Bakeries
Cafes, Coffee & Tea

Bittersweet Pastry Shop & Cafe

1,178 Reviews

$$

1114 West Belmont Avenue

Chicago, IL 60657

Popular Items

Chocolate Chip Scone
Creamed Celery And Potato Soup
Croissant Breakfast Sandwich

Breakfast Pastries

Chocolate Chip Scone

Chocolate Chip Scone

$3.50
Mixed Berry Chamomile Scone

Mixed Berry Chamomile Scone

$3.50
Chef Mindy's Cinnamon Roll

Chef Mindy's Cinnamon Roll

$4.50
Pecan Roll

Pecan Roll

$4.50
Guava Cream Cheese Danish

Guava Cream Cheese Danish

$5.00Out of stock
Cranberry Almond Clafoutis

Cranberry Almond Clafoutis

$5.00

A French almond cake, richly flavored with brown butter and baked with fresh, seasonal fruit. Features a wonderfully crisp exterior and a moist center with a fine, dense crumb. Perfect for breakfast, with afternoon coffee or for dessert!

Hazelnut Financier

Hazelnut Financier

$4.50Out of stock
Croissant

Croissant

$3.50
Chocolate Croissant

Chocolate Croissant

$4.00
Ham & Cheese Croissant

Ham & Cheese Croissant

$4.50

Almond Croissant

$5.00Out of stock

Available Saturday & Sundays Only

Chocolate Almond Croissant

$5.00

Available Saturday & Sundays Only

Banana Chocolate Chip Teabread

Banana Chocolate Chip Teabread

$10.00Out of stock
Whole Quiche - Ham & Gruyere

Whole Quiche - Ham & Gruyere

$42.00Out of stock

Whole Quiche - Collard Greens

$42.00Out of stock

Croissant Loaf

$10.00Out of stock

Breakfast & Brunch

Croissant Breakfast Sandwich

Croissant Breakfast Sandwich

$14.00

Thick-cut bacon, farm eggs, butterkase, pickled onions, zesty housemade sauce. Add a side salad $4

Avocado Toast

Avocado Toast

$10.00

Toasted publican quality sourdough, sunflower and sesame seeds, pickled veggies, pecorino, olive oil

Yogurt & Granola

$8.00

Almonds, bran, seeds, oats, maple syrup, fresh berries

Ham & Gruyere Quiche - Slice

Ham & Gruyere Quiche - Slice

$12.00
Collard Greens Quiche - Slice

Collard Greens Quiche - Slice

$12.00

Sandwiches

BLT

$15.00

Crispy bacon, lettuce, and tomato on grilled ciabatta bread

Turkey Bacon Melt

$15.00

Turkey, bacon, cheddar, avocado, mama lil's pickled peppers, publican quality sourdough

Ham, Fig & Gruyere Sandwich

Ham, Fig & Gruyere Sandwich

$15.00

Sliced ham, caramelized herb onions, whole grain mustard, fig jam and gruyere cheese on multigrain bread

Grilled Cheese

Grilled Cheese

$13.00

Gruyere, butterkase, garlic cheddar spread on multi-grain bread

Egg Salad with Toasted Croissant Bread

Egg Salad with Toasted Croissant Bread

$9.00

A scoop of egg salad served alongside a slice of croissant loaf.

Croque Monsieur

$13.00

Toasted croissant bread with ham & melted gruyere cheese, served with a green salad

Frenchie

$14.00Out of stock

Soup & Salad

Creamed Celery And Potato Soup

Creamed Celery And Potato Soup

$8.00
Caesar Salad

Caesar Salad

$13.00

Romaine lettuce, local pecorino, sourdough croutons Add grilled chicken 4

House Salad

House Salad

$13.00

Mixed greens, tomatoes, pickled vegetables, house-made balsamic vinaigrette

House Side Salad

$4.00

Harvest Salad

$16.00

Arugula, chevre, pickled onions, sunflower & sesame seeds, green apple, avocado, fig dressing

