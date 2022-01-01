Lakeview Chicken restaurants you'll love

Go
Lakeview restaurants
Toast

Must-try Chicken restaurants in Lakeview

Roost Chicken & Biscuits - Irving Park Rd image

SANDWICHES • CHICKEN

Roost Chicken & Biscuits - Irving Park Rd

1467 W Irving Park Rd, Chicago

Avg 4.5 (3083 reviews)
Takeout
Popular items
House Style$9.99
coleslaw, dill pickles, chipotle ranch
House Style Meal$15.99
Our House Style Sandwich with your choice of any two sides!
JUMBO CHICKEN TENDER MEAL$18.99
Three Jumbo Fried Chicken Tenders with your choice of any two sides!
More about Roost Chicken & Biscuits - Irving Park Rd
Merkle's Bar & Grill image

SALADS • SANDWICHES • GRILL • CHICKEN WINGS • HAMBURGERS

Merkle's Bar & Grill

3516 N Clark St, Chicago

Avg 4 (484 reviews)
Takeout
Popular items
Single Burger$8.00
Garlic Fries$6.00
Plain Fries$5.00
More about Merkle's Bar & Grill
Crispy Chicks image

 

Crispy Chicks

3445 N Halsted St,, Chicago

No reviews yet
TakeoutDigital Dine-In
Popular items
6 Piece Fried Chicken Tenders$18.00
6 piece lightly spiced boneless secret recipe fried chicken, comes with Texas toast and your choice of dipping sauce
Nashville Wrap 🌶️🌶️$10.50
Provolone cheese, Nashville hot chicken tenders, shredded lettuce, Memphis slaw, jalapeno pickle relish, pickled onions, and garlic aioli. White flour tortilla or wheat.
3 Piece Nashville Hot Chicken Tenders 🌶️$10.00
3 piece boneless secret recipe fried chicken tenders brushed with homemade Nashville hot sauce blend (spicy), comes with Texas Toast and your choice of dipping sauce
More about Crispy Chicks
Derno's image

PIZZA • GRILL • CHICKEN WINGS • HAMBURGERS

Derno's

506 West Diversey Parkway, Chicago

Avg 4.6 (281 reviews)
Takeout
More about Derno's
The Sports Corner Bar & Grill image

GRILL • CHICKEN WINGS • FRENCH FRIES

The Sports Corner Bar & Grill

952-6 W Addison St, Chicago

Avg 3.8 (958 reviews)
TakeoutDigital Dine-InFast Pay
More about The Sports Corner Bar & Grill

Explore restaurants that serve these tasty dishes in Lakeview

Chicken Sandwiches

Chicken Tenders

Mac And Cheese

Tacos

Chopped Salad

Chicken Wraps

Caesar Salad

Burritos

Map

More near Lakeview to explore

Wicker Park

Avg 4.4 (20 restaurants)

River East

Avg 4.1 (10 restaurants)

Edgewater

Avg 4.2 (10 restaurants)

Bucktown

Avg 4.2 (9 restaurants)

University Village

Avg 4.3 (7 restaurants)

Bridgeport

Avg 4.7 (6 restaurants)

Grand Boulevard

Avg 4.3 (4 restaurants)

Chinatown

Avg 3.6 (3 restaurants)

Chatham

Avg 3.1 (3 restaurants)
Map

More popular cities to explore

Kankakee

No reviews yet

Racine

Avg 4.2 (13 restaurants)

Ottawa

No reviews yet

South Bend

Avg 4.5 (19 restaurants)

Niles

Avg 4.4 (5 restaurants)

Rockford

Avg 4.5 (21 restaurants)

Birmingham

Avg 4.5 (127 restaurants)

Riverside

Avg 4.3 (48 restaurants)

Atlanta

Avg 4.4 (396 restaurants)

Denver

Avg 4.4 (419 restaurants)

New York

Avg 4.3 (821 restaurants)

Milwaukee

Avg 4.5 (165 restaurants)
© 2022 Toast, Inc.
Toast
Made with love in Boston