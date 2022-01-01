Madison restaurants you'll love

Must-try Madison restaurants

Parthenon Gyros image

GYROS • SANDWICHES

Parthenon Gyros

316 State St, Madison

Avg 4.4 (919 reviews)
Takeout
Popular items
Large Fries$5.23
Lightly breaded with a delightfully crunchy outside and soft inside (not GF)
Mega Gyro$11.61
50% bigger than our regular gyro!
(can be made GF if ordered with no pita)
Gyro$9.24
The sandwich that put us on the map! House-made, rotisserie-seared lamb and beef gyro, sliced thin and piled high on grilled pita bread, topped with onions and fresh parsley, tomatoes and house-made Greek yogurt tzatziki sauce
(can be made GF if ordered with no pita)
More about Parthenon Gyros
Madison's image

SANDWICHES • GRILL • HAMBURGERS

Madison's

119 KING STREET, Madison

Avg 4 (694 reviews)
TakeoutDeliveryDigital Dine-In
Popular items
Blackened Tuna Sandwich$13.50
Seared tuna, cucumber, green apple, lettuce, dynamite sauce served on a brioche bun
House Burger$14.00
two 4oz burger patties, american cheese, dijonnaise and pickles.
Fried Chicken Sandwich$12.00
Buttermilk fried chicken breast topped with ranch flavoring powder, shredded lettuce, pickles, Madison's sauce served on a brioche bun
More about Madison's
Tavernakaya | Umami image

SUSHI

Tavernakaya | Umami

27 E Main St, Madison

Avg 4.4 (2268 reviews)
TakeoutDigital Dine-In
Popular items
Miso Soup$3.00
mushroom dashi, tofu, wakame, scallions (v)
Beef Buns$8.00
Korean BBQ beef, pickled cucumbers, spicy scallion salsa, spicy mayo
Tuna Poke Bowl$13.00
sushi grade tuna, seaweed salad, edamame, cucumbers, sesame seeds, crispy wonton strips, fried shallots, poke sauce, wasabi aioli, unagi sauce
More about Tavernakaya | Umami
Consumer pic

SEAFOOD • SALADS • SUSHI • POKE

FreshFin

502 University Ave, Madison

Avg 4.6 (759 reviews)
TakeoutDelivery
Popular items
Curry Coconut
Shrimp (or Chicken), Mango, Carrot, Cilantro, Toasted Coconut, Crispy Onion, Curry Aioli, Scallion, Sesame Seed
Hungry Warrior
Ahi Tuna, Shrimp, Carrot, Daikon Radish, Cucumber, Jalapeno, Red Onion, Crispy Onion, Crispy Garlic, Tobiko, Pickled Ginger, Truffle Crab Salad, Sriracha Aioli, Thai Chili Ginger, Scallion, Sesame Seed
Kalua Pork
Slow-Cooked Pork, Pineapple, Daikon Radish, Crispy Garlic, Pickled Carrots and Onion, Cilantro Lime, Sriracha Aioli, Sweet Shoyu Glaze, Scallion, Sesame Seed
More about FreshFin
Ancora image

 

Ancora

107 King Street, Madison

No reviews yet
Takeout
Popular items
Avocado Toast$12.00
Sliced avocado, cashew cream, maple glazed brussels sprouts, spiced pepitas, and arugula on thick-cut miche.(Add an egg* for +$1) (vg) (contains nuts)
*consuming raw or undercooked meats, poultry, eggs, seafood, or shellfish may increase your risk of foodborne illness.
Breakfast Burrito$10.00
Scrambled egg, cheddar, pico de gallo, salsa roja, and your choice of protein (chorizo, sausage, or veggie sausage) inside a flour tortilla.
*Make it a meal: add a side of potatoes (+$3) or greens (+$2)!*
Latte
espresso + steamed milk *default milk is 2%. If you would like a different milk, please choose from the modifiers below*
More about Ancora
D'Vino image

