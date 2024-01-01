Go
A map showing the location of Bertas Tap - 616 Clinton StView gallery

Bertas Tap - 616 Clinton St

Open today 11:00 AM - 3:00 AM

review star

No reviews yet

616 Clinton St

Ottawa, IL 61350

Orders through Toast are commission free and go directly to this restaurant

clock icon

Hours

waypoint sign icon

Directions

gift icon

Gift Cards

All hours

Sunday11:00 am - 3:00 am
Monday11:00 am - 3:00 am
Tuesday11:00 am - 3:00 am
Wednesday11:00 am - 3:00 am
Thursday11:00 am - 3:00 am
Friday11:00 am - 3:00 am
Saturday11:00 am - 3:00 am

Location

616 Clinton St, Ottawa IL 61350

Directions

Gallery

Photos coming soon!

Similar restaurants in your area

Court Street Pub
orange starNo Reviews
620 Court St Ottawa, IL 61350
View restaurantnext
The Lone Buffalo - 812 La Salle Street
orange starNo Reviews
812 La Salle Street Ottawa, IL 61350
View restaurantnext
Pizzas by Marchelloni-Ottawa - 424 W Main St Ste 2b
orange starNo Reviews
424 W Main St Ste 2b Ottawa, IL 61350
View restaurantnext
New Chalet Restaurant
orange starNo Reviews
514 State St Ottawa, IL 61350
View restaurantnext
Halftime Restaurant Pizza and Cocktails - 1625 E Norris Drive
orange starNo Reviews
1625 E Norris Drive Ottawa, IL 61350
View restaurantnext
Vegas Wings
orange starNo Reviews
309 E McKinley Rd Ottawa, IL 61350
View restaurantnext

Popular restaurants in Ottawa

Iniga Pizzeria Napoletana
orange star4.9 • 150
215 W. Jefferson St Ottawa, IL 61350
View restaurantnext

Search popular restaurants

Map

More near Ottawa

Peru

Avg 4.5 (7 restaurants)

Yorkville

Avg 4.5 (14 restaurants)

Pontiac

Avg 4.4 (4 restaurants)

Oswego

Avg 4.4 (10 restaurants)

Plainfield

Avg 4.5 (35 restaurants)

Joliet

Avg 4.5 (32 restaurants)

Crest Hill

Avg 4.3 (6 restaurants)

Aurora

Avg 4.2 (38 restaurants)

Lockport

Avg 3.9 (11 restaurants)

Orders through Toast are commission free and go directly to this restaurant

Bertas Tap - 616 Clinton St

orange starNo Reviews
© 2024 Toast, Inc.
Toast
Made with love in Boston