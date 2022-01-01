Want to learn about our restaurant platform?Get a demo

Chicken salad in East Peoria

Go
East Peoria restaurants
Toast

East Peoria restaurants that serve chicken salad

Item pic

PIZZA • SALADS

Michael's Italian Feast

1302 E Washington St, East Peoria

Avg 4.7 (242 reviews)
Takeout
BBQ Chicken Southwest Salad$11.69
More about Michael's Italian Feast
Item pic

 

Childers Eatery

815 W. Camp St., East Peoria

No reviews yet
TakeoutDeliveryDigital Dine-InFast Pay
Red Curry Chicken Salad Wrap$10.49
Roasted red curry chicken, Fuji apples, candied pecans, smoked blue cheese, sun dried cranberries, red onion, spring greens, avocado, shaved cucumber, Roma tomatoes, tomato basil wrap. Served with Meyer lemon vinaigrette dressed spring greens.
More about Childers Eatery

Browse other tasty dishes in East Peoria

Salmon

Caesar Salad

Chicken Sandwiches

Tacos

Garden Salad

Crab Rangoon

Rangoon

Map

More near East Peoria to explore

Peoria

Avg 4.2 (29 restaurants)

Bloomington

Avg 4.6 (23 restaurants)

Normal

Avg 4.2 (11 restaurants)

Ottawa

Avg 4.9 (8 restaurants)

Peoria Heights

Avg 4.4 (6 restaurants)

Washington

Avg 4.3 (6 restaurants)

Peru

Avg 4.4 (5 restaurants)

Pontiac

Avg 4.4 (4 restaurants)

Morton

Avg 4.6 (3 restaurants)
Map

More popular cities to explore

Peoria

Avg 4.2 (29 restaurants)

Bloomington

Avg 4.6 (23 restaurants)

Pontiac

Avg 4.4 (4 restaurants)

Ottawa

Avg 4.9 (8 restaurants)

Springfield

Avg 4.5 (35 restaurants)

Decatur

Avg 4.5 (13 restaurants)

Cincinnati

Avg 4.5 (263 restaurants)

Minneapolis

Avg 4.5 (329 restaurants)

Richmond

Avg 4.4 (240 restaurants)

Phoenix

Avg 4.4 (263 restaurants)

Pittsburgh

Avg 4.4 (221 restaurants)

New Orleans

Avg 4.5 (231 restaurants)
© 2022 Toast, Inc.
Toast
Made with love in Boston