TAPAS • FRENCH FRIES

D'Vino

116 King St, Madison

Avg 4.6 (170 reviews)
TakeoutFast Pay
Popular items
Limoncello 8.5oz$15.99
D’Vino house made Limoncello 8.5oz bottle
Meatball Grinder$12.00
Our famous meatballs (beef, pork, veal) nana’s red sauce, melted provolone cheese and hot pepper giardinara on a Sesame seeded Italian roll.
6 cannoli$12.00
Cannoli-flakey fried pastry dough filled with cannoli cream studded with mini chocolate chips, dipped in chopped pistachios, dusted with powdered sugar and finished with maraschino cherry bits
More about D'Vino
Quivey's Grove image

FISH AND CHIPS • SEAFOOD • SANDWICHES • GRILL

Quivey's Grove

6261 Nesbitt Rd, Fitchburg

Avg 4.8 (1426 reviews)
Takeout
Popular items
Fried Cod$17.50
Fried Cod served with tartar sauce, coleslaw, bread and choice of potato.
Baked Cod$18.95
Served with herb drawn butter, coleslaw, and a choice of potato. GF
Pretzel Crusted Whitefish$17.95
Pretzel crusted Lake Superior whitefish served with Parmesan potato and coleslaw.
More about Quivey's Grove
State Street Brats image

SANDWICHES • GRILL • CHICKEN WINGS • HAMBURGERS • FRENCH FRIES

State Street Brats

603 State Street, Madison

Avg 3.6 (232 reviews)
TakeoutDeliveryDigital Dine-In
Popular items
White Brat$6.00
Our classic sausage blend of all pork bratwurst, you have had this style before, just not this good!
Graduate Burger$14.00
Everything you will miss about Madison. We start with our 1/3 lb patty and add slices of cheddar, swiss and paper jack cheeses. Topped off with deep fried white garlic cheddar cheese curds and finish it with a Stella's spicy cheese bread bun.
Bavarian Pretzel Bites$10.00
Warm and chewy with kosher salt. Served with a a 4oz cup of white cheddar cheese
More about State Street Brats
Rosie's Coffee Bar and Bakery image

SANDWICHES

Rosie's Coffee Bar and Bakery

4604 Monona Dr, Madison

Avg 4.4 (639 reviews)
Takeout
Popular items
Kids Pancake Breakfast$4.99
Two small Pancakes and scrambled eggs with cheese
Cinnamon Roll$6.50
Our classic made-from-scratch cinnamon rolls with fresh rolled dough and cinnamon filling! Please select your pick up date and write in your pick-up time in the Special Instructions box below.
Cinnamon rolls are only available for pickup Friday-Sunday.
Breakfast Sandwich$6.49
Your choice of sausage, bacon or ham with folded egg and cheddar cheese served on sour dough toast, wheat toast,a biscuit or croissant
More about Rosie's Coffee Bar and Bakery
The Melting Pot image

FONDUE

The Melting Pot

6816 Odana Road, Madison

Avg 4.2 (480 reviews)
Takeout
Popular items
Pure Chocolate Fondue SM$18.00
Pick from the flavors of milk, dark or white chocolate. Served with a variety of sweet treats and fresh fruits. Gluten-Free dippers available upon request. GF
(272 cal per serving)
Classic Alpine SM$18.00
Gruyère, Raclette, Fontina, White Wine, Garlic, Nutmeg Served with artisan breads and seasonal fruits & veggies. Gluten-free dipper plate available upon request.
GF (368 cal per serving)
California$5.95
Mixed Greens, Candied Pecans, Gorgonzola, Tomatoes, comes with Raspberry Walnut Vinaigrette
Gluten Free
(125 cal)
More about The Melting Pot
Parkway Family Restaurant image

 

Parkway Family Restaurant

1221 Ann St, Fitchburg

No reviews yet
Takeout
Popular items
3 Eggs$8.79
Cooked to order, served with hash browns and toast.
2 Eggs$7.99
Cooked to order, served with hash browns and toast.
Meat Lovers Pan Handle$12.99
Bacon, sausage, ham, topped with American Cheese. Served on golden hash browns and topped with 3 eggs.
More about Parkway Family Restaurant
Young Blood Beer Company image

 

