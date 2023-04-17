Restaurant header imageView gallery
Sushi & Japanese
American
Bars & Lounges

Red - Madison

2,610 Reviews

$$$

316 W Washington Ave

Madison, WI 53703

Orders through Toast are commission free and go directly to this restaurant

phone icon

Call

clock icon

Hours

waypoint sign icon

Directions

Popular Items

Miso Soup
*Alaskan
Shrimp Tempura Roll

DINNER

From the Kitchen - Raw

Spicy tuna, jalapeño, wasabi aioli
*Spicy Tuna Crispy Rice

*Spicy Tuna Crispy Rice

$25.00

Spicy tuna, jalapeño, wasabi aioli

*Hamachi Tartare

$17.00

Pickled daikon, soy cucumber, goma shabu emulsion, micro wasabi, yuca root chips

From the Kitchen - Greens

Crispy Brussels Sprout Salad

Crispy Brussels Sprout Salad

$16.00

Fuji apple, radicchio, miso-sunflower vinaigrette, walnut, cranberry, cracked spelt.

Maitake Mushroom Tempura

$15.00

Korean barbecue sauce, duxelle, spring greens

Roasted Spring Vegetables

Roasted Spring Vegetables

$16.00

parsnip puree, miso butter, micro cilantro, fried shallots, bonito flake (*contains bonito flake)

Seeded Vinaigrette Salad

Seeded Vinaigrette Salad

$15.00

Mixed greens, shaved radish, fennel & celery curls, pickled pearl onion, shaved parmesan, seeded vinaigrette

From the Kitchen - Meat & Seafood

Sticky Wagyu Beef Ribs

Sticky Wagyu Beef Ribs

$20.00

Calabrian chili sweet & sour, sesame crunch.

*Beef Tartare

$21.00

Truffle-caper vinaigrette, grated Sarvecchio, crispy shallots and quail egg, served with horseradish flan and wonton chips

*Faroe Island Salmon Filet

*Faroe Island Salmon Filet

$31.00

Ginger-squash puree, broccolini, dashi cream, ikura, chive.

*Seared Steak Medallions

*Seared Steak Medallions

$46.00

Plum gastrique, pea puree, baby red potatoes, baby chioggia beets, carrots, beech mushrooms

Miso Soup

Miso Soup

$4.50

Shiro-miso, wakame, scallions.

Raw Rolls

*Alaskan

*Alaskan

$11.00

Salmon, avocado.

*Amigo

*Amigo

$14.00

Yellowtail, green onion, jalapeño, avocado. Topped with cilantro. *Temporarily out of cilantro.

*Bliss

*Bliss

$23.00

Yellowtail, scallions, cucumber, avocado. Topped with salmon, Fresno pepper, roasted peanut Swiss chard chutney, ikura, fried leeks.

*Blowin' Smoke

*Blowin' Smoke

$22.00

Salmon skin, cucumber, pineapple green onion. Topped with salmon, chipotle aioli, tobiko, micro cilantro.

*Boston

*Boston

$12.00

Tuna, avocado.

*Butterfly

*Butterfly

$22.00

Spicy salmon, avocado, jalapeño. Topped with escolar, mango & citrus salsa, ponzu sauce, tobiko, togarashi, micro cilantro.

*Crunchy Salmon

*Crunchy Salmon

$14.00

Spicy salmon, avocado, cucumber, jalapeño. Topped with tempura crunch, wasabi aioli, tobiko.

*Crunchy Tuna

*Crunchy Tuna

$15.00

Spicy tuna, avocado, cucumber, jalapeño. Topped with tempura crunch, wasabi aioli, tobiko.

*Firecracker

*Firecracker

$22.00

Deep fried roll with spicy salmon, avocado. Topped with spicy tuna, tempura crunch, green onion, tobiko.

*Masked Habanero

*Masked Habanero

$23.00

Spicy salmon, avocado, pickled pear. Topped with yellowtail, mandarin-habanero purée, tobiko, microgreens.

*Mermaid

*Mermaid

$21.00

Shrimp tempura, avocado, pickled jalapeño, mango. Topped with spicy tuna, strawberries, kiwi sauce.

*Negi Toro

*Negi Toro

$14.00

Fatty tuna, green onion.

*Rainbow

*Rainbow

$22.00

Crab stick, avocado, cucumber. Topped with tuna, salmon, yellowtail, albacore, tobiko, seasonal microgreens.

*Red Toro

*Red Toro

$24.00

Yellowtail, cucumber, scallion. Topped with negi-toro, red tobiko, & sweet soy.

