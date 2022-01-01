Peoria Heights restaurants you'll love
Peoria Heights's top cuisines
Must-try Peoria Heights restaurants
More about Brienzo's Wood Fired Pizza
PIZZA • SALADS
Brienzo's Wood Fired Pizza
4450 N Prospect Rd, Peoria Heights
|Popular items
|Wood Fired Chicken Wings (1 LB)
|$14.95
One pound of wood fired chicken wings baked to a crispy perfection!
NO HALF ORDER OF SAUCES!
|Beer Cheese Breadsticks
|$7.95
Wood fired and buttered with our house garlic sauce and sprinkled with parmesan cheese, served with our famous beer cheese (5)
|Brienzo
|$13.95
marinara, italian meatballs, sausage, sweet red peppers, ricotta, mozz/prov blend cheese
More about W.E. Sullivan's Irish Pub & Fare
W.E. Sullivan's Irish Pub & Fare
4538 N. Prospect Road, Peoria Heights
|Popular items
|Old 47 Ckn Sandwich
|$15.00
|CatFish Fries
|$10.00
|Western Chicken Club
|$13.00
More about Oliver's in the Heights
Oliver's in the Heights
1231 East Samuel Ave, Peoria Heights
|Popular items
|14 All Meat
|$22.00
|Taco
|$2.50
|14" Cheese Pizza
|$14.00