Thai
Salad

Som Za Thai Cuisine

1,902 Reviews

$$

2781 Black Rd

Joliet, IL 60435

Popular Items

Crab Rangoon (4)
Pad Thai
Pad See U [V]

Appetizers

Egg Roll (3)

Egg Roll (3)

$5.95

Shredded cabbage, Carrot, Dried mushroom and Glass noodles in Egg rolls wrapper & Fried, with sweet & sour sauce

Crispy Tofu [V, GF]

Crispy Tofu [V, GF]

$5.95

Deep fried tofu cube, Served with Sweet & sour sauce Topped with Crushed peanuts

Edamame [V, GF]

Edamame [V, GF]

$4.95

Japanese soybeans Served warm with Salt

Crab Rangoon (4)

Crab Rangoon (4)

$5.95

Cream cheese, Crab stick, Celery in Crispy wonton wrapped

Chicken Roll (6)

Chicken Roll (6)

$6.95

Fried marinated chicken strips in Egg rolls wrapper

Corn Croquette (3) [V]

Corn Croquette (3) [V]

$5.95

Fried sweet cream corn croquette with Tonkatsu sauce

Fried Octopus

Fried Octopus

$7.95

Fried Squid tentacles, Scallion, Bell pepper

Chicken Satay

Chicken Satay

$7.95

Marinated Turmeric chicken, Grilled, Served with Side order of Peanut sauce & Cucumber salad

Gyoza (6) [V]

Gyoza (6) [V]

$5.95

Pan-Fried Vege-dumplings Served with Shoyu sauce

Shrimp in Blanket (4)

Shrimp in Blanket (4)

$7.95

Fried marinated shrimps, Bacon in Egg rolls wrapper

Shumai (5)

Shumai (5)

$6.95

Steamed Shrimp dumpling with Homemade sauce

Tako Yaki (6)

Tako Yaki (6)

$6.95

Fried Octopus ball topped with Japanese takoyaki sauce, Mayonnaise, Bonito, and Shredded seaweed

Thai Fresh Roll [V]

Thai Fresh Roll [V]

$5.95

Tofu, Bean Sprout, Carrot, Cucumber in Egg roll Wrapper, Served Fresh with Tamarind sauce, Green onion & Jalapeno

Mini Egg Roll (5) [V]

Mini Egg Roll (5) [V]

$5.95

Shredded cabbage, Carrot, Dried mushroom and Glass noodles in Egg rolls wrapper & Fried, with sweet & sour sauce

Salads

Cucumber Salad [V, GF]

Cucumber Salad [V, GF]

$4.95

Cucumber, Red onion, Carrot, Sweet vinegar dressing

Fresh Green Salad [V, GF]

Fresh Green Salad [V, GF]

$6.95

Lettuce, Cucumber, Tomato, Carrot, Red onion, Pineapple, with Ranch dressing

Spicy Chicken Salad !

Spicy Chicken Salad !

$8.95

Ground chicken, Scallion, Red onion, Cilantro, Toasted rice powder, Chili powder, with Lime dressing

Papaya Salad

$8.95

Shredded green papaya, Carrot, Tomatoes, Green beans, Garlic, Peanut, with Lime dressing

Seaweed Salad [V]

Seaweed Salad [V]

$4.95

Seaweed salad with Sweet vinegar dressing

Spicy Squid Salad !

Spicy Squid Salad !

$6.95

Japanese seasoned squid and vegetables with Bell pepper, Jalapeno, and Scallion

Soups

Miso Soup

Miso Soup

$3.95

Soft Tofu, Seaweed and Scallion in Soybean soup

Wonton Soup

Wonton Soup

$5.95

Chicken-Shrimp Dumpling in Wonton soup with Veggie

Tom Yum Soup !

Tom Yum Soup !

$5.95

Spicy & Sour soup, Shallot, Chili paste, Mushroom, Tomato

Tom Kha Soup

Tom Kha Soup

$5.95

Coconut-milk soup, Shallots, Cabbage, Mushroom, Chili paste, Tomato

Spicy Jungle Soup !!

Spicy Jungle Soup !!

$6.95

Thai Hot and spicy soup, with Mushroom, Zucchini, Carrot, Bamboo shoot, Thai wild curry, and Green bean

Curries

Red Curry !

Red Curry !

$11.95

Red curry paste, Coconut milk, Bamboo shoot, Basil, Bell pepper

Green Curry !!