*Saigon

*Saigon

$21.00

Tuna, salmon, shrimp, lettuce, cilantro, cucumber, rolled in rice paper. Topped with wasabi dressing. (Riceless Roll)

*Sake Roll

*Sake Roll

$10.00

Salmon, wasabi.

*Salmon Lover

*Salmon Lover

$21.00

Spicy salmon, avocado, cucumber. Topped with seared salmon, ikura, ponzu sauce, 7 spice, microgreens.

*Spicy Salmon

*Spicy Salmon

$11.00

Spicy salmon, avocado.

*Spicy Scallop

*Spicy Scallop

$17.00

Cucumber, masago, spicy aioli, tempura crunch. Topped with unagi sauce.

*Spicy Tuna

*Spicy Tuna

$12.00

Spicy tuna, avocado.

*Tekka

*Tekka

$11.00

Tuna, wasabi.

*Tiger

*Tiger

$23.00

Spicy tuna, avocado, cucumber, jalapeño. Topped with yellowtail, yuzu-wasabi aioli, ikura, micro cilantro.

*Tropic Thunder

*Tropic Thunder

$23.00

Spicy Salmon, Jalapeno, grilled pineapple, avocado with seared tuna, ikura and orange miso glaze.

*Tsunami

*Tsunami

$23.00

Shrimp tempura, avocado, jalapeño, cream cheese, spicy aioli. Topped with spicy tuna, king crab, coconut-garlic sauce, green onion, tobiko.

*Yellowtail

*Yellowtail

$11.00

Avocado, green onion.

Cooked Rolls

Bagel

Bagel

$15.00

Deep fried Philly roll with unagi sauce, spicy aioli, wasabi aioli.

California

California

$10.00

Crab stick, cucumber, avocado.

Chicken Tempura Roll

Chicken Tempura Roll

$10.00

Avocado, sweet aioli, unagi sauce.

Dragon

Dragon

$21.00

Shrimp tempura, cucumber, spicy aioli. Topped with eel, avocado, unagi sauce.

King Crab California

King Crab California

$17.00

King crab, cucumber, avocado.

Philly

Philly

$12.00

Cold smoked salmon, avocado, cream cheese.

Salmon Skin

Salmon Skin

$14.00

Cucumber, yamagobo, scallion, masago, unagi sauce.

Shrimp Tempura Roll

Shrimp Tempura Roll

$11.00

Avocado, sweet aioli, unagi sauce.

Spicy Godzilla

Spicy Godzilla

$14.00

Shrimp tempura, avocado, cream cheese, spicy aioli. Topped with tempura crunch, masago*, unagi sauce.

Spider

Spider

$19.00

Tempura jumbo soft shell crab, mixed greens, avocado, cucumber, spicy aioli, unagi sauce, masago*.

Super Volcano

Super Volcano

$25.00

Grouper tempura, cream cheese, avocado. Topped with shrimp, scallop, crab stick, sweet aioli, spicy aioli, unagi sauce, tempura crunch, green onion, masago*.

Unagi Roll

Unagi Roll

$14.00

Broiled eel, avocado, cucumber, unagi sauce. *roll cannot be made gluten free.

Volcano

Volcano

$21.00

California roll, cream cheese. Topped with crab stick, sweet aioli, spicy aioli, unagi sauce, tempura crunch, green onion, masago*.

Vegetarian Rolls

Asparagus Roll

Asparagus Roll

$7.00
Avocado Roll

Avocado Roll

$8.00
Cucumber Roll

Cucumber Roll

$6.00
Spicy Bok Choy Roll

Spicy Bok Choy Roll

$9.00

Unagi sauce.

Nutty Vegan

Nutty Vegan

$17.00

Grilled zucchini, avocado. Topped with fried tofu, sweet chili sauce, peanuts.

Shiitake Tempura Roll

Shiitake Tempura Roll

$11.00

Local organic shiitake., sweet aioli, unagi sauce.

Vegan Roll

Vegan Roll

$11.00

Mixed greens, avocado, cucumber, pickled radish, marinated squash, wild carrot, unagi sauce.

Vegetable Tempura Roll

Vegetable Tempura Roll

$10.00

Sweet potato, carrot, avocado, sweet aioli, unagi sauce.

