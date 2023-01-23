Vintage Brewing Company - Capitol East 803 E Washington Ave
803 E Washington Ave
Madison, WI 53703
Appetizers
Nachos
Pulled pork, black beans, cheddar jack cheese, roasted corn, jalapeños, salsa, VBC queso, & sour cream. Drizzled with chipotle peach BBQ.
Rip Rip Chicken
Fried chicken thigh bites tossed in your choice of chipotle peach BBQ, garlic Parmesan, sweet chili, spicy garlic or Buffalo sauce. Served on a bed of creamy slaw with your choice of ranch or bleu cheese dressing.
VBC Pretzels
Two house-made soft pretzels. Served with beer mustard & VBC queso.
Deep Fried Meatballs
Tossed in sweet chili sauce and topped with green onion.
Fried Cheese Curds
Classic breaded white cheddar cheese curds made with cheese from Ellsworth, WI. Served with ranch.
Chicken Rangoon
Chicken thigh, scallion, ginger, & cream cheese-stuffed wonton. Tossed in sweet chili sauce.
Soup & Salad
Caesar Salad
Fresh made Caesar dressing, romaine, Parmesan, focaccia croutons, & roasted tomato. Add anchovies (+1).
Thai Salad
Grilled chicken, spicy peanut cilantro sauce, romaine, radish, green onion, avocado, cashews, sweet chili sauce, & wontons.
Blackened Salmon Salad
Mixed greens, blackened salmon filet, cucumbers, strawberries, blueberries, feta, candied nuts, & green goddess dressing.
House Salad
Lettuce, carrots, cucumbers, tomatoes, red onions, shredded cheese, croutons, & choice of dressing.
Brussels Sprout Salad
Spinach, fried Brussels sprouts, roasted apple, craisins, fried onions, red wine-poached pears, honey goat cheese, & lemon vinaigrette.
Beer Braised Chili
Creamy chicken tortilla soup topped with cheddar jack cheese, fried tortilla, green onion, & sour cream.
Soup of the Day
Please call to learn about today's soup.
Flatbreads
Cheese Flatbread
Tomato sauce with mozzarella.
Sausage & Pepperoni Flatbread
Tomato sauce with mozzarella, hand pulled sausage, & grilled pepperoni.
Margherita Flatbread
Pesto aioli, heirloom tomato, hand pulled mozzarella, & fresh basil. Topped with pine nuts & balsamic drizzle.
BBQ Pork Flatbread
House-made flatbread, pulled pork, chipotle peach BBQ, garlic parmesan sauce, pickled onion, cheddar jack cheese, fried onion.
Sandwiches
Bluegill Po'Boy
Breaded and fried bluegill, shredded lettuce, tomato, red onion, & Cajun mayo on a hoagie bun.
Caprese Melt
Fresh mozzarella, pesto aioli, oven roasted tomato, caramelized onion, & a balsamic reduction pressed in sourdough bread.
Chicken Bacon Ranch Wrap
Crispy chicken tossed with ranch, bacon, lettuce, tomato, cheddar cheese, in a garlic & herb tortilla. Spice it up by adding buffalo sauce at no extra charge.
Crispy Buffalo Chicken Sandwich
Two breaded and fried chicken thighs tossed in Buffalo sauce with American & pepper jack cheese, lettuce, tomato, onion, & ranch on a brioche bun.
Honey Goat Cheese Melt
Honey goat cheese, fig jam, green apple soubise, red wine poached pears, & arugula pressed in sourdough bread. Served with choice of side.
Nashville Hot Chicken Sandwich
Fried chicken thigh, Nashville hot sauce, sugar-honey glaze, roasted tomatillo aioli, & pickles on a brioche bun. Served with choice of side.
Turkey Melt
Turkey, cheddar, bacon, lettuce, tomato, & avocado aioli pressed in sourdough bread.
Vintage Dip
House roasted & shaved beef, roasted mushrooms, caramelized onions, & Swiss cheese on a hoagie bun. Served with au jus on the side.
Wisconsin Fish Sandwich
VBC beer battered fried cod, with American cheese, tartar sauce, lettuce, tomato, & onion on a brioche bun.
Burgers
Big Sky
Cowboy up with our tasty western-inspired burger! Locally sourced 7oz. beef patty* topped with bacon, cheddar, fried onion rings, & VBC BBQ sauce on a brioche bun.
Black & Bleu
Locally sourced 7oz. beef patty* topped with bacon, bleu cheese, caramelized onion, roasted mushrooms, & garlic Parmesan aioli on a brioche bun.
Home Grown
Locally sourced 7oz. beef patty* topped with white cheddar, fresh apple, arugula, & garlic Parmesan Aioli. Drizzled with an apple cider reduction and served on a brioche bun.
The 803
Locally source 7oz. beef patty* topped with house-made pepper jam, peanut butter, crumbled bacon, & American cheese served on a brioche bun.
