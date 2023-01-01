Popular Items

Edamame

$6.00

Steamed whole-pod edamame dressed with sea salt

Our Burger, Your Way

$8.00

Our House steak burger, done YOUR way ($8). Additional toppings and sauces listed below. GET CREATIVE!

Truffle Fries

$6.00

Hand-cut fries, truffle salt & truffle oil, parmesan, side garlic aioli

AMERICAN

Starters

Bacon Jalapeno Wontons

$9.00

Jalapeno, bacon, crab, cream cheese, SOB sauce (on top), maple syrup (on side)

Bang Bang Calamari

$11.50Out of stock

Fried calamari tubes and tentacles tossed in Bang-Bang sauce. A spicy, sweet, creamy Asian sauce. 8oz.

Beer Curds

$9.00

Mixed bacon and white cheddar Wisconsin cheese curds, deep fried, served with House made ranch.

Bella Fries

Bella Fries

$8.50

Whole portobello mushroom cap, sliced into "fries" and deep fried in our seasoned batter, served with garlic aioli

Crispy Pork Belly

$10.00

Skewered crispy pork belly, Gochujang honey. 2 skewers.

Goat Cheese Balls

$9.50

Panko-crusted goat cheese balls, deep fried, topped with wasabi aioli, SOB sauce, and B&W sesame. 6 0.5oz balls in an order.

Miso Soup

$6.00

Traditional Japanese soup made of fermented soy beans, nori (dried seaweed), tofu

One Massive Pretzel

$12.00

Massive Bavarian pretzel, served with roasted shishito pimento cheese & stone ground mustard

Seared Ahi Bruschetta

$15.00

Crostini, whipped scallion goat cheese, sesame-seared ahi tuna, pineapple yuzu salsa, strawberry chili reduction. 6 pieces.

Tempura Avocado

$9.00

Crab-stuffed avocado, tempura-fried, topped with SOB sauce, unagi, sesame. One half avocado; cut into four pieces.

Tempura Shrimp

$12.00

4 Tempura-fried sushi-style shrimp served with sweet Thai chili. Each additional shrimp $3.

Tuna Nachos

$15.00

Ahi tuna, avocado, red & yellow peppers, onion, SOB sauce, unagi, seaweed salad on top of a mound of crispy wonton chips.

Mac & Cheese

Big Belly Mac

$13.00

SOB Mac, pulled pork, bacon, scallions

Sob Mac

$9.00

Our four-cheese take on the American classic

Surf & Earth Mac

$11.00

SOB Mac, lobster claw, black truffle oil, scallions

Smokehouse Mac

$11.00

SOB 4-cheese mac, smoked brisket, Sweet Baby Rays BBQ, sour cream, scallion

Greens

Black Caesar

$11.00

Black kale, romaine, parmesan & romano, black garlic Caesar dressing, crispy parm wheel, black pumpernickle croutons ADD: MOJO-MARINATED GRILLED CHICKEN (4.50) or GARLIC GULF SHRIMP (5.50)

Cucumber Salad

$6.50

Ginger, toasted sesame oil, rice wine vinegar, garlic, on cucumber

Green Salad

$5.00

Salmon Kale

$15.50

Miso-glazed salmon, candied pecans, goat cheese, scallion, dried cranberry, atop spring mix with chopped kale, House vinaigrette, drizzled with garlic aioli

Seaweed Salad

$8.00

Seaweed, cucumber, nori pieces, tossed in toasted sesame oil & soy

Side Salmon Plain

$8.00
Spicy Kani Salad

$14.00Out of stock

A summertime favorite as a starter or a meal! Crab, fresh mango, ribboned cucumber and carrot tossed in a spicy Japanese mayo dressing. Topped with avocado, sesame seeds, masago, tobiko, scallions and crunch.

Burgers

Cubano Burger

$13.00

Our burger, sweet pulled pork, Swiss, black forest ham, thin pickles, yellow mustard, stoneground mustard, garlic-butter pressed bun

Deep Bella

$12.00

Whole deep-fried portobello, melted Swiss, roasted red peppers, lettuce, tomato, red onion, kickin' cajun aioli on a whole-wheat bun.

Frisco Burger

$11.00

Swiss cheese, grilled onions, spicy-sweet 1,000 Island, on griddled sourdough

Hollywood

$13.00

White cheddar, avocado, bacon, sunny-side-up egg, red onion, lettuce, tomato

PB&Jam Burger

$11.00

Whipped peanut butter, spicy strawberry jam, lettuce.

Pig Mac Burger

$11.00

Bacon, SOB Mac

Screaming Korean Burger

$11.50

Creamy jalapeno slaw, tempura jalapeno bottlecaps, cheddar, Korean BBQ, SOB sauce, Togarashi pepper flakes

Sob Impossible Burger

$13.00

Plant-based patty, lettuce, tomato, red onion, garlic aioli

The Stoner Burger

$13.75

Our burger between two bacon-grilled cheese sandwiches as the bun, grilled onions & mushrooms, tomato, lettuce

USA Burger

$11.00
The Wake & Bake

$14.00

Mother May I?

