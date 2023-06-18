Restaurant header imageView gallery
Pizza

Crushed Pizzeria - Chicago

329 Reviews

$

1607 W. Montrose

Chicago, IL 60613

Popular Items

16" Create Your Own

$15.00

12" Create Your Own

$11.00

Bread Sticks

$5.00

APPETIZERS

Bread Sticks

$5.00

SALADS

Half Crushed House Salad

$5.50

Romaine Hearts, Mixed Greens, Basil, Red Onions, Cherry Tomatoes, with Red Wine Vinaigrette.

Half Charlie Salad

$6.50

Fresh Baby Spinach with Fig, Shaved Red Onion, Crumbled Gorgonzola, Walnut, with Balsamic Vinaigrette

Half Echo Salad

$6.50

Romaine Hearts with Smoked Bacon, Cherry Tomato, Shaved Red Onion, Carrot, with Sriracha Ranch Dressing.

Half Oscar Salad

$6.00

Fresh Mixed Greens, Roasted Red Pepper, Shaved Red Onion, Shaved Parmesan, with Lemon Honey Vinaigrette

Full Crushed House Salad

$8.00

Romaine Hearts, Mixed Greens, Basil, Red Onions, Cherry Tomatoes, with Red Wine Vinaigrette.

Full Charlie

$10.00

Fresh Baby Spinach with Fig, Shaved Red Onion, Crumbled Gorgonzola, Walnut, with Balsamic Vinaigrette

Full Echo

$10.00

Romaine Hearts with Smoked Bacon, Cherry Tomato, Shaved Red Onion, Carrot, with Sriracha Ranch Dressing.

Full Oscar

$9.00

Fresh Mixed Greens, Roasted Red Pepper, Shaved Red Onion, Shaved Parmesan, with Lemon Honey Vinaigrette

Half Victor Salad

$6.50

Romaine Hearts with Toasted Pistachio, Roasted Corn, Carrot, Roasted Red Pepper, Black Olive, Shaved Red Onion, Feta Cheese, dressed with Cilantro-Lime Vinaigrette.

Full Victor

$10.00

Romaine Hearts with Toasted Pistachio, Roasted Corn, Carrot, Roasted Red Pepper, Black Olive, Shaved Red Onion, Feta Cheese, dressed with Cilantro-Lime Vinaigrette.

SPECIALTY PIES

12"

12" Venus

$17.00

Fresh Sausage, Roasted Red Peppers, Caramelized Onions, Shaved Parmesan, with Mozzarella and our Crushed Tomato Sauce

12" Rose

$16.00

Caramelized Onion, Roasted Garlic, Roasted Corn, with Fontina and Mozzarella Cheese, Fresh Basil and our Herb-Infused Olive Oil, Sea Salt and Cracked Black Pepper.

12" T.C.

$17.00

Caramelized Fresh Pineapple, Spicy Capicola, Pickled Jalapeño, Shaved Red Onion, with Mozzarella and our Crushed Tomato Sauce

12" Louie

$17.00

Fresh Sausage, Spicy Capicola, Pepperoni, Roasted Red Peppers. Cremini Mushroom, with Mozzarella and our Crushed Tomato Sauce.

12" Theo

$16.00

Fontina, Gorgonzola, Whole Milk Mozzarella, Herb-Infused Olive Oil, finished with Shaved Parmesan, Sea Salt and Cracked Black Pepper.

12" Alex P.

$15.00

Black Olive, Cremini Mushroom, White Onion, Roasted Corn with Mozzarella and our Crushed Tomato Sauce.

12" Classic Margherita

$14.00

Fresh Mozzarella, Cherry Tomatoes, Fresh Basil and our Crushed Tomato Sauce.

12" Les

$16.00

Pepperoni, White Onion, Roasted Garlic, Pickled Jalapeño, Cremini Mushroom with Mozzarella and our Crushed Tomato Sauce.

12" Cliff

$16.00

Fresh Spinach, Green Pepper, Black Olive, Marinated Artichoke, Mozzarella and Herb-Infused Olive Oil, finished with Crumbled Feta Cheese, Sea Salt, and Cracked Black Pepper.

16"

16" Venus

$24.00

Fresh Sausage, Roasted Red Peppers, Caramelized Onions, Shaved Parmesan, with Mozzarella and our Crushed Tomato Sauce

16" Rose

$24.00

Caramelized Onion, Roasted Garlic, Roasted Corn, with Fontina and Mozzarella Cheese, Fresh Basil and our Herb-Infused Olive Oil, Sea Salt and Cracked Black Pepper.

16" T.C.

$24.00

Caramelized Fresh Pineapple, Spicy Capicola, Pickled Jalapeño, Shaved Red Onion, with Mozzarella and our Crushed Tomato Sauce.

16" Louie

$25.00

Fresh Sausage, Spicy Capicola, Pepperoni, Roasted Red Peppers. Cremini Mushroom, with Mozzarella and our Crushed Tomato Sauce.

