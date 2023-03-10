Restaurant header imageView gallery

Kuma's Corner West Loop

3,548 Reviews

$$

852 W Fulton Market

Chicago, IL 60607

Otter

Appetizers

Buffalo Tenders

Buffalo Tenders

$12.50

Deep Fried Chicken Tenders, Buffalo Sauce, Bleu Cheese Dressing, Celery Allergies Alert: Contain Gluten, Dairy & Soy

Chili small

$6.00

Delicious Chili and oyster crackers.

Edamame

$6.00

Pan seared Edamame with Garlic. Allergy Alerts: Contains soy

Fried Pickles

$10.50

House made fried pickles with chipotle mayo dipping sauce. Allergies Alert: Contains Gluten.

Jalapeno Poppers

$12.50

House made Chorizo Cheese stuffed Jalapeno Poppers. Served with a side of Jalapeno Raspberry Jam, Allergies Alert. Gluten, Dairy

Side of Chips

Side of Chips

$4.00

House made Potato Chips. Served with our house made ketchup.

Side of Fries

Side of Fries

$4.00

Fresh Fries served with our house made ketchup.

Side of Frizzled Onions

Side of Frizzled Onions

$4.00

House made frizzled onions. Served with our house made ketchup. Allergies Alerts: Gluten, Allium

Bread & Butter Pickles

$6.00

Sweet Pickles and Onions

Burgers

Black Sabbath

Black Sabbath

$18.45

Chili, Pepper Jack, Onion, Blackening Spice. Served on a Pretzel Bun. Allergies Alerts: Gluten, Dairy, Allium.

Brujeria

$18.45

Jalapeno Popper, Cheddar and Homemade Hot Sauce. Served on a Pretzel Bun.

Cheeseburger

Cheeseburger

$15.45

Choice of Cheese, Lettuce, Tomato, Onion. Served on a Pretzel Bun. Allergies Allerts: Gluten, Dairy, Allium.

Converge (Vegan)

Converge (Vegan)

$20.45

Vegan Patty, Vegan Cheddar, Cherry Tomato Jam, Avocado Mash, Red Onion, Baby Arugula, Roasted Garlic Mayo. Served on a Homestyle Bun. Allergies Alerts: Gluten, Allium.

Darkthrone

$18.45

Herbed Goat Cheese, Chipotle Pepper and Pico de Gallo. Served on a Pretzel Bun.

Goatsnake

Goatsnake

$18.45

Frizzled Red Onion, Herbed Goat Cheese, Cholula Lemon Vinaigrette, Poblano and Corn Relish. Served on a Pretzel Bun. Allergies Alert: Gluten, Dairy, Allium.

Hamburger

Hamburger

$14.45

Lettuce, Tomato, Onion. Served on a Pretzel Bun. Allergies Alert: Gluten, Allium

Iron Maiden

Iron Maiden

$19.45

Avocado, Cherry Peppers, Pepperjack, Chipotle Mayo, Lettuce, Tomato, Red Onion. Served on a Pretzel Bun. Allergies Alert: Gluten, Dairy.

Kaijo

Kaijo

$18.45

Bleu Cheese Crumbles, Frizzled Onion, Applewood Smoked Bacon. Served on a Pretzel Bun. Allergies Alert: Gluten, Dairy.

Kuma

Kuma

$19.45

Applewood Smoked Bacon, Cheddar, Farm Fresh Fried Egg, Lettuce, Tomato, Red Onion. Served on a Pretzel Bun. Allergies Alert: Gluten, Dairy, Allium, Egg.

Led Zeppelin

Led Zeppelin

$19.45

Applewood Smoked Bacon, BBQ Pulled Pork, Cheddar, Pickles. Served on a Pretzel Bun. Allergies Alert: Gluten, Dairy, Soy.

Mastodon

Mastodon

$18.45

Applewood Smoked Bacon, Cheddar, Frizzled Onion, BBQ Sauce. Served on a Pretzel Bun. Allergies Alert: Gluten, Dairy, Soy.

Metallica

Metallica

$18.45

Applewood Smoked Bacon, Buffalo Sauce, Blue Cheese Dressing, Buttermilk Frizzled Onions. Served on a Pretzel Bun Allergies Alert: Gluten, Dairy.

Plague Bringer

Plague Bringer

$18.45

Crushed Garlic, House made Hot Sauce, Pepperjack, Jalapenos, Tortilla Strips, Roasted Garlic Mayo. Allergy Alert: Gluten, Dairy, Soy. Allergies Alert: Contains Dairy, Soy, Egg, and Gluten.

Slayer

Slayer

$24.45

Chili, Scallions, Andouille, Cherry Peppers, Caramelized Onion, Monterey Jack, Anger. Allergies Alert: Dairy, Soy.

SourVein

SourVein

$21.45

Deep Fried Blackened Chicken Tenders, Applewood Smoked Bacon, Cheddar Cheese, Belgian Waffle Strips, Maple Syrup Drizzle, Raspberry Aioli. Served on a Pretzel Bun, Allergy Alert: Gluten, Dairy, Soy, Egg.

W.A.S.P.

W.A.S.P.

$18.45

Swiss, Caramelized Onions, Sauteed Mushrooms, Horseradish Mayo. Served on a Pretzel Bun. Allergies Alert: Gluten, Dairy.

Salads

Large Caesar

Large Caesar

$13.50

Lettuce, Caesar Dressing, Cayenne Croutons, Parmesan Cheese. Allergies Alert: Gluten, Dairy, Soy.

