- Home
- /
- Madison
- /
- Sushi & Japanese
- /
- Red - Madison
Red - Madison
2,610 Reviews
$$$
316 W Washington Ave
Madison, WI 53703
Orders through Toast are commission free and go directly to this restaurant
Popular Items
DINNER
From the Kitchen - Raw
From the Kitchen - Greens
Crispy Brussels Sprout Salad
Fuji apple, radicchio, miso-sunflower vinaigrette, walnut, cranberry, cracked spelt.
Maitake Mushroom Tempura
Korean barbecue sauce, duxelle, spring greens
Roasted Spring Vegetables
parsnip puree, miso butter, micro cilantro, fried shallots, bonito flake (*contains bonito flake)
Seeded Vinaigrette Salad
Mixed greens, shaved radish, fennel & celery curls, pickled pearl onion, shaved parmesan, seeded vinaigrette
From the Kitchen - Meat & Seafood
Sticky Wagyu Beef Ribs
Calabrian chili sweet & sour, sesame crunch.
*Beef Tartare
Truffle-caper vinaigrette, grated Sarvecchio, crispy shallots and quail egg, served with horseradish flan and wonton chips
*Faroe Island Salmon Filet
Ginger-squash puree, broccolini, dashi cream, ikura, chive.
*Seared Steak Medallions
Plum gastrique, pea puree, baby red potatoes, baby chioggia beets, carrots, beech mushrooms
Miso Soup
Shiro-miso, wakame, scallions.
Raw Rolls
*Alaskan
Salmon, avocado.
*Amigo
Yellowtail, green onion, jalapeño, avocado. Topped with cilantro. *Temporarily out of cilantro.
*Bliss
Yellowtail, scallions, cucumber, avocado. Topped with salmon, Fresno pepper, roasted peanut Swiss chard chutney, ikura, fried leeks.
*Blowin' Smoke
Salmon skin, cucumber, pineapple green onion. Topped with salmon, chipotle aioli, tobiko, micro cilantro.
*Boston
Tuna, avocado.
*Butterfly
Spicy salmon, avocado, jalapeño. Topped with escolar, mango & citrus salsa, ponzu sauce, tobiko, togarashi, micro cilantro.
*Crunchy Salmon
Spicy salmon, avocado, cucumber, jalapeño. Topped with tempura crunch, wasabi aioli, tobiko.
*Crunchy Tuna
Spicy tuna, avocado, cucumber, jalapeño. Topped with tempura crunch, wasabi aioli, tobiko.
*Firecracker
Deep fried roll with spicy salmon, avocado. Topped with spicy tuna, tempura crunch, green onion, tobiko.
*Masked Habanero
Spicy salmon, avocado, pickled pear. Topped with yellowtail, mandarin-habanero purée, tobiko, microgreens.
*Mermaid
Shrimp tempura, avocado, pickled jalapeño, mango. Topped with spicy tuna, strawberries, kiwi sauce.
*Negi Toro
Fatty tuna, green onion.
*Rainbow
Crab stick, avocado, cucumber. Topped with tuna, salmon, yellowtail, albacore, tobiko, seasonal microgreens.
*Red Toro
Yellowtail, cucumber, scallion. Topped with negi-toro, red tobiko, & sweet soy.
*Saigon
Tuna, salmon, shrimp, lettuce, cilantro, cucumber, rolled in rice paper. Topped with wasabi dressing. (Riceless Roll)
*Sake Roll
Salmon, wasabi.
*Salmon Lover
Spicy salmon, avocado, cucumber. Topped with seared salmon, ikura, ponzu sauce, 7 spice, microgreens.
*Spicy Salmon
Spicy salmon, avocado.
*Spicy Scallop
Cucumber, masago, spicy aioli, tempura crunch. Topped with unagi sauce.
*Spicy Tuna
Spicy tuna, avocado.
*Tekka
Tuna, wasabi.
*Tiger
Spicy tuna, avocado, cucumber, jalapeño. Topped with yellowtail, yuzu-wasabi aioli, ikura, micro cilantro.
*Tropic Thunder
Spicy Salmon, Jalapeno, grilled pineapple, avocado with seared tuna, ikura and orange miso glaze.
*Tsunami
Shrimp tempura, avocado, jalapeño, cream cheese, spicy aioli. Topped with spicy tuna, king crab, coconut-garlic sauce, green onion, tobiko.
