Cruz Blanca Brewery & Taqueria
900 W Randolph St
Chicago, IL 60607
TO-GO CRUZ BLANCA BEER
2022 Rey Gordo 4PK
Barrel-Aged Imperial stout aged in Jim Beam & Markers Mark bourbon barrels | 13.0% ABV
2022 Luchador Mixed 4PK
Tarzan Boy (13% ABV) Imperial stout aged in Four Square Barbados rum barrels with banana, Mexican vanilla, piloncillo, and Metric coffee La Tormenta (13% ABV) Imperial pineapple ale aged in Four Square Barbados rum barrels with canella and spices Barbarosa con Café (12.7% ABV) Imperial black and red raspberry ale aged red wine barrels with Metric Coffee Señor Finito (12.7% ABV) Imperial stout aged in Sagamore rye whiskey barrels with chocolate, mesquite bean, and canella
Mexico Calling 12oz 6-pack
Lager Especial. Endlessly refreshing Mexican-style lager. 4.7% ABV
Palm Shade 12oz 6-pack
Tropical IPA. Tropical fruit hop aroma of a modern IPA with deeply quenching drinkability of a pale ale. Subtle bitterness, vibrant notes of mandarin orange, mango, and pineapple. 6.0%. ABV
Vamos 12oz 6-pack
A classic Vienna lager with its signature amber color and subtle hints of toasted malt and honey. It’s the long-awaited companion to Mexico Calling. 5.2% ABV
Super Rica IPA 12oz 6PK
Sky high flavor and hops in this delicious west coast IPA! A burst of nectarine and sticky pine put you on a sunny, coastal drive down highway 101. Medium hop bitterness and brilliant clarity | 6.9% ABV
3 Kings Punch Ale 16oz 4PK
Inspired by Mexican Ponche Navideño . A fruit beer brewed with hibiscus, guava, tangy tamarind, sweet red currant, dried orange peel, and a touch of cinnamon. 8.0% ABV
Freetown DDH DIPA 16oz 4-pk
Inspired by the hippie utopia neighborhood of Freetown Christiania in Copenhagen, this free-spirited hazy DIPA is a true delight with tropical fruit expression from Chinook, Ekuanot, Simcoe, and Citra hops. With its hazy light orange color, this DIPA is the definition of juicy refreshment. 8.3% ABV
Fade Away 16oz 4-pk
A true indigenous beer showcasing Mexico’s love for corn while brewed in the style of an American premium lager. Brewed with a huge amount of Bloody Butcher red corn from Sugar Creek Malt in Indiana. Truly one of a kind. 5.0% ABV
Rubia 16oz 4-PK
A French style Biere de Garde, or more simply a French style country ale. It is brewed with Illinois raw honey and 100% local malt from Sugar Creek. It is bone dry yet has a strong impression of sweetness. An absolutely wonderful food beer. 6.7% ABV
Mélo Lager 16oz 4PK
Fresh cut cantaloupe and cooling mint pair together to make the ultimate heat crushing tropical lager | 5.4% ABV
La Floridita Orange + Mango Sparkling Ale 12oz 4-Pack
Brewed with generous amounts of Spanish orange peel, clementine juice and mango. Juicy, tart and bubbly. | 5.0% ABV
La Floridita Yuzu Sparkling Ale 12oz 4PK
Brewed with semi sweet pinot gris white grape juice and zesty yuzu. Lively, wonderfully fragrant, and refreshing. | 5.0% ABV
Beso Secreto 500ml Bottle
Mixed culture wild ale aged 2 years in Chardonnay barrels and refermented on Michigan pawpaw fruit. The secret fruit of the Midwest. Tart with far-out funky tropical mango and banana flavors / 6.7% ABV