Young Blood Beer Company

112 King St, Madison

No reviews yet
Takeout
Popular items
West Allis Timeshare 4 Pack$16.00
Double IPA double dry hopped with Lotus, Citra and MI Chinook 8% ABV
They sing a fine collection of songs like Proud Harry, Bad Sun Sinking and Born on the Peninsula. This tropical inspired sour hits hard with those island vibes from the combination of Dragon Fruit which imparts flavors of kiwi and pear as it pairs with the berry, floral notes of pink guava.
Golden Grahams Silkshake 4 Pack$15.00
Pastry Cream ale with local Honey, Vanilla and Graham Cracker 5.5%
WTF is a Silkshake you’re probably asking. Imagine a world, where milkshake IPAs are barely hopped but all of their rich and decedent flavors still existed. That would be the world of the humble Silkshake. We use our cream ale as a base with tons of pale malt and oats before adding lactose for body. For this iteration, we take inspiration from Saturday morning favorite, Golden Grahams. To our cream ale base, we start with local, Wisconsin honey from Kallas Honey Farm before adding graham crackers and vanilla with lactose to finish out this silky smooth sipper.
Mediocre Pilot Noise 4 Pack$15.00
Double Vanilla Milk Stout 6% ABV
When Siri is drunk on too much mediocore pinot noir. Autocorrect is fun. This full bodied stout is dark and roasty. We add lactose compliment the generous helpings of oats with chocolate and caramel malt in the grain bill. Then we hit it with double the amount of vanilla we tend to use to so slap on your Converse Chucks and let this remind you of the chocolate shake from the corner store.
More about Young Blood Beer Company
Ancora image

SMOOTHIES • SANDWICHES

Ancora

611 N Sherman Ave, Madison

Avg 4 (15 reviews)
TakeoutFast Pay
Popular items
White Zombie Latte
White espresso, steamed milk + your flavor choice *White espresso is a lightly roasted espresso with a creamy, nutty flavor profile - similar to a nutty milk. It has close to 2x the amount of caffeine as normal espresso*
Egg & Cheese$8.00
Scrambled egg, gruyere, tomato, spinach and pesto aioli on a toasted roll. (v)
Hella Stella$10.00
Scrambled egg, sausage, cheddar, arugula, and boom boom sauce on a Stella’s Hot & Spicy roll. (Vegetarian? Sub veggie sausage for $1)
More about Ancora
Osteria Papavero image

PASTA

Osteria Papavero

128 East Wilson Street, Madison

Avg 4.5 (736 reviews)
TakeoutDelivery
Popular items
Cinghiale$22.00
egg pappardelle pasta with a wild boar ragout with red wine, carrot, onion and tomato, topped with parmesan
Bread$3.50
housemade bread basket, serves 2
Budino di Caramello$9.50
butterscotch pudding, whipped cream, cocoa powder
GLUTEN-FREE, VEGETARIAN
More about Osteria Papavero
Luchador Tequila & Taco Bar image

 

Luchador Tequila & Taco Bar

558 State Street, Madison

No reviews yet
Takeout
Popular items
Carne Asada Taco$4.00
Crispy Fish Taco$4.50
Surf & Turf Taco$5.00
More about Luchador Tequila & Taco Bar
Sa-Bai Thong image

 

Sa-Bai Thong

6802 Odana Rd, Madison

Avg 3.7 (233 reviews)
Takeout
Popular items
32. Pad Thai$12.95
Small rice noodle stir fried with bean sprouts, green onion, shredded cabbage, radish, cilantro, ground peanut, egg, yellow tofu.
6. Chicken Satay$8.95
Strips of chicken on skewers marinated in spices and coconut milk, char-grilled, served with peanut sauce and cucumber salad.
10B. Pot Sticker$8.45
Ground pork, cilantro, napa cabbage, carrot wrapped with dumpling wrapper, steamed or fried and served with house sauce and soy sauce.
More about Sa-Bai Thong
Milio's image

 

