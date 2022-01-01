Restaurant header imageView gallery

Grapes and Grains

26 Reviews

858 W Lake St

Chicago, IL 60607

Order Again

Savory

BEEF CARPACCIO

$18.00Out of stock

peppercorn crusted filet, micro herbs, marinated peppers, garlic, herb oil, burnt onion foam, crispy capers, preserved lemons

CHICKPEA HUMMUS

$14.00

house-made zaatar, crostini, carrots, radish, cucumber, olive, pappadew pepper, smokra, micro vegetable

CITRUS OLIVE MIX

$6.00

castelvetrano olives, orange, rosemary, thyme, garlic, parmesan crostini

GG HOUSE NUTS

$6.00

roasted nuts, rose petals, dried fruit

CHEESE BOARD

$22.00

chefs selection of cheese, house-made jam, quince jelly, champagne grapes, honey-wine cantaloupe, micro vegetable

CHARCUTERIE BOARD

$24.00

chefs selection of charcuterie, house-made jam, quince jelly, champagne grapes, honey-wine cantaloupe, micro vegetable

SAGANAKI

$12.00

pan seared kasseri, cognac, lemon, parsley

MEAT AND CHEESE BOARD

$37.00

Truffle Fries

$8.00

White Truffle House Fries Served topped with Parmigano Reggiano and served with Malt Aioli

