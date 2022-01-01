Peru restaurants you'll love
SUSHI • RAMEN • HAMBURGERS
SOB
612 4th St, Peru
|Popular items
|Bacon Jalapeno Wontons
|$8.00
Jalapeno, bacon, crab, cream cheese, SOB sauce (on top), maple syrup (on side)
|Bella Fries
|$7.00
Whole portobello mushroom cap, sliced into "fries" and deep fried in our seasoned batter, served with garlic aioli
|King King
|$13.00
Tempura shrimp, cream cheese, avocado, deep-fried, topped with masago, unagi, & SOB sauce
GRILL
Flo's on Pulaski
1309 pulaski st, Peru
|Popular items
|Pork Tenderloin
|$8.50
Our famous homemade pork tenderloin served with fries.
|Chicken Strips Basket Special
|$8.00
Four hand breaded chicken strips served with French fries and homemade coleslaw.
|Garlic and Mozzarella Puffs
|$6.00
Homemade mozzarella stuffed puffs deep fried and covered in garlic butter and parmesan cheese.