Milio's

5534 Eastpark Blvd, Madison

No reviews yet
TakeoutFast Pay
Popular items
#6 Veggie Delite$6.29
Provolone cheese, guacamole, lettuce, tomatoes, alfalfa sprouts & Hellmann's® mayo
#15 Turkey Bacon Guac$7.39
Roast turkey breast, natural applewood smoked bacon, guacamole, spinach & tomatoes
#14 Chicken Pesto Italiano$6.79
Roast chicken breast, basil pesto, spinach, tomatoes & Hellmann's® mayo
More about Milio's
Bandit Tacos & Coffee image

 

Bandit Tacos & Coffee

640 W Washington Ave, Madison

No reviews yet
TakeoutDelivery
Popular items
Vitruvian Farms Oyster Mushroom$4.00
Vitruvian Farms Oyster Mushroom
With chimichurri, queso fresco, pea shoots and salsa macha
Taco Combo$12.00
Includes 2 tacos, chips, guac and salsa
Avocado Toast$8.00
Sliced avocado on scali with lemon zest, sea salt, radish, scallion, and toasted sesame oil
More about Bandit Tacos & Coffee
Rare Steakhouse image

SEAFOOD • STEAKS

Rare Steakhouse

14 West Mifflin Street, Madison

Avg 4.5 (2766 reviews)
TakeoutFast Pay
Popular items
Lobster Mac & Cheese$18.00
Lobster Bisque$25.00
6 oz Filet Mignon, Asparagus & Mashed Potatoes$35.00
More about Rare Steakhouse
Ancora image

SANDWICHES

Ancora

3318 University Ave, Madison

Avg 4.1 (192 reviews)
Takeout
Popular items
Egg & Cheese$8.00
Scrambled egg, gruyere, tomato, spinach and pesto aioli on a toasted brioche roll. (v)
Iced Latte
espresso + milk over ice *whole milk is the default milk - if you'd like a different milk, please select from the modifier section below*
Miel
espresso + honey and cinnamon + steamed milk *default milk is 2%, if you'd like a different milk, please choose below in the modifier section*
More about Ancora
Grampa's Pizzeria image

PIZZA

Grampa's Pizzeria

1374 Williamson St, Madison

Avg 4.6 (844 reviews)
TakeoutDelivery
Popular items
Beet Salad$9.00
roasted beets, pistachio, truffled chevre, pea shoots
Finocchio$17.00
tomato sauce, house blend cheese, sausage, fennel, Anaheim chiles
Pepperoni$17.00
tomato sauce, house blend cheese, pepperoni, Castelvetrano olives, leek
More about Grampa's Pizzeria
BANZO CATERING image

 

BANZO CATERING

3698 Kinsman Blvd, Madison

No reviews yet
Takeout
Popular items
Banzo Platter$10.00
4 of our famous falafel balls (VEG) {On a plate with sides of hummus, chopped salad, majadra rice, and pita bread}
Falafel$4.00
4 of our famous freshly fried falafel balls
Chick Pita$11.00
Marinated chicken tenderloin {in a pita filled with hummus, chopped salad, pickles, & some hand-cut chips}
More about BANZO CATERING
Migrants image

 

Migrants

2601 W Beltline Highway, Madison

No reviews yet
Takeout
Popular items
Horchata$2.50
In house made fresh Horchata- Sweet cinnamon rice milk
Large guacamole, 2 salsas & chips$6.99
Corn tortilla chips served with fresh house made guacamole and your choice of 2 salsas
Mix & Match Tacos
3 Tacos with mix & match choice of meat or veggie served with choice of side
More about Migrants
Quivey's Grove image

 

Quivey's Grove

6261 Nesbitt Rd, Madison

No reviews yet
Takeout
Popular items
Duck Wilcox$28.95
Semi-boneless roast half duck with a port wine cherry sauce, served with wild rice and fried apples.
Onion Tarts$9.95
Parmesan pastry tarts filled with a four onion and cheese stuffing.
Duck Strudel$12.95
Boneless duck, dried cherries, arugula and cheese baked in a filo pastry with a port wine and dried cherry sauce.
More about Quivey's Grove
The Great Dane Pub & Brewing Co. image

 

The Great Dane Pub & Brewing Co.