*Yellowtail
Avocado, green onion.
Cooked Rolls
Bagel
Deep fried Philly roll with unagi sauce, spicy aioli, wasabi aioli.
California
Crab stick, cucumber, avocado.
Chicken Tempura Roll
Avocado, sweet aioli, unagi sauce.
Dragon
Shrimp tempura, cucumber, spicy aioli. Topped with eel, avocado, unagi sauce.
King Crab California
King crab, cucumber, avocado.
Philly
Cold smoked salmon, avocado, cream cheese.
Salmon Skin
Cucumber, yamagobo, scallion, masago, unagi sauce.
Shrimp Tempura Roll
Avocado, sweet aioli, unagi sauce.
Spicy Godzilla
Shrimp tempura, avocado, cream cheese, spicy aioli. Topped with tempura crunch, masago*, unagi sauce.
Spider
Tempura jumbo soft shell crab, mixed greens, avocado, cucumber, spicy aioli, unagi sauce, masago*.
Super Volcano
Grouper tempura, cream cheese, avocado. Topped with shrimp, scallop, crab stick, sweet aioli, spicy aioli, unagi sauce, tempura crunch, green onion, masago*.
Unagi Roll
Broiled eel, avocado, cucumber, unagi sauce. *roll cannot be made gluten free.
Volcano
California roll, cream cheese. Topped with crab stick, sweet aioli, spicy aioli, unagi sauce, tempura crunch, green onion, masago*.
Vegetarian Rolls
Asparagus Roll
Avocado Roll
Cucumber Roll
Spicy Bok Choy Roll
Unagi sauce.
Nutty Vegan
Grilled zucchini, avocado. Topped with fried tofu, sweet chili sauce, peanuts.
Shiitake Tempura Roll
Local organic shiitake., sweet aioli, unagi sauce.
Vegan Roll
Mixed greens, avocado, cucumber, pickled radish, marinated squash, wild carrot, unagi sauce.
Vegetable Tempura Roll
Sweet potato, carrot, avocado, sweet aioli, unagi sauce.
Seasonal Rolls
*Green Goddess
Spicy tuna, asparagus. Topped with yellowtail, radish, green goddess dressing, tobiko and alfalfa sprouts
*Siren
Shrimp tempura, avocado, jalapeño. Topped with spicy tuna, cranberry sauce, tobiko, microgreens
*Lady Marmalade
Spicy albacore, avocado, jalapeño. Topped with tempura apple, citrus marmalade, tobiko and micro cilantro
Petal to the Metal
Broccolini, avocado, apple, almonds. Topped with miso-eggplant, balsamic glaze, brussels sprout petals, alfalfa sprouts (vegan)
Sushi Dinner
*Chirashi
Assorted sashimi served over a bowl of rice.
*Sashimi Dinner
18 pieces, chef's choice. Served with bowl of sushi rice.
*Sushi And Sashimi Dinner
8 nigiri, 8 sashimi. Chef's choice.
*Sushi Dinner
9 pieces of nigiri. Chef's choice.
Vegan Sushi Dinner
8 pieces, avocado maki. Chef's choice.
Sashimi/Nigiri
*Amaebi
Jumbo sweet shrimp with fried heads. Two per order.
*Big Eye Tuna
Two per order.
*Bintoro
Seared albacore. Two per order.
*Bluefin Tuna
Two per order.
*Chutoro
Tuna belly. Two per order.
*Escolar
Walu walu. Two per order.
*Hamachi
Yellowtail. Two per order.
*Hirame
Fluke. Two per order.
*Hotate Hokkaido
Hokkaido jumbo sea scallop. One scallop sliced.
*Ikura
Salmon roe. Two per order.
*Kampachi
Hawaiian amberjack. Two per order.
*Katsuo
Skipjack tuna. Two per order.
*Loup de Mer
Mediterranean seabass.Two per order.
*Madai
Japanese red snapper. Two per order.
*Masago
Smelt roe. Two per order.
*Sake
Salmon. Two per order.
*Suzuki
Striped Bass. Two per order.
*Tobiko
Flying fish roe. Two per order.
Ebi
Boiled prawn. Two per order.
Inari
Fried bean curd. Two per order. *Cannot be made gluten free.
