Go
Banner pic

Vegas Wings

Open today 10:45 AM - 8:00 PM

review star

No reviews yet

309 E McKinley Rd

Ottawa, IL 61350

clock icon

Hours

waypoint sign icon

Directions

Orders through Toast are commission free and go directly to this restaurant

Pickup

pickup bag icon

Delivery

pickup bag icon
See full menu

All hours

Sunday10:45 am - 8:00 pm
Monday10:45 am - 8:00 pm
Tuesday10:45 am - 8:00 pm
Wednesday10:45 am - 8:00 pm
Thursday10:45 am - 8:00 pm
Friday10:45 am - 8:00 pm
Saturday10:45 am - 8:00 pm

Location

309 E McKinley Rd, Ottawa IL 61350

Directions

Loading...

Nearby restaurants

New Chalet Restaurant

No reviews yet

Breakfast and lunch diner on Ottawa's South Side

Court Street Pub

No reviews yet

Come in and enjoy!

Iniga Pizzeria Napoletana

No reviews yet

Iniga serves traditional Neapolitan pizza following strict rules and traditions, seeking to elevate the culinary art of pizza making!

Pizzas By Marchelloni

No reviews yet

We are proud to offer pizza dough made from scratch daily, pan or thin crust pizza, appetizers and freshly made cinnamon bites. Try our famous beef rolls or one of our combo Mini Meal 1Deals. We look forward to serving you

Pickup

pickup bag icon

Delivery

pickup bag icon

Vegas Wings

orange starNo Reviews

Pickup

pickup bag icon

Delivery

pickup bag icon
© 2022 Toast, Inc.
Toast
Made with love in Boston