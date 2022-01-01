Madison restaurants you'll love
GYROS • SANDWICHES
Parthenon Gyros
316 State St, Madison
|Popular items
|Large Fries
|$5.23
Lightly breaded with a delightfully crunchy outside and soft inside (not GF)
|Mega Gyro
|$11.61
50% bigger than our regular gyro!
(can be made GF if ordered with no pita)
|Gyro
|$9.24
The sandwich that put us on the map! House-made, rotisserie-seared lamb and beef gyro, sliced thin and piled high on grilled pita bread, topped with onions and fresh parsley, tomatoes and house-made Greek yogurt tzatziki sauce
(can be made GF if ordered with no pita)
SANDWICHES • GRILL • HAMBURGERS
Madison's
119 KING STREET, Madison
|Popular items
|Blackened Tuna Sandwich
|$13.50
Seared tuna, cucumber, green apple, lettuce, dynamite sauce served on a brioche bun
|House Burger
|$14.00
two 4oz burger patties, american cheese, dijonnaise and pickles.
|Fried Chicken Sandwich
|$12.00
Buttermilk fried chicken breast topped with ranch flavoring powder, shredded lettuce, pickles, Madison's sauce served on a brioche bun
SUSHI
Tavernakaya | Umami
27 E Main St, Madison
|Popular items
|Miso Soup
|$3.00
mushroom dashi, tofu, wakame, scallions (v)
|Beef Buns
|$8.00
Korean BBQ beef, pickled cucumbers, spicy scallion salsa, spicy mayo
|Tuna Poke Bowl
|$13.00
sushi grade tuna, seaweed salad, edamame, cucumbers, sesame seeds, crispy wonton strips, fried shallots, poke sauce, wasabi aioli, unagi sauce
SEAFOOD • SALADS • SUSHI • POKE
FreshFin
502 University Ave, Madison
|Popular items
|Curry Coconut
Shrimp (or Chicken), Mango, Carrot, Cilantro, Toasted Coconut, Crispy Onion, Curry Aioli, Scallion, Sesame Seed
|Hungry Warrior
Ahi Tuna, Shrimp, Carrot, Daikon Radish, Cucumber, Jalapeno, Red Onion, Crispy Onion, Crispy Garlic, Tobiko, Pickled Ginger, Truffle Crab Salad, Sriracha Aioli, Thai Chili Ginger, Scallion, Sesame Seed
|Kalua Pork
Slow-Cooked Pork, Pineapple, Daikon Radish, Crispy Garlic, Pickled Carrots and Onion, Cilantro Lime, Sriracha Aioli, Sweet Shoyu Glaze, Scallion, Sesame Seed
Ancora
107 King Street, Madison
|Popular items
|Avocado Toast
|$12.00
Sliced avocado, cashew cream, maple glazed brussels sprouts, spiced pepitas, and arugula on thick-cut miche.(Add an egg* for +$1) (vg) (contains nuts)
*consuming raw or undercooked meats, poultry, eggs, seafood, or shellfish may increase your risk of foodborne illness.
|Breakfast Burrito
|$10.00
Scrambled egg, cheddar, pico de gallo, salsa roja, and your choice of protein (chorizo, sausage, or veggie sausage) inside a flour tortilla.
*Make it a meal: add a side of potatoes (+$3) or greens (+$2)!*
|Latte
espresso + steamed milk *default milk is 2%. If you would like a different milk, please choose from the modifiers below*
TAPAS • FRENCH FRIES
D'Vino
116 King St, Madison
|Popular items
|Limoncello 8.5oz
|$15.99
D’Vino house made Limoncello 8.5oz bottle
|Meatball Grinder
|$12.00
Our famous meatballs (beef, pork, veal) nana’s red sauce, melted provolone cheese and hot pepper giardinara on a Sesame seeded Italian roll.
|6 cannoli
|$12.00
Cannoli-flakey fried pastry dough filled with cannoli cream studded with mini chocolate chips, dipped in chopped pistachios, dusted with powdered sugar and finished with maraschino cherry bits
FISH AND CHIPS • SEAFOOD • SANDWICHES • GRILL
Quivey's Grove
6261 Nesbitt Rd, Fitchburg
|Popular items
|Fried Cod
|$17.50
Fried Cod served with tartar sauce, coleslaw, bread and choice of potato.
|Baked Cod
|$18.95
Served with herb drawn butter, coleslaw, and a choice of potato. GF
|Pretzel Crusted Whitefish
|$17.95
Pretzel crusted Lake Superior whitefish served with Parmesan potato and coleslaw.