Burrata Salad

$17.00

Banana Split

$12.00

Sweet

WINTER POPCORN MIX

$6.00Out of stock

spiced chocolate popcorn, marshmallow

WHISKEY FILLED BON BONS

$8.00Out of stock

white chocolate bon bons with bourbon filling

NY CHEESECAKE

$15.00

chocolate chip cookie crumb, luxardo cherry, chocolate sauce, mint

Extra

Veggies for hummus

$4.00

Side Bread

$4.00

Bread Bin For GG's Service Please

GG Cocktails

BACK IN BLACK

$17.00

whistle pig piggy back, house amaro blend, bitters

COCOABUTTER KISSES

$18.00

FRENCH 38

$17.00

remy 1738, lemon, honey, champagne, rose water

GG HOUSE SOUR

$16.00

gentleman jack, crema earl grey, honey, coconut milk, lemon, egg white

LADY'S IS A TRAMP

$16.00

NEW YORK SOUR

$17.00

old forester 86, demara, lemon, red wine

OLD MONEY OLD FASHIONED

$17.00

old forester 100, walnut syrup, bitters *contains nuts

BAD MEDICINE

$16.00

monkey shoulder, ginger, lemon, honey, laphroaig 10 spray

SAZERAC

$16.00

sazerac rye, demerara, peychaud’s absinthe spray

SEASONAL SANGRIA

$15.00

red wine, ten to one dark rum, st. george spiced pear, demerara, lemon

SMOKE ON THE WATER

$18.00

VERY SUPERSTITIOUS

$18.00

GG'S HOUSE SOUR

$16.00

KNEE DEEP

$16.00

MANGO IN PARIS

$16.00

FREE FALLING

$16.00

BURNARJ

$14.00

Texas Praline

$20.00Out of stock

BEES KNEES

$16.00

HOT CHAI IN THE CITY

$15.00

RASPBERRY BERET

$18.00Out of stock

Common Cocktails

Mojito

$12.00

Long Island

$16.00

Mimosa

$12.00

Aperol Spritz

$12.00

Cabernet

*brassfield*

$17.00

high valley, california

BRASSFIELD #7000

$60.00

high valley, california

CHATEAU LAFFITTE LAUJAC #7001

$60.00

bordeaux, france

LOUIS MARTINI #7002

$105.00Out of stock

napa valley, california

JORDAN #7004

$140.00

napa valley, california

MT VEEDER #7005

$144.00Out of stock

napa valley, california

SHAFER ONE POINT FIVE #7006

$220.00

napa valley, california

BERINGER KIGHTS VALLEY #7003

$110.00Out of stock

Champagne & Sparkling

Vueve BTG

$12.00

*Bertrand Cremant*

$14.00

*Veuve Cliquot Yellow Label*

$28.00

champagne, france

AIOLA BRUT SPARKLING ROSE

$48.00

tuscany, italy

AVISSI PROSECCO #1002

$38.00

veneto, italy

BERTRAND CREMANT SPARKLING ROSE #1000

$48.00

CRISTAL 1989

$1,189.00

champagne, france

DOM PERIGNON 2006

$500.00

champagne, france

DOM PERIGNON 2010

$455.00

champagne, france

DOMAINE CARNEROS BRUT #1004

$90.00

carneros, california

GRATIEN & MEYER CRÉMANT #1003

$48.00Out of stock

loire valley, france

J CUVÉE BRUT 20 #1005

$102.00

russian river valley, california

J. P. CHENET

PIERRE PÉTERS BRUT CUVÉE DE RESERVE

$157.00

champagne, france

PIPER RARE

$350.00

champagne, france

SABRAGE EXPERIENCE

$100.00

includes instruction and sabering of one bottle piper heidsieck champagne

TAITTINGER COMTES

$450.00Out of stock

champagne, france

VEUVE CLIQUOT YELLOW LABEL #1001

$120.00

champagne, france

MIONETTO PROSECCO

$48.00Out of stock

Chardonnay

Wente

$12.00

*Sonoma*

$15.00

santa barbara, california

WENTE

$42.00

SONOMA #4000

$55.00

santa barbara, california

STAGS LEAP

$69.00

napa valley, california

SONOMA CUTRER

$79.00

sonoma coast, california

William Fever Chablis

$96.00

Fortified

*Bodegas Hidalgo La Gitana*

$16.00

oloroso faraon sherry

*Taylor Fladgate 10 Year*

$15.00

tawny port

*Broadbent Madeira 10 Year*

$18.00

*Taylor Fladgate 20 Year*

$22.00

tawny port

*Grahams 1994*

$58.00

vintage port

Pinot Noir

Landform

$16.00

willamette valley, oregon

LANDFORM

$60.00

willamette valley, oregon

ROSEROCK #6002

$80.00Out of stock

willamette valley, oregon

THE CALLING

$99.00

monterey, california

LUNA #6004

$115.00

santa rita hills, california

TALBOTT SLEEPY HOLLOW

$120.00

santa lucia highlands, california

SONOMA CUTRER VINE HILL

$200.00

russian river valley, california

BROWNE FAMILY HERITAGE

$59.00

INNOCENT BYSTANDER #6000

$64.00

JAYSON #6005

$118.00

JOSEPH DROUHIN GEVREY-CHAMBERTIN #6007

$64.00

Ravishing Reds

Barbera d'Alba

$12.00

La Jassine

$12.00

Unshackled Prisoner Wine

$15.00

BARBERA D'ALBA

$48.00

CASA MADERO 3V

$64.00

DOMAINE RASPAIL-AY #8004

$102.00

LA JASSINE

$48.00

LA POSTA MALBEC #8000

$45.00

mendoza, argentina

MICHELE CHIARLO BAROLO #8006

$165.00

piemonte, italy

MOUNT PEAK GRAVITY #8007

$180.00Out of stock

napa valley, california

RIDGE THREE VALLEYS ZINFANDEL BLEND #8003

$92.00

sonoma, california

SETTE PONTI CROGNOLO #8005

$118.00

toscana, italy

SIERRA CANTABRIA RESERVA #8002

$92.00

rioja, spain

TENUTA MONTETI CABURNIO #8001

$55.00

toscana, italy

UNSHACKLED PRISONER WINE

$58.00

Rose

Hampton Water

$14.00

HAMPTON WATER

$50.00

SONOMA CUTRER ROSE

$60.00

Sauvignon Blanc

Bodega Norton

$12.00

france

BODEGA NORTON

$42.00

france

LOVEBLOCK #3001

$56.00

marlbourgh, new zealand

THOMAS-LABAILLE CHAVIGNOL L’AUTHENTIQUE

$59.00

sancerre, france

DUCKHORN

$72.00

napa valley, california

CRAGGY RANGE

$66.00

Wandering Whites

Cotes Du Rhone

$12.00

Masi Pinot Grigio

$15.00

Tornatore

$15.00

MASI PINOT GRIGIO

$50.00

COTES DU RHONE

$42.00

TORNATORE

$52.00

BADENHORST SECATEURS CHENIN BLANC #5001

$48.00

swartland, south africa

DONNHOFF RIESLING #5003

$62.00

nahe, germany

PENFOLDS BIN 51 RIESLING (DRY)

