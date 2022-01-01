East Peoria restaurants you'll love
Must-try East Peoria restaurants
More about Michael's Italian Feast
PIZZA • SALADS
Michael's Italian Feast
1302 E Washington St, East Peoria
|Popular items
|Mike's Sub
|$9.99
16"
|Spaghetti Family Feast
|$26.99
CARRY OUT ONLY
Feast includes 1/2 gallon Spaghetti, 16" Mikes Sub, 16" Garlic Bread, 2 Liter Soda or Fresh Bread.
|3 Mike's Subs for 23.99
|$23.99
16"
More about Jonah's Seafood House, 2601 Oyster Bar, and Market & Bake Shop
SEAFOOD
Jonah's Seafood House, 2601 Oyster Bar, and Market & Bake Shop
2601 N Main St, East Peoria
|Popular items
|Market Greens Salad - To Go
|$6.50
|Cheeseburger - To Go
|$14.90
|Market 7 Layer - To Go
|$9.50
More about Pho Noodle House
Pho Noodle House
206 West Camp Street, East Peoria
|Popular items
|Rare Steak Pho
|$12.50
Thin sliced rare steak, rice noodles, beef bone broth
|Fire Pho
|$15.50
Smoked brisket, thin sliced rare steak, steamed dumplings, soft boiled marinated egg, rice noodles, beef bone broth with spicy Thai chili oil.
|Bo Kho
|$14.50
Vietnamese beef stew over Pho noodles, brisket chunks and carrots, loaded with aromatics
More about Childers Eatery
Childers Eatery
815 W. Camp St., East Peoria
|Popular items
|Steak Burger
|$10.49
Our half pound specialty ground Angus brisket, short rib and chuck served on a brioche bun with Romano garlic Kennebec French fries.
|Food Coma - Scrambled
|$12.99
Scrambled, half pound fried pork tenderloin, sausage gravy, hash browns.
|Chipotle Bacon Chicken Tacos
|$10.49
Herb grilled chicken, Applewood bacon, julienned poblano & red peppers, caramelized onions, avocado, ancho chipotle superfood slaw. Served with chili cheddar dusted tortilla chips and salsa.