SANDWICHES • GRILL • CHICKEN WINGS • HAMBURGERS • FRENCH FRIES
State Street Brats
603 State Street, Madison
|Popular items
|White Brat
|$6.00
Our classic sausage blend of all pork bratwurst, you have had this style before, just not this good!
|Graduate Burger
|$14.00
Everything you will miss about Madison. We start with our 1/3 lb patty and add slices of cheddar, swiss and paper jack cheeses. Topped off with deep fried white garlic cheddar cheese curds and finish it with a Stella's spicy cheese bread bun.
|Bavarian Pretzel Bites
|$10.00
Warm and chewy with kosher salt. Served with a a 4oz cup of white cheddar cheese
SANDWICHES
Rosie's Coffee Bar and Bakery
4604 Monona Dr, Madison
|Popular items
|Kids Pancake Breakfast
|$4.99
Two small Pancakes and scrambled eggs with cheese
|Cinnamon Roll
|$6.50
Our classic made-from-scratch cinnamon rolls with fresh rolled dough and cinnamon filling! Please select your pick up date and write in your pick-up time in the Special Instructions box below.
Cinnamon rolls are only available for pickup Friday-Sunday.
|Breakfast Sandwich
|$6.49
Your choice of sausage, bacon or ham with folded egg and cheddar cheese served on sour dough toast, wheat toast,a biscuit or croissant
FONDUE
The Melting Pot
6816 Odana Road, Madison
|Popular items
|Pure Chocolate Fondue SM
|$18.00
Pick from the flavors of milk, dark or white chocolate. Served with a variety of sweet treats and fresh fruits. Gluten-Free dippers available upon request. GF
(272 cal per serving)
|Classic Alpine SM
|$18.00
Gruyère, Raclette, Fontina, White Wine, Garlic, Nutmeg Served with artisan breads and seasonal fruits & veggies. Gluten-free dipper plate available upon request.
GF (368 cal per serving)
|California
|$5.95
Mixed Greens, Candied Pecans, Gorgonzola, Tomatoes, comes with Raspberry Walnut Vinaigrette
Gluten Free
(125 cal)
Parkway Family Restaurant
1221 Ann St, Fitchburg
|Popular items
|3 Eggs
|$8.79
Cooked to order, served with hash browns and toast.
|2 Eggs
|$7.99
Cooked to order, served with hash browns and toast.
|Meat Lovers Pan Handle
|$12.99
Bacon, sausage, ham, topped with American Cheese. Served on golden hash browns and topped with 3 eggs.
Young Blood Beer Company
112 King St, Madison
|Popular items
|West Allis Timeshare 4 Pack
|$16.00
Double IPA double dry hopped with Lotus, Citra and MI Chinook 8% ABV
They sing a fine collection of songs like Proud Harry, Bad Sun Sinking and Born on the Peninsula. This tropical inspired sour hits hard with those island vibes from the combination of Dragon Fruit which imparts flavors of kiwi and pear as it pairs with the berry, floral notes of pink guava.
|Golden Grahams Silkshake 4 Pack
|$15.00
Pastry Cream ale with local Honey, Vanilla and Graham Cracker 5.5%
WTF is a Silkshake you’re probably asking. Imagine a world, where milkshake IPAs are barely hopped but all of their rich and decedent flavors still existed. That would be the world of the humble Silkshake. We use our cream ale as a base with tons of pale malt and oats before adding lactose for body. For this iteration, we take inspiration from Saturday morning favorite, Golden Grahams. To our cream ale base, we start with local, Wisconsin honey from Kallas Honey Farm before adding graham crackers and vanilla with lactose to finish out this silky smooth sipper.
|Mediocre Pilot Noise 4 Pack
|$15.00
Double Vanilla Milk Stout 6% ABV
When Siri is drunk on too much mediocore pinot noir. Autocorrect is fun. This full bodied stout is dark and roasty. We add lactose compliment the generous helpings of oats with chocolate and caramel malt in the grain bill. Then we hit it with double the amount of vanilla we tend to use to so slap on your Converse Chucks and let this remind you of the chocolate shake from the corner store.