Green Curry !!

$11.95

Green curry paste, Coconut milk, Bell pepper, Basil, Bamboo shoot, Green bean, and Zucchini

Panang Curry !

Panang Curry !

$11.95

Panang curry paste, Slow cooked with Coconut milk, Bell pepper, with Steamed vegetables

Massanman Curry

Massanman Curry

$11.95

Massaman curry paste, Coconut milk, Potato, Peanut, and White onion.

Yellow Curry [V]

Yellow Curry [V]

$11.95

Yellow curry paste, Coconut milk, Carrot, Potato, Fried shallot.

Side Order

Steamed Rice

$1.50

Brown Rice

$2.50

Sticky Rice

$3.00

Steamed Flat Noodle

$2.00

Steamed Vegetables

$3.00

Roti (Indian Flat Bread)

$3.00

Peanut Sauce 4oz (cup)

$3.00

Peanut Sauce 1.5oz (small)

$1.00

Teriyaki Sauce 1.5oz

$1.00

Ranch Dressing 1.5oz (small)

$1.00

Hot Sauce 1.5oz(x2)

$0.50

Srirscha Sauce 1.5oz

$0.50

Sweet & Sour 1.5oz(x2)

$0.50

Free Items

Add this item into your cart, when you order more than $40(before Tax) and use promo code "freemini" at check out.

Free Mini Eggroll (5) [V]

$5.95

Add this item into your cart, when you order more than $40(before Tax) and use promo code "freemini" at checkout to get the discount. (***can't be substituted with any other item.)

Noodle Soup

Pho Bo

Pho Bo

$12.95

Rice noodle, Thin Sliced Beef, Beef meatball, Bean sprout, Scallion, Fried-Garlic, in Beef broth

Ramen

Ramen

$13.95

Ramen Noodle, Sliced Pork, Boiled egg, Fish cake, Bean sprout, Spice, Bamboo, Scallion, in Pork soup base

Udon

$12.95

Udon Noodle, Spinash, Scallion, Mushroom, Fish cake, in Japanese Shoyu soup

Noodle & Rice

Pad Thai

Pad Thai

$11.95

Rice noodle, Egg, Tofu, Bean sprouts, Shrimp paste Tamarind sauce, Chive, and Ground peanut

Pad See U [V]

Pad See U [V]

$11.95

Flat rice noodle, Egg, Sweet soy sauce, Carrot, Baby corn, Broccoli

Kee Mao ! [V]

Kee Mao ! [V]

$11.95

Flat rice noodle, Basil, Tomato, Baby corn, Green bean, Bamboo shoot, Bell pepper, Onion, Jalapeno

Yaki Soba

Yaki Soba

$11.95

Yakisoba noodle, Carrot, Baby corn, Cabbage, Bell pepper

Thai Fried Rice [V, GF]

Thai Fried Rice [V, GF]

$11.95

Stir-fried rice with Egg, Tomato, Onion, Scallion, Broccoli

Kua Kai [V]

Kua Kai [V]

$11.95

Flat rice noodle with Egg, Broccoli, Bean sprout, and Scallion

Basil Fried Rice ! [V]

Basil Fried Rice ! [V]

$11.95

Rice with Chili paste, Egg, basil, Onion, Jalapeno, bell pepper, Scallion

Pineapple Fried Rice [V, GF]

Pineapple Fried Rice [V, GF]

$11.95

Rice with curry powder, Egg, Pineapple, Pea&Carrot, Onion, Peanut, and Scallion

Woon Sen [V, GF]

Woon Sen [V, GF]

$11.95

Glass noodle with Egg, Cabbage, Carrot, Bean sprout, Baby corn, Green onion

Chinese Fried Rice [V, GF]

Chinese Fried Rice [V, GF]

$11.95

Stir fried rice, Egg, Onion, Bean sprout, Cabbage, Sesame oil, Carrot, Scallion

Curry Over Rice

Curry Over Rice

$11.95

Stew-Japanese Curry, Potato, Onion, Pea&carrot with Steamed rice

Spicy Crystal !

Spicy Crystal !

