUCTION, RED ONION, CALABRIAN CHILI, COTIJA CHEESE, SCALLIONS CRUST IS FINISHED WITH OUR SIGNATURE INFUSED GARLIC ROSEMARY OLIVE OIL AND MALDON FLAKEY SALT.

MARGHERITA

MARGHERITA

$26.00

RED SAUCE, FRESH MOZZARELLA, GOTHAM GREENS BASIL, GARLIC, PARTANNA OLIVE OIL, PARMIGIANO CRUST IS FINISHED WITH OUR SIGNATURE INFUSED GARLIC ROSEMARY OLIVE OIL AND MALDON FLAKEY SALT.

BRUSCHETTA PIE (V)

BRUSCHETTA PIE (V)

$19.00

RED SAUCE, GARLIC, FRESH TOMATO, RED ONION, BALSAMIC GLAZE, PARTANNA OLIVE OIL, GOTHAM GREENS BASIL CRUST IS FINISHED WITH OUR SIGNATURE INFUSED GARLIC ROSEMARY OLIVE OIL AND MALDON FLAKEY SALT.

WHITE PIE

WHITE PIE

$28.00

GARLIC CREAM, MOZZERELLA, WHIPPED RICOTTA, GOTHAM GREENS BASIL, PARMIGIANO, SESAME SEEDS CRUST IS FINISHED WITH OUR SIGNATURE INFUSED GARLIC ROSEMARY OLIVE OIL AND MALDON FLAKEY SALT.

MIKES HOT PEPPERONI PIE

MIKES HOT PEPPERONI PIE

$30.00

RED SAUCE, MOZZARELLA, CUP N' CHAR EZZO PEPPERONI, MIKES HOT HONEY, SHAVED PARMESAN, RICOTTA, GOTHAM GREENS BASIL CRUST IS FINISHED WITH OUR SIGNATURE INFUSED GARLIC ROSEMARY OLIVE OIL AND MALDON FLAKEY SALT.

NY CLASSIC CHEESE PIE

NY CLASSIC CHEESE PIE

$23.00

RED SAUCE, MOZZARELLA, GRATED PECORINO, GRATED PAMESAN CRUST IS FINISHED WITH OUR SIGNATURE INFUSED GARLIC ROSEMARY OLIVE OIL AND MALDON FLAKEY SALT.

Mama Suza Pie

Mama Suza Pie

$28.00Out of stock

SWEET TREATS

THICC ASS CHOCOLATE CHIP COOKIE

THICC ASS CHOCOLATE CHIP COOKIE

$6.00Out of stock

DOUBLE SIZED COOKIE, SEMI-SWEET CHOCOLATE CHIPS, MALDON SEA SALT

NY STYLE CHEESECAKE

NY STYLE CHEESECAKE

$6.00

TRADITONAL VANILLA CHEESECAKE, GRAHAM CRACKER CRUST

BERRY POP TART

BERRY POP TART

$6.00Out of stock
BISCOFF POP TART

BISCOFF POP TART

$6.00Out of stock
CHOCOLATE CARAMEL POP TART

CHOCOLATE CARAMEL POP TART

$6.00Out of stock

BUILD YOUR OWN

BUILD YOUR OWN PIE

$23.00

16" pie. Comes with mozzarella. Your choice of sauce.

DRINKS

Bottled Spring Water
$1.50

Bottled Spring Water

$1.50
Sprite Can

Sprite Can

$1.75
Coke can

Coke can

$1.75
Diet Coke Can
$1.75

Diet Coke Can

$1.75
Root beer bottle
$3.00

Root beer bottle

$3.00
A'Siciliana Limonita
$2.50

A'Siciliana Limonita

$2.50
A'Siciliana Aranciata
$2.50

A'Siciliana Aranciata

$2.50

Cherry Lime La Croix
$1.75

$1.75

Passionfruit La Croix

$1.75Out of stock

Mikes Hot Honey / Extras

12oz Bottle of Mikes Hot Honey
$12.00

12oz Bottle of Mikes Hot Honey

$12.00
1 oz Cup of Mikes Hot Honey

1 oz Cup of Mikes Hot Honey

$1.50Out of stock

Marinara Sauce 2oz
$1.00

$1.00

Poppyseed Vinaigrette 2oz
$1.00

$1.00

Creamy Miso 2oz
$1.25

$1.25

Mikes Hot Packets
$1.00

$1.00
All hours
Sunday11:00 am - 3:59 am
Monday11:00 am - 3:59 am
Tuesday11:00 am - 3:59 am
Wednesday11:00 am - 3:59 am
Thursday11:00 am - 3:59 am
Friday11:00 am - 3:59 am
Saturday11:00 am - 3:59 am
New York style pizzeria serving up artisan slices and whole pies