SMOOTHIES • SANDWICHES
Ancora
611 N Sherman Ave, Madison
|Popular items
|White Zombie Latte
White espresso, steamed milk + your flavor choice *White espresso is a lightly roasted espresso with a creamy, nutty flavor profile - similar to a nutty milk. It has close to 2x the amount of caffeine as normal espresso*
|Egg & Cheese
|$8.00
Scrambled egg, gruyere, tomato, spinach and pesto aioli on a toasted roll. (v)
|Hella Stella
|$10.00
Scrambled egg, sausage, cheddar, arugula, and boom boom sauce on a Stella’s Hot & Spicy roll. (Vegetarian? Sub veggie sausage for $1)
PASTA
Osteria Papavero
128 East Wilson Street, Madison
|Popular items
|Cinghiale
|$22.00
egg pappardelle pasta with a wild boar ragout with red wine, carrot, onion and tomato, topped with parmesan
|Bread
|$3.50
housemade bread basket, serves 2
|Budino di Caramello
|$9.50
butterscotch pudding, whipped cream, cocoa powder
GLUTEN-FREE, VEGETARIAN
Luchador Tequila & Taco Bar
558 State Street, Madison
|Popular items
|Carne Asada Taco
|$4.00
|Crispy Fish Taco
|$4.50
|Surf & Turf Taco
|$5.00
Sa-Bai Thong
6802 Odana Rd, Madison
|Popular items
|32. Pad Thai
|$12.95
Small rice noodle stir fried with bean sprouts, green onion, shredded cabbage, radish, cilantro, ground peanut, egg, yellow tofu.
|6. Chicken Satay
|$8.95
Strips of chicken on skewers marinated in spices and coconut milk, char-grilled, served with peanut sauce and cucumber salad.
|10B. Pot Sticker
|$8.45
Ground pork, cilantro, napa cabbage, carrot wrapped with dumpling wrapper, steamed or fried and served with house sauce and soy sauce.
Milio's
5534 Eastpark Blvd, Madison
|Popular items
|#6 Veggie Delite
|$6.29
Provolone cheese, guacamole, lettuce, tomatoes, alfalfa sprouts & Hellmann's® mayo
|#15 Turkey Bacon Guac
|$7.39
Roast turkey breast, natural applewood smoked bacon, guacamole, spinach & tomatoes
|#14 Chicken Pesto Italiano
|$6.79
Roast chicken breast, basil pesto, spinach, tomatoes & Hellmann's® mayo
Bandit Tacos & Coffee
640 W Washington Ave, Madison
|Popular items
|Vitruvian Farms Oyster Mushroom
|$4.00
Vitruvian Farms Oyster Mushroom
With chimichurri, queso fresco, pea shoots and salsa macha
|Taco Combo
|$12.00
Includes 2 tacos, chips, guac and salsa
|Avocado Toast
|$8.00
Sliced avocado on scali with lemon zest, sea salt, radish, scallion, and toasted sesame oil
SEAFOOD • STEAKS
Rare Steakhouse
14 West Mifflin Street, Madison
|Popular items
|Lobster Mac & Cheese
|$18.00
|Lobster Bisque
|$25.00
|6 oz Filet Mignon, Asparagus & Mashed Potatoes
|$35.00
SANDWICHES
Ancora
3318 University Ave, Madison
|Popular items
|Egg & Cheese
|$8.00
Scrambled egg, gruyere, tomato, spinach and pesto aioli on a toasted brioche roll. (v)
|Iced Latte
espresso + milk over ice *whole milk is the default milk - if you'd like a different milk, please select from the modifier section below*
|Miel
espresso + honey and cinnamon + steamed milk *default milk is 2%, if you'd like a different milk, please choose below in the modifier section*
PIZZA
Grampa's Pizzeria
1374 Williamson St, Madison
|Popular items
|Beet Salad
|$9.00
roasted beets, pistachio, truffled chevre, pea shoots
|Finocchio
|$17.00
tomato sauce, house blend cheese, sausage, fennel, Anaheim chiles
|Pepperoni
|$17.00
tomato sauce, house blend cheese, pepperoni, Castelvetrano olives, leek
BANZO CATERING
3698 Kinsman Blvd, Madison
|Popular items
|Banzo Platter
|$10.00
4 of our famous falafel balls (VEG) {On a plate with sides of hummus, chopped salad, majadra rice, and pita bread}
|Falafel
|$4.00
4 of our famous freshly fried falafel balls
|Chick Pita
|$11.00
Marinated chicken tenderloin {in a pita filled with hummus, chopped salad, pickles, & some hand-cut chips}
Migrants
2601 W Beltline Highway, Madison
|Popular items
|Horchata
|$2.50
In house made fresh Horchata- Sweet cinnamon rice milk
|Large guacamole, 2 salsas & chips
|$6.99
Corn tortilla chips served with fresh house made guacamole and your choice of 2 salsas
|Mix & Match Tacos
3 Tacos with mix & match choice of meat or veggie served with choice of side
Quivey's Grove
6261 Nesbitt Rd, Madison
|Popular items
|Duck Wilcox
|$28.95
Semi-boneless roast half duck with a port wine cherry sauce, served with wild rice and fried apples.
|Onion Tarts
|$9.95
Parmesan pastry tarts filled with a four onion and cheese stuffing.
|Duck Strudel
|$12.95
Boneless duck, dried cherries, arugula and cheese baked in a filo pastry with a port wine and dried cherry sauce.
