Vegas Wings

review star

No reviews yet

309 E McKinley Rd

Ottawa, IL 61350

Popular Items

20 Boneless
10 Boneless Combo
30 Boneless Pack

Combos - Wings & Boneless

6 Boneless Combo

$9.00

One Flavor. Reg Fries, Dip and a Soda (upgrade to loaded fry +2.50)

6 Bone In Combo

$11.00

One Flavor. Reg Fries, Dip and a Soda (upgrade to loaded fry +2.50)

10 Boneless Combo

$11.00

Two Flavors. Reg Fries, Dip and a Soda (Upgrade to Loaded Fry +2.50)

10 Bone In Combo

$15.00

Two Flavors. Reg Fries, Dip and a Soda (Upgrade to Loaded Fry +2.50)

10 Split Combo

$15.00

Two Flavors. Reg Fries, Dip and a Soda (Upgrade to Loaded Fry +2.50)

15 Bone In -Combo for 2

$23.00

Three Flavors. Lg Fries, 2 Dips and 2 Sodas (Upgrade to Loaded Fry +2.5)

15 Boneless -Combo for 2

$19.00

Three Flavors. Lg Fries, 2 Dips and 2 Sodas (Upgrade to Loaded Fry +2.5)

15 Split -Combo for 2

$23.00

Three Flavors. Lg Fries, 2 Dips and 2 Sodas (Upgrade to Loaded Fry +2.5)

Combos - Chicken Tenders

3 Tender Combo

$9.00

One Flavor. Reg Fries, Dip and a Soda (upgrade to loaded fry +2.50)

5 Tender Combo

$12.00

One Flavor. Reg Fries, Dip and a Soda (upgrade to loaded fry +2.50)

8 Tender -Combo for 2

$20.00

Two Flavors. Lg Fries, 2 Dips and 2 Sodas (Upgrade to Loaded Fry +2.5)

By the Piece - Wings & Boneless

10 Bone-In

$11.00

Two Flavors

20 Bone-In

$22.00

Two Flavors

30 Bone-In

$33.00

Three Flavors

50 Bone-In

$54.00

Five Flavors

100 Bone-In

$105.00

Five Flavors

10 Boneless

$8.00

Two Flavors

20 Boneless

$15.00

Two Flavors

30 Boneless

$22.00

Three Flavors

50 Boneless

$35.00

Five Flavors

100 Boneless

$68.00

Five Flavors

10 Pc Split

$11.00

Two Flavors

20 Pc Split

$22.00

Two Flavors

30 Pc Split

$33.00

Three Flavors

50 Pc Split

$54.00

Five Flavors

100 Pc Split

$105.00

Five Flavors

By the Piece - Chicken Tenders

4 Tenders

$8.00

One Flavor

7 Tenders

$13.00

Two Flavors

15 Tenders

$25.00

Three Flavors

30 Tenders

$45.00

Four Flavors

50 Tenders

$70.00

Five Flavors

Group Pack - Wings & Boneless

30 Boneless Pack

$30.00

Three flavors, two large fries, three dips.

30 Bone-In Pack

$41.00

Three flavors, two large fries, three dips.

30 Split Pack

$41.00

Three flavors, two large fries, three dips.

40 Boneless Pack

$42.00

Four flavors, three large fries, four dips.

40 Bone-In Pack

$52.00

Four flavors, three large fries, four dips.

40 Split Pack

$52.00

Four flavors, three large fries, four dips.

50 Boneless Pack

$53.00

Five flavors, four large fries, five dips.

50 Bone-In Pack

$65.00

Five flavors, four large fries, five dips.

50 Split Pack

$65.00

Five flavors, four large fries, five dips.

Group Pack - Chicken Tenders

16 Tenders Pack

$36.00

Three flavors, two large fries, three dips.

24 Tenders Pack

$50.00

Four flavors, three large fries, four dips.

Dips

Ranch

$1.00

Blue Cheese

$1.00

Honey Mustard

$1.00

Cheese Sauce

$1.00

Sweet BBQ

$1.00

Garlic Parmesan

$1.00

Mild

$1.00

Gold

$1.00

Honey Stung

$1.00

Sweet Chili

$1.00

Hot

$1.00

Roasted Jalepeno

$1.00

Fire Starter

$1.00

Loaded Fries & Fries

Fries

$3.00

Cajun Chz Fries

$5.00

Garlic Parm Fries

$5.00

Ranch House Fries

$5.00

CBR Fries

$5.00

Chz Fries

$4.00

Lg Fries

$5.50

LG Cajun Chz Fries

$7.00

Lg Garlic Parm Fries

$7.00

Lg Ranch House Fries

$7.00

Lg CBR Fries

$7.00

Lg Chz Fries

$6.50

Canned Soda

Bottled Water

$1.50

Pepsi

$1.50

Diet Pepsi

$1.50

Dr. Pepper

$1.50

Mountain Dew

$1.50

Mountain Dew Zero

$1.50

Diet Dr. Pepper

$1.50

Root Beer

$1.50

Orange Crush

$1.50

Sierra Mist

$1.50

Gambler soda water

All hours
Sunday10:45 am - 8:00 pm
Monday10:45 am - 8:00 pm
Tuesday10:45 am - 8:00 pm
Wednesday10:45 am - 8:00 pm
Thursday10:45 am - 8:00 pm
Friday10:45 am - 8:00 pm
Saturday10:45 am - 8:00 pm
Use our online order tab to order right from your couch! Or when you get hungry, come in to our counter and order some delicious chicken strips, wings & some specialty fries. We offer many different wing flavors to choose from, that will be sure to hit the spot! Come visit our new, full-size gambling room. We offer our guests 2 waiting areas, free coffee and soda and all your favorite games featuring 5 machines with plenty of extra elbow room!

309 E McKinley Rd, Ottawa, IL 61350

