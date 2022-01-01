Lakeview bars & lounges you'll love
GRILL • FRENCH FRIES
Cesar's
2924 N Broadway, Chicago
|Popular items
|Killer Margarita Large
|$14.00
We make our margaritas just the way you like them. Choose from over 12 fun flavors including traditional lime, guava, and mango.
|Killer Margarita Mega
|$18.00
We make our margaritas just the way you like them. Choose from over 12 fun flavors including traditional lime, guava, and mango.
|Killer Margarita 1 Liter
|$30.00
SANDWICHES • CHICKEN
Roost Chicken & Biscuits - Irving Park Rd
1467 W Irving Park Rd, Chicago
|Popular items
|House Style
|$9.99
coleslaw, dill pickles, chipotle ranch
|House Style Meal
|$15.99
Our House Style Sandwich with your choice of any two sides!
|JUMBO CHICKEN TENDER MEAL
|$18.99
Three Jumbo Fried Chicken Tenders with your choice of any two sides!
SANDWICHES • GRILL
Wilde Bar & Restaurant
3130 N Broadway, Chicago
|Popular items
|Baked French Onion
|$8.00
Gruyere
|Drive Thru Burger
|$16.75
Double cheese burger, carmelalized onion, special sauce, greens, tomato, pickel, butter bun
|Chicken Pot Pie
|$17.50
Rotisserie chicken, onions, carrots, celery, potatoes, squash, long grain brown rice
FRENCH FRIES
Roscoe's Tavern
3356 N Halsted St, Chicago
|Popular items
|MINI ROSCOE'S BURGERS AND FRIES
|$13.00
Angus Beef, Bacon, Romaine, Tomato, Roscoe's Original Cheddar Mayo, Sunchoke Relish
|CHICKEN CAESAR WRAP
|$14.00
Grilled Chicken, Romaine, Parmesan Cheese, Caesar Dressing, Flour Tortilla
|ROSCOE'S RODS
|$10.00
Fried Breaded Queso Blanco, Fresh House Made Wasakaka
Murphy's Bleachers
3655 N Sheffield, Chicago
|Popular items
|Chicken Tenders
|$10.00
Breaded white meat chicken with your choice of sauce: honey mustard, ranch, bleu cheese or BBQ
|Onion Rings
|$9.00
Thick beer battered slices served with ranch
|Chicken Caesar Wrap
|$10.00
Chicken breast, romaine, parmesan, fresh croutons, and housemade dressing
Fernandos Tequila Bar & Restaurant
3450 N Lincoln Ave, Chicago
|Popular items
|Enchiladas
|$16.00
Three corn tortillas stuffed with your choice of beef, chicken, or veggies and your choice of salsa roja or roasted tomatillo Verde sauce - topped with sour cream and cilantro Served with rice and beans
|Tres Queso Fundido
|$12.00
Three mexican melted cheeses in a skillet - served with flour tortillas
|Single Taco (1)
One taco, choice of toppings, choice of tortilla
SALADS • SANDWICHES • GRILL • CHICKEN WINGS • HAMBURGERS
Merkle's Bar & Grill
3516 N Clark St, Chicago
|Popular items
|Single Burger
|$8.00
|Garlic Fries
|$6.00
|Plain Fries
|$5.00
SANDWICHES • GRILL • HAMBURGERS
The Butcher's Tap
3553 N Southport Ave, Chicago
|Popular items
|BLACKENED CHICKEN SANDWICH
|$13.00
blackened grilled chicken (or try it fried!), pica de gallo, avocado, queso fresco & sriracha aioli on ciabatta
|FRIED CHICKEN SANDWICH
|$13.00
fried chicken breast hand dredged in house specialty spice blend, lettuce, tomato, pickles, onion & spicy mayo try it Classic, Cajun style or tossed in Buffalo!
|THE DINER
|$14.00
two 1/4lb beef patties, American, cheddar, bacon, pickles & garlic aioli on rustic roll
Schubas Tavern | Tied House
3159 North Southport Avenue, Chicago
|Popular items
|Kale and Farro Salad
|$15.00
Mutsu Apples, Aged White Cheddar, Bacon, Puffed Wild Rice, Mustard Apple Cider Vinaigrette
|Broccolini Cheddar Melt
|$16.00
Aged White Cheddar, Red Onion Jam, Garlic Aioli, Chili Flake, Sourdough
|Fried Chicken Sandwich
|$16.00
Korean Spiced Panko Fried Chicken Breast, Apple Kimchi, Scallion Aioli
PIZZA • SOUPS • SANDWICHES • CHICKEN WINGS • FRENCH FRIES
Cheesie's Pub & Grub
958 W Belmont, Chicago
|Popular items
|The Tenderizer
|$12.00
Cheddar cheese, mozzarella cheese, bacon, fried chicken tenders and tendy sauce on Texas toast. Served w/ ranch.
|The Frenchie
|$10.00
American cheese, mozzarella cheese, cheddar cheese sauce, steak-cut French fries, bacon and chives on sourdough bread. Served w/ sour cream.