Small Caesar

Small Caesar

$7.50

Lettuce, Caesar Dressing, Cayenne Croutons, Parmesan Cheese. Allergies Alert: Gluten, Dairy, Soy.

Large House

Large House

$13.50

Lettuce, Tomato, Carrot, Red Onion, Cucumber, Basil Vinegratte. Allergies Alert: Allium

Small House

Small House

$7.50

Lettuce, Tomato, Carrot, Red Onion, Cucumber, Basil Vinegratte. Allergies Alert: Allium

Sandwiches

Hatebeak

Hatebeak

$15.45

Deep Fried Chicken Tenders, Buffalo Sauce, Monterey Jack, Lettuce, Tomato, Red Onion, Bleu Cheese Dressing. Served on a Pretzel Bun. Allergies Alert: Gluten, Dairy, Soy

Pig Destroyer

Pig Destroyer

$16.45

Slow Cooked Pulled Pork, BBQ Sauce. Served on a Pretzel Bun. Allergies Alert: Gluten, Soy

Rezn

$18.45

Chicken Tenders, Fried Mac and Cheese, Spicy Marinara, Basil, Parmesan Cheese. Served on a Pretzel Bun. Allergies Alert: Gluten, Dairy

Mac & Cheese

Mac and Cheese

Mac and Cheese

$17.45

Breadcrumbs | Parmesan | Scallions. Comes with 2 Free Add-Ins. Allergy Alert: Contains Dairy and Gluten

Buffalo Chicken Mac

Buffalo Chicken Mac

$20.45

Our Mac and Cheese with Bacon, Buffalo Chicken Tender, Bleu Cheese, and Scallions. Allergies Alert: Gluten, Dairy, Allium

Elotes Mac

Elotes Mac

$18.45

Our Mac and Cheese with Corn, Jalapeno, Lime, Garlic Aioli, Breadcrumbs, Cotija Cheese, Tajin and Tortilla Strips. Allergies Alert: Gluten, Dairy.

Chili Mac

$19.45

Extra Mods

Avocado Fan

$2.00

Bacon

$2.50

Buffalo Chicken Tenders (2)

$7.00

Burger Patty

$5.00

Buttermilk Frizzled Onion

$2.00

Caramelized Onion

$2.00

Cherry Peppers

$2.00

Chicken Breast

$4.00

Chicken Tenders (2)

$7.00

Egg

$2.00

Frizzled Onion

$2.00

Impossible Burger Patty

$7.00

Jalapeno

$2.00

Mushroom

$2.00

Pulled Pork

$3.00

Tortilla Strips

$1.00

Sauces

BBQ Sauce

$1.00

Bleu Cheese Dressing

$1.00

Buffalo Sauce

$1.00

Chipotle Mayo

$1.00

Horseradish Mayo

$1.00

Ketchup

$0.75

Mustard

$0.75

Plague Hot Sauce

$1.00

Roasted Garlic Mayo

$1.00

Vegan Mayo

$2.00

Maple Syrup

$1.00

Mayonnaise

$0.75

Rasp. Aioli

$1.00

Spirits (Must Be 21+)

Kreature Gin Bottle

Kreature Gin Bottle

$25.00
Kreature Vodka Bottle

Kreature Vodka Bottle

$25.00
Kreature Rum Bottle

Kreature Rum Bottle

$25.00

Non Alcoholic Beverages

Filbert's Rootbeer

$3.00Out of stock

Filbert's Orange

$3.00Out of stock

Filbert's Cherry Cola

$3.00Out of stock

Filbert's Cream Soda

$3.00

Beer & Cider (Must be 21+)

3 Floyds Gumballhead

$8.00

3 Floyds Zombie Dust

$8.00

Old Style

$4.00

HE Doubleweiners

Food

Kiva

Out of stock

Zoltan

Out of stock

Cujo

Out of stock

Codejo

Out of stock

Zuul

Out of stock

Pesanta

Out of stock

Chips

Out of stock

Beverage

Kumas Rootbeer

$3.00

Kumas Orange Soda

$3.00

Kumas Creme Soda

$3.00

Kumas Cherry Cola

$3.00

Liquid Death- Still

$4.00

Liquid Death- Sparkling

$4.00
Attributes and Amenities
check markFamily-Friendly
check markLGBTQ-Friendly
check markHappy Hour
check markTrendy
check markKid-Friendly
check markTourists
check markCasual
check markIntimate
check markGroups
check markLoyalty and Reward Programs
check markWi-Fi
check markWheelchair Accessible
check markGift Cards
check markTable Service
check markSolo Dining
check markSeating
check markReservations
check markBike Parking
check markDelivery
check markCurbside Pickup
check markRestroom
check markParking
check markOnline Ordering
check markTV
check markCryptocurrency
check markContactless Delivery
check markFast Service
check markCatering
check markHigh Chairs
check markOutdoor Seating
check markTakeout
All hours
Sunday12:00 pm - 8:00 pm
Monday12:00 pm - 8:00 pm
Tuesday12:00 pm - 8:00 pm
Wednesday12:00 pm - 8:00 pm
Thursday12:00 pm - 8:00 pm
Friday12:00 pm - 9:00 pm
Saturday12:00 pm - 9:00 pm
Restaurant info

Welcome to Kuma's Corner West Loop! Feel free to place your order. If you need help grab any of our staff members. Burgers, Beer, Metal!

Website

Location

852 W Fulton Market, Chicago, IL 60607

Directions

