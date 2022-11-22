Restaurant header imageView gallery
Brewpubs & Breweries

Cruz Blanca Brewery & Taqueria

No reviews yet

No reviews yet

900 W Randolph St

Chicago, IL 60607

Order Again

Popular Items

California Burrito
Grilled Quesadillas
Crispy Shrimp Taco

TO-GO CRUZ BLANCA BEER

2022 Rey Gordo 4PK

2022 Rey Gordo 4PK

$25.00

Barrel-Aged Imperial stout aged in Jim Beam & Markers Mark bourbon barrels | 13.0% ABV

2022 Luchador Mixed 4PK

2022 Luchador Mixed 4PK

$35.00

Tarzan Boy (13% ABV) Imperial stout aged in Four Square Barbados rum barrels with banana, Mexican vanilla, piloncillo, and Metric coffee La Tormenta (13% ABV) Imperial pineapple ale aged in Four Square Barbados rum barrels with canella and spices Barbarosa con Café (12.7% ABV) Imperial black and red raspberry ale aged red wine barrels with Metric Coffee Señor Finito (12.7% ABV) Imperial stout aged in Sagamore rye whiskey barrels with chocolate, mesquite bean, and canella

Mexico Calling 12oz 6-pack

Mexico Calling 12oz 6-pack

$11.00

Lager Especial. Endlessly refreshing Mexican-style lager. 4.7% ABV

Palm Shade 12oz 6-pack

Palm Shade 12oz 6-pack

$12.00

Tropical IPA. Tropical fruit hop aroma of a modern IPA with deeply quenching drinkability of a pale ale. Subtle bitterness, vibrant notes of mandarin orange, mango, and pineapple. 6.0%. ABV

Vamos 12oz 6-pack

Vamos 12oz 6-pack

$11.00

A classic Vienna lager with its signature amber color and subtle hints of toasted malt and honey. It's the long-awaited companion to Mexico Calling. 5.2% ABV

Super Rica IPA 12oz 6PK

Super Rica IPA 12oz 6PK

$12.00

Sky high flavor and hops in this delicious west coast IPA! A burst of nectarine and sticky pine put you on a sunny, coastal drive down highway 101. Medium hop bitterness and brilliant clarity | 6.9% ABV

3 Kings Punch Ale 16oz 4PK

3 Kings Punch Ale 16oz 4PK

$16.00

Inspired by Mexican Ponche Navideño . A fruit beer brewed with hibiscus, guava, tangy tamarind, sweet red currant, dried orange peel, and a touch of cinnamon. 8.0% ABV

Freetown DDH DIPA 16oz 4-pk

Freetown DDH DIPA 16oz 4-pk

$18.00

Inspired by the hippie utopia neighborhood of Freetown Christiania in Copenhagen, this free-spirited hazy DIPA is a true delight with tropical fruit expression from Chinook, Ekuanot, Simcoe, and Citra hops. With its hazy light orange color, this DIPA is the definition of juicy refreshment. 8.3% ABV

Fade Away 16oz 4-pk

Fade Away 16oz 4-pk

$17.00

A true indigenous beer showcasing Mexico's love for corn while brewed in the style of an American premium lager. Brewed with a huge amount of Bloody Butcher red corn from Sugar Creek Malt in Indiana. Truly one of a kind. 5.0% ABV

Rubia 16oz 4-PK

Rubia 16oz 4-PK

$15.00

A French style Biere de Garde, or more simply a French style country ale. It is brewed with Illinois raw honey and 100% local malt from Sugar Creek. It is bone dry yet has a strong impression of sweetness. An absolutely wonderful food beer. 6.7% ABV

Mélo Lager 16oz 4PK

Mélo Lager 16oz 4PK

$16.00

Fresh cut cantaloupe and cooling mint pair together to make the ultimate heat crushing tropical lager | 5.4% ABV

La Floridita Orange + Mango Sparkling Ale 12oz 4-Pack

La Floridita Orange + Mango Sparkling Ale 12oz 4-Pack

$12.00

Brewed with generous amounts of Spanish orange peel, clementine juice and mango. Juicy, tart and bubbly. | 5.0% ABV

La Floridita Yuzu Sparkling Ale 12oz 4PK

La Floridita Yuzu Sparkling Ale 12oz 4PK

$12.00

Brewed with semi sweet pinot gris white grape juice and zesty yuzu. Lively, wonderfully fragrant, and refreshing. | 5.0% ABV

Beso Secreto 500ml Bottle

Beso Secreto 500ml Bottle

$15.00

Mixed culture wild ale aged 2 years in Chardonnay barrels and refermented on Michigan pawpaw fruit. The secret fruit of the Midwest. Tart with far-out funky tropical mango and banana flavors / 6.7% ABV

