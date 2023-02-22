Richardson’s

Restaurant header imageView gallery

Sandwiches

BLT (Bacon, Lettuce, Tomato) Sandwich

$7.49

Crispy thick cut bacon, organic crisp lettuce, juicy tomatoes, and fresh mayo between thick Texas Toast

Tuna Salad Sandwich

$7.59

Premium Albacore Tuna with organic crisp lettuce and Juicy Tomatoes

Classic Grilled Cheese

$5.00

the best cheese blend you could experience melted between toasted buttered bread

Italian Grilled Cheese

$5.00

Mozzarella, provolone, and parmesan cheeses, with fresh basil on toasted garlic bread

Brisket Sandwich

$8.79

Slow smoked beef brisket garnished with crisp lettuce, juicy slices of tomato, grilled onion, pickles and American cheese .

Rib Sandwich

$8.59

Moo & Oink

$8.79

Grilled Chicken Sandwich

$8.49

Impossible

$8.79

Turkey

$7.10

Turkey Club

$8.59

Smash Burger

$7.69

Turkey Smash Burger

$8.59

Bbq

$7.99

Soul Food

$8.99

Philly Steak

$8.99

Soup

Beef Chili (Cup)

$4.59

All chili comes with southern style honey sweet corn bread

Beef Chili (Bowl)

$5.49

All chili comes with southern style honey sweet corn bread

Chicken Noodle Soup (Cup)

$4.49

A medley of fresh organic vegetables, egg noodles, and tasty chicken with fresh Milano Bread

Chicken Noodle Soup (Bowl)

$5.49

A medley of fresh organic vegetables, egg noodles, and tasty chicken with fresh Milano Bread

Vegetable Soup (Cup)

$4.59

A medley of fresh organic vegetables with fresh Milano bread

Vegetable Soup (Bowl)

$5.59

A medley of fresh organic vegetables with fresh Milano bread

Beef Stew (Cup)

$5.39

All beef stew is served with a buttery biscuit

Beef Stew (Bowl)

$8.99

All beef stew is served with a buttery biscuit

Minestrowne Bowl

$5.49

Minestrine Cup

$4.49

Spaghetti

$15.59

Gumbo

$7.99

Beef Barley

$5.59

Barley Cup

$4.49

Chicken Taco Cup

$4.49

Salad

Ultimate Chicken Salad

$11.99

Juicy chicken, crisp organic lettuce, bacon, eggs, tomato, croutons, avocado, onion, and cheddar cheese

Garden Salad

$7.79

crisp organic lettuce, onion, bell pepper, carrots, tomatoes, croutons

Italian Chopped Salad

$10.89

Caesar Salad

$9.99

crisp organic lettuce, fresh Parmesan, croutons,

Sweets & Treats

Cinnamon Roll

$5.00

A sweet classic, perfect for any time of the day

French Toast Cinnamon Roll

$4.50

Breakfast in a cinnamon roll. A cinnamon roll topped with 100% real maple syrup icing, sprinkled with crisp bacon

Cookie Bar

$2.50

Speacialty Rool

$5.99

Muffin

$3.00

Ki N G Cake

$6.50

Drinks

Kambuch

$3.89

Pop

$1.29

Water

$1.50

Tea

$2.29

Counrty Night

Main Dishes

Sides

Fries

$4.19

Onion Rings

$7.59

Cheese Sticks

$8.59

Baked Beans

$4.59

Specials

Beef Chili (Bowl)

$5.49

All chili comes with southern style honey sweet corn bread

Spaghetti with Meat Sauce

$13.99

with Garlic Bread

Ultimate Chicken Salad

$11.99

Juicy chicken, crisp organic lettuce, bacon, eggs, tomato, croutons, avocado, onion, and cheddar cheese

Drinks

Water

$1.59

Can of Pop

$1.29

Tea

$2.59

ABBA

Main Dishes

All hours
Sunday8:00 am - 3:00 pm
Monday8:00 am - 3:00 pm
Tuesday8:00 am - 3:00 pm
Wednesday8:00 am - 3:00 pm
Thursday8:00 am - 3:00 pm
Friday8:00 am - 3:00 pm
Saturday8:00 am - 3:00 pm
Restaurant info

Delicious, Fresh, and Unique Foods Just The Way You Like it.

Location

81 N. Chicago St., Joliet, IL 60432

Directions

Gallery
Banner pic
Main pic