Sides

Side Butter

$1.00

Side Bread

$2.00

Side Fruit

$4.00

Side Salad

$4.00

Side Bacon

$4.00

Side Chicken

$5.00

Chips

$2.00

Add Avocado

$3.00

Coffee & Tea

Brewed Coffee

$3.00+

Cold Coffee 16oz

$5.00

Iced Tea

$4.00

Rare Tea Cellar

$5.00

Espresso

$3.00

Cortado 4oz

$3.75

Cappuccino 8oz

$4.50

Latte 12oz

$4.75

Vanilla Bean Latte

$5.50

Hazelnut Latte

$5.50

Honey Lavender Latte

$5.75

Pumpkin Spice Latte

$6.00

Gingerbread Latte

$6.00

White Chocolate Peppermint Mocha

$6.00

Chai Latte

$5.50

Mocha Latte

$5.50

Matcha Latte

$6.00

Americano

$3.00+

Café Au Lait

$3.75

Fall Chai Cider

$6.00

Beverages

Evian Natural Spring Water

$3.50

Topo Chico Sparkling Water

$4.00

Coke

$3.50

Fentimans Victorian Lemonade

$4.50

Ginger Beer

$4.50

Diet Coke

$3.50

Apple juice

$3.50

Signature Desserts

Individual Cheesecake

Individual Cheesecake

$5.50
Individual Flourless Mousse Cake

Individual Flourless Mousse Cake

$5.50
Individual Peanut Butter Torte

Individual Peanut Butter Torte

$5.50
Fruit Tart

Fruit Tart

$6.00

Lemon Meringue Tart

$6.00
Key Lime Tart

Key Lime Tart

$6.00
6" Flourless Chocolate Mousse Cake

6" Flourless Chocolate Mousse Cake

$20.00
9" Flourless Chocolate Mousse Cake

9" Flourless Chocolate Mousse Cake

$35.00
8" Vanilla Cheesecake

8" Vanilla Cheesecake

$24.00Out of stock
8" Chocolate Peanut Butter Torte

8" Chocolate Peanut Butter Torte

$30.00Out of stock
8" Key Lime Tart

8" Key Lime Tart

$32.00Out of stock

8" Lemon Meringue Tart

$32.00Out of stock

Add an Inscription Plaque

Confetti Cupcake

$3.50

Fudge Cupcake

$3.50

Red Velvet Cupcake

$3.50

Cake Slice- Choc Raspberry

$5.00Out of stock

Vanilla Cake Pop

$3.00Out of stock

Fudge Cake Pop

$3.00Out of stock

Red Velvet Cake Pop

$3.00Out of stock

Hazelnut Torte Slice

$6.00Out of stock

Pumpkin Basque Cheesecake Slice

$6.00Out of stock

Cupcakes - Set Of 6

$18.00Out of stock

Bread

PQB French Baguette

PQB French Baguette

$4.00Out of stock

One of the very few things we don't make in house, and we are proud to offer Publican Quality Bread's French Baguette

