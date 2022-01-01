The Sports Corner Bar & Grill imageView gallery
American
Chicken
Bars & Lounges

The Sports Corner Bar & Grill 952-6 W Addison St

958 Reviews

$$

952-6 W Addison St

Chicago, IL 60613

Order Again

N/A BEVERAGE

Pepsi

$2.00

Diet Pepsi

$2.00

Sierra Mist

$2.00

Ginger Beer

$2.00

Ginger ale

$2.00

Tonic

$2.00

Club Soda

$2.00

Lemonade

$2.00

Pinapple Juice

$2.00

Cranberry Juice

$2.00

Grapefruit Juice

$2.00

Orange Juice

$2.00

Tomato Juice

$2.00

Coffee

$2.00

CB Rootbeer

$2.00

Bottled Water

$3.00

Bonzai

$2.00

DRAFT BEER

Allagash White Draft

$9.00

Bells Oberon Draft

$9.00

Bud Light Draft

$8.00

Budweiser Draft

$8.00

Coors Light Draft

$8.00

Corona Draft

$9.00

Founders All Day Draft

$9.00

Goose 312 Draft

$9.00

Goose Green Line Draft

$9.00

Guiness Draft

$9.00

Half Acre Daisy Cutter Draft

$9.00

Goose Shandy

$9.00

Mich Ultra Draft

$8.00

Miller lite Draft

$8.00

Goose Beer Hug

$9.00

Revolution Fist City Draft

$9.00

Virtue Cider

$9.00

Shiner Bock Draft

$9.00

Spiteful Alley Time

$9.00

CUBBY LAGER DRAFT

$5.00

CANNED BEER

12oz Ballast Point Grapfruit

$8.00

12oz Bells Two Hearted

$8.00

12oz Bleacher Bum

$8.00

12oz CUBBY LAGER

$5.00

12oz Finch Taco Cat

$8.00Out of stock

12oz Founders Solid Gold

$9.00

12oz Hell Or High Watermelon

$8.00

12oz Lagunitas Daytime

$8.00

12oz NUTRL PINEAPPLE

$9.00

12oz NUTRL WATERMLN

$9.00

12oz Solid Gold

$8.00

12oz Vandermill Totally Roasted

$8.00Out of stock

12oz Virtue Apple

$8.00Out of stock

16oz High Life

$8.00

16oz 312

$9.00

16oz 312 Shandy

$9.00

16oz Alarmist Le Jus

$9.00

16oz Blue Moon

$9.00

16oz Bud Light

$8.00

16oz Bud Light Seltzer

$8.00

16oz Budweiser

$8.00

16oz Coors Light

$8.00

16oz Corona

$9.00

16oz Dovetail Helles Lager

$9.00

16oz Founders All Day

$9.00

16oz Goose IPA

$9.00

16oz Mich Ultra

$8.00

16oz Miller Lite

$8.00

16oz Oberon

$9.00

16oz Old Style

$8.00

16oz Shiner Bock

$9.00

Vodka

Well Vodka

$8.00

Absolut Grapefruit

$10.00

Grey Goose

$12.00

Grey Goose Citron

$12.00

Grey Goose La Poire

$12.00

Hangar 1 Rose

$10.00

Jeremiah Weed

$10.00

Ketel One

$10.00

Ketel One Citroen

$10.00

Ketel One Oranje

$10.00

Smirnoff Flavors

$8.00

Stoli

$10.00

Stoli Blueberrry

$10.00

Stoli Crushed

$10.00

Stoli Lime

$10.00

Stoli Razberi

$10.00

Titos

$10.00

Gin

Well Gin

$8.00

Tanqueray

$10.00

Nolet's

$10.00

Bombay Sapphire

$12.00

Hendricks

$12.00

Sipsmith

$12.00

Rum

Well Rum

$8.00

Bacardi

$10.00

Bacardi 4y

$10.00

Bacardi 8y

$12.00

Bacardi Flavors

$10.00

Captain Morgan

$10.00

Malibu

$10.00

Meyers

$10.00

Tequila

Well Tequila

$8.00

Cozadores

$12.00

Don Julio Anjeo

$14.00

Don Julio Blanco

$12.00

Don Julio Repo

$13.00

