Milano Bakery
No reviews yet
Orders through Toast are commission free and go directly to this restaurant
All hours
|Sunday
|10:30 am - 12:00 am
|Monday
|10:30 am - 11:00 pm
|Tuesday
|10:30 am - 11:00 pm
|Wednesday
|10:30 am - 11:00 pm
|Thursday
|10:30 am - 11:00 pm
|Friday
|10:30 am - 11:00 pm
|Saturday
|10:30 am - 12:00 am
Restaurant info
Come in and enjoy!
Location
433 S Chicago St, Joliet, IL 60436
Gallery
Similar restaurants in your area
Ta Canijo - Joliet - 328 McDonough Street
No Reviews
328 McDonough Street Joliet, IL 60436
View restaurant
Taquerias Atotonilco - Joliet - 500 E CASS ST
No Reviews
500 E CASS ST JOLIET, IL 60432
View restaurant