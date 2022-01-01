Restaurant header imageView gallery
American
Brewpubs & Breweries

Corridor Brewery & Provisions

2,259 Reviews

$$

3446 N Southport Ave

Chicago, IL 60657

Order Again

Popular Items

Burger
Black Bean Burger
Roasted Turkey

Snacks

Cauliflower & Curds

Cauliflower & Curds

$14.00

Fried cauliflower and cheese curds, tossed in buffalo. Served w/ blue cheese dressing.

Soft Pretzel

$9.00

Topped with salt. Served with house honey mustard.

Fries

$6.00

Served w/ herb mustard mayo and ketchup.

Pickle Fries

$8.00

Served w/ sriracha thousand island dressing.

Pesto Fries

$7.00

Tossed in nut-free basil pesto and parmesan.

Kettle Chips

$2.00

Vegan

Sandwiches

Burger

Burger

$16.50

Double Steak Patty, Herb Mustard Mayo, Cheddar, Detroit Pickles, and Sesame Bun, Served with Fries

Patty Melt

Patty Melt

$15.00

Single Steak Patty, Provolone, Cheddar, Thousand Island Dressing, Caramelized Onions, Rye Bread, Served with Fries

Black Bean Burger

Black Bean Burger

$14.50

Our Homemade Veggie Burger made with Black Beans, Onions, and Red and Green Peppers. Topped with Pickled Onion, Arugula, Cheddar, and Sriracha Aioli, Served with Fries

Roasted Turkey

Roasted Turkey

$15.50

Slagel Farms Turkey, Honey Mustard Glaze, Provolone, Lettuce, Tomato, Avocado Lemon Mayo, Sourdough. Served with Kettle Chips.

Salads

Market Salad

Market Salad

$13.00

Mixed lettuce, corn, cucumber, radish, red peppers, kalamata olives, goat cheese and basil vinaigrette.

Chopped

Chopped

$15.00

Mixed lettuces, chicken, smoked pepper bacon, tomato, green peas, croutons, shaved parmesan, and green goddess dressing.

Side Salad

Side Salad

$7.00

Mixed lettuces, tomato, cucumber, shaved parmesan, and green goddess dressing.

Pizza

Holy Shishito That's Corny

$17.00

12". Nichols Farm corn and shishito peppers, goat cheese, Chef Jeff’s “Oh, Honey” hot fresno honey, maldon salt. Daily house made dough with turkey red flour from The Mill at Janie's Farm, Ashkum, IL.

This Pizza Has A Leek In It

This Pizza Has A Leek In It

$18.00

12". Arugula, rosemary, maldon salt, and garlic. Daily house made dough with turkey red flour from The Mill at Janie's Farm, Ashkum, IL.

Everyday I'm Brusslin'

Everyday I'm Brusslin'

$17.00

12". Pickled red onion, bacon, lemon, parsley, and balsamic vinegar. Daily house made dough with turkey red flour from The Mill at Janie's Farm, Ashkum, IL.

Pesto Both Worlds

Pesto Both Worlds

$17.00

12". House-made mozzarella, nut-free basil pesto, mushroom, red onion, cherry tomato, red pepper flakes, maldon salt. Daily house made dough with turkey red flour from The Mill at Janie's Farm, Ashkum, IL.

Margherita

Margherita

$16.00

12". House made mozzarella, basil, tomato sauce, and parmesan. Daily house made dough with turkey red flour from The Mill at Janie's Farm, Ashkum, IL.

Italian Sausage

Italian Sausage

$17.00

12". Slagel Farms pork, House made mozzarella, basil, tomato sauce, parmesan, and oregano. Daily house made dough with turkey red flour from The Mill at Janie's Farm, Ashkum, IL.

Pepperoni

Pepperoni

$17.00

12". House made mozzarella, basil, tomato sauce, parmesan, and oregano. Daily house made dough with turkey red flour from The Mill at Janie's Farm, Ashkum, IL.

Braise the Roof

$17.00

12". Slagel Farms Pork, BBQ Sauce, Dijon Mustard, Red Onion, Pickled Jalapeno, Maldon Salt. Daily house made dough with turkey red flour from The Mill at Janie's Farm, Ashkum, IL.