Build Your Own
Locally sourced 7oz. beef patty* grilled to your liking with lettuce, tomato, onion, & pickle on a brioche bun.
Entrees
Beer Battered Cod
VBC beer battered fried cod served with VBC creamy coleslaw, tartar sauce, lemon, & your choice of sidewinder fries, tater tots or chef’s vegetables.
BBQ Baked Mac & Cheese
Savory BBQ pork layered with cavatappi pasta & VBC queso. Topped with pretzel bread crumbs then baked to perfection.
Rip Rip Cheesy Mac
Buffalo tossed rip rip chicken, atop VBC queso mac, & jalapeño cream cheese. Topped with ranch, bleu cheese crumbles, & green onion.
Stroganoff
Wide cut egg noodles tossed in a marsala mushroom sauce. Topped with chef’s choice cut steak* & French fried onions.
Grilled Salmon
Grilled salmon* served with mashed potatoes & chef’s vegetables.
Bluegill Basket
Lightly breaded and deep fried. Served with tartar sauce, VBC creamy coleslaw, & your choice of side.
Grilled Pork Loin
6 oz. grilled pork tenderloin, pumpkin spiced latte purée, grilled kale, honey carrots, & balsamic glaze.
Sides
Sauces & Dressings
Ketchup
Yellow Mustard
Mayo
Avocado Aioli
Balsamic Vinaigrette
Beef Gravy
Beer Mustard
Bleu Cheese Dressing
Buffalo Sauce
Caesar Dressing
Cajun Mayo
Chipotle Peach BBQ
Garlic Parmesan
Green Goddess
Pesto Aioli
Ranch
Salsa
Sour Cream
Spicy Garlic
Spicy Peanut Cilantro
Sweet Chili
Tartar Sauce
Tomatillo Aioli
VBC BBQ
VBC Queso
Western Dressing
Kid's Menu
Growlers and Crowlers
Barrel Aged DeVille - GC
This multi-threaded version of our 'DeVille' Belgo Barleywine fuses elements of brandy, bourbon and apple brandy with rich toee, stone fruit, cocoa & spice notes. Rare & decadent. ~11% abv
Bee's Knees - GC
The humble cream ale has a history intertwined with the American working-class. We give ours a rural twist by brewing with oats, flaked maize, & WI clover honey. Mildly sweet, light and refreshing, & with a touch of honey in the finish- the perfect way to toast a busy day! 16 IBUs 5.0% abv
Better Off Red - GC
This hopped up American red ale is brewed with a careful blend of American malts and six types of hops that vie for attention in a high-flying balancing act. Ask any Badger…you’re better off red. 1.064 OG 45 IBUs 6.6% abv Silver Medal Winner – 2016 Great American Beer Festival®
Brandy Barrel Aged Dedication - CG
This superb edition of our Belgian-inspired abbey Dubbel spent 16 months in Coquard cognac-style brandy barrels from our friends at Wollersheim Winery & Distillery. Robust and warming, with heady notes of candied fruit, burnt sugar, warm spices and pronounced brandy character. ~11.2% abv
Brother's Keeper - GC
Malt-forward French-style Biere de Garde Amber ale aged on oak 6.8% abv
Butternut Road - GC
American-style Brown Ale Flavorful American-style brown ale with malty notes of toffee, chocolate and hazelnut and mild citrus hop aromas. Named for a beautiful stretch of meandering country road which some of us think of as home. 1.063 OG 35 IBUs 6.4% abv
Cherried Out Stout - CG
Aged in 2nd turn whiskey barrels with both black cherry and tart cherry purees, this fruited dark ale hits all the right sweet/tart notes, with a blush of spicy vanilla bourbon character to compliment the chocolate malt and fruit. ~7.5% abv
CranDaddy - GC
A bracing wild yeast (Brettanomyces) approach leads to juicy-tart, berry sweetness, and a bone dry finish. A world class fruited sour ale in the tradition of the Belgian Lambics. 4.2% abv
Dedication - GC
In the tradition of the Trappist brewing monks of Belgium, our abbey ‘extra’ Dubbel features aromas of stone fruit, ginger, anise and raisins and a bold, complex depth of malt flavor. Eminently drinkable in a 12 oz chalice. 1.082 OG 18 IBUs 9.2% abv
Derby Girl - GC
Our English-style extra special bitter is a wonderfully balanced, easy drinking amber ale. Brewed with traditional imported malt and hops, Derby Girl has a toasty biscuit-like sweetness with mild fruity aromas and a modest hoppy bite. 40 IBUs 6.0% abv
Diamond Star Halo - GC
Crisp & quenching, tart & tangy American sour ale with notes of sourdough and citrus. Serious pucker-power! 1.042 OG 7 IBUs 4.8% abv
FWD IPA - GC
Featuring hop aromas of mango, honeydew, apricot and citrus, this crisp American IPA makes it possible to DRINK GOOD and DO GOOD. Brewed in partnership with Forward Madison & Flock Soccer Foundation, every pint sold helps support local youth sports accessibility eorts. IPA it Forward! 60 IBUs 6.3% abv
Grizzly Snake - GC
This monster mash-up is bristling with prickly American hops held in check by fruity, spicy Belgian ale notes. Named for the fearsome mythical (?) beast of Sauk County forest legend. 68 IBUs 8.7% abv
Hibiscus Saison - GC
Belgian-style Farmhouse Ale. Inspired by the spice markets of Egypt, our version of this traditional Belgian-style farmhouse ale was brewed w/ hibiscus petals.