Rubia CAN

$7.00
CAN Mexico Calling

CAN Mexico Calling

$6.00

Lager Especial | 4.7%ABV

CAN Palm Shade
$7.00

CAN Palm Shade

$7.00
CAN Super Rica

CAN Super Rica

$4.00

Doppelbock | 7.5%ABV

CAN Mélo

CAN Mélo

$7.00
CAN Vamos

CAN Vamos

$6.00

Vienna Lager Especial | 5.2%ABV

2021 Coco Fantasma (500ml bottle)

2021 Coco Fantasma (500ml bottle)

$20.00

Imperial blonde ale aged in Barbados rum and Woody Creek rye whiskey barrels with chocolate, coconut, and almond | 12.5% ABV

2021 Escorpion (500ml bottle)

2021 Escorpion (500ml bottle)

$22.00

Imperial prickly pear and dragon fruit ale aged in Cabernet red wine and Barbados rum barrels | 11.5% ABV

2021 Maravilla (500ml bottle)

2021 Maravilla (500ml bottle)

$22.00

Imperial blonde ale aged in Barbados rum and Woody Creek rye whiskey barrels with Mexican vanilla | 12.5% ABV

2021 Carmelita Suave (500ml bottle)

2021 Carmelita Suave (500ml bottle)

$18.00 Out of stock

Imperial stout aged in Barbados rum barrels with Metric coffee and dulce de leche | 12.5% ABV

Tigre Blanco (500ml bottle)
$20.00

$20.00

Imperial blonde ale aged in Barbados rum and Woody Creek rye whiskey barrels with chocolate, coconut, and almond | 12.5% ABV

2020 El Pop Star (500ml bottle)
$16.00

$16.00

Lozano (500ml bottle)
$16.00

$16.00

Flemish red with cherry

Amigovio (500ml bottle)

Amigovio (500ml bottle)

$15.00

OAK AGED SAISON W/ BLACK LIME Classic saison aged 16 months in French Oak puncheons finished with dried black lime. Bright lime acidity and aroma, dry finish with mild funk. Scored a 96/100 in Brewing + Beer Magazine | 6.2% ABV

Vidamiga (500ml bottle)

Vidamiga (500ml bottle)

$16.00

OAK AGED SAISON W/ BLACK LIME Classic saison aged 16 months in French Oak puncheons finished with dried black lime. Bright lime acidity and aroma, dry finish with mild funk. Scored a 96/100 in Brewing + Beer Magazine | 6.2% ABV

Crushada (500ml bottle)
$15.00

$15.00

TO-GO CANNED COCKTAILS

Can Cruz House Margarita

Can Cruz House Margarita

$12.00

Espolòn Blanco, Combier d'Orange, agave nectar, fresh lime. 8oz. Serves 1-2 cocktails

Can Skinny Margarita

Can Skinny Margarita

$12.00

Espolòn Reposado, Combier d'Orange, fresh lime. Serves 1-2 cocktails.

Can Spicy Mango Margarita

Can Spicy Mango Margarita

$12.00

Espolòn blanco, Combier d'Orange, 11th Orchard bitters, mango, lime. 8oz. Serves 1-2 cocktails.

Can Leña Margarita

Can Leña Margarita

$14.00 Out of stock

Espolòn Reposado tequila, Wahaka mezcal, Combier d'Orange, agave, lime, grapefruit. 8oz. Serves 1-2 cocktails

Can Leña Agave Old Fashioned

Can Leña Agave Old Fashioned

$14.00 Out of stock

Espolòn Reposado tequila, Wahaka mezcal, Oaxacan pasilla, piloncillo, agave, mole bitters, orange. Serves 1-2 cocktails

Can Bourbon Old Fashioned

Can Bourbon Old Fashioned

$14.00 Out of stock

Four Roses bourbon, demerara, bitters. Serves 1-2 cocktails.

Can Mezcal Margarita

$14.00Out of stock

SNACKS + SALAD

Guacamole + Chips

Guacamole + Chips

$16.00

Mashed Michoacán avocados, cilantro, lime. Served with salsa roja, salsa verde and homemade tortilla chips.

