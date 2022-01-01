Peoria Heights restaurants you'll love

Peoria Heights restaurants
Toast
  • Peoria Heights

Peoria Heights's top cuisines

Pizza
Pizza
Taco
Mexican & Tex-Mex
Cocktail
Bars & Lounges
BBQ
Barbeque
Must-try Peoria Heights restaurants

Brienzo's Wood Fired Pizza image

PIZZA • SALADS

Brienzo's Wood Fired Pizza

4450 N Prospect Rd, Peoria Heights

Avg 4.3 (698 reviews)
Takeout
Popular items
Wood Fired Chicken Wings (1 LB)$14.95
One pound of wood fired chicken wings baked to a crispy perfection!
NO HALF ORDER OF SAUCES!
Beer Cheese Breadsticks$7.95
Wood fired and buttered with our house garlic sauce and sprinkled with parmesan cheese, served with our famous beer cheese (5)
Brienzo$13.95
marinara, italian meatballs, sausage, sweet red peppers, ricotta, mozz/prov blend cheese
W.E. Sullivan's Irish Pub & Fare image

 

W.E. Sullivan's Irish Pub & Fare

4538 N. Prospect Road, Peoria Heights

No reviews yet
Takeout
Popular items
Old 47 Ckn Sandwich$15.00
CatFish Fries$10.00
Western Chicken Club$13.00
Oliver's in the Heights image

 

Oliver's in the Heights

1231 East Samuel Ave, Peoria Heights

No reviews yet
TakeoutFast Pay
Popular items
14 All Meat$22.00
Taco$2.50
14" Cheese Pizza$14.00
Cayenne image

TACOS

Cayenne

4542 N. Prospect Road, Peoria Heights

Avg 4.4 (718 reviews)
Takeout
Popular items
PICK THREE$12.99
Southwest Clucker$4.99
Brisket Burrito$14.99
