Lakeview bars & lounges you'll love

Must-try bars & lounges in Lakeview

Cesar's image

GRILL • FRENCH FRIES

Cesar's

2924 N Broadway, Chicago

Avg 3.4 (2477 reviews)
TakeoutDigital Dine-InFast Pay
Popular items
Killer Margarita Large$14.00
We make our margaritas just the way you like them. Choose from over 12 fun flavors including traditional lime, guava, and mango.
Killer Margarita Mega$18.00
We make our margaritas just the way you like them. Choose from over 12 fun flavors including traditional lime, guava, and mango.
Killer Margarita 1 Liter$30.00
Roost Chicken & Biscuits - Irving Park Rd image

SANDWICHES • CHICKEN

Roost Chicken & Biscuits - Irving Park Rd

1467 W Irving Park Rd, Chicago

Avg 4.5 (3083 reviews)
Takeout
Popular items
House Style$9.99
coleslaw, dill pickles, chipotle ranch
House Style Meal$15.99
Our House Style Sandwich with your choice of any two sides!
JUMBO CHICKEN TENDER MEAL$18.99
Three Jumbo Fried Chicken Tenders with your choice of any two sides!
Wilde Bar & Restaurant image

SANDWICHES • GRILL

Wilde Bar & Restaurant

3130 N Broadway, Chicago

Avg 4.2 (2080 reviews)
TakeoutDeliveryDigital Dine-In
Popular items
Baked French Onion$8.00
Gruyere
Drive Thru Burger$16.75
Double cheese burger, carmelalized onion, special sauce, greens, tomato, pickel, butter bun
Chicken Pot Pie$17.50
Rotisserie chicken, onions, carrots, celery, potatoes, squash, long grain brown rice
Roscoe's Tavern image

FRENCH FRIES

Roscoe's Tavern

3356 N Halsted St, Chicago

Avg 4.1 (1166 reviews)
Takeout
Popular items
MINI ROSCOE'S BURGERS AND FRIES$13.00
Angus Beef, Bacon, Romaine, Tomato, Roscoe's Original Cheddar Mayo, Sunchoke Relish
CHICKEN CAESAR WRAP$14.00
Grilled Chicken, Romaine, Parmesan Cheese, Caesar Dressing, Flour Tortilla
ROSCOE'S RODS$10.00
Fried Breaded Queso Blanco, Fresh House Made Wasakaka
Murphy's Bleachers image

 

Murphy's Bleachers

3655 N Sheffield, Chicago

Avg 3.5 (303 reviews)
Takeout
Popular items
Chicken Tenders$10.00
Breaded white meat chicken with your choice of sauce: honey mustard, ranch, bleu cheese or BBQ
Onion Rings$9.00
Thick beer battered slices served with ranch
Chicken Caesar Wrap$10.00
Chicken breast, romaine, parmesan, fresh croutons, and housemade dressing
Fernandos Tequila Bar & Restaurant image

 

Fernandos Tequila Bar & Restaurant

3450 N Lincoln Ave, Chicago

Avg 4.7 (234 reviews)
Takeout
Popular items
Enchiladas$16.00
Three corn tortillas stuffed with your choice of beef, chicken, or veggies and your choice of salsa roja or roasted tomatillo Verde sauce - topped with sour cream and cilantro Served with rice and beans
Tres Queso Fundido$12.00
Three mexican melted cheeses in a skillet - served with flour tortillas
Single Taco (1)
One taco, choice of toppings, choice of tortilla
Merkle's Bar & Grill image

SALADS • SANDWICHES • GRILL • CHICKEN WINGS • HAMBURGERS

Merkle's Bar & Grill

3516 N Clark St, Chicago

Avg 4 (484 reviews)
Takeout
Popular items
Single Burger$8.00
Garlic Fries$6.00
Plain Fries$5.00
The Butcher's Tap image

SANDWICHES • GRILL • HAMBURGERS

The Butcher's Tap

3553 N Southport Ave, Chicago

Avg 3.6 (243 reviews)
TakeoutDelivery
Popular items
BLACKENED CHICKEN SANDWICH$13.00
blackened grilled chicken (or try it fried!), pica de gallo, avocado, queso fresco & sriracha aioli on ciabatta
FRIED CHICKEN SANDWICH$13.00
fried chicken breast hand dredged in house specialty spice blend, lettuce, tomato, pickles, onion & spicy mayo try it Classic, Cajun style or tossed in Buffalo!
THE DINER$14.00
two 1/4lb beef patties, American, cheddar, bacon, pickles & garlic aioli on rustic roll
Schubas Tavern | Tied House image