$13.00

Brisket Banh Mi (June Special)

$14.00Out of stock

Thin-sliced smoked brisket, crunchy pickled daikon & carrot, spicy Asian slaw, Korean BBQ, jalapeno, cucumber, cilantro, served on a baguette

Guac Dirty to Me (May Special)

$14.00Out of stock

The Irishman (March Special)

$14.00Out of stock

Steak patty, Swiss cheese, tender shredded corned beef, more Swiss, sauerkraut, homemade spicy 1000 island stacked on a brioche bun

The Hibernator (January Special)

$13.00Out of stock

Our take on the Canadian classic: poutine! House steak patty, melty Wisconsin garlic cheese curds in our beef and herb gravy, hand-punched fries, topped with a sunny egg.

The Duke (Dec Special)

$13.00Out of stock

The ultimate “cowboy” burger! Cheddar-stuffed steak burger, lettuce, tomato, bacon, grilled jalapenos, house-made buttermilk onion frizzles, drizzled with Sweet Baby Ray’s BBQ sauce.

The Heartbreaker (February Special)

$14.00Out of stock

Steak patty, American cheese, bacon, grilled mushrooms, pickled jalapenos, avocado, Cheetos, buttermilk onion frizzles, ketchup and mustard.

The Frenchie (April Special)

$14.00Out of stock

House steak patty, a mouthwatering slab of melty and crispy Gruyere and Grand Cru cheeses, slow carmelized onions, served on a salted and seasoned bun with a side of House French Onion soup for dipping.

The True American (July Special)

$14.00Out of stock

House steak burger, American cheese, split all-beef hotdog, bacon, green onion potato salad, lettuce, tomato, red onion, ketchup, mustard

Bacon Jalapeno Wonton Burger (August Special)

$13.00Out of stock

El Mariachi (Sept Special)

$13.00Out of stock

House steak burger, Mexican street corn (elotes) salad, avocado lime crema, served on two sharp cheddar quesadillas as the bun.

The Hamburg (October Special)

$13.00

House steak burger, Fat Tire beer cheese, bacon, sauerkraut, spicy German mustard, red onion, on a pretzel bun

Not-Burgers

Cheese-Lover

$7.00

Pimento cheese, parmesan, American cheese, sharp white cheddar, on garlic romano griddled Sourdough

Mother Clucker

$10.50

Mojo-marinated grilled chicken, avocado, lettuce, tomato, wasabi aioli, sweet Thai chili

Rollin’ W/My Lobster

$20.00Out of stock

Butter-poached lobster claw, lemon, garlic aioli, lettuce, buttered New England bun

Sob Poke Bun

$14.00Out of stock

Marinated sashimi bluefin tuna, avocado, SOB sauce, sesame griddled bun, side wasabi

Sushi Burrito

$14.50

Ahi tuna, fresh salmon, cucumber, jalapeno, carrot, asparagus, avocado, bell pepper, scallions, unagi, SOB sauce, Sriracha, wrapped in sushi rice and soy paper

Sides

Creamy Jalapeno Slaw

$3.50

Green Salad

$5.00

Mixed greens, cucumber, House ginger vinaigrette

Hand-Cut Fries

$3.50

Fresh cut every day; enough to share. Dressed with Kosher salt.

Sob Mac

$8.00

Our four-cheese take on an American classic

Truffle Fries

$6.00

Hand-cut fries, truffle salt & truffle oil, parmesan, side garlic aioli

Sweets

Apple Pie Eggrolls

$7.00

Cheesecake of the Week

$6.95

Scoop Ice Cream

$2.00

Tempura Brownie

$9.75
Tempura Cheesecake Bites

$8.00

Tempura-fried chunks of cheesecake, strawberry chili reduction, sweet glaze, powdered sugar

Creme Brulee Basque Cheesecake

$9.00

Why share dessert? Individual Spanish-style cheesecake with a bruleed top, spun sugar, fresh blueberries and raspberries, real whipped cream

Tuxedo cake

$8.00

Kids

Kids PB&Jam

$4.00

White bread, strawberry jam, creamy peanut butter (no side)

Kids Burger and fries

$7.00

3oz House burger (plain) and half order fries

Kids chicken and fries

$7.00

2 tempura battered chicken tenders, half order hand cut fries

Kids buttered noodles

$4.00

Ramen noodles, real butter

Kids grilled cheese and fries

$6.00

Entrees

Deep Fried Asian Sticky Ribs

$22.00

8 deep-fried pork baby back ribs tossed in our homemade Asian sticky sauce, served with hand cut fries and creamy jalapeno slaw

Asian Lacquered Pork Ribeye

$20.00

Herb-marinated and pan-lacquered 8oz fork-tender ribeye, soy pan jus, buttermilk onion frizzles, served with parmesan truffle mixed vegetables

PICNIC PACK

Burger Pack

BYOB Picnic

$11.75

Frisco Picnic

$11.75

Screamer Picnic

$11.75

Pig Mac PIcnic

$11.75

USA PIcnic

$11.75

PB&Jam PIcnic

$11.75

Clucker Picnic

$11.75

Bella PIcnic

$11.75