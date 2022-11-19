Restaurant header imageView gallery

Milano Bakery

review star

No reviews yet

433 S Chicago St

Joliet, IL 60436

Orders through Toast are commission free and go directly to this restaurant

Order Again

Popular Items

Buttercream Filling (9" BC)
9" Atomic (12-16 servings)
Whipcream Filling (9" BC)

Donuts

Donut, Single

Donut, Single

$1.12+
Dozen, Pre-Assorted

Dozen, Pre-Assorted

$12.00

Dozen, Pick your own

$12.00

1/2 Doz

$6.90

Danish

Danish, Single

Danish, Single

$2.50+

Dozen Danish, Pick your own

$28.00

Dozen Danish, Pre-Assorted

$28.00

Coffee Cake

Cheese

Cheese

$10.00Out of stock

Cherry

$10.00Out of stock
Apple

Apple

$10.00
Five Fruit

Five Fruit

$10.00Out of stock
Cherry Cheese

Cherry Cheese

$10.00Out of stock
Raspberry Cheese

Raspberry Cheese

$10.00Out of stock

Almond

$11.00

Pecan

$11.00Out of stock

Muffins

Plain

$2.00

Chocolate Chip

$2.00

Lemon Poppyseed

$2.00

Banana Nut

$2.00

Cranberry Orange

$2.00

Blueberry

$2.00

Pumpkin

$2.00

Strudel

Apple

$10.50

Cherry

$10.50

Cheese

$10.50

Traditional / Specialty

Potica, 1# Loaf

Potica, 1# Loaf

$13.85

Traditional honey and walnut roll. The perfect coffee compliment.

Pizelle, 5pk

Pizelle, 5pk

$3.87+

Wafer like cookie available in multiple flavors, including the traditional Anise.

King's Crown

$14.99

Fresh apple cream cake, wrapped in flaky puff pastry and topped with powdered sugar

Cookies

Italian

Italian

$12.96+
Butter

Butter

$11.11+
Russkies

Russkies

$13.85+
Kolachky

Kolachky

$13.85+
3.5" Cookies/Doz

3.5" Cookies/Doz

$7.99
Cookie Tray

Cookie Tray

$35.00+

Pastry

Cannoli

Cannoli

$2.75

Shell is lined with chocolate and filled with our homemade cannoli filling. Ends are traditionally dipped in pistachio (we also offer chocolate chip).

Cream Horn

Cream Horn

$2.50

Flaky puff pastry cone filled with our homemade whipcream and topped with powdered sugar

Specialty Cakes

Our specialty cakes are perfect for any gathering and offer a unique twist to your dessert table

6" Carrot Cake

$25.89

9" Carrot Cake

$42.84

6" German Chocolate

$21.58

9" German Chocolate

$35.70

French Bread

4" French, 6pk

4" French, 6pk

$3.56
4" Bulk, 12pk

4" Bulk, 12pk

$4.78
6" French, 6pk

6" French, 6pk

$3.77
6" Bulk, 12pk

6" Bulk, 12pk

$6.37

30" Reg French ea

$2.31

Hot/Ham

Hot Dog, 8pk

Hot Dog, 8pk

$3.56

Hot Dog Bulk, 16pk

$4.56
Hamburger, 8pk

Hamburger, 8pk

$3.56

Jumbo Ham, 12pk

$5.88

Small Ham, 12pk

$3.56

Sliced Bread

Vienna

Vienna

$3.56
2# Sourdough

2# Sourdough

$4.89

2# Marble

$4.89

Light and Dark Rye Swirled

2# Wheat

2# Wheat

$4.89
2# Wheat w/ Oat

2# Wheat w/ Oat

$4.89

2# Multi

$4.89

2# Rye

$4.89
3# Panini

3# Panini

$5.47

Specialty

Pretzel Ham, 8pk

Pretzel Ham, 8pk

$4.95
Pretzel Sticks, 12pk

Pretzel Sticks, 12pk

$4.95

Soft Pretzel Twist, 6pk

$11.15

Torpedo (Artisan) ea

$1.98

Paesano (Artisan) ea

$1.98

Atomic Cakes

Whipcream Frosting 3 Layers of cake: Yellow, Chocolate, Banana Filled with: Fresh Strawberry, Fudge, Fresh Banana