Rubia CAN
CAN Mexico Calling
Lager Especial | 4.7%ABV
CAN Palm Shade
CAN Super Rica
Doppelbock | 7.5%ABV
CAN Mélo
CAN Vamos
Vienna Lager Especial | 5.2%ABV
2021 Coco Fantasma (500ml bottle)
Imperial blonde ale aged in Barbados rum and Woody Creek rye whiskey barrels with chocolate, coconut, and almond | 12.5% ABV
2021 Escorpion (500ml bottle)
Imperial prickly pear and dragon fruit ale aged in Cabernet red wine and Barbados rum barrels | 11.5% ABV
2021 Maravilla (500ml bottle)
Imperial blonde ale aged in Barbados rum and Woody Creek rye whiskey barrels with Mexican vanilla | 12.5% ABV
2021 Carmelita Suave (500ml bottle)
Imperial stout aged in Barbados rum barrels with Metric coffee and dulce de leche | 12.5% ABV
Tigre Blanco (500ml bottle)
Imperial blonde ale aged in Barbados rum and Woody Creek rye whiskey barrels with chocolate, coconut, and almond | 12.5% ABV
2020 El Pop Star (500ml bottle)
Lozano (500ml bottle)
Flemish red with cherry
Amigovio (500ml bottle)
OAK AGED SAISON W/ BLACK LIME Classic saison aged 16 months in French Oak puncheons finished with dried black lime. Bright lime acidity and aroma, dry finish with mild funk. Scored a 96/100 in Brewing + Beer Magazine | 6.2% ABV
Vidamiga (500ml bottle)
OAK AGED SAISON W/ BLACK LIME Classic saison aged 16 months in French Oak puncheons finished with dried black lime. Bright lime acidity and aroma, dry finish with mild funk. Scored a 96/100 in Brewing + Beer Magazine | 6.2% ABV
Crushada (500ml bottle)
TO-GO CANNED COCKTAILS
Can Cruz House Margarita
Espolòn Blanco, Combier d’Orange, agave nectar, fresh lime. 8oz. Serves 1-2 cocktails
Can Skinny Margarita
Espolòn Reposado, Combier d’Orange, fresh lime. Serves 1-2 cocktails.
Can Spicy Mango Margarita
Espolòn blanco, Combier d’Orange, 11th Orchard bitters, mango, lime. 8oz. Serves 1-2 cocktails.
Can Leña Margarita
Espolòn Reposado tequila, Wahaka mezcal, Combier d’Orange, agave, lime, grapefruit. 8oz. Serves 1-2 cocktails
Can Leña Agave Old Fashioned
Espolòn Reposado tequila, Wahaka mezcal, Oaxacan pasilla, piloncillo, agave, mole bitters, orange. Serves 1-2 cocktails
Can Bourbon Old Fashioned
Four Roses bourbon, demerara, bitters. Serves 1-2 cocktails.
Can Mezcal Margarita
SNACKS + SALAD
Guacamole + Chips
Mashed Michoacán avocados, cilantro, lime. Served with salsa roja, salsa verde and homemade tortilla chips.
Chips + Salsa
Served with housemade salsa roja and verde
Oaxacan Peanuts
Roasted peanuts with árbol chile, garlic, and salt
Avocado Tostada
Crushed Michoacan avocado, green chile, pickled red onion, lime-dressed baby kale, queso anejo and radish, served on a half tlayuda (Oaxacan tostada)
Seasonal Caesar Salad
Baby kale, arugula, creamy Caesar dressing, sourdough crumble, and Parmesan cheese
GIANT TOSTADAS (OAXACAN TLAYUDAS)
La Clasica Tlayuda
Colby-Jack cheese, smoky black bean spread, grilled knob onions, guero chile oil, anejo cheese, cilantro and red salsa. Add grilled steak, garlic chicken, crispy shrimp, Oaxacan chorizo, mushroom or extra cheese for an additional charge.