$124.00

eden valley, australia

FATTORI SOAVE

$38.00

veneto, italy

Large Format

VEUVE CLICQUOT LUMINOUS

$450.00

magnum

DOM PERIGNON ROSÉ 1985

$3,000.00

champagne, france magnum

CHÂTEAU MARGAUX 1ER GRAND CRU CLASSÉ 1995

$9,000.00

bordeaux, france double magnum 9000

DOMAINE DE LA ROMANÉE-CONTI ÉCHEZEAUX GRAND CRU 1996

$18,000.00

burgundy, france double magnum

American Whiskey

Angel's Envy Rye

$19.00

Bulleit Rye

$14.00Out of stock

George Dickel

$15.00Out of stock

High West Double Rye

$18.00Out of stock

Jack Daniel's

$12.00

Jack Daniel's Fire

$12.00Out of stock

Knappogue Castle 12 Year

$18.00Out of stock

Pikesville Straight Rye

$16.00Out of stock

Rittenhouse Rye

$11.00

Sazerac Rye

$16.00

Seagrams 7

$12.00Out of stock

Southern Comfort

$12.00Out of stock

Stranahans Sherry Cask

$24.00

Templeton Rye

$17.00Out of stock

Whistle Pig Rye

$18.00

Whistle Pig Rye 10 Yr

$28.00

Willett Straight Rye

$16.00Out of stock

Woodford Reserve Rye

$21.00

Masterson's 10 yr Rye

$32.00

Michters Rye

$14.00

Bourbon

1792 Bottled in Bond

$18.00Out of stock

1792 Single Barrel

$16.00

Angels Envy

$19.00

Bardstown

$60.00

Basil Hayden's

$21.00

Bib & Tucker 6yr

$18.00

Blood Oath No. 4

$28.00Out of stock

Blood Oath Pact No. 5

$50.00

Buffalo Trace

$13.00Out of stock

Bulleit

$14.00Out of stock

Calumet 14 yr

$50.00

Devils Share

$32.00

Douglas & Todd small batch

$12.00Out of stock

Eagle Rare

$14.00Out of stock

Elijah Craig Small Batch

$16.00

Four Roses Single Barrel

$16.00Out of stock

Garrison Brothers

$22.00

Garrison Brothers Balmoreah

$60.00

Garrison Brothers Small Batch

$30.00Out of stock

High West American Prairie

$16.00Out of stock

High West Campfire

$34.00Out of stock

Hill Rock Bourbon

$42.00

Horse Soldier

$20.00

L.W. Harper 15yr

$34.00

Larceny

$14.00

Lucky Seven

$60.00

Knob Creek

$14.00

Michters Bourbon

$14.00

Old Forester

Out of stock

Old Forester 100

$17.00

Old Forester 1897

$18.00

Old Forester 1920 Prohibition Style

$28.00

Old Forester 86

$12.00

OLD RIP VAN WINKLE 10 YEAR *BTL*

$2,000.00

PAPPY VAN WINKLE *BTL*

$4,000.00

Remus Repeal Reserve 100 Proof

$30.00Out of stock

Remus Volstead Reserve 14yr

$80.00

Resilient 14yr

$34.00

Stranahan's Sherry Cask

$18.00

VAN WINKLE 12 YEAR *BTL*

$2,500.00

Weller Special Reserve

$34.00Out of stock

Widow Jane 10 yr

$28.00

Wild Turkey

$42.00Out of stock

Wild Turkey Revival

$42.00

Woodford Double Oaked

$18.00Out of stock

Woodford Reserve Batchproof

$48.00

Woodford Reserve Oat Grain

$56.00

Woodford Reserve Small Batch

$21.00

Yellowstone

$18.00Out of stock

Westward

$36.00

Old Forester 1870

$25.00

Old Forester 1910

$30.00

Old Forester 1920

$35.00Out of stock

Westward

$36.00

Jack Daniel's Sinatra Select

$35.00

Blue Run

$42.00

Pinhook

$20.00Out of stock

Pinhook 7 yr

$36.00

Cognac

Bache Gabrielson XO

$32.00

Domaine De Dupont 1996

$40.00

Hennessy VSOP

$25.00

Hennessy XO

$60.00

Pierre Ferrand 1er Cru

$17.00

A.E. Dor Reserve Cigar

$36.00

Lheraud 10 year

$37.00

Frapin Chateau De Fontpinot XO

$60.00

Remy Martin SOP

$14.00

Metaxa Grand

$18.00

A. De Fussingy XO

$39.00

Hardy

$52.00

Camus Borderies XO

$40.00

Hennessy Master Blend No.1

$99.00

Hennessy Master Blend No.2

$40.00

Castarede Reserve De La Famile 20yr

$20.00

Remy 1738

$22.00

Cordials

Aperol

$12.00

Cynar

$12.00

Fernet Blanca

$12.00

Malort

$11.00

Gin

Bombay

$12.00Out of stock

Hendrick's

$15.00

London Dry

$12.00

Barr Hill

$12.00

International Whiskey

Bearface Triple Oak 7yr

$16.00

canadian whisky

Blakadder Amrut

$32.00

indian whisky