Late to the Party - GC
Coconut Cheesecake Tart 5.5% abv
McLovin - GC
Mershon's Artisan Cider - GC
Mershon's Snowed In - GC
Mosasaur - GC
Our Mosasaur IPA makes gratuitous use of lovely Mosaic hops, noted for tropical, citrus and berry fruit notes. Bitterness is mellow, hop flavor is abundant. 1.068 OG 68 IBUs 6.9% abv One of Top 3 Wisconsin IPAs – 2017 Wisconsin IPA Festival
Peppermint Porter - GC
Chocolate and caramel malt sweetness meet brisk & lively natural peppermint, for a cool, refreshing sensation that's part beer, part holiday treat. ~6% abv
Pumpkin Disorderly - GC
No tricks- just treats! Our pumpkin ale is an abbey ale first and a specialty beer second- formulated with a keen sense of balance. Brewed with real pumpkin & a 13 IBUs 7.4% abv
Scaredy Cat - GC
Our oatmeal stout is a hearty and full-bodied dark beer with rich malt flavors of molasses cocoa, caramel and espresso. 1.065 OG 30 IBUs 6.3% abv Gold Medal Winner – 2016 World Beer Cup® Silver Medal Winner – 2016 Best of Craft Beer Awards Bronze Medal Winner
Sister Golden - GC
Modeled after the famous namesake beer of Cologne, Germany, our light- bodied and refreshing Kölsch features a mild malty flavor and low bitterness. Often mistaken for a light lager, a pleasantly soft fruity aroma gives this golden ale away. 1.045 OG 20 IBUs 4.9% abv
Tippy Toboggan - GC
Roggen Bock Brewed with rye, European specialty malts & Czech Saaz hops, this old-world bock is a distant cousin to our Weiss bier and features a similarly fresh fruity aroma but with a complex nutty/spicy malt character. 22 IBUs 6.9% abv Bronze Medal - 2017 Best of Craft Beer Awards
Vapour Trail - GC
Hazy IPA Pillowy soft hazy India pale ale with lilting hop aromas of passion fruit, white grape and mandarin. An international hop joyride. 45 IBUs 7.4% abv
Weird Flex - GC
Experimental single-hop pale ale brewed with the fruit-forward 'Ahhhroma' hop varietal and hot fermented via Norwegian farmhouse yeast (kveik), with tempting aromas of mandarin, ripe melon, Piña Colada and spice. 30 IBUs 5.6% abv
Whaddya Say Bro - GC
Here's a single hop hazy IPA brewed exclusively with Sabro hops, whose distinctive aromatics abound with pineapple, tangerine, and apricot fruitiness, plus suggestions of coconut, mint, and cedar. We kept the brewing malts light, clean, and simple to really let this hoppy wunderkind shine. 55 IBUs 5.9% abv
Wiess Nix - GC
Well, what do you know? A classic unfiltered Bavarian-style wheat beer, our Weissbier has an inviting fruity/ spicy aroma reminiscent of banana, citrus and clove. 1.050 OG 14 IBUs 5.3% abv
Woodshed Oaked IPA - GC
Who’d have thought a hybrid English/ American oaked IPA would become our flagship and best selling beer? Walking the line between tradition and invention, inviting floral/citrus hop aromas and vanillin-rich French oak notes accent this perfectly balanced, distinctive India pale ale. 1.062 OG 65 IB
Z-Quester - GC
Kernza is perennial wheatgrass in development as a commercial food crop, with deep roots to prevent erosion and sequester carbon & nitrogen. This mellow amber ale features both raw and toasted locally-grown Kernza, providing nutty, cereal-like and mildly spicy flavors. 18 IBUs 5.3% abv
Zesterday - GC
Our German inspired Grapefruit/Lemon/ Lime Radler is sure to refresh. Infused with lemonade, fruit juice & real citrus zest, this one is light, fruity, and quenching. 4.5% abv
Go Man Go - GC
Bock's O-Chocolates - GC
Chocolate Doppelbock This rich and decadent true lager is lovingly crafted with imported chocolate malts, Dutch-process cocoa powder and liquefied cocoa nibs for the perfect chocolate ménage à trois. 24 IBUs 7.2% abv
Trepidation - GC
The “big brother” in our Belgian-style Abbey ale family, ‘Trepidation…’ defies easy categorization. Subtle flavors of mandarin, pepper, tropical fruit & vanilla are fused in a gently warming alcohol heat. Sinfully smooth for its towering strength, served in a 12 oz chalice. 1.100 OG 21 IBUs 10.7
Snowflake - GC
Our brewers kick o each New Year with fresh ideas and a brand new 'Snowflake' brew- experimental, unique, delicious! This year's Snowflake edition pairs marzipan almond paste with Wisconsin tart cherries and a kiss of maple syrup in a Belgian-inspired red ale. Sweet, tart and way too tempting.