Chips + Salsa

Chips + Salsa

$7.00

Served with housemade salsa roja and verde

Oaxacan Peanuts

Oaxacan Peanuts

$5.50

Roasted peanuts with árbol chile, garlic, and salt

Avocado Tostada

Avocado Tostada

$16.00

Crushed Michoacan avocado, green chile, pickled red onion, lime-dressed baby kale, queso anejo and radish, served on a half tlayuda (Oaxacan tostada)

Seasonal Caesar Salad

Seasonal Caesar Salad

$12.00

Baby kale, arugula, creamy Caesar dressing, sourdough crumble, and Parmesan cheese

GIANT TOSTADAS (OAXACAN TLAYUDAS)

La Clasica Tlayuda

La Clasica Tlayuda

$15.50

Colby-Jack cheese, smoky black bean spread, grilled knob onions, guero chile oil, anejo cheese, cilantro and red salsa. Add grilled steak, garlic chicken, crispy shrimp, Oaxacan chorizo, mushroom or extra cheese for an additional charge.

Cubana Tlayuda

Cubana Tlayuda

$20.00

Smoked ham, crispy bacon, black bean spread, Chihuahua cheese, pickled morita chile mustard, epazote aioli, salsa roja, avocado, queso anejo, cilantro

Sweet Potato-Bacon Tlayuda

Sweet Potato-Bacon Tlayuda

$21.00

Smooth black beans, chihuahua cheese, wood-oven roasted sweet potato chunks, crispy bacon, goat cheese, ancho chile salsa macha

BURRITOS + QUESADILLAS

California Burrito

California Burrito

$18.00

choice of carne asada, grilled

Smothered Burrito

Smothered Burrito

$18.00

grilled chicken, green chile cream sauce, caramelized onion & poblano chile rajas, pinto beans, Chihuahua cheese

Grilled Quesadillas

Grilled Quesadillas

$11.00

Classic quesadilla with dry jack cheese in a flour tortilla. Add your choice of chicken, steak, or mushrooms.

Thursday - Quesabirria

Thursday - Quesabirria

$12.00Out of stock

red chile-braised short rib, Chihuahua cheese, cilantro, onion, salsa plaza, barbacoa consumé

SINGLE TACOS

Barbacoa Taco

Barbacoa Taco

$6.50

red chile-braised short rib, morita chile salsa, crispy onions, queso añejo, cilantro

Pork Belly Al Pastor Taco

Pork Belly Al Pastor Taco

$6.50

Pork belly with "pastor" marinade, grilled pineapple, queso fresco, cilantro, white onion

Lamb "Cheeseburger" Taco

Lamb "Cheeseburger" Taco

$6.50

lamb with árabe spices, crispy cheese “chicharrón,” caramelized onions, árbol chile jocoque, sliced pickle, iceburg lettuce, flour tortilla

Crispy Shrimp Taco

Crispy Shrimp Taco

$6.50

Gulf pink shrimp, epazote mayo, habanero pickled onions, roasted shishito chiles, arugula, lime.

Cauliflower Taco

Cauliflower Taco

$5.50

grilled cauliflower, roasted poblano-onion rajas, tomatillo pico de gallo, crema, lime-dressed arugula, breadcrumbs, queso añejo, cilantro

TACO PLATES

Smoke Alley Taco Plate

Smoke Alley Taco Plate

$19.00

Makes 3-4 tacos. Grilled over a hardwood fire, served with poblano chile rajas, caramelized onions, Oaxacan style black beans, salsa, onion & cilantro, and house-made warm tortillas.

Pork Carnitas Taco

Pork Carnitas Taco

$20.00

Slow-cooked Gunthorp pork carnitas, habanero pickled onions, black beans, salsa, heirloom corn tortillas. Makes 3-4 tacos.

Oaxacan Taco Trio Platter

Oaxacan Taco Trio Platter

$46.00

Makes 8-10 tacos. Smoke Alley taco plate with garlic chicken breast, grilled steak, portobello mushrooms, black beans, salsa, Oaxacan black beans, heirloom corn tortillas.

Smoke Alley Chicken Taco Platter

Smoke Alley Chicken Taco Platter

$49.50

Makes 8-10 tacos. Guajillo-garlic marinated grilled chicken, black beans, salsa, handmade corn tortillas.

Smoke Alley Mushroom Platter

Smoke Alley Mushroom Platter

$40.00

Makes 8-10 tacos. Garlic-agave marinated portobello mushrooms, black beans, grilled knob onions, salsa, handmade corn tortillas.

Smoke Alley Steak Taco Platter

Smoke Alley Steak Taco Platter

$49.50

Makes 8-10 tacos. Red chile adobo marinated grilled steak, black beans, salsa, handmade corn tortillas.

Pork Carnitas Taco Platter

Pork Carnitas Taco Platter

$45.00

Makes 8-10 tacos. Slow-cooked Gunthorp pork carnitas, habanero-pickled onions, black beans, salsa, handmade tortillas.

