Mokena breakfast spots you'll love
Must-try breakfast spots in Mokena
More about Maple House Cafe
SANDWICHES
Maple House Cafe
11400 west Lincoln highway, Mokena
|Popular items
|Short Stack (3)
|$6.99
3 pancakes. Add your choice of fruit for 1.99 each.
|2+2+2 Breakfast
|$10.99
You get two eggs any style, plus two pieces of toast, pancakes or french toast, plus two pieces of meat and hash browns.
|Meatman Skillet
|$13.99
Made with ham, sausage, bacon, peppers, onion and topped with melted Monterey Jack cheese.
More about EggCetera Cafe
SANDWICHES
EggCetera Cafe
10120 191st Street, Mokena
|Popular items
|2 Egg Breakfast w/Meat
|$9.99
Two Eggs, with choice of meat side, hash browns served with toast or a large pancake.
|EggCetera Special
|$9.99
Two Eggs, with three sausage links or bacon strips served with two pancakes or French toast slices.
|Create Your Own Skillet
|$10.49
Start with eggs prepared your way plus THREE ingredients mixed with homemade hash browns & add your favorite ingredients for an additional charge.
More about EggCetera Cafe
SANDWICHES
EggCetera Cafe
19709 Mokena Street, Mokena
|Popular items
|Gluten Free Chocolate Chip Cakes
|$11.99
We use Hershey's gluten free chocolate chips
|Create Your Own Omelette
|$10.49
Start with a THREE ingredient omelette & add more ingredients for an additional charge
|Stuffed Avocado
|$11.99
With your choice of our famous chicken salad (w/pecans) or tuna salad served with fruit, cottage cheese and hard boiled egg