Let's Give 'Em Pumpkin To Talk About

Let's Give 'Em Pumpkin To Talk About

$17.00

12". Pumpkin Puree, Butternut Squash, Bacon, Goat Cheese, Herb Honey, Chili Powder. Daily house made dough with turkey red flour from The Mill at Janie's Farm, Ashkum, IL.

Sauces

Side of Avo Lemon Mayo

$0.50

Side of Basil Vinaigrette

$0.50

Side of BBQ

$0.50

Side of Blue Cheese Dressing

$0.50

Side of Buffalo Sauce

$0.50

Side of Dijon Mustard

Side of Green Goddess

$0.50

Side of Herb Mayo

$0.50

Side of Honey Mustard

$0.50

Side of Ketchup

Side of Mayo

Side of Ranch

$0.50

Side of Sriracha Aioli

$0.50

Side of Sriracha Thousand Island

$0.50

Side of Thousand Island

$0.50

Side of Tomato Sauce

$0.50

To Go Beer

32oz Gourd Stabber

$10.00

Pumpkin Ale (6.4% ABV | 16 IBU) Within the autumnal patches of ripe pumpkins, hides the elusive gourds of great brewing magic. But their squashy secrets can only be unlocked by stabbing them wide open, so we slashed our way through 210 LBS of pie pumpkins! Their fleshy innards offer an abundance of cinnamon, nutmeg, and ginger much akin to pumpkin pie. But these gourds were not slashed alone... they weave within toasted bread aromas of MUNICH malt, melding with woodsy spice and lemon curd notes from CENTENNIAL hops. And for this the pumpkins hail to us, the GOURD STABBER!

32oz Cloud Bounce

$12.00

DDH Double IPA (8.5% ABV | 36 IBU) Slide over here, in the setting sun. Bask in the juicy hops of soft, pillowy expression. Turn the key and open the gate of STRATA, MOTUEKA, and EL DORADO sticky aromas. A bounce from the pineapple, apricot, and cherry filled clouds lands you on top of the world drenched in tropical hop sensations. Don't pull away till the is haze gone. Oh baby, what's over there... a DOUBLE dose affair.

32oz Wizard Fight

$10.00

American IPA (6% ABV | 65 IBU) In the land of Corridor, in the fires of Mount Hops, the Dark Lord Brewer forged in secret a master IPA, to control all others. And into this hoppy concoction, they poured their Citra, their Mosaic, and their Amarillo hops to dominate all beer. No amount of sorcery could control the grapefruit aromas, the bouquet of sweet floral notes, and the dank bitterness from this magical IPA. And so the beer Wizards battled for control...Three hops to rule them all.

32oz Promised Land

$10.00

Lager

32oz Through the Lily Fields

$10.00

Saison (7.1% ABV | 21 IBU) Escaping through the lily fields, you come across a brewing space... across the pond and over the hills of rolling meadows hides a brewhouse full of inspiring French & Belgian ales. From its ever-flowing spout flows this rustic beer, sparkling in esters of peppery spice and soft banana roundness. A blooming garden of fresh floral and ripe citrus aromas dance around your clog covered toes, as notes of clove bid you goodnight. Til the morning comes, this grateful brew waits for you amongst the lilies.

32oz Block of Ice

$12.00

Cold Double IPA (8.2% | 68 IBU) Carved out of a rare hop filled glacier, only known by the brew masters of Corridor, this hybrid beast harnesses the power of both a pilsner and an IPA. At its core lies the hoppy secrets of CTZ, CHINOOK, & NECTARON which fill you grapefruit, orange pith, pineapple, & pine spice. Frozen within its icy layers of pilsner malt & flaked corn are the trails of a lager yeast's crisp, clean mouthfeel that balance this DOUBLE IPA's strength. We don't want to be destroyed, we just want to drink on this block of ice.

32oz Portly Warrior

$10.00

Porter (5.1% ABV | 30 IBU) Having mastered the art of the Beer Battlefields, Portly Warriors are highly respected among the Brewers, and highly feared by their foes. Hardened by notes of chocolate, and strengthened by aromas of roasty decadence they are victorious in the DARK BEER WORLD, conquering all those who oppose their malty goodness. Their only weakness is their easy-drinking demeanor... because they know not what a beer's worth.