357 Price Pl, Madison

No reviews yet
TakeoutDigital Dine-In
Popular items
Old Glory Cheese Curds$10.00
American Pale Ale batter, roasted hatch green chili crema
Nashville Hot Chicken Sandwich$12.50
Hand battered fried chicken breast, Nashville hot sauce, Scotch Ale pickles, creamy slaw, chipotle mayo, toasted brioche bun
Great Dane Pub Wings
Choice of six or twelve wings, choice of sauce, gorgonzola dressing, carrot, celery
More about The Great Dane Pub & Brewing Co.
ENO VINO image

 

ENO VINO

601 Junction Road, Madison

No reviews yet
Takeout
Popular items
THAI CHICKEN FLATBREAD$28.00
Our signature Eno Vino flatbread loaded with grilled shredded chicken, spicy peanut sauce, jalapeno slaw, black sesame seeds and garnished with chive and chili oil.
SAUTEED GREEN BEANS$16.00
Beans in a thai vinaigrette, topped with roasted cashews and fried shallots.
Vanilla Bean Creme Brulee$6.00
Classic creme brûlée custard with a chocolate chunk brownie and raspberry preserves baked inside.
More about ENO VINO
Morris Ramen image

RAMEN • FRENCH FRIES

Morris Ramen

106 King Street, Madison

Avg 4.9 (543 reviews)
Takeout
Popular items
Veggie Ramen**$14.00
Seasonal Veggies, Bok Choy, Nori.
**Contains Peanuts
Morris Ramen$15.00
Chashu Pork Belly, Menma, Ajitama*.
*Consuming raw or under cooked meats, poultry, seafood, shellfish, eggs or unpasteurized milk may increase your risk of food-borne illness.
Miso Ramen**$14.00
Ground Pork, Sweet Corn, Moyashi.
**Contains Peanuts
More about Morris Ramen
Fairchild image

SEAFOOD

Fairchild

2611 Monroe St., Madison

Avg 5 (683 reviews)
Takeout
Popular items
Rapini$9.00
white anchovies, calabrian chilis
Pappardelle$26.00
cates farm beef shortrib, red wine, horseradish gremolata
Warm Fudge Brownie$10.00
coffee ice cream, raspberries
More about Fairchild
Milio's image

 

Milio's

462 Commerce Drive, STE B, Madison

No reviews yet
TakeoutFast Pay
Popular items
#6 Veggie Delite$6.29
Provolone cheese, guacamole, lettuce, tomatoes, alfalfa sprouts & Hellmann's® mayo
#14 Chicken Pesto Italiano$6.79
Roast chicken breast, basil pesto, spinach, tomatoes & Hellmann's® mayo
#3 Big KaTuna$6.29
Homemade tuna salad mixed with diced celery & onion, our gourmet "secret" sauce & Hellmann's® mayo, then topped with lettuce, tomatoes & alfalfa sprouts
More about Milio's
RED image

SEAFOOD • SUSHI

RED

316 W Washington Ave Ste 100, Madison

Avg 4.9 (2610 reviews)
TakeoutFast Pay
Popular items
Resolutions Were Made to Be Broken$135.00
*6 ROLL PLATTER*
RED Signature Rolls - Tsunami, Salmon Lover, Tiger, Sweet Heat. RED Specialty Rolls - New Yuzu, New Me: hamachi and cucumber. Topped with chutoro, madai, wasabi-yuzu foam, tobiko, microgreens. High Steaks: king crab, dashi pickled asparagus, roasted red pepper, avocado. Topped with beef tenderloin, togarashi, roasted almond, sesame-duck demi glace, microgreens.
Let The Good Times Roll$115.00
*5 ROLL PLATTER*
RED Signature Rolls - Tsunami, Salmon Lover, Tiger. RED Specialty Rolls - New Yuzu, New Me: hamachi and cucumber. Topped with chutoro, madai, wasabi-yuzu foam, tobiko, microgreens. High Steaks: king crab, dashi pickled asparagus, roasted red pepper, avocado. Topped with beef tenderloin, togarashi, roasted almond, sesame-duck demi glace, microgreens.
No Fish in this Sea (Vegan)$65.00
*5 ROLL VEGAN PLATTER*
Avocado roll, Vegan roll, Broc On roll, Nutty Vegan roll, Cucumber roll.
More about RED

