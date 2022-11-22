Restaurant header imageView gallery
Bars & Lounges

Cubby Bear Lounge 1059 W Addison St

No reviews yet

1059 W Addison St

Chicago, IL 60613

Order Again

N/A BEVERAGE

Bottled Water

$3.00

CB Rootbeer

$2.00

Club Soda

$2.00

Cranberry Juice

$2.00

Diet Pepsi

$2.00

Ginger Ale

$2.00

Ginger Beer

$2.00

Grapefruit Juice

$2.00

Lemonade

$2.00

Orange Juice

$2.00

Pepsi

$2.00

Pinapple Juice

$2.00

Sierra Mist

$2.00

Tonic

$2.00

Bonzai

$4.00

Bloody Mary

$3.00

DRAFT BEER

Miller Lite Draft

$7.00

3 Floyds Draft

$8.00

312 Draft

$8.00

312 Lemon Shandy

$8.00

Bells Oberon Draft

$8.00

Blue Moon

$8.00

Bud Light Draft

$7.00

Budweiser Draft

$7.00

Coors Light Draft

$7.00

Founders IPA Draft

$8.00

Goose Beer Hug

$8.00

Green Line

$8.00

Guiness Draft

$8.00

Revolution Anti Hero

$8.00

Shiner Draft

$5.00

Spiteful Alley

$8.00

Virtue Cider Draft

$8.00

CUBBY LAGER DRAFT

$3.00

CANNED BEER

16oz Miller Lite

$8.00

16oz Bud Light

$8.00

16oz Coors Light

$8.00

16oz Budweiser

$8.00

16oz 312

$9.00

16oz Bells Two Hearted

$9.00

16oz Corona

$9.00

16oz Goose IPA

$9.00

16oz Heineken

$9.00

16oz Mich Ultra

$8.00

16oz Modelo

$9.00

16oz Old Style

$8.00

12oz Bud Seltzer

$9.00

12oz Solid Gold

$8.00

16oz 312 Shandy

$9.00

12oz Bleacher Bum

$8.00

16oz Oberon

$9.00

16oz Shiner Bock

$9.00

12oz CUBBY LAGER

$3.00

12oz NUTRL PINEAPPLE

$9.00

12oz NUTRL WATERMLN

$9.00

16oz Bud Light Seltzer

$9.00

Vodka

Well Vodka

$8.00

Titos

$10.00

Belvedere

$12.00

Deep Eddy Iced Tea

$10.00

Grey Goose

$12.00

Ketel One

$12.00

Stoli Blueberry

$10.00

Stoli Citrus

$10.00

Stoli Orange

$10.00

Stoli Peach

$10.00

Stoli Raz

$10.00

Stoli Vanilla

$10.00

Three Olives

$10.00

Three Olives Berry

$10.00

Three Olives Cherry

$10.00

Three Olives Citrus

$10.00

Three Olives Grape

$10.00

Three Olives Loopy

$10.00

Three Olives Orange

$10.00

Three Olives Vanilla

$10.00

UV Blue

$10.00

Gin

Well Gin

$8.00

Bombay Sapphire

$12.00

Tanqueray

$10.00

Rum

Well Rum

$8.00

Bacardi

$10.00

Bacardi Grape

$10.00

Bacardi Limon

$10.00

Bacardi O

$10.00

Captain Morgan

$10.00

Malibu

$10.00

Myers

$10.00

Tequila

Well Tequila

$8.00

Don Julio Blanco

$12.00

Patron Silver

$12.00

Patron XO

$12.00

Don Julio Anejo

$16.00

Don Julio Repo

$14.00

Whiskey

Well Whiskey

$8.00

Bulleit Bourbon

$12.00Out of stock

Bulleit Rye

$12.00

Canadian Club

$10.00

Crown Royal

$12.00

Fireball

$10.00

Jack Daniels

$10.00

Jameson

$10.00

Jameson Caskmates

$10.00

Jim Beam

$10.00

Jim Beam Black

$12.00

Knob Creek

$12.00

Makers Mark

$12.00

Old Camp

$10.00

Seagrams 7

$10.00

Seagrams VO

$10.00

Seagrams VO Gold

$12.00

Skrewball

$10.00

SoCo

$10.00

Tin Cup

$10.00

Woodford Reserve

$12.00

Scotch

Ardbeg

$12.00

Chivas Regal

$12.00

Dewars

$10.00

Glenmorangie

$12.00

Johnny Walker Black

