Sterling restaurants you'll love

Sterling restaurants
Toast
  • Sterling

Sterling's top cuisines

American
Cocktail
Bars & Lounges
Burger
Burgers
Sandwich
Sandwiches
Chicken
Chicken
Must-try Sterling restaurants

Candlelight Inn image

 

Candlelight Inn

2907 LOCUST STREET, STERLING

No reviews yet
Large Family George$49.99
3# of Chicken George with 6 Individual Sides, 6 Sauce and Bread
Cheese Curds$9.99
Fresh from Elsworth Creamery in Elsworth, Wisconisn. We batter them fresh to order.
Medium Family George$34.99
2# of Chicken George with 4 Individual Sides, 4 Sauces, Bread
ARTHUR'S GARDEN DELI image

SOUPS

ARTHUR'S GARDEN DELI

2312 E Lincolnway, Sterling

Avg 4 (24 reviews)
SM SOUP$3.19
8 OZ.
7" #2 - ARTHUR'S CHOICE$7.49
Our most popular sandwich! Ham, Swiss, Chicken & Cheddar.
LG SOUP$4.29
12 OZ.
The BLVD Pub & Grill image

GRILL • CHICKEN WINGS

The BLVD Pub & Grill

2501 Avenue E, Sterling

Avg 4.3 (192 reviews)
Fond Du Lac Burger$14.00
Philly Cheesesteak Wrap$12.00
Dairyland Cheese Burger$11.00
The Factory Pub n Grub image

GRILL • CHICKEN WINGS • HAMBURGERS • FRENCH FRIES

The Factory Pub n Grub

103 W 3rd St, Sterling

Avg 4.8 (243 reviews)
Kaddy's Kitchen & Clubhouse image

 

Kaddy's Kitchen & Clubhouse

13464 Galt Road, Sterling

No reviews yet
Restaurant banner

 

Don Pedro's - Sterling

2401 E Lincolnway, Sterling

No reviews yet