16" Theo

$23.00

Fontina, Gorgonzola, Whole Milk Mozzarella, Herb-Infused Olive Oil, finished with Shaved Parmesan, Sea Salt and Cracked Black Pepper.

16" Alex P.

$22.00

Black Olive, Cremini Mushroom, White Onion, Roasted Corn with Mozzarella and our Crushed Tomato Sauce.

16" Margherita

$21.00

Fresh Mozzarella, Cherry Tomatoes, Fresh Basil and our Crushed Tomato Sauce.

16" Les

$24.00

Pepperoni, White Onion, Roasted Garlic, Pickled Jalapeño, Cremini Mushroom with Mozzarella and our Crushed Tomato Sauce.

16" Cliff

$24.00

Fresh Spinach, Green Pepper, Black Olive, Marinated Artichoke, Mozzarella and Herb-Infused Olive Oil, finished with Crumbled Feta Cheese, Sea Salt, and Cracked Black Pepper.

CREATE YOUR OWN PIE

CYO Pie

12" Create Your Own

$11.00

16" Create Your Own

$15.00

EXTRAS

Crushed Tomato Sauce

$0.75

Sriracha Ranch

$0.75

Garlic Butter Sauce

$0.75

Pickled Jalapenos

$0.75

Banana Peppers

$0.75

Giardiniera

$0.75

12oz Dough Ball

$5.00

Pizzeria T-Shirt

$10.00Out of stock

Gift Certificate

FANTA Orange

Beverages

Ale81

$2.75Out of stock

Avery's Alien Snot

$2.75Out of stock

Berghoff Rootbeer

$2.75Out of stock

Bomb Sicle

$2.75Out of stock

Brecken Ridge Black Berry

$2.75Out of stock

Buena Vista Black Cherry

$2.75Out of stock

Bundaberg Ginger Beer

$2.75

Caruso's Blood Orange

$2.50Out of stock

Frostie Rootbeer

$2.75Out of stock

Frostie Vanilla Root Beer

$2.75Out of stock

Green River

$2.75

Mexican Sprite

$2.75

Mexican Coke

$2.75

Crush Grape

$2.75Out of stock

Crush Strawberry

$2.75Out of stock

Crush Orange

$2.75Out of stock

Cool Mountain Green Apple

$2.75Out of stock

Coca Cola Can

$1.50

Diet Coke Can

$1.50

Dang Butterscotch Root Beer

$2.75Out of stock

Dang Root Beer

$2.75Out of stock

Dang Red Cream Soda

$2.75Out of stock

Dang Italian Cherry Soda

$2.75Out of stock

Double Cola

$2.75Out of stock

Avery's Dog Drool

$2.75Out of stock

Empire Ginger Beer

$2.75Out of stock

Filberts Pink Lemonade

$2.75Out of stock

Filberts Pineapple

$2.75Out of stock

Fitz's Berry Cola

$2.75Out of stock

IBC Cream Soda

$2.75

I B C Rootbeer

$2.75

Excel Lemonade

$2.50Out of stock

San Pellegrino Aranciata

$1.50

San Pellegrino Limonata

$1.50

San Pellegrino Sparkling Water

$2.25

16oz. bottle

Reading Draft Black Cherry

$2.75Out of stock

Mother Road Route 66 Cream Soda

$2.75Out of stock

Water Bottle

$1.50

Sioux City Sarsparilla

$2.75Out of stock

Sioux City Cream Soda

$2.75Out of stock

Sprecher Cherry Cola

$2.75Out of stock

Sprecher Cream Soda

$2.75Out of stock

7 UP

$2.50Out of stock

Orange Fanta

$2.75

Avery's Unicorn Yack

$2.75Out of stock

Avery's Zombie Brain Juice

$2.75Out of stock

DESSERTS

Rice Crispy Treat made with Cocoa Crispies

Chocolate Brownie

$3.85

Chocolate Chip Cookie

$3.00Out of stock

Rice Crispy Treat

$2.50Out of stock

Cocoa Crispy Treat

$2.00Out of stock

Fruity Pebbles Treat

$2.00Out of stock

Cereal Bar

$2.00Out of stock
check markFamily-Friendly
check markCasual
check markLGBTQ-Friendly
check markCozy
check markKid-Friendly
check markRestroom
check markGroups
check markOnline Ordering
check markTV
check markSolo Dining
check markFresh Ingredients
check markSeating
check markBike Parking
check markDelivery
check markContactless Delivery
check markCryptocurrency
check markFast Service
check markHigh Chairs
check markOutdoor Seating
check markTakeout
All hours
Sunday4:00 pm - 9:00 pm
Monday4:00 pm - 9:00 pm
TuesdayClosed
Wednesday4:00 pm - 9:00 pm
Thursday4:00 pm - 9:00 pm
Friday4:00 pm - 9:00 pm
Saturday4:00 pm - 9:00 pm
Restaurant info

Crushed Pizzeria specializes in high quality, hand-tossed craft pizzas. We use fresh ingredients and carefully prepare your food with love and attention.

Website

Location

1607 W. Montrose, Chicago, IL 60613

Directions