32oz Crowler

American Pale Ale (4.8% ABV | 44 IBU) Remember a day before today’s brew, a day with hops so young... free to play along with time, aromas forever of pineapple and grapefruit. Evening never comes so stay a little longer with this refreshingly hoppy little ale. Sing a song that can't be sung without its lush notes of strawberry and melon. Climb to your favorite brewery and dream yourself away.

32oz Gourd Stabber

$10.00

32oz Cloud Bounce

$12.00

DDH Double IPA (8.5% ABV | 36 IBU) Slide over here, in the setting sun. Bask in the juicy hops of soft, pillowy expression. Turn the key and open the gate of STRATA, MOTUEKA, and EL DORADO sticky aromas. A bounce from the pineapple, apricot, and cherry filled clouds lands you on top of the world drenched in tropical hop sensations. Don't pull away till the is haze gone. Oh baby, what's over there... a DOUBLE dose affair.

32oz Wizard Fight

$10.00

American IPA (6% ABV | 65 IBU) In the land of Corridor, in the fires of Mount Hops, the Dark Lord Brewer forged in secret a master IPA, to control all others. And into this hoppy concoction, they poured their Citra, their Mosaic, and their Amarillo hops to dominate all beer. No amount of sorcery could control the grapefruit aromas, the bouquet of sweet floral notes, and the dank bitterness from this magical IPA. And so the beer Wizards battled for control...Three hops to rule them all.

32oz Promised Land

$10.00

Lager

32oz Through the Lily Fields

$10.00

Saison (7.1% ABV | 21 IBU) Escaping through the lily fields, you come across a brewing space... across the pond and over the hills of rolling meadows hides a brewhouse full of inspiring French & Belgian ales. From its ever-flowing spout flows this rustic beer, sparkling in esters of peppery spice and soft banana roundness. A blooming garden of fresh floral and ripe citrus aromas dance around your clog covered toes, as notes of clove bid you goodnight. Til the morning comes, this grateful brew waits for you amongst the lilies.

32oz Block of Ice

$12.00

Cold Double IPA (8.2% | 68 IBU) Carved out of a rare hop filled glacier, only known by the brew masters of Corridor, this hybrid beast harnesses the power of both a pilsner and an IPA. At its core lies the hoppy secrets of CTZ, CHINOOK, & NECTARON which fill you grapefruit, orange pith, pineapple, & pine spice. Frozen within its icy layers of pilsner malt & flaked corn are the trails of a lager yeast's crisp, clean mouthfeel that balance this DOUBLE IPA's strength. We don't want to be destroyed, we just want to drink on this block of ice.

32oz Portly Warrior

$10.00

Porter (5.1% ABV | 30 IBU) Having mastered the art of the Beer Battlefields, Portly Warriors are highly respected among the Brewers, and highly feared by their foes. Hardened by notes of chocolate, and strengthened by aromas of roasty decadence they are victorious in the DARK BEER WORLD, conquering all those who oppose their malty goodness. Their only weakness is their easy-drinking demeanor... because they know not what a beer's worth.

Attributes and Amenities
check markGroups
check markWheelchair Accessible
check markGift Cards
check markTable Service
check markParking
check markOnline Ordering
check markSeating
check markBike Parking
check markDelivery
check markCryptocurrency
check markOutdoor Seating
check markTakeout
All hours
Sunday10:00 am - 10:00 pm, 11:00 pm - 3:00 am
Monday10:00 am - 3:00 am
Tuesday10:00 am - 3:00 am
Wednesday10:00 am - 3:00 am
Thursday10:00 am - 3:00 am
Friday10:00 am - 3:00 am
Saturday10:00 am - 10:00 pm, 11:00 pm - 3:00 am
Restaurant info

Pizza, Sandwiches, and Hazy IPAs.

Website

Location

3446 N Southport Ave, Chicago, IL 60657

Directions

Gallery
Corridor Brewery & Provisions image
Banner pic
Corridor Brewery & Provisions image
Corridor Brewery & Provisions image

Map