 

Schubas Tavern | Tied House

3159 North Southport Avenue, Chicago

No reviews yet
TakeoutDeliveryDigital Dine-In
Popular items
Kale and Farro Salad$15.00
Mutsu Apples, Aged White Cheddar, Bacon, Puffed Wild Rice, Mustard Apple Cider Vinaigrette
Broccolini Cheddar Melt$16.00
Aged White Cheddar, Red Onion Jam, Garlic Aioli, Chili Flake, Sourdough
Fried Chicken Sandwich$16.00
Korean Spiced Panko Fried Chicken Breast, Apple Kimchi, Scallion Aioli
Cheesie's Pub & Grub image

PIZZA • SOUPS • SANDWICHES • CHICKEN WINGS • FRENCH FRIES

Cheesie's Pub & Grub

958 W Belmont, Chicago

Avg 4 (1219 reviews)
TakeoutDeliveryFast Pay
Popular items
The Tenderizer$12.00
Cheddar cheese, mozzarella cheese, bacon, fried chicken tenders and tendy sauce on Texas toast. Served w/ ranch.
The Frenchie$10.00
American cheese, mozzarella cheese, cheddar cheese sauce, steak-cut French fries, bacon and chives on sourdough bread. Served w/ sour cream.
Fried Mac N' Cheese Bites$6.50
Served with Creamy Ranch Dip. 5 per order
Crosby's Kitchen image

SALADS • SANDWICHES

Crosby's Kitchen

3455 N Southport Ave, Chicago

Avg 4.6 (671 reviews)
TakeoutFast Pay
Popular items
Guacamole$11.00
served with warm tortilla chips
Chicken Dip$13.00
rotisserie chicken, jack cheese, mayo, tomato, onion, arugula, chicken au jus
Iron Skillet Cornbread$10.00
served with maple butter
Happy Camper image

PIZZA • SALADS • SANDWICHES

Happy Camper

3458 n Clark st, Chicago

Avg 4.7 (3812 reviews)
TakeoutDeliveryDigital Dine-In
Popular items
Small Cheese$12.00
Mozzarella Provalone cheese blend topped with parmesan with a marinara base.
Caesar Salad$13.00
Romaine, croutons, parm & caesar dressing.
Small Peter$15.00
Pepperoni, blackened chicken, bacon, red onions, cheddar, mozzarella/provolone and BBQ sauce.
Nola Bar & Kitchen image

SANDWICHES • CHICKEN WINGS • CHICKEN • HAMBURGERS • STEAKS

Nola Bar & Kitchen

3481 N. Clark St., Chicago

Avg 4.4 (950 reviews)
TakeoutFast Pay
Popular items
BEIGNET (4 PCS)$5.00
house made New Orleans doughnuts
N'AWLINS BBQ SHRIMP$16.00
sautéed in lemon garlic butter over rice
JAMBALAYA$8.00
chicken, andouille sausage & rice slow cooked in creole seasoning
Frasca Pizzeria & Wine Bar image

PIZZA

Frasca Pizzeria & Wine Bar

3358 N Paulina St, Chicago

Avg 4.6 (1141 reviews)
TakeoutFast Pay
Popular items
Roasted Brussels Sprouts$12.00
crispy bacon, capers, parmigiano reggiano, lemon
Sausage Pizza$14.00
fennel sausage, sautéed onions, fresh mozzarella
Chicken Parmesan$19.00
crispy breaded chicken, red sauce, melted fontina, bucatini pomodoro
Big Star Wrigleyville image

TACOS

Big Star Wrigleyville

3638 N. Clark St., Chicago

Avg 4.6 (3682 reviews)
TakeoutDeliveryFast Pay
Popular items
Taco de Camerones Fritos$5.50
fried shrimp, corn salsa, avocado crema,
cilantro
Taco al Pastor$5.00
marinated spit-roasted pork shoulder, grilled pineapple, grilled onion, cilantro in a corn tortilla.
Chips & Guacamole$11.00
housemade tortilla chips with salsa chipotle, salsa verde and guacamole.
Wicked & Sweet image

