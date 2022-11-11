Restaurant header imageView gallery

CH Distiller | Jinsei Motto

564 West Randolph Street

Chicago, IL 60661

Spicy Bluefin Tuna
Miso Soup
Edamame

STARTERS

Seaweed Salad

Seaweed Salad

$6.00

galician seaweed, purple nori, cucumber, garlic soy vin (gluten free)

Crispy Tuna Bites

Crispy Tuna Bites

$13.00

spicy tuna, yuzu soy (can be made gluten free if cross contact is ok)

Crispy Veggie Bites

Crispy Veggie Bites

$12.00

yuzu miso avo, yuzu soy

Edamame

Edamame

$6.00

sauteed, umami dust (gluten free)

Miso Soup

Miso Soup

$4.00

tofu, negi, wakame

Tako Yaki Fritters

Tako Yaki Fritters

$10.00

corn, sweet soy, dashi mayo

Chicken Karaage

Chicken Karaage

$12.00

fried chicken, fire sauce (gluten free if cross contact is ok)

NIGIRI/SASHIMI (1pc)

Wagyu

Wagyu

$15.00

A5 hokkaido

Sake

Sake

$6.00

ora king salmon

Hiramasa

Hiramasa

$7.00

king fish

Kanpachi

Kanpachi

$8.00

japanese amberjack

Zuke Sake

Zuke Sake

$6.00

soy marinated ora king salmon

Madai

Madai

$7.00

japanese snapper

Hirame

Hirame

$6.00

japanese flounder

Akami

Akami

$7.00

lean bluefin tuna

Chutoro

Chutoro

$9.00

medium fatty tuna

Otoro

Otoro

$12.00

super fatty tuna

Uni

Uni

$13.00

sea urchin

Uni Ikura

Uni Ikura

$13.00

sea urchin, salmon roe

Uni Toro

Uni Toro

$13.00

sea urchin, fatty tuna

Ikura

Ikura

$6.00

salmon roe

Hotate

Hotate

$7.00

hokkaido scallop

Unagi

Unagi

$6.00

freshwater eel

Tamago

Tamago

$4.00

japanese omelette

SETTO

Classic Setto

Classic Setto

$39.00

8pc nigiri- tuna, salmon, hiramasa, zuke salmon

Tokushu

Tokushu

$70.00

12pc nigiri - bluefin, uni, and the best seasonal fish

Tokushu Loaded

Tokushu Loaded

$98.00

12pc nigiri, 6pc sashimi, futo maki

Ora King Setto

$32.00

6pcs nigiri total 2pcs each fresh, marinated, seared w/ ikura

Bluefin Setto

$46.00

6pcs nigiri total 2pc ea akami, chutoro, otoro

MAKIS

1Up

1Up

$14.00

truffle mayo, pickled and roasted shiitake, crispy enoki

Futo Maki

Futo Maki

$16.00

tuna, salmon, hamachi, tamago, avo, cucumber

California King

California King

$19.00

red crab, serrano mayo, avo (gluten free)

Fire Salmon

Fire Salmon

$16.00

gobo, pickled shiitake, kaiware, fire sauce (gluten free)

"Hamachi" Serrano

"Hamachi" Serrano

$17.00

hiramasa, avo, cucumber, serrano mayo (gluten free)

Tuna Rainbow

$24.00

akami, chutoro, otoro, oshinko, avo, kizame wasabi

XO Scallop

$23.00

scallop, shrimp tempura, gobo, avo, negi, XO mayo

Seared Spicy Scallop

Seared Spicy Scallop

$18.00

avo, cucumber, fried shallots (gluten free)

Hidden Dragon

Hidden Dragon

$17.00

tempura shrimp, eel, avocado, fried shallots, asparagus, sweet soy

Spicy Bluefin Tuna

Spicy Bluefin Tuna

$15.00

negi, fried garlic (gluten free)

The Kraken

The Kraken

$21.00

bluefin, spicy octopus, cucumber, yukari mayo (gluten free)

Seared Miso Salmon

Seared Miso Salmon

$16.00

asparagus, avo, chives

Shrimp Tempura

Shrimp Tempura

$13.00

asparagus, negi, spicy mayo

SIDES

Unagi Sauce

$1.00

Spicy Mayo

$1.00

Ponzu Sauce

$1.00

Fresh Wasabi

$5.00

Sushi Rice

$4.00
All hours
Sunday4:00 pm - 1:59 am
Monday4:00 pm - 1:59 am
Tuesday4:00 pm - 1:59 am
Wednesday4:00 pm - 1:59 am
Thursday4:00 pm - 1:59 am
Friday4:00 pm - 1:59 am
Saturday4:00 pm - 1:59 am
Restaurant info

Now partnered with Jinsei Motto, CH Distillery’s stellar beverage program is now paired with one of the newest up-and-coming sushi and omakase restaurants in Chicago.

Location

564 West Randolph Street, Chicago, IL 60661

Directions