6" Atomic (5-9 servings)

$31.06

9" Atomic (12-16 servings)

$49.26

12" Atomic (25-35 servings)

$65.60

1/4 Sheet Atomic (20-25 servings)

$61.14

1/2 Sheet Atomic (35-50 servings)

$110.04

Full Sheet Atomic (75-100 servings)

$191.52

6" Buttercream (5-9 servings)

Buttercream Filling (6" BC)

$15.89

Whipcream Filling (6" BC)

$16.87

Custard Filling (6" BC)

$17.64

Lemon Filling (6" BC)

$17.64

Fudge Filling (6" BC)

$17.64

Raspberry Preserve Filling (6" BC)

$17.64

Pineapple Preserve Filling (6" BC)

$17.64

Banana Filling (6" BC)

$20.76

German Chocolate Filling (6" BC)

$20.76

Strawberry Mousse Filling (6" BC)

$20.76

Raspberry Mousse Filling (6" BC)

$20.76

Chocolate Mousse Filling (6"BC)

$20.76

Cannoli Filling (6" BC)

$24.91

Fresh Strawberry Filling (6" BC)

$24.91

6" Whipcream (5-9 servings)

Choose your filling

Whipcream Filling (6" WC)

$16.87

Buttercream Filling (6" WC)

$16.87

Custard Filling (6" WC)

$18.28

Lemon Filling (6" WC)

$18.28

Fudge Filling (6" WC)

$18.28

Raspberry Preserve Filling (6" WC)

$18.28

Pineapple Preserve Filling (6" WC)

$18.28

Banana Filling (6" WC)

$21.58

German Chocolate Filling (6" WC)

$21.58

Strawberry Mousse Filling (6" WC)

$21.58

Raspberry Mousse Filling (6" WC)

$21.58

Chocolate Mousse Filling (6" WC)

$21.58

Cannoli Filling (6" WC)

$25.89

Fresh Strawberry Filling (6" WC)

$25.89

9" Buttercream (12-16 servings)

Buttercream Filling (9" BC)

$28.46

Whipcream Filling (9" BC)

$29.65

Custard Filling (9" BC)

$30.17

Lemon Filling (9" BC)

$30.17

Fudge Filling (9" BC)

$30.17

Raspberry Preserve Filling (9" BC)

$30.17

Pineapple Preserve Filling (9" BC)

$30.17

Banana Filling (9" BC)

$33.47

German Chocolate Filling (9" BC)

$33.47

Strawberry Mousse Filling (9" BC)

$33.47

Raspberry Mousse Filling (9" BC)

$33.47

Chocolate Mousse Filling (9" BC)

$33.47

Cannoli Filling (9" BC)

$40.17

Fresh Strawberry Filling (9" BC)

$40.17

9" Whipcream (12-16 Servings)

Buttercream Filling (9" WC)

$29.65

Whipcream Filling (9" WC)

$29.65

Custard Filling (9" WC)

$32.40

Lemon Filling (9" WC)

$32.40

Fudge Filling (9" WC)

$32.40

Raspberry Preserve Filling (9" WC)

$32.40

Pineapple Preserve Filling (9" WC)

$32.40

Banana Filling (9" WC)

$35.70

German Chocolate Filling (9" WC)

$35.70

Strawberry Mousse Filling (9" WC)

$35.70

Raspberry Mousse Filling (9" WC)

$35.70

Chocolate Mousse Filling (9" WC)

$35.70

Cannoli Filling (9" WC)

$42.84

Fresh Strawberry Filling (9" WC)

$42.84

12" Buttercream (25-35 servings)

Buttercream Filling (12" BC)

$39.42

Whipcream Filling (12" BC)

$40.77

Custard Filling (12" BC)

$42.85

Lemon Filling (12" BC)

$42.85

Fudge Filling (12" BC)