Cubana Tlayuda
Smoked ham, crispy bacon, black bean spread, Chihuahua cheese, pickled morita chile mustard, epazote aioli, salsa roja, avocado, queso anejo, cilantro
Sweet Potato-Bacon Tlayuda
Smooth black beans, chihuahua cheese, wood-oven roasted sweet potato chunks, crispy bacon, goat cheese, ancho chile salsa macha
BURRITOS + QUESADILLAS
California Burrito
choice of carne asada, grilled chicken, or garlicky shrimp, Au Cheval french fries, crema, sliced avocado and Chihuahua cheese.
Smothered Burrito
grilled chicken, green chile cream sauce, caramelized onion & poblano chile rajas, pinto beans, Chihuahua cheese
Grilled Quesadillas
Classic quesadilla with dry jack cheese in a flour tortilla. Add your choice of chicken, steak, or mushrooms.
Thursday - Quesabirria
red chile-braised short rib, Chihuahua cheese, cilantro, onion, salsa plaza, barbacoa consumé
SINGLE TACOS
Barbacoa Taco
red chile-braised short rib, morita chile salsa, crispy onions, queso añejo, cilantro
Pork Belly Al Pastor Taco
Pork belly with "pastor" marinade, grilled pineapple, queso fresco, cilantro, white onion
Lamb "Cheeseburger" Taco
lamb with árabe spices, crispy cheese “chicharrón,” caramelized onions, árbol chile jocoque, sliced pickle, iceburg lettuce, flour tortilla
Crispy Shrimp Taco
Gulf pink shrimp, epazote mayo, habanero pickled onions, roasted shishito chiles, arugula, lime.
Cauliflower Taco
grilled cauliflower, roasted poblano-onion rajas, tomatillo pico de gallo, crema, lime-dressed arugula, breadcrumbs, queso añejo, cilantro
TACO PLATES
Smoke Alley Taco Plate
Makes 3-4 tacos. Grilled over a hardwood fire, served with poblano chile rajas, caramelized onions, Oaxacan style black beans, salsa, onion & cilantro, and house-made warm tortillas.
Pork Carnitas Taco
Slow-cooked Gunthorp pork carnitas, habanero pickled onions, black beans, salsa, heirloom corn tortillas. Makes 3-4 tacos.
Oaxacan Taco Trio Platter
Makes 8-10 tacos. Smoke Alley taco plate with garlic chicken breast, grilled steak, portobello mushrooms, black beans, salsa, Oaxacan black beans, heirloom corn tortillas.
Smoke Alley Chicken Taco Platter
Makes 8-10 tacos. Guajillo-garlic marinated grilled chicken, black beans, salsa, handmade corn tortillas.
Smoke Alley Mushroom Platter
Makes 8-10 tacos. Garlic-agave marinated portobello mushrooms, black beans, grilled knob onions, salsa, handmade corn tortillas.
Smoke Alley Steak Taco Platter
Makes 8-10 tacos. Red chile adobo marinated grilled steak, black beans, salsa, handmade corn tortillas.
Pork Carnitas Taco Platter
Makes 8-10 tacos. Slow-cooked Gunthorp pork carnitas, habanero-pickled onions, black beans, salsa, handmade tortillas.
SIDES
DESSERTS
TO-GO MARGARITAS
House Margarita (32oz Crowler)
Espolòn blanco, Combier d’Orange, agave nectar, fresh lime
Skinny Margarita (32oz Crowler)
Espolòn reposado, Combier d’Orange, fresh lime
Mezcal Margarita (32oz Crowler)
Wahaka mezcal and Espolòn reposado, Combier d’Orange, agave, lime, grapefruit
N/A BEVERAGES
UNISEX T-SHIRTS
SWEATSHIRTS
GLASSWARE
TOTE BAG
|Sunday
|10:00 am - 12:00 am
|Monday
|Closed
|Tuesday
|11:00 am - 11:00 pm
|Wednesday
|11:00 am - 11:00 pm
|Thursday
|11:00 am - 11:00 pm
|Friday
|11:00 am - 11:00 pm
|Saturday
|10:00 am - 12:00 am
Come in and enjoy!
900 W Randolph St, Chicago, IL 60607