$11.95

Stir-Fried Glass noodle, Celery, Green onion, Carrot, Onion, Bell pepper, Jalapeno ,with Ginger-black pepper sauce

Entrees

Garlic Pepper

Garlic Pepper

$11.95

Garlic, Onion, Scallion, Black pepper, in thicken sauce Served on Steamed carrot and Broccoli

Pad Khing ! [V, GF]

Pad Khing ! [V, GF]

$11.95

Fresh ginger, Onion, Mushroom, Bell pepper, Baby corn, Green onion, and Jalapeno

Mix Veggie [V, GF]

Mix Veggie [V, GF]

$11.95

Carrot, Cabbage, Broccoli, Zucchini, Mushroom, Baby corn and Green bean

Pad Ped Plik Khing !!! [V]

Pad Ped Plik Khing !!! [V]

$11.95

Chili-curry paste, Green bean, Bell pepper, , Bamboo, Carrot, Jalapeno and Kaffir lime leaves

Spicy Basil ! [V, GF]

Spicy Basil ! [V, GF]

$11.95

Ground Chicken, Basil, green bean, onion, jalapeno, Mushroom and bell pepper. (Ground meat available in chicken only)

Rama [V]

Rama [V]

$11.95

Fried meat, with Steamed carrot, Spinach, and broccoli, Topped with Peanut sauce, Cucumber salad and Ground peanut

Broccoli Delight [V, GF]

Broccoli Delight [V, GF]

$11.95

Stir-fried Broccoli and Beef, Oyster sauce and Sesame seed

Som Za Special

Plik Pow !!

Plik Pow !!

$12.95

Chili paste, with battered Chicken, Onion, Peanut, Bell pepper, Jalapeno, Baby corn, Green onion, Dried chili

Chicken Teriyaki

Chicken Teriyaki

$14.95

Grilled chicken with Homemade teriyaki sauce, Served with side of Fresh green salad

Chicken Katsu

Chicken Katsu

$14.95

Fried panko chicken with Tonkatsu sauce, Served with side of Fresh green salad

Priew Wan

Priew Wan

$12.95

Thai Sweet & Sour with battered Chicken, Pineapple, Onion, Tomato, Zucchini, Bell pepper, Green onion, Jalapeno

Orange Chicken

Orange Chicken

$11.95

Battered Chicken, Onion, Bell pepper, Pea, Carrot, and Green Onion

Beverages

Thai Iced Tea

$3.00

Sweet Thai tea, with Half&Half

Thai Iced Coffee

$3.00

Sweet Thai Coffee, with Half&Half

Coke

$1.50

Diet Coke

$1.50

Sprite

$1.50

Water

$1.00

Appetizers

Egg Roll (5-8 servings)

Egg Roll (5-8 servings)

$40.00

Shredded cabbage, Carrot, Dried mushroom and Glass noodles in Egg rolls wrapper & Fried, with sweet & sour sauce

Crispy Tofu (5-8 servings)

Crispy Tofu (5-8 servings)

$25.00

Deep fried tofu cube, Served with Sweet & sour sauce Topped with Crushed peanuts

Edamame (5-8 servings)

Edamame (5-8 servings)

$25.00

Japanese soybeans Served warm with Salt

Crab Rangoon (5-8 servings)

Crab Rangoon (5-8 servings)

$35.00

Cream cheese, Crab stick, Celery in Crispy wonton wrapped

Chicken Satay (5-8 servings)

Chicken Satay (5-8 servings)

$40.00

Marinated Turmeric chicken, Grilled, Served with Side-order of Peanut sauce & Cucumber salad

Gyoza (5-8 servings)

Gyoza (5-8 servings)

$35.00

Pan-Fried Vege-dumplings Served with Shoyu sauce

Mini Egg Roll (5-8 servings)

$35.00

Salads

Cucumber Salad (5-8 servings)

Cucumber Salad (5-8 servings)

$25.00

Cucumber, Red onion, Carrot, Sweet vinegar dressing

Fresh Green Salad (5-8 servings)

Fresh Green Salad (5-8 servings)

$35.00

Lettuce, Cucumber, Tomato, Carrot, Red onion, Pineapple, with Ranch dressing

Noodle & Rice

Pad Thai (5-8 servings)

Pad Thai (5-8 servings)

$55.00

Rice noodle, Egg, Tofu, Bean sprouts, Shrimp paste Tamarind sauce, Chive, and Ground peanut

Pad See U (5-8 servings)

Pad See U (5-8 servings)

$55.00

Flat rice noodle, Egg, Sweet soy sauce, Carrot, Baby corn, Broccoli

Kee Mao (5-8 servings)