$42.85

Raspberry Preserve Filling (12" BC)

$42.85

Pineapple Preserve Filling (12" BC)

$42.85

Banana Filling (12" BC)

$48.35

German Chocolate Filling (12" BC)

$48.35

Strawberry Mousse Filling (12" BC)

$48.35

Raspberry Mousse Filling (12" BC)

$48.35

Chocolate Mousse Filling (12" BC)

$48.35

Cannoli Filling (12" BC)

$58.02

Fresh Strawberry Filling (12" BC)

$58.02

12" Whipcream (25-35 Servings)

Buttercream Filling (12" WC)

$40.77

Whipcream Filling (12" WC)

$40.77

Custard Filling (12" WC)

$44.20

Lemon Filling (12" WC)

$44.20

Fudge Filling (12" WC)

$44.20

Raspberry Preserve Filling (12" WC)

$44.20

Pineapple Preserve Filling (12" WC)

$44.20

Banana Filling (12" WC)

$49.70

German Chocolate Filling (12" WC)

$49.70

Strawberry Mousse Filling (12" WC)

$49.70

Raspberry Mousse Filling (12" WC)

$49.70

Chocolate Mousse Filling (12" WC)

$49.70

Cannoli Filling (12" WC)

$59.64

Fresh Strawberry Filling (12" WC)

$59.64

1/4 Sheet Buttercream (20-25 servings)

Buttercream Filling (1/4 BC)

$39.42

Whipcream Filling (1/4 BC)

$40.77

Custard Filling (1/4 BC)

$42.85

Lemon Filling (1/4 BC)

$42.85

Fudge Filling (1/4 BC)

$42.85

Raspberry Preserve Filling (1/4 BC)

$42.85

Pineapple Preserve Filling (1/4 BC)

$42.85

Banana Filling (1/4 BC)

$48.35

German Chocolate Filling (1/4 BC)

$48.35

Strawberry Mousse Filling (1/4 BC)

$48.35

Raspberry Mousse Filling (1/4 BC)

$48.35

Chocolate Mousse Filling (1/4 BC)

$48.35

Cannoli Filling (1/4 BC)

$58.02

Fresh Strawberry Filling (1/4 BC)

$58.02

1/4 Sheet Whipcream (20-25 servings)

Buttercream Filling (1/4 WC)

$35.12

Whipcream Filling (1/4 WC)

$35.12

Custard Filling (1/4 WC)

$36.96

Lemon Filling (1/4 WC)

$36.96

Fudge Filling (1/4 WC)

$36.96

Raspberry Preserve Filling (1/4 WC)

$36.96

Pineapple Preserve Filling (1/4 WC)

$36.96

Banana Filling (1/4 WC)

$42.46

German Chocolate Filling (1/4 WC)

$42.46

Strawberry Mousse Filling (1/4 WC)

$42.46

Raspberry Mousse Filling (1/4 WC)

$42.46

Chocolate Mousse Filling (1/4 WC)

$42.46

Cannoli Filling (1/4 WC)

$50.95

Fresh Strawberry Filling (1/4 WC)

$50.95

1/2 Sheet Buttercream (35-50 servings)

Buttercream Filling (1/2 BC)

$55.50

Whipcream Filling (1/2 BC)

$59.02

Custard Filling (1/2 BC)

$62.02

Lemon Filling (1/2 BC)

$62.02

Fudge Filling (1/2 BC)

$62.02

Raspberry Preserve Filling (1/2 BC)

$62.02

Pineapple Preserve Filling (1/2 BC)

$62.02

Banana Filling (1/2 BC)

$73.02

German Chocolate Filling (1/2 BC)

$73.02

Strawberry Mousse Filling (1/2 BC)

$73.02

Raspberry Mousse Filling (1/2 BC)

$73.02

Chocolate Mousse Filling (1/2 BC)

$73.02

Cannoli Filling (1/2 BC)

$87.62

Fresh Strawberry Filling (1/2 BC)

$87.62

1/2 Sheet Whipcream (35-50 serving)

Buttercream Filling (1/2 WC)