|Fried Mac N' Cheese Bites
|$6.50
Served with Creamy Ranch Dip. 5 per order
SALADS • SANDWICHES
Crosby's Kitchen
3455 N Southport Ave, Chicago
|Popular items
|Guacamole
|$11.00
served with warm tortilla chips
|Chicken Dip
|$13.00
rotisserie chicken, jack cheese, mayo, tomato, onion, arugula, chicken au jus
|Iron Skillet Cornbread
|$10.00
served with maple butter
PIZZA • SALADS • SANDWICHES
Happy Camper
3458 n Clark st, Chicago
|Popular items
|Small Cheese
|$12.00
Mozzarella Provalone cheese blend topped with parmesan with a marinara base.
|Caesar Salad
|$13.00
Romaine, croutons, parm & caesar dressing.
|Small Peter
|$15.00
Pepperoni, blackened chicken, bacon, red onions, cheddar, mozzarella/provolone and BBQ sauce.
SANDWICHES • CHICKEN WINGS • CHICKEN • HAMBURGERS • STEAKS
Nola Bar & Kitchen
3481 N. Clark St., Chicago
|Popular items
|BEIGNET (4 PCS)
|$5.00
house made New Orleans doughnuts
|N'AWLINS BBQ SHRIMP
|$16.00
sautéed in lemon garlic butter over rice
|JAMBALAYA
|$8.00
chicken, andouille sausage & rice slow cooked in creole seasoning
PIZZA
Frasca Pizzeria & Wine Bar
3358 N Paulina St, Chicago
|Popular items
|Roasted Brussels Sprouts
|$12.00
crispy bacon, capers, parmigiano reggiano, lemon
|Sausage Pizza
|$14.00
fennel sausage, sautéed onions, fresh mozzarella
|Chicken Parmesan
|$19.00
crispy breaded chicken, red sauce, melted fontina, bucatini pomodoro
TACOS
Big Star Wrigleyville
3638 N. Clark St., Chicago
|Popular items
|Taco de Camerones Fritos
|$5.50
fried shrimp, corn salsa, avocado crema,
cilantro
|Taco al Pastor
|$5.00
marinated spit-roasted pork shoulder, grilled pineapple, grilled onion, cilantro in a corn tortilla.
|Chips & Guacamole
|$11.00
housemade tortilla chips with salsa chipotle, salsa verde and guacamole.
SALADS
Wicked & Sweet
3404 North Halsted Street, Chicago
|Popular items
|Banana Pudding
|$6.25
Classic vanilla pudding layered with vanilla cookie and sliced banana. Topped with whipped cream.
|Italian Sausage Lasagna
|$19.00
Italian Sausage layered in handmade pasta.
45 minutes in oven, great for leftovers.
|Chicken Pot Pie
|$15.00
Chicken breast, carrot, celery, onion, pea stewed in our famous ten-hour slow cooked chicken stock. Served with mixed green salad (tomato, celery, cucumber, chia seeds) or substitute Caesar salad.
HAMBURGERS • FRENCH FRIES
Farm Bar
1300 W Wellington Ave, Chicago
|Popular items
|Michigan “Harvest”
|$16.00
Sour Cherry Cider Jam, Caramelized Onions, Herbed Goat Cheese, Arugula, Butter Bun, Hand Cut Fries
|Wisconsin Cheese Curds
|$10.00
House-Made Ketchup & Spicy Curd Sauce
|Bavarian Style Pretzel
|$8.00
Wisconsin Beer Cheddar & Beer Mustard
WRAPS • SALADS • BBQ • SANDWICHES • GRILL • HAMBURGERS • FRENCH FRIES
Houndstooth Saloon
3369 N Clark St, Chicago
|Popular items
|Buffalo Rolls
|$10.00
Pulled chicken breast, bleu cheese
|Chicken Fried Sandwich
|$14.00
Topped with Southern slaw on brioche bun and your choice of side.
|Chicken Tenders
|$13.00
Served with your choice of sauce and fries.
GRILL • FRENCH FRIES
Matilda
3101 N SHEFFIELD, CHICAGO
|Popular items
|IMPOSSIBLE CALIFORNIA
|$15.00
single stack impossible burger patty with vegan smoked gouda cheese, arugula, tomato, red onion, sliced avocado, sriracha aioli on a brioche bun (fried egg + $1, add mixed wild mushrooms + $2)
|CHICKEN CLUB
|$15.00
grilled chicken with two slices of bacon, lettuce, tomato and sriracha aioli on a brioche or pretzel bun ( fried egg + $1 , add avocado or mixed wild mushrooms + $2)
|LEMON HONEY BRUSSELS
|$9.00
baked then fried brussel sprouts, honey glaze, lemon, slivered almonds and served with honey mustard
TAPAS • GRILL • HAMBURGERS • FRENCH FRIES
George Street Pub
2858 N Halsted St, Chicago
|Popular items
|Spinach & Artichoke Dip
|$12.95
|Crispy Chicken Bacon Ranch
|$15.95
The Clark Street Dog
3040 N Clark St, Chicago
Derno's
506 West Diversey Parkway, Chicago
Full Shilling Public House
3724 N Clark St, Chicago
The Sports Corner Bar & Grill
952-6 W Addison St, Chicago