SIDES

Small Guacamole

Small Guacamole

$8.00
Esquites

Esquites

$6.50

Sweet corn esquites

White Rice

White Rice

$5.50

Mexican white rice , mojo garlic, caramelized onion, cilantro

Black Beans

Black Beans

$6.00

Large Guacamole

$12.00

Utensils

DESSERTS

"Stoner" Cookie

"Stoner" Cookie

$6.50

chewy, gooey, buttery cookie chock-full of dark chocolate chunks, Mexican coconut candies, salty pretzels & marshmallows

Seasonal Vanilla Flan

Seasonal Vanilla Flan

$13.00

Creamy Mexican set custard, seasonal berries, puffed amaranth-coconut candy

Coconut Tres Leches Cake

Coconut Tres Leches Cake

$14.00

TO-GO MARGARITAS

House Margarita (32oz Crowler)

House Margarita (32oz Crowler)

$47.00Out of stock

Espolòn blanco, Combier d’Orange, agave nectar, fresh lime

Skinny Margarita (32oz Crowler)

Skinny Margarita (32oz Crowler)

$47.00Out of stock

Espolòn reposado, Combier d’Orange, fresh lime

Mezcal Margarita (32oz Crowler)

Mezcal Margarita (32oz Crowler)

$47.00Out of stock

Wahaka mezcal and Espolòn reposado, Combier d’Orange, agave, lime, grapefruit

N/A BEVERAGES

12oz can

Mexican Coke bottle

$3.00

Mexican Sprite bottle

$3.00

Diet Coke bottle

$2.50

Topochico Bottle

$2.50

Jarritos Grapefruit

$3.00

6pk Diet Coke

$10.00

4pk Topochico

$9.00

UNISEX T-SHIRTS

TSHIRT BLACK LUCHADOR

TSHIRT BLACK LUCHADOR

$25.00
LONG SLEEVE LUCHADOR

LONG SLEEVE LUCHADOR

$30.00
LONG SLEEVE REY GORDO

LONG SLEEVE REY GORDO

$30.00
PINK LUCHADOR

PINK LUCHADOR

$25.00
GREY LUCHADOR

GREY LUCHADOR

$25.00
BLACK LOGO

BLACK LOGO

$25.00
DARK GREEN TACOS

DARK GREEN TACOS

$25.00
AQUA CRUZ

AQUA CRUZ

$25.00
LIGHT GREEN TACOS

LIGHT GREEN TACOS

$25.00
PINK HOPCONE

PINK HOPCONE

$25.00
COCO FRIO

COCO FRIO

$25.00

LADIES T-SHIRTS

PINK TACOS + CERVEZA

PINK TACOS + CERVEZA

$25.00
AQUA CRUZ (W)

AQUA CRUZ (W)

$25.00
BLUE HOP TANK

BLUE HOP TANK

$25.00

SWEATSHIRTS

SMALL ZIP-UP

SMALL ZIP-UP

$50.00
MED ZIP-UP

MED ZIP-UP

$50.00
LRG ZIP-UP

LRG ZIP-UP

$50.00
XL ZIP-UP

XL ZIP-UP

$50.00
2XL ZIP-UP

2XL ZIP-UP

$50.00
SMALL CREWNECK

SMALL CREWNECK

$40.00
MED CREWNECK

MED CREWNECK

$40.00

HEADWEAR

TAG BEANIE

TAG BEANIE

$20.00
BLACK SNAPBACK

BLACK SNAPBACK

$20.00
BLUE CRUZ

BLUE CRUZ

$20.00
BANDANA

BANDANA

$10.00
CROSS SNAPBACK

CROSS SNAPBACK

$25.00

GLASSWARE

Stem Glass

Stem Glass

$10.00
Stemless Glass

Stemless Glass

$8.00Out of stock
.4L LOGO GLASS

.4L LOGO GLASS

$10.00
.3L LOGO GLASS

.3L LOGO GLASS

$8.00
GLASS - Lucha Tasting

GLASS - Lucha Tasting

$5.00

.5L STEIN

$10.00

1L STEIN

$15.00

TOTE BAG

Blue Tote

Blue Tote

$15.00
All hours
Sunday10:00 am - 12:00 am
MondayClosed
Tuesday11:00 am - 11:00 pm
Wednesday11:00 am - 11:00 pm
Thursday11:00 am - 11:00 pm
Friday11:00 am - 11:00 pm
Saturday10:00 am - 12:00 am
Restaurant info

Come in and enjoy!

Website

Location

900 W Randolph St, Chicago, IL 60607

Directions

Gallery
Cruz Blanca & Lena Brava image
Cruz Blanca & Lena Brava image
Cruz Blanca & Lena Brava image

