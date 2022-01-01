Mokena breakfast spots you'll love

Maple House Cafe

11400 west Lincoln highway, Mokena

Avg 3.2 (179 reviews)
Short Stack (3)$6.99
3 pancakes. Add your choice of fruit for 1.99 each.
2+2+2 Breakfast$10.99
You get two eggs any style, plus two pieces of toast, pancakes or french toast, plus two pieces of meat and hash browns.
Meatman Skillet$13.99
Made with ham, sausage, bacon, peppers, onion and topped with melted Monterey Jack cheese.
EggCetera Cafe

10120 191st Street, Mokena

Avg 4.5 (696 reviews)
2 Egg Breakfast w/Meat$9.99
Two Eggs, with choice of meat side, hash browns served with toast or a large pancake.
EggCetera Special$9.99
Two Eggs, with three sausage links or bacon strips served with two pancakes or French toast slices.
Create Your Own Skillet$10.49
Start with eggs prepared your way plus THREE ingredients mixed with homemade hash browns & add your favorite ingredients for an additional charge.
EggCetera Cafe

19709 Mokena Street, Mokena

Avg 4.5 (696 reviews)
Gluten Free Chocolate Chip Cakes$11.99
We use Hershey's gluten free chocolate chips
Create Your Own Omelette$10.49
Start with a THREE ingredient omelette & add more ingredients for an additional charge
Stuffed Avocado$11.99
With your choice of our famous chicken salad (w/pecans) or tuna salad served with fruit, cottage cheese and hard boiled egg
