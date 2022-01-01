Peru restaurants you'll love

Peru restaurants
Toast
  Peru
  • Peru

Peru's top cuisines

American
Coffe & tea
Cafes, Coffee & Tea
Cocktail
Bars & Lounges
Burger
Burgers
Sushi
Sushi & Japanese
Ramen
Ramen
Must-try Peru restaurants

SOB image

SUSHI • RAMEN • HAMBURGERS

SOB

612 4th St, Peru

Avg 4.2 (138 reviews)
Takeout
Popular items
Bacon Jalapeno Wontons$8.00
Jalapeno, bacon, crab, cream cheese, SOB sauce (on top), maple syrup (on side)
Bella Fries$7.00
Whole portobello mushroom cap, sliced into "fries" and deep fried in our seasoned batter, served with garlic aioli
King King$13.00
Tempura shrimp, cream cheese, avocado, deep-fried, topped with masago, unagi, & SOB sauce
More about SOB
Flo's on Pulaski image

GRILL

Flo's on Pulaski

1309 pulaski st, Peru

No reviews yet
Takeout
Popular items
Pork Tenderloin$8.50
Our famous homemade pork tenderloin served with fries.
Chicken Strips Basket Special$8.00
Four hand breaded chicken strips served with French fries and homemade coleslaw.
Garlic and Mozzarella Puffs$6.00
Homemade mozzarella stuffed puffs deep fried and covered in garlic butter and parmesan cheese.
More about Flo's on Pulaski
Consumer pic

 

Fire on Fifth

300 5th street, PERU

No reviews yet
TakeoutDigital Dine-In
Popular items
Pizza alla Vodka$15.00
Vodka sauce, mozzarella, mushroom, peas, prosciutto
Cheesy Garlic Bread$8.00
House made bread stuffed with garlic butter and fresh mozzarella. Served with a side of Marinera.
More about Fire on Fifth
Map