Hornitos Black Barrel

$12.00

Maestro Dobel

$12.00

Mezcal Joven

$12.00

Patron XO

$12.00

Whiskey

Well whiskey

$8.00

Balcones 100p Rye

$12.00

Balcones Blue Corn

$12.00

Balcones Brimstone

$12.00

Balcones Rumble

$12.00

Basil Hayden

$12.00

Bird Dog Peach

$8.00

Bulleit

$12.00

Bulleit Rye

$12.00

Crown Royal

$12.00

Fireball

$10.00

Jack Daniels

$10.00

Jack Daniels Single Barrel

$12.00

Jack Fire

$10.00

Jack Honey

$10.00

Jameson

$10.00

Jim Beam

$10.00

JP Wiser's Vanilla

$8.00

Knob Creek

$12.00

Koval Bourbon

$12.00

Koval Rye

$12.00

Makers Mark

$12.00

Old Forester

$12.00

Screwball

$10.00

Seagrams 7

$10.00

Seagrams VO

$10.00

Sexton Irish Whiskey

$12.00

Slane Irish Whiskey

$12.00

SoCo

$10.00

Templeton Rye

$12.00

Woodford Reserve

$12.00

Scotch

Dewars

$10.00

Glenlivet 12y

$12.00

Glenlivet Founders

$12.00

Glenlivet Nadurra

$12.00

JW Black

$12.00

JW Red

$10.00

Laphroig 10y

$12.00

Cordials

AMARETTO

$8.00

BAILEYS

$10.00

FERNET BRANCA

$10.00

FRANGELICO

$10.00

GOLDSCHLAGER

$10.00

GRAN MARINER

$10.00

HENNESSY VS

$12.00

JAGERMEISTER

$10.00

KAHULA

$10.00

LEMONCELLO

$10.00

LONG ISL TOP SHELF

$20.00

Long Island

$12.00

Malort

$10.00Out of stock

Martell Blue Swift

$10.00

RUMCHATA

$10.00

RUMPLEMINTZ

$10.00

SAMBUCA

$10.00

White Wine

BareFoot Chard

$9.00

BareFoot PG

$9.00Out of stock

Mimosa

$9.00

J Roget Split

$9.00

Red Wine

BareFoot Cab

$9.00

Shots

Cuervo Shot

$8.00

Fireball Shot

$10.00

Green Tea Shot

$10.00

Jameson Shot

$10.00

Lemon Drop Shot

$10.00

Bomb Car

$13.00

Bomb Jager

$12.00

Bomb Vegas

$12.00

Shot Apple Pie

$10.00

Shot Don Julio Anjeo

$14.00

Shot Don Julio Blanco

$12.00

Shot Don Julio Repo

$13.00

Shot Jack Daniels

$10.00

Shot Jack Honey

$10.00

Shot Jager

$10.00

Shot Malort

$10.00Out of stock

Shot PB&J

$10.00

Shot Rumplemintz

$10.00

Shot Screwball

$10.00

Shot Well Whiskey

$8.00

SHAREABLES

BEEF TAQUITOS

$10.00

BIG ONION RING STACK

$9.50

CORNER FRIES

$11.00

CORNER WINGS

$13.00

CRISPY CHICKEN TENDERS

$12.00

CRISPY FRIED PICKLES

$9.50

DEVILED EGGS

$9.00

NACHOS

$12.00

PRETZEL BITES

$9.00

TRIO CHIPS & DIP

$10.50

SALADS

BBQ SALAD

$10.50

BOWL CHILLI

$6.00

BOWL CHILLI

$6.00

CAESAR

$9.00

COBB SALAD

$10.50

CUP GAZPACHO

$4.00

CUP GAZPACHO

$4.00

HOUSE

$8.50

Side Caesar

$4.50

Side House

$3.50

SANDWICHES/WRAPS

BRATWURST

$9.50

BUFFALO CHICKEN WRAP

$13.00

CHICAGO STYLE HOT DOG

$8.50

CHICKEN CLUB

$13.00

TURKEY CLUB WRAP

$13.00

ROOF DOG

$7.50

ROOF BRAT

$8.50

BURGERS

DOUBLE CHEESEBURGER

$13.00

PATTY MELT

$14.00

SUNRISE BURGER

$14.00

CLASSIC ANGUS

$13.00

DESSERT

CHOCOLATE LAVA CAKE

$7.00

Cookie Sunday

$7.00

SIDES

Side of FRIES

$3.00

Side of TOTS

$3.00

Side of Sweet Pot Fries

$3.00

Side of QUESO

$1.00

Side of GUACAMOLE

$1.00