SALADS

Wicked & Sweet

3404 North Halsted Street, Chicago

Avg 4.5 (14 reviews)
Takeout
Popular items
Banana Pudding$6.25
Classic vanilla pudding layered with vanilla cookie and sliced banana. Topped with whipped cream.
Italian Sausage Lasagna$19.00
Italian Sausage layered in handmade pasta.
45 minutes in oven, great for leftovers.
Chicken Pot Pie$15.00
Chicken breast, carrot, celery, onion, pea stewed in our famous ten-hour slow cooked chicken stock. Served with mixed green salad (tomato, celery, cucumber, chia seeds) or substitute Caesar salad.
Farm Bar image

HAMBURGERS • FRENCH FRIES

Farm Bar

1300 W Wellington Ave, Chicago

Avg 4.8 (1522 reviews)
TakeoutDigital Dine-InFast Pay
Popular items
Michigan “Harvest”$16.00
Sour Cherry Cider Jam, Caramelized Onions, Herbed Goat Cheese, Arugula, Butter Bun, Hand Cut Fries
Wisconsin Cheese Curds$10.00
House-Made Ketchup & Spicy Curd Sauce
Bavarian Style Pretzel$8.00
Wisconsin Beer Cheddar & Beer Mustard
Houndstooth Saloon image

WRAPS • SALADS • BBQ • SANDWICHES • GRILL • HAMBURGERS • FRENCH FRIES

Houndstooth Saloon

3369 N Clark St, Chicago

Avg 4.5 (1962 reviews)
TakeoutFast Pay
Popular items
Buffalo Rolls$10.00
Pulled chicken breast, bleu cheese
Chicken Fried Sandwich$14.00
Topped with Southern slaw on brioche bun and your choice of side.
Chicken Tenders$13.00
Served with your choice of sauce and fries.
Matilda image

GRILL • FRENCH FRIES

Matilda

3101 N SHEFFIELD, CHICAGO

Avg 3.8 (669 reviews)
TakeoutFast Pay
Popular items
IMPOSSIBLE CALIFORNIA$15.00
single stack impossible burger patty with vegan smoked gouda cheese, arugula, tomato, red onion, sliced avocado, sriracha aioli on a brioche bun (fried egg + $1, add mixed wild mushrooms + $2)
CHICKEN CLUB$15.00
grilled chicken with two slices of bacon, lettuce, tomato and sriracha aioli on a brioche or pretzel bun ( fried egg + $1 , add avocado or mixed wild mushrooms + $2)
LEMON HONEY BRUSSELS$9.00
baked then fried brussel sprouts, honey glaze, lemon, slivered almonds and served with honey mustard
George Street Pub image

TAPAS • GRILL • HAMBURGERS • FRENCH FRIES

George Street Pub

2858 N Halsted St, Chicago

Avg 4.4 (799 reviews)
TakeoutFast Pay
Popular items
Spinach & Artichoke Dip$12.95
Crispy Chicken Bacon Ranch$15.95
Cubby Bear Lounge image

 

Cubby Bear Lounge

1059 W Addison St, Chicago

No reviews yet
TakeoutDigital Dine-In
The Clark Street Dog image

SANDWICHES • HOT DOGS • HAMBURGERS

The Clark Street Dog

3040 N Clark St, Chicago

Avg 4.6 (2839 reviews)
TakeoutFast Pay
Derno's image

PIZZA • GRILL • CHICKEN WINGS • HAMBURGERS

Derno's

506 West Diversey Parkway, Chicago

Avg 4.6 (281 reviews)
Takeout
Full Shilling Public House image

SALADS • SANDWICHES • HAMBURGERS

Full Shilling Public House

3724 N Clark St, Chicago

Avg 3.9 (343 reviews)
TakeoutDelivery
The Sports Corner Bar & Grill image

GRILL • CHICKEN WINGS • FRENCH FRIES

The Sports Corner Bar & Grill

952-6 W Addison St, Chicago

Avg 3.8 (958 reviews)
TakeoutDigital Dine-InFast Pay
Restaurant banner

 

Pescadero - Lakeview

1258 W. Belmont Ave, Chicago

No reviews yet
Takeout
Popular items
Brussels Chips$12.00
Crispy, Honey Balsamic Drizzle, Tomato, Shaved Almonds, Green Onions
Kumomoto West$3.50
Puget Sound
Great White East$3.25
Cape Cod
