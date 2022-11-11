Restaurant header imageView gallery

Saigon Sisters French Market

1,656 Reviews

$$

131 N. Clinton Street

Chicago, IL 60661

Orders through Toast are commission free and go directly to this restaurant

phone icon

Call

clock icon

Hours

waypoint sign icon

Directions

Order Again

Popular Items

Viet Iced Coffee

Drinks

Ice Mountain

$2.00

Sans Pellegrino

$3.00

Viet Iced Coffee

$5.00

Thai Iced Tea

$5.00

Coke

$2.50

Diet Coke

$2.50

Sprite

$2.50

Ginger Ale Canada Dry

$2.50

Honest Tea Black Unsweetened

$3.75

Honest Tea Lemon

$3.75

Aranciata Orange

$3.00

Coconut Water

$4.00

Pure Leaf Tea

$3.00

Green Tea

$2.50

Snacks

Shrimp Chips

$2.50

Deep River Kettle Chips

$2.25
Attributes and Amenities
check markIntimate
check markCasual
check markKid-Friendly
check markGroups
check markWheelchair Accessible
check markGift Cards
check markTable Service
check markParking
check markOnline Ordering
check markSeating
check markReservations
check markBike Parking
check markDelivery
check markCurbside Pickup
check markCatering
check markHigh Chairs
check markTakeout
All hours
SundayClosed
Monday1:00 pm - 3:00 pm
Tuesday1:00 pm - 3:00 pm
Wednesday1:00 pm - 3:00 pm
Thursday1:00 pm - 3:00 pm
Friday1:00 pm - 3:00 pm
Saturday11:00 am - 3:00 pm
Restaurant info

We are now open at the Chicago French Market for pickup and takeout Mon to Friday from 11am to 3pm. Delivery is available Mon to Sat 11am to 8pm if you order from http://bit.ly/ordersaigonsisters

Website

Location

131 N. Clinton Street, Chicago, IL 60661

Directions

Gallery
Saigon Sisters image
Saigon Sisters image

Similar restaurants in your area

Bazaar Meat, Bar Mar & Café by the River
orange starNo Reviews
110 n wacker Chicago, IL 60606
View restaurantnext
Familiar Bakery - From Here On - Familiar Bakery - FHO
orange starNo Reviews
433 W Van Buren St Chicago, IL 60607
View restaurantnext
TenGoku - West Loop, Chicago
orange starNo Reviews
651 West Washington Boulevard Chicago, IL 60661
View restaurantnext
Canal Street Eatery & Market - Canal Street Eatery & Market
orange starNo Reviews
314 South Canal Street Chicago, IL 60606
View restaurantnext
Hot Chi Chicken - FHO - Hot Chi Chicken - FHO
orange starNo Reviews
433 W Van Buren St Chicago, IL 60607
View restaurantnext
Little Toasted - 300 South Riverside Plaza
orange starNo Reviews
300 South Riverside Plaza Chicago, IL 60606
View restaurantnext

Popular restaurants in Chicago

Kuma's Corner - West Loop
orange star4.5 • 3,548
852 W Fulton Market Chicago, IL 60607
View restaurantnext
Gaijin Chicago
orange star4.5 • 3,151
950 W LAKE ST Chicago, IL 60607
View restaurantnext
Bar Siena - West Loop
orange star4.3 • 2,991
832 W Randolph St Chicago, IL 60607
View restaurantnext
Chicago Waffles - Madison
orange star4.1 • 1,873
1104 W Madison St Chicago, IL 60607
View restaurantnext
Beer, Bacon, & Sausage!
orange star4.0 • 1,784
1415 W. Randolph Chicago, IL 60607
View restaurantnext
Saigon Sisters 567 W. Lake St.
orange star4.2 • 1,656
567 West Lake Street Chicago, IL 60661
View restaurantnext
Search popular restaurants
Map
More near Chicago
Bucktown
review star
Avg 4.3 (13 restaurants)
Near West Side
review star
Avg 4.5 (51 restaurants)
Grand Boulevard
review star
Avg 4.3 (7 restaurants)
South Loop
review star
Avg 4.4 (13 restaurants)
Lakeview
review star
Avg 4.4 (99 restaurants)
Wicker Park
review star
Avg 4.4 (30 restaurants)
Humboldt Park
review star
Avg 4.5 (6 restaurants)
Albany Park
review star
Avg 4.7 (5 restaurants)
Avondale
review star
Avg 4.4 (8 restaurants)
© 2022 Toast, Inc.
Toast
Made with love in Boston