Cruz Blanca Brewery & Taqueria

Freetown DDH DIPA 16oz 4-pk

$18.00

Inspired by the hippie utopia neighborhood of Freetown Christiania in Copenhagen, this free-spirited hazy DIPA is a true delight with tropical fruit expression from Chinook, Ekuanot, Simcoe, and Citra hops. With its hazy light orange color, this DIPA is the definition of juicy refreshment. 8.3% ABV