Kani
King Crab. Two per order.
Tako
Octopus. Two per order.
Tamago
Egg omelette. Two per order.
Unagi
Fresh water eel. Two per order. *Cannot be made gluten free.
*Uni
Sea urchin roe.
Sides
Miso Soup
Shiro-miso, wakame, scallions.
Dipping Sauce Pack
Spicy aioli, sweet aioli, wasabi aioli, unagi sauce, sriracha.
Bowl Black Rice
Bowl Sushi Rice
Bowl White Rice
Piece Chicken Tempura
Piece Shrimp Tempura
Side Of Avocado
Side Of Gluten Free Spicy Aioli
Extra Side Of Ginger
Side Of Ponzu
Side Of Spicy Aioli
Side Of Sriracha
Side Of Sweet Aioli
Side Of Tempura Crunch
Side Of Unagi Sauce
Extra Side Of Wasabi
Side Of Wasabi Aioli
Fresh Wasabi
Dessert
Catering & Sushi Platters
Geisha Platter (10 rolls)
Alaskan; fresh salmon, avocado (2 rolls). Spicy Tuna; avocado (2). Shrimp Tempura; avocado, sweet aioli, topped with sweet soy (2). California roll (2), Vegetable Tempura; sweet potato, carrot, avocado, sweet aioli, topped with sweet soy (2). *No substitutions
No Fish in this Sea (5 rolls) *Vegan
Avocado roll, Cucumber roll, Vegan roll, Nutty Vegan roll, Spicy Bok Choy roll. *No substitutions
Samurai Platter (10 rolls)
Spicy Godzilla; shrimp tempura, avocado, cream cheese, spicy aioli, tempura crunch, masago, eel sauce (2 rolls). Avocado Roll (2). Tiger; spicy tuna, yellowtail, avocado, cucumber, jalapeño, ikura, yuzu-wasabi aioli, micro cilantro (2). California Roll; crabstick, cucumber, avocado (1). Spicy Tuna; avocado (1). Alaskan; fresh salmon, avocado (2). *No substitutions
Sashimi Classic (48 pieces)
Sake; king salmon (8). Maguro; bigeye tuna (8). Hamachi; yellowtail (8). Ebi; boiled prawn (8). Bintoro; albacore (8). Kampachi; Hawaiian Amberjack (8). *No substitutions
Sumo Platter (13 rolls)
Spicy Godzilla; shrimp tempura, avocado, cream cheese, spicy aioli, tempura crunch, masago, eel sauce (2 rolls). Tiger; spicy tuna, yellowtail, avocado, cucumber, jalapeño, ikura, yuzu-wasabi aioli, micro cilantro (2). Rainbow; crabstick, avocado, cucumber, tuna, salmon, yellow tail, albacore, amberjack, tobiko, seasonal microgreens (1). Tsunami; shrimp tempura, spicy tuna, king crab, avocado, jalapeño, spicy aioli, cream cheese, green onion, coconut-garlic sauce, tobiko (1). Spider: jumbo soft shell crab, mixed greens, avocado, cucumber, masago, spicy aioli, eel sauce (1). Philly; cold smoked salmon, avocado, cream cheese (2). California Roll; crabstick, cucumber, avocado (2). Spicy Tuna; avocado (2). *No substitutions
Sushi Classic (32 pcs nigiri + 2 rolls)
Sake; king salmon (8). Maguro; bigeye tuna (8). Hamachi; yellow tail (8). Ebi; boiled prawn (8). Spicy Tuna; avocado (1 roll). California Roll; crabstick, cucumber, avocado (1 roll). *No substitutions
Dipping Sauce Pack
Spicy aioli, sweet aioli, wasabi aioli, unagi sauce, sriracha.
MERCHANDISE
"EAT MORE ART" T-Shirt
|Sunday
|3:00 pm - 12:00 am
|Monday
|4:00 pm - 12:00 am
|Tuesday
|4:00 pm - 12:00 am
|Wednesday
|4:00 pm - 12:00 am
|Thursday
|4:00 pm - 12:00 am
|Friday
|4:00 pm - 12:00 am
|Saturday
|3:00 pm - 12:00 am
RED goes beyond traditional Japanese cuisine with avant-garde rolls and contemporary dishes.
316 W Washington Ave, Madison, WI 53703