Cooley 12yr

$32.00

irish whiskey

Crown Royal

$14.00Out of stock

canadian whisky

Crown Royal Rye

$14.00Out of stock

canadian whisky

Fukano

$36.00Out of stock

japanese whisky

Glendalough 13yr

$36.00

irish whisky

Nikka

$35.00

Japanese whisky

Rozelieres

$18.00

french whisky

Stalk & Barrel

$18.00

canadian whisky

West Cork 12yr Sherry

$24.00

irish whiskey

Hibiki

$34.00

Jameson

$12.00

Suntory Toki

$24.00

Teeling

$19.00

West Cork Sherry Cask 12 Yr

$24.00

Redbreast 12

$25.00

Limavady

$22.00

Keepers Heart

$24.00

Rum

10-1 Caribbean Cask

$12.00

Don Q

$11.00

Ten To One Dark

$32.00

Scotch

AD Rattray 11 Yr Crotenga

$18.00

Ardberg 10 Yr Macduff

$32.00

Balvenie Dbl Wood 12 Yr

$24.00

BenRiach 10 Yr

$26.00

Bruichladdich 2012

$33.00

Bruichladdich Classic Laddie

$28.00

Cadenhead's 11 yr

$42.00

Caol Ila Signatory Single Malt 8 Yr

$70.00

Chivas 12 Yr

$18.00

Chivas 18 Yr

$26.00

Glen Salen Pure Malt

$16.00Out of stock

GlenDronach 12 Yr

$24.00

Glenfarclas 25 Yr

$75.00

GlenFiddich 12 Yr

$16.00

Glenfiddich 15

$30.00

Glenfiddich 18

$42.00

GlenGlassaugh Evolution

$26.00

GlenLivet Single Malt 12 Yr

$18.00

GlenMorangie Original 10 Yr

$16.00

GlenMornagie 12 Year Nectar D'or

$32.00

Glenrothes 10 Yr

$21.00

Glenrothes 18

$65.00

Glenrothes12 Yr

$25.00

James Buchanans 18 Yr

$28.00

Johnnie Walker Black

$20.00

Johnnie Walker Blue

$48.00

Johnnie Walker Gold

$26.00

Johnnie Walker Red

$16.00

Lagavulin 16 Yr

$30.00Out of stock

Laphroig 10 Yr

$22.00

MaCallan 15 yr

$48.00

Monkey Shoulder

$14.00

Oban 14

$26.00

Port Charlotte Islay Single Malt

$36.00

Tomatin 12 Yr

$18.00

Tequila

Casamigos Blanco

$14.00Out of stock

Don Julio Blanco

$13.00Out of stock

Casamigos Reposado

$16.00

Casa Dragones

$50.00

Clase Azul

$32.00Out of stock

Corazon

$11.00Out of stock

Don Julio 1942

$35.00Out of stock

Herradura Reposado

$15.00

Patron XO

$12.00Out of stock

Vida Mezcal

$17.00Out of stock

Clase Azul

$35.00Out of stock

Azunia Black

$35.00

Riqueza Cultural

$50.00

Codigo

$35.00

Ojo de Tigre

$12.00

Herradura Blanco

$15.00

Altos Anejo

$28.00

Vodka

Effen

$12.00

Grey Goose

$13.00

Ketel One

$13.00

Tito's

$13.00

Truth Cinnamon

$12.00

Beer

STELLA ARTOIS

$8.00

Lager, 5.2%

NEON BEER HUG

$8.00

Water

Evian

$8.00

RX Water

$4.00

San Pelligrino

$5.00

Soda Water

$2.00

Soda

Coke

$5.00

Diet Coke

$5.00

Gingerale

$5.00

Lemonade

$5.00

Sprite

$5.00
All hours
SundayClosed
MondayClosed
TuesdayClosed
WednesdayClosed
Thursday5:00 pm - 12:59 am
Friday5:00 pm - 12:59 am
Saturday5:00 pm - 12:59 am
GG, as it is affectionately referred to in the neighborhood, is located in the heart of West Loop. Exposed brick, vintage chandeliers, chesterfield couches, and intimate lighting pay sexy homage to Old Chicago. The main floor boasts 2,500 square feet of gorgeous lounge space complete with a baby grand piano and sabrage room providing the most lively of atmospheres. Guests can reserve a live music experience on select evenings or learn the nuances of whiskeys and wines at one of our monthly masterclass events. No dress code is required at GG. Just dress to impress, and pop your champagne in style. Be sure to pre-book your table to experience the most exclusive nights in town, surrounded by the best company. Enjoy live music at GG Thursday, Friday, and Saturday from 8:00 PM – 11:00 PM. Thursday night has no minimums and no live piano fee. Friday & Saturday night the piano fee is $10 per person.

Location

858 W Lake St, Chicago, IL 60607

Grapes and Grains image
Grapes and Grains image
Grapes and Grains image