$59.02

Whipcream Filling (1/2 WC)

$59.02

Custard Filling (1/2 WC)

$65.42

Lemon Filling (1/2 WC)

$65.42

Fudge Filling (1/2 WC)

$65.42

Raspberry Preserve Filling (1/2 WC)

$65.42

Pineapple Preserve Filling (1/2 WC)

$65.42

Banana Filling (1/2 WC)

$76.42

German Chocolate Filling (1/2 WC)

$76.42

Strawberry Mousse Filling (1/2 WC)

$76.42

Raspberry Mousse Filling (1/2 WC)

$76.42

Chocolate Mousse Filling (1/2 WC)

$76.42

Cannoli Filling (1/2 WC)

$91.70

Fresh Strawberry Filling (1/2 WC)

$91.70

Full Sheet Buttercream (75-100 servings)

Buttercream Filling (Full BC)

$98.85

Whipcream Filling (Full BC)

$102.25

Custard Filling (Full BC)

$111.91

Lemon Filling (Full BC)

$111.91

Fudge Filling (Full BC)

$111.91

Raspberry Preserve Filling (Full BC)

$111.91

Pineapple Preserve Filling (Full BC)

$111.91

Banana Filling (Full BC)

$122.91

German Chocolate Filling (Full BC)

$122.91

Strawberry Mousse Filling (Full BC)

$122.91

Raspberry Mousse Filling (Full BC)

$122.91

Chocolate Mousse Filling (Full BC)

$122.91

Cannoli Filling (Full BC)

$147.49

Fresh Strawberry Filling (Full BC)

$147.49

Full Sheet Whipcream (75-100 servings)

Buttercream Filling (Full WC)

$102.25

Whipcream Filling (Full WC)

$102.25

Custard Filling (Full WC)

$115.06

Lemon Filling (Full WC)

$115.06

Fudge Filling (Full WC)

$115.06

Raspberry Preserve Filling (Full WC)

$115.06

Pineapple Preserve Filling (Full WC)

$115.06

Banana Filling (Full WC)

$126.06

German Chocolate Filling (Full WC)

$126.06

Strawberry Mousse Filling (Full WC)

$126.06

Raspberry Mousse Filling (Full WC)

$126.06

Chocolate Mouse Filling (Full WC)

$126.06

Cannoli Filling (Full WC)

$151.27

Fresh Strawberry Filling (Full WC)

$151.27

Carafe

Carafe includes 8 small cups *Coffee carafe also includes creamers and sweeteners
Coffee Carafe

Coffee Carafe

$18.32

Carafe includes 8 small cups, creamers, and sweeteners

French Vanilla Capp. Carafe

$28.64

Carafe includes 8 small cups

English Toffee Capp. Carafe

$28.64

Carafe includes 8 small cups

Hot Chocolate Carafe

$20.64

Carafe includes 8 small cups

Coffee

Small

$1.35

Medium

$1.45

Large

$1.55

Cappuccino

Small

$1.75

Medium

$1.95

Large

$2.25

Hot Cocoa

Small

$1.59

Medium

$1.87

Large

$1.97

Cold Drinks

Water

$1.25
Orange Juice

Orange Juice

$1.55
Apple Juice

Apple Juice

$1.99
Cranberry Juice

Cranberry Juice

$1.99

Coca-Cola

$1.25

Dr. Pepper

$1.25

Sprite

$1.25

Merchandise

T-Shirt

T-Shirt

$11.25+
Hoodie

Hoodie

$26.00+
Hat

Hat

$9.00
Travel Mug

Travel Mug

$9.90
Ceramic Mug

Ceramic Mug

$7.20
Magnet

Magnet

$2.50
All hours
Sunday10:30 am - 12:00 am
Monday10:30 am - 11:00 pm
Tuesday10:30 am - 11:00 pm
Wednesday10:30 am - 11:00 pm
Thursday10:30 am - 11:00 pm
Friday10:30 am - 11:00 pm
Saturday10:30 am - 12:00 am
Come in and enjoy!

Location

433 S Chicago St, Joliet, IL 60436

Directions