The Great Dane Pub & Brewing Co.
357 Price Pl, Madison
|Popular items
|Old Glory Cheese Curds
|$10.00
American Pale Ale batter, roasted hatch green chili crema
|Nashville Hot Chicken Sandwich
|$12.50
Hand battered fried chicken breast, Nashville hot sauce, Scotch Ale pickles, creamy slaw, chipotle mayo, toasted brioche bun
|Great Dane Pub Wings
Choice of six or twelve wings, choice of sauce, gorgonzola dressing, carrot, celery
ENO VINO
601 Junction Road, Madison
|Popular items
|THAI CHICKEN FLATBREAD
|$28.00
Our signature Eno Vino flatbread loaded with grilled shredded chicken, spicy peanut sauce, jalapeno slaw, black sesame seeds and garnished with chive and chili oil.
|SAUTEED GREEN BEANS
|$16.00
Beans in a thai vinaigrette, topped with roasted cashews and fried shallots.
|Vanilla Bean Creme Brulee
|$6.00
Classic creme brûlée custard with a chocolate chunk brownie and raspberry preserves baked inside.
RAMEN • FRENCH FRIES
Morris Ramen
106 King Street, Madison
|Popular items
|Veggie Ramen**
|$14.00
Seasonal Veggies, Bok Choy, Nori.
**Contains Peanuts
|Morris Ramen
|$15.00
Chashu Pork Belly, Menma, Ajitama*.
*Consuming raw or under cooked meats, poultry, seafood, shellfish, eggs or unpasteurized milk may increase your risk of food-borne illness.
|Miso Ramen**
|$14.00
Ground Pork, Sweet Corn, Moyashi.
**Contains Peanuts
SEAFOOD
Fairchild
2611 Monroe St., Madison
|Popular items
|Rapini
|$9.00
white anchovies, calabrian chilis
|Pappardelle
|$26.00
cates farm beef shortrib, red wine, horseradish gremolata
|Warm Fudge Brownie
|$10.00
coffee ice cream, raspberries
Milio's
462 Commerce Drive, STE B, Madison
|Popular items
|#6 Veggie Delite
|$6.29
Provolone cheese, guacamole, lettuce, tomatoes, alfalfa sprouts & Hellmann's® mayo
|#14 Chicken Pesto Italiano
|$6.79
Roast chicken breast, basil pesto, spinach, tomatoes & Hellmann's® mayo
|#3 Big KaTuna
|$6.29
Homemade tuna salad mixed with diced celery & onion, our gourmet "secret" sauce & Hellmann's® mayo, then topped with lettuce, tomatoes & alfalfa sprouts
SEAFOOD • SUSHI
RED
316 W Washington Ave Ste 100, Madison
|Popular items
|Resolutions Were Made to Be Broken
|$135.00
*6 ROLL PLATTER*
RED Signature Rolls - Tsunami, Salmon Lover, Tiger, Sweet Heat. RED Specialty Rolls - New Yuzu, New Me: hamachi and cucumber. Topped with chutoro, madai, wasabi-yuzu foam, tobiko, microgreens. High Steaks: king crab, dashi pickled asparagus, roasted red pepper, avocado. Topped with beef tenderloin, togarashi, roasted almond, sesame-duck demi glace, microgreens.
|Let The Good Times Roll
|$115.00
*5 ROLL PLATTER*
RED Signature Rolls - Tsunami, Salmon Lover, Tiger. RED Specialty Rolls - New Yuzu, New Me: hamachi and cucumber. Topped with chutoro, madai, wasabi-yuzu foam, tobiko, microgreens. High Steaks: king crab, dashi pickled asparagus, roasted red pepper, avocado. Topped with beef tenderloin, togarashi, roasted almond, sesame-duck demi glace, microgreens.
|No Fish in this Sea (Vegan)
|$65.00
*5 ROLL VEGAN PLATTER*
Avocado roll, Vegan roll, Broc On roll, Nutty Vegan roll, Cucumber roll.