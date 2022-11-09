Vegas Wings
No reviews yet
Orders through Toast are commission free and go directly to this restaurant
All hours
|Sunday
|10:45 am - 8:00 pm
|Monday
|10:45 am - 8:00 pm
|Tuesday
|10:45 am - 8:00 pm
|Wednesday
|10:45 am - 8:00 pm
|Thursday
|10:45 am - 8:00 pm
|Friday
|10:45 am - 8:00 pm
|Saturday
|10:45 am - 8:00 pm
Restaurant info
Use our online order tab to order right from your couch! Or when you get hungry, come in to our counter and order some delicious chicken strips, wings & some specialty fries. We offer many different wing flavors to choose from, that will be sure to hit the spot! Come visit our new, full-size gambling room. We offer our guests 2 waiting areas, free coffee and soda and all your favorite games featuring 5 machines with plenty of extra elbow room!
Location
309 E McKinley Rd, Ottawa, IL 61350
Gallery
Similar restaurants in your area
Pizzas By Marchelloni - Ottawa
No Reviews
424 W. Main Street, Suite 2B Ottawa, IL 61350
View restaurant
Halftime Restaurant Pizza and Cocktails - 1625 E Norris Drive
No Reviews
1625 E Norris Drive Ottawa, IL 61350
View restaurant