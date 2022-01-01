East Peoria restaurants you'll love

East Peoria restaurants
Toast
  • East Peoria

Must-try East Peoria restaurants

Michael's Italian Feast image

PIZZA • SALADS

Michael's Italian Feast

1302 E Washington St, East Peoria

Avg 4.7 (242 reviews)
Takeout
Popular items
Mike's Sub$9.99
16"
Spaghetti Family Feast$26.99
CARRY OUT ONLY
Feast includes 1/2 gallon Spaghetti, 16" Mikes Sub, 16" Garlic Bread, 2 Liter Soda or Fresh Bread.
3 Mike's Subs for 23.99$23.99
16"
More about Michael's Italian Feast
Jonah's Seafood House, 2601 Oyster Bar, and Market & Bake Shop image

SEAFOOD

Jonah's Seafood House, 2601 Oyster Bar, and Market & Bake Shop

2601 N Main St, East Peoria

Avg 4.4 (1769 reviews)
Takeout
Popular items
Market Greens Salad - To Go$6.50
Cheeseburger - To Go$14.90
Market 7 Layer - To Go$9.50
More about Jonah's Seafood House, 2601 Oyster Bar, and Market & Bake Shop
Davis Bros Pizza image

PIZZA

Davis Bros Pizza

2402 E Washington St, East Peoria

Avg 5 (92 reviews)
TakeoutFast Pay
More about Davis Bros Pizza
GSE - Woolly Bugger image

 

GSE - Woolly Bugger

1583 Spring Bay Rd, Spring Bay

No reviews yet
Takeout
More about GSE - Woolly Bugger
Pho Noodle House image

 

Pho Noodle House

206 West Camp Street, East Peoria

No reviews yet
Takeout
Popular items
Rare Steak Pho$12.50
Thin sliced rare steak, rice noodles, beef bone broth
Fire Pho$15.50
Smoked brisket, thin sliced rare steak, steamed dumplings, soft boiled marinated egg, rice noodles, beef bone broth with spicy Thai chili oil.
Bo Kho$14.50
Vietnamese beef stew over Pho noodles, brisket chunks and carrots, loaded with aromatics
More about Pho Noodle House
Childers Eatery image

 

Childers Eatery

815 W. Camp St., East Peoria

No reviews yet
TakeoutDeliveryDigital Dine-In
Popular items
Steak Burger$10.49
Our half pound specialty ground Angus brisket, short rib and chuck served on a brioche bun with Romano garlic Kennebec French fries.
Food Coma - Scrambled$12.99
Scrambled, half pound fried pork tenderloin, sausage gravy, hash browns.
Chipotle Bacon Chicken Tacos$10.49
Herb grilled chicken, Applewood bacon, julienned poblano & red peppers, caramelized onions, avocado, ancho chipotle superfood slaw. Served with chili cheddar dusted tortilla chips and salsa.
More about Childers Eatery

