Corridor Brewery & Provisions

32oz Gourd Stabber

$10.00

Pumpkin Ale (6.4% ABV | 16 IBU) Within the autumnal patches of ripe pumpkins, hides the elusive gourds of great brewing magic. But their squashy secrets can only be unlocked by stabbing them wide open, so we slashed our way through 210 LBS of pie pumpkins! Their fleshy innards offer an abundance of cinnamon, nutmeg, and ginger much akin to pumpkin pie. But these gourds were not slashed alone... they weave within toasted bread aromas of MUNICH malt, melding with woodsy spice and lemon curd notes from CENTENNIAL hops. And for this the pumpkins hail to us, the GOURD STABBER!