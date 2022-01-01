Go
Toast

Simply Slices

.

PIZZA

19226 S Lagrange Road

Avg 4 (17 reviews)

Popular Items

Side Sauce$0.50
Side Garlic Butter$0.50
16" Cheese Pizza$23.00
Breadsticks$3.25
Cheese Slice$3.25
Calzone$8.50
Sausage Slice$3.25
12" Cheese Pizza$14.00
Shave Ice$3.75
Pepperoni Slice$3.25
See full menu

Attributes and Amenities

Kid-Friendly
Loyalty and Reward Programs
Delivery
Drive-Thru
Online Ordering

Location

19226 S Lagrange Road

Mokena IL

Sunday11:00 am - 10:00 pm
Monday11:00 am - 11:00 pm
Tuesday11:00 am - 11:00 pm
Wednesday11:00 am - 11:00 pm
Thursday11:00 am - 11:00 pm
Friday11:00 am - 11:00 pm
Saturday11:00 am - 10:00 pm
Neighborhood Map

Nearby restaurants

The 19th Hole

No reviews yet

Come in and enjoy!

EggCetera Cafe

No reviews yet

Come in and enjoy!

Enrico's Italian Dining

No reviews yet

Come in and enjoy!

Harolds Chicken

No reviews yet

Harold's Chicken, known for its delicious chicken, mild sauce, and other fried favorites, is world-renowned. Born in Chicago, in 1950, we've been serving customers food that's good for the soul and tastefully indulgent. Our mild sauce is a legendary favorite of Chicagoans to be dipped and drizzled on fries, fried chicken, fried gizzards, fried liver, and fish. We're so happy to bring Harold's to Frankfort, Illinois and to serve our new community.

© 2022 Toast, Inc.
Toast
Made with love in Boston