$12.00

Johnny Walker Blue

$42.00

Johnny Walker Red

$10.00

Johnny Walker White

$12.00

Laphroaig

$12.00

Redbreast

$12.00

Cordials

Amaretto

$10.00

Aperol

$10.00

Baileys

$10.00

Baileys Red Velvet

$10.00

Black Haus

$10.00

Buttershots

$10.00

Campari

$10.00

Frangelico

$10.00

Goldschlager

$10.00

Sambuca Romana

$10.00

Sour Apple Pucker

$10.00

Jagermeister

$10.00

Kahlua

$10.00

Long Island

$13.00

Malort

$10.00

Melon Liqueur

$10.00

Peach Schnapps

$10.00

Peppermint Schnapps

$10.00

Razzmatazz

$10.00

Rumchata

$10.00

Rumple Minze

$10.00

Triple Sec

$10.00

Shots

Jello Shot

$2.71
Cubby Bomb

Cubby Bomb

$10.00

Car Bomb

$13.00

Vegas Bombs

$12.00

Bomb

$12.00

Bday Cake

$12.00

Oatmeal Cookie

$10.00

Jagerbomb

$12.00

Fireball

$10.00

Jameson

$10.00

Green Tea

$10.00

Kamikaze

$10.00

Lemon Drop

$10.00

Rumchata

$10.00

Sambuca Romana

$10.00
Baby Guinness

Baby Guinness

$10.00
Buttery Nipple

Buttery Nipple

$10.00

Christmas Cookie

$10.00

White Wine

Barefoot PG

$10.00

Friexenet Brut

$10.00

Wycliff

$10.00

Mimosa

$11.00

Red Wine

Sutter Home Cab

$10.00

Cocktails

Long Island

$13.00

The Grinch

$11.00

Holiday Mai Tai

$12.00

Cranberry Kringle Cocktail

$11.00

Cranberry Mimosa

$11.00

Sex On The Beach

$11.00

APPS AND SANDS

Cubby Bear Nachos

$13.00

Roasted Red Pepper Hummus

$9.00

Chicken Tenders

$12.00

World Famous Cubby Bear Garlic Fries

$8.00

Buffalo Wings

$13.00

B.Y.O Burger

$12.00

Cubby Bear Burger

$13.00

Chicago Dog

$8.00

Fried Chicken Sandwich

$13.00

Italian Beef

$14.00

Chicago Dog

$8.00

Sides

Basket of Spuds

$5.00

Starters

Cubby Bear Nachos

$13.00

Roasted Red Pepper Hummus

$9.00

Jalapeno Cheddar Poppers

$8.00

Cheese Quesadillas

$10.00

Chicken Tenders

$12.00

Mac N Cheese Bites

$9.00

World Famous Cubby Bear Garlic Fries

$8.00

Buffalo Wings

$13.00

Mozzarella Sticks

$8.00

Mini Turkey Corn Dogs

$9.00

Bavarian Pretzel Sticks

$9.00

Onion Rings

$9.00

The "Platter"

$18.00

Soup/Salad

Cubby Bear Chili

$6.00

House Salad

$8.00

Caesar Salad

$9.00

Sides

Basket of Spuds

$6.00

Nacho Chips

$3.00

Guacamole

$2.00

KIDS MENU

KIDS Chicken Tenders

$6.00

KIDS Cheese Quesadillas

$7.00

KIDS Mini Corn Dogs

$6.00

KIDS Mac N Cheese Bites

$4.00

KIDS Mozzarella Sticks

$5.00
All hours
Sunday10:00 am - 4:00 pm, 4:01 pm - 10:00 pm, 10:01 pm - 2:00 am
Monday10:00 am - 4:00 pm, 4:01 pm - 10:00 pm, 10:01 pm - 2:00 am
Tuesday10:00 am - 4:00 pm, 4:01 pm - 10:00 pm, 10:01 pm - 2:00 am
Wednesday10:00 am - 4:00 pm, 4:01 pm - 10:00 pm, 10:01 pm - 2:00 am
Thursday10:00 am - 4:00 pm, 4:01 pm - 10:00 pm, 10:01 pm - 2:00 am
Friday10:00 am - 4:00 pm, 4:01 pm - 10:00 pm, 10:01 pm - 2:00 am
Saturday10:00 am - 4:00 pm, 4:01 pm - 10:00 pm, 10:01 pm - 2:00 am
Classic Chicago sports bar with live music, bar food, & lively post-Cubs baseball game scene.

1059 W Addison St, Chicago, IL 60613

Cubby Bear Lounge image
Cubby Bear Lounge image
Cubby Bear Lounge image