PBQ Sourdough Boule

PBQ Sourdough Boule

$10.00Out of stock
PBQ Multigrain Boule

PBQ Multigrain Boule

$10.00Out of stock

PQB Honey Oat Porridge Boule

$10.00Out of stock

Cookies & Treats

Sea Salt Chocolate Chip Cookie

Sea Salt Chocolate Chip Cookie

$3.00
Blueberry Oat Cookie

Blueberry Oat Cookie

$3.00
Double Chocolate Cashew Cookies

Double Chocolate Cashew Cookies

$3.00Out of stock
Fudge Brownie

Fudge Brownie

$4.00
Cream Cheese Brownie

Cream Cheese Brownie

$4.00
Turtle Brownie

Turtle Brownie

$4.00
Lemon Bar

Lemon Bar

$4.00Out of stock
Brown Butter Rice Krispy Treat

Brown Butter Rice Krispy Treat

$4.00Out of stock

Chocolate Hazelnut Rice Krisy Treat

$4.50
French Macaron - Pistachio

French Macaron - Pistachio

$2.25
French Macaron - Lemon

French Macaron - Lemon

$2.25
French Macaron - Salted Caramel

French Macaron - Salted Caramel

$2.25
French Macaron - Raspberry

French Macaron - Raspberry

$2.25Out of stock
French Macaron - Vanilla

French Macaron - Vanilla

$2.25
French Macaron - Chocolate Hazelnut

French Macaron - Chocolate Hazelnut

$2.25
Chocolate Macaron

Chocolate Macaron

$1.00

Chocolate Macaron - Six Piece

$8.00

One Pound Chocolate Macaron

$20.00
Nonpareils

Nonpareils

$7.00

Granola

$16.00

Spicy Nuts

$16.00Out of stock

Peppered Pecans

$16.00

Same Day Cakes

4" November COTM- Cookie Butter Fudge

$35.00Out of stock

Fudge cake with a cookie butter creme brulee filling and a cookie butter glaze

6" Vanilla Creme Brulée

6" Vanilla Creme Brulée

$45.00

The perfect vanilla cake. Light, fluffy vanilla cake layered with rich vanilla creme brûlée custard and finished with vanilla bean buttercream.

6" Almond Strawberry Brulée

6" Almond Strawberry Brulée

$45.00

Bittersweet's most popular cake for 30 years, the Almond Strawberry Brulée is sophisticated and distinctive. Featuring layers of from-scratch almond cake layered, vanilla bean crème brûlée custard and strawberry preserves, finished with vanilla buttercream.

6" Red Velvet

6" Red Velvet

$45.00

A classic, decadent Red Velvet Cake. The perfect birthday cake flavor made with cocoa powder and layered with rich cream cheese.

6" Carrot Cake

6" Carrot Cake

$45.00Out of stock

A classic, decadent Carrot Cake. Made from scratch with freshly-grated carrots, pineapple and walnuts, layered with rich cream cheese frosting and apricot preserves.

6" Fudge Milk Chocolate

6" Fudge Milk Chocolate

$45.00Out of stock

Rich, creamy chocolate but not too dark. Our Fudge Milk Chocolate Cake features four layers of Cacao Barry Extra Brute chocolate fudge cake layered with milk chocolate mousse, finished with milk chocolate buttercream and a thin layer of dark chocolate glaze.

6" Coconut White Chocolate

$45.00Out of stock
6" Chocolate Raspberry

6" Chocolate Raspberry

$45.00Out of stock

Chocolate cake layered with dark chocolate mousse and raspberry preserves, coated with buttercream and finished with our dark chocolate glaze.

6" Lemon Raspberry

$45.00Out of stock

6" Strawberry White Chocolate

$45.00Out of stock

6" Confetti

$45.00Out of stock

6" German Chocolate

$45.00Out of stock

6" Marble

$45.00Out of stock

8" Almond Strawberry Brulee W Black Tie Confetti

$62.00
check markCasual
check markLGBTQ-Friendly
check markKid-Friendly
check markGroups
check markGift Cards
check markParking
check markOnline Ordering
check markSeating
check markReservations
check markBike Parking
check markDelivery
check markCurbside Pickup
check markFast Service
check markCatering
check markTakeout
Sunday8:00 am - 2:00 pm
MondayClosed
Tuesday8:00 am - 4:00 pm
Wednesday8:00 am - 4:00 pm
Thursday8:00 am - 4:00 pm
Friday8:00 am - 4:00 pm
Saturday8:00 am - 2:00 pm
Welcome to Bittersweet's Same Day ordering page. Here you can see everything we have in stock today at the shop and place an order for pick-up same day. To view our full menu and see what's available for preorder with at least 24 hours notice, please visit BittersweetPastry.com

1114 West Belmont Avenue, Chicago, IL 60657