Seasonal Rolls

*Green Goddess

*Green Goddess

$22.00

Spicy tuna, asparagus. Topped with yellowtail, radish, green goddess dressing, tobiko and alfalfa sprouts

*Siren

*Siren

$21.00

Shrimp tempura, avocado, jalapeño. Topped with spicy tuna, cranberry sauce, tobiko, microgreens

*Lady Marmalade

*Lady Marmalade

$21.00

Spicy albacore, avocado, jalapeño. Topped with tempura apple, citrus marmalade, tobiko and micro cilantro

Petal to the Metal

Petal to the Metal

$17.00

Broccolini, avocado, apple, almonds. Topped with miso-eggplant, balsamic glaze, brussels sprout petals, alfalfa sprouts (vegan)

Sushi Dinner

*Chirashi

*Chirashi

$32.00

Assorted sashimi served over a bowl of rice.

*Sashimi Dinner

*Sashimi Dinner

$38.00

18 pieces, chef's choice. Served with bowl of sushi rice.

*Sushi And Sashimi Dinner

*Sushi And Sashimi Dinner

$38.00

8 nigiri, 8 sashimi. Chef's choice.

*Sushi Dinner

*Sushi Dinner

$32.00

9 pieces of nigiri. Chef's choice.

Vegan Sushi Dinner

Vegan Sushi Dinner

$19.00

8 pieces, avocado maki. Chef's choice.

Sashimi/Nigiri

*Amaebi

*Amaebi

$13.00

Jumbo sweet shrimp with fried heads. Two per order.

*Big Eye Tuna

*Big Eye Tuna

$12.00

Two per order.

*Bintoro

*Bintoro

$11.00

Seared albacore. Two per order.

*Bluefin Tuna

*Bluefin Tuna

$14.00

Two per order.

*Chutoro

*Chutoro

$16.00Out of stock

Tuna belly. Two per order.

*Escolar

*Escolar

$10.00

Walu walu. Two per order.

*Hamachi

*Hamachi

$10.00

Yellowtail. Two per order.

*Hirame

*Hirame

$10.00

Fluke. Two per order.

*Hotate Hokkaido

*Hotate Hokkaido

$13.00

Hokkaido jumbo sea scallop. One scallop sliced.

*Ikura

*Ikura

$10.00

Salmon roe. Two per order.

*Kampachi

*Kampachi

$11.00

Hawaiian amberjack. Two per order.

*Katsuo

*Katsuo

$11.00

Skipjack tuna. Two per order.

*Loup de Mer

*Loup de Mer

$11.00Out of stock

Mediterranean seabass.Two per order.

*Madai

*Madai

$12.00

Japanese red snapper. Two per order.

*Masago

*Masago

$10.00

Smelt roe. Two per order.

*Sake

*Sake

$10.00

Salmon. Two per order.

*Suzuki

*Suzuki

$10.00

Striped Bass. Two per order.

*Tobiko

*Tobiko

$10.00

Flying fish roe. Two per order.

Ebi

Ebi

$9.00

Boiled prawn. Two per order.

Inari

Inari

$7.00

Fried bean curd. Two per order. *Cannot be made gluten free.

Kani

Kani

$12.00

King Crab. Two per order.

Tako

Tako

$10.00

Octopus. Two per order.

Tamago

Tamago

$7.00

Egg omelette. Two per order.

Unagi

Unagi

$11.00

Fresh water eel. Two per order. *Cannot be made gluten free.

*Uni

*Uni

$14.00Out of stock

Sea urchin roe.

Sides

Miso Soup

Miso Soup

$4.50

Shiro-miso, wakame, scallions.

Dipping Sauce Pack

Dipping Sauce Pack

$4.50

Spicy aioli, sweet aioli, wasabi aioli, unagi sauce, sriracha.

Bowl Black Rice

Bowl Black Rice

$3.00Out of stock
Bowl Sushi Rice

Bowl Sushi Rice

$1.50
Bowl White Rice

Bowl White Rice

$1.50
Piece Chicken Tempura

Piece Chicken Tempura

$1.50
Piece Shrimp Tempura

Piece Shrimp Tempura

$1.50
Side Of Avocado

Side Of Avocado

$3.00
Side Of Gluten Free Spicy Aioli

Side Of Gluten Free Spicy Aioli

$1.00
Extra Side Of Ginger

Extra Side Of Ginger

$0.50
Side Of Ponzu

Side Of Ponzu

$1.00
Side Of Spicy Aioli

Side Of Spicy Aioli

$1.00
Side Of Sriracha

Side Of Sriracha

$0.50
Side Of Sweet Aioli

Side Of Sweet Aioli

$1.00
Side Of Tempura Crunch

Side Of Tempura Crunch

$0.50
Side Of Unagi Sauce

Side Of Unagi Sauce

$1.00
Extra Side Of Wasabi

Extra Side Of Wasabi

$0.50
Side Of Wasabi Aioli

Side Of