Side of SOUR CREAM

$0.25

Side Ranch

$0.25

Side Chipotle Ranch

$0.25

Side BBQ Ranch

$0.25

Side Bleu Cheese

$0.25

Side Balsamic Vin

$0.25

Side Honey Lime

$0.25

Side House Vin

$0.25

Side Buffalo

$0.25

Side Honey Sriracha

$0.25

Side Chipotle BBQ

$0.25

Side Caribbean Jerk

$0.25

Side Atomic

$0.25

Side Mayo

$0.25

Side Honey Mustard

$0.25

Side Pico De Gallo

$0.25

Side Merkts Cheese

$1.00

Side Giardiniera

$0.25

Side Salsa

$0.25

Celery and Carrots

$1.00

Caesar Dressing

$0.25

Side of Avocado

$0.50

Side of Jalapeño

$0.25

Side of Spicy Avocado

$0.50

Side Bacon

$4.00

Side Sausage Links

$4.00

Side Tot Hash Browns

$4.00

Side Short Stack Pancakes

$4.00

Side 1/2 Sliced Avocado

$4.00

Side Fruit Cup

$4.00

Side Sourdough

$1.00

Side Multi Grain

$1.00

Side English Muffin

$1.00

Side Croissant

$1.00

GAME DAY

CORNER WINGS

$9.50

CORNER FRIES

$10.50

CRISPY CHICKEN TENDERS

$9.50

NACHOS

$10.50

PRETZEL BITES

$8.50

CRISPY FRIED PICKLES

$9.50

TRIO CHIPS & DIP

$10.50

BEEF TAQUITOS

$9.50

CAESAR

$8.50

HOUSE SALAD

$8.50

CHICKEN CLUB

$12.50

BUFFALO CHICKEN WRAP

$12.50

CHICAGO STYLE HOT DOG

$8.50

DOUBLE CHEESEBURGER

$12.50

Avocado Toast

$10.00

Chilaquiles Rojos

$9.50

Egg Sandwich

$10.50

Sunrise Burger

$12.00

Side Fries

$3.50

Side of Tots

$3.00

Side Tot Hash Browns

$4.00

Side Bacon

$4.00

Side Sausage Links

$4.00

Side Fruit Cup

$4.00

RUN CLUB

BURGER AND FRIES

$5.00

CUBBY LAGER DRAFT

$3.00

GREEN LINE DRAFT

$5.00

THURSDAY

BURGER

$5.00

BUDWEISER DRAFT

$2.00

MICH ULTRA DRAFT

$2.00

COORS DRAFT

$2.00

MILLER LITE DRAFT

$2.00

BUD LIGHT DRAFT

$2.00

NUTRL WATERMELON

$3.00

NUTRL PINEAPPLE

$3.00

BUD SELTZER

$3.00

FRIDAY

FLAVORED VODKA

$3.00

BUD LIGHT

$5.00

BUDWEISER

$5.00

COORS

$5.00

MICH ULTRA

$5.00

MILLER

$5.00

FLAV VODKA

$3.00

MILLER LITE DRAFT

$5.00

COORS DRAFT

$5.00

MICH ULTRA DRAFT

$5.00

BUD LIGHT DRAFT

$5.00

BUDWEISER DRAFT

$5.00

SATURDAY

JAGER BOMB

$5.00

CAR BOMB

$5.00

VEGAS BOMB

$5.00

MIMOSA

$5.00

BLOODY

$5.00

SUNDAY

MIMOSA

$5.00

BLOODY

$5.00
Attributes and Amenities
check markCasual
check markSports
check markGroups
check markWheelchair Accessible
check markGift Cards
check markTable Service
check markParking
check markOnline Ordering
check markTV
check markSeating
check markReservations
check markBike Parking
check markDelivery
check markCatering
check markOutdoor Seating
check markTakeout
All hours
Sunday4:00 am - 3:59 am
Monday4:00 am - 3:59 am
Tuesday4:00 am - 3:59 am
Wednesday4:00 am - 3:59 am
Thursday4:00 am - 3:59 am
Friday4:00 am - 3:59 am
Saturday4:00 am - 3:59 am
Restaurant info

Sports bar across from Wrigley Field with an American pub menu, TVs & a lively game-day crowd.

Location

952-6 W Addison St, Chicago, IL 60613

Directions

Gallery
The Sports Corner Bar & Grill image

Map