Kee Mao (5-8 servings)

$55.00

Flat rice noodle, Basil, Tomato, Baby corn, Green bean, Bamboo shoot, Bell pepper, Onion, Jalapeno

Yaki Soba (5-8 servings)

Yaki Soba (5-8 servings)

$55.00

Yakisoba noodle, Carrot, Baby corn, Cabbage, Bell pepper

Thai Fried Rice (5-8 servings)

Thai Fried Rice (5-8 servings)

$55.00

Stir-fried rice with Egg, Tomato, Onion, Scallion, Broccoli

Kua Kai (5-8 servings)

Kua Kai (5-8 servings)

$55.00

Flat rice noodle with Egg, Broccoli, Bean sprout, and Scallion

Basil Fried Rice (5-8 servings)

Basil Fried Rice (5-8 servings)

$55.00

Rice with Chili paste, Egg, basil, Onion, Jalapeno, bell pepper, Scallion

Pineapple Fried Rice (5-8 servings)

Pineapple Fried Rice (5-8 servings)

$55.00

Rice with curry powder, Egg, Pineapple, Pea&Carrot, Onion, Peanut, and Scallion

Woon Sen (5-8 servings)

Woon Sen (5-8 servings)

$55.00

Glass noodle with Egg, Cabbage, Carrot, Bean sprout, Baby corn, Green onion

Chinese Fried Rice (5-8 servings)

Chinese Fried Rice (5-8 servings)

$55.00

Stir fried rice, Egg, Onion, Bean sprout, Cabbage, Sesame oil, Carrot, Scallion

Entrees

Pad Khing (5-8 servings)

Pad Khing (5-8 servings)

$60.00

Fresh ginger, Onion, Mushroom, Bell pepper, Baby corn, Green onion, and Jalapeno

Mix Veggies (5-8 servings)

Mix Veggies (5-8 servings)

$60.00

Carrot, Cabbage, Broccoli, Zucchini, Mushroom, Baby corn and Green bean

Pad Ped Plik Khing (5-8 servings)

Pad Ped Plik Khing (5-8 servings)

$60.00

Chili-curry paste, Green bean, Bell pepper, , Bamboo, Carrot, Jalapeno and Kaffir lime leaves

Spicy Basil (5-8 servings)

Spicy Basil (5-8 servings)

$60.00

Ground Chicken, Basil, green bean, onion, jalapeno, Mushroom and bell pepper. (Ground meat available in chicken only)

Broccoli Delight (5-8 servings)

Broccoli Delight (5-8 servings)

$60.00

Stir-fried Broccoli and Beef, Oyster sauce and Sesame seed

Curries

Red Curry (5-8 servings)

Red Curry (5-8 servings)

$60.00

Red curry paste, Coconut milk, Bamboo shoot, Basil, Bell pepper

Green Curry (5-8 servings)

Green Curry (5-8 servings)

$60.00

Green curry paste, Coconut milk, Bell pepper, Basil, Bamboo shoot, Green bean, and Zucchini

Panang Curry (5-8 servings)

Panang Curry (5-8 servings)

$60.00

Panang curry paste, Slow cooked with Coconut milk, Bell pepper, Kaffir lime leaves, Served on Steamed vegetables

Massanman Curry (5-8 servings)

Massanman Curry (5-8 servings)

$60.00

Massaman curry paste, Coconut milk, Potato, Peanut, and White onion.

Yellow Curry (5-8 servings)

Yellow Curry (5-8 servings)

$60.00

Yellow curry paste, Coconut milk, Carrot, Potato, Fried shallot.

Side Order

White Rice (served 5-8)

$7.50

Brown Rice (served 5-8)

$12.50
Attributes and Amenities
check markReservations
check markDelivery
check markOnline Ordering
check markTakeout
All hours
SundayClosed
Monday11:00 am - 3:00 pm, 4:00 pm - 7:45 pm
TuesdayClosed
Wednesday11:00 am - 3:00 pm, 4:00 pm - 7:45 pm
Thursday11:00 am - 3:00 pm, 4:00 pm - 7:45 pm
Friday11:00 am - 3:00 pm, 4:00 pm - 7:45 pm
Saturday11:00 am - 3:00 pm, 4:00 pm - 7:45 pm
Restaurant info

Thai and Asian fusion Food

Website

Location

2781 Black Rd, Joliet, IL 60435

Directions

