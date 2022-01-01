Chili in Madison

Want to learn about our restaurant platform?Get a demo

Madison restaurants that serve chili

Tavernakaya | Umami image

SUSHI

Tavernakaya | Umami

27 E Main St, Madison

Avg 4.4 (2268 reviews)
Takeout
Side of Chili Paste$1.00
Side Chili Paste$1.00
More about Tavernakaya | Umami
The Melting Pot image

FONDUE

The Melting Pot

6816 Odana Road, Madison

Avg 4.2 (480 reviews)
Hatch Green Chili Cheddar SM
More about The Melting Pot
Item pic

 

ENO VINO

601 Junction Road, Madison

No reviews yet
Takeout
SWEET CHILI CALAMARI FRIES$22.00
Served with Eno Vino's signature red sauce, olive vinaigrette and buttermilk fried shallots.
More about ENO VINO
North and South Seafood & Smokehouse image

SEAFOOD • SALADS • BBQ • SANDWICHES • FRENCH FRIES

North and South Seafood & Smokehouse

6604 Mineral Point Rd, Madison

Avg 4.5 (864 reviews)
TakeoutDigital Dine-In
Add Cup Smokehouse Chili$3.50
Cup Smokehouse Chili$5.00
Bowl Smokehouse Chili$9.00
More about North and South Seafood & Smokehouse
Morris Ramen Madison image

 

Morris Ramen Madison

106 KING STREET, MADISON

No reviews yet
TakeoutFast Pay
Chili Oil$0.50
More about Morris Ramen Madison
Item pic

PANCAKES

Original Pancake House

5518 University Ave, Madison

Avg 4.6 (283 reviews)
Takeout
South of the Border Chili$7.25
An American favorite served with cheese, sour cream, crackers & sherbet. (Spicy)
Chili & Cheese Omelet$12.50
Our famous fluffy omelet is filled with cheddar cheese & topped off with our south of the border chili.
More about Original Pancake House
Ahan image

 

Ahan

2262 Winnebago St., Madison

Avg 4 (38 reviews)
Takeout
Add Chili Oil$0.50
Pho Condiments: 1 of each, Chili oil, Hoisin, Sriracha$1.00
Add Fresh Chili$0.50
More about Ahan
Pooley's Sports Bar and Event Center image

SANDWICHES • GRILL • HAMBURGERS

Pooley's Sports Bar and Event Center

5441 High Crossing Blvd, Madison

Avg 4.3 (1001 reviews)
TakeoutDelivery
Sweet Chili$0.50
Chili Of The Day Bowl$6.00
More about Pooley's Sports Bar and Event Center
Monsoon Siam 2 image

 

Monsoon Siam 2

2045 Atwood Ave unit 109, Madison

No reviews yet
TakeoutDelivery
2 oz Authentic Thai Chili Flakes$1.00
More about Monsoon Siam 2
Himal Chuli image

 

Himal Chuli

318 State St, Madison

Avg 4.4 (888 reviews)
Takeout
Chili Chicken$18.50
More about Himal Chuli
Mickey's Tavern image

PIZZA • SANDWICHES • GRILL • HAMBURGERS • FRENCH FRIES

Mickey's Tavern

1524 Williamson Street, Madison

Avg 4.7 (1444 reviews)
Green Chili Pork$10.00
slow cooked pork shoulder baked w/ mozzarella cheese, served with flour tortillas
More about Mickey's Tavern

