Cafes, Coffee & Tea
American
Bars & Lounges
Flo's on Pulaski
No reviews yet
Orders through Toast are commission free and go directly to this restaurant
Attributes and Amenities
All hours
|Sunday
|11:00 am - 8:00 pm
|Monday
|11:00 am - 8:00 pm
|Tuesday
|11:00 am - 8:00 pm
|Wednesday
|11:00 am - 8:00 pm
|Thursday
|11:00 am - 9:00 pm
|Friday
|11:00 am - 9:00 pm
|Saturday
|11:00 am - 9:00 pm
Restaurant info
Open 7 days a week for lunch and dinner. Available for curbside pick up or delivery. Call 815-223-9791 for questions or to place an order over the phone.
Location
1309 pulaski st, Peru, IL 61354
Gallery