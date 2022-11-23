Restaurant header imageView gallery
Cafes, Coffee & Tea
American
Bars & Lounges

Flo's on Pulaski

No reviews yet

1309 pulaski st

Peru, IL 61354

Attributes and Amenities
check markCatering
All hours
Sunday11:00 am - 8:00 pm
Monday11:00 am - 8:00 pm
Tuesday11:00 am - 8:00 pm
Wednesday11:00 am - 8:00 pm
Thursday11:00 am - 9:00 pm
Friday11:00 am - 9:00 pm
Saturday11:00 am - 9:00 pm
Open 7 days a week for lunch and dinner. Available for curbside pick up or delivery. Call 815-223-9791 for questions or to place an order over the phone.

1309 pulaski st, Peru, IL 61354

Flo's on Pulaski image
Flo's on Pulaski image