Sauk Hop - GC
Rye Barrel Aged Max Stout - GC
Cans and Bombers
Barrel Aged Dedication - C&B
Bee's Knees - C&B
A rural twist to traditional cream ales by brewing with oats, flaked maize, and Wisconsin clover honey. It is mildly sweet, light and refreshing with a touch of honey in the finish
Better Off Red - C&B
This hopped up American red ale is brewed with a careful blend of American malts and six types of hops that vie for attention in a high-flying balancing act. Ask any Badger…you’re better off red. 1.064 OG 45 IBUs 6.6% abv Silver Medal Winner – 2016 Great American Beer Festival®
Bock's O-Chocolates - C&B
This rich and decadent true lager is lovingly crafted with imported chocolate malts, Dutch-process cocoa powder and liquefied cocoa nibs for the perfect chocolate ménage à trois. 24 IBUs 7.2% abv
Dedication - C&B
In the tradition of the Trappist brewing monks of Belgium, our abbey ‘extra’ Dubbel features aromas of stone fruit, ginger, anise and raisins and a bold, complex depth of malt flavor. Eminently drinkable in a 12 oz chalice. 1.082 OG 18 IBUs 9.2% abv
Diamond Star Halo - C&B
Crisp & quenching, tart & tangy American sour ale with notes of sourdough and citrus. Serious pucker-power! 1.042 OG 7 IBUs 4.8% abv
FWD IPA - C&B
Featuring hop aromas of mango, honeydew, apricot and citrus, this crisp American IPA is brewed in partnership with Forward Madison & Flock Soccer Foundation.
Key Lime Wit - C&B
Hazy wheat ale with real key lime. Citrus kissed sunshine blissed.
Mosasaur - C&B
Our Mosasaur IPA makes gratuitous use of lovely Mosaic hops, noted for tropical, citrus and berry fruit notes. Bitterness is mellow, hop flavor is abundant. 1.068 OG 68 IBUs 6.9% abv One of Top 3 Wisconsin IPAs – 2017 Wisconsin IPA Festival
Oktoberfest - C&B
Our Munich-style amber festival lager has a smooth classic malt character and just a kiss of German noble hops. 26 IBUs 5.6% abv
Pumpkin Disorderly - C&B
No tricks- just treats! Our pumpkin ale is an abbey ale first and a specialty beer second- forumlated with a keen sense of balance. Brewed with real pumpkin & a secret blend of spices, along with caramel & roasted malts, we bring you the essence of the harvest season in a can!
Scaredy Cat - C&B
A hearty and full-bodied oatmeal stout with rich malt flavors of molasses, cocoa, caramel, and espresso.
Tippy Toboggan - C&B
Whaddya Say Bro - C&B
Here's a single hop hazy IPA brewed exclusively with Sabro hops, whose distinctive aromatics abound with pineapple, tangerine, and apricot fruitiness, plus suggestions of coconut, mint, and cedar. We kept the brewing malts light, clean, and simple to really let this hoppy wunderkind shine.
Woodshed Oaked IPA - C&B
Who’d have thought a hybrid English/ American oaked IPA would become our flagship and best selling beer? Walking the line between tradition and invention, inviting floral/citrus hop aromas and vanillin-rich French oak notes accent this perfectly balanced, distinctive India pale ale. 1.062 OG 65 IB
Rye Barrel Aged Max Stout
|Sunday
|10:00 am - 2:59 am
|Monday
|10:00 am - 2:59 am
|Tuesday
|10:00 am - 2:59 am
|Wednesday
|10:00 am - 2:59 am
|Thursday
|10:00 am - 2:59 am
|Friday
|10:00 am - 2:59 am
|Saturday
|10:00 am - 2:59 am
Vintage Brewing Co. Capitol East is part of the VBC family of brewpubs in the Madison area. We pride ourselves on being a great place to hang out and enjoy classic Midwestern hospitality. You can expect Elevated Americana Cuisine, a large selection of highly acclaimed house-made craft beer.
803 E Washington Ave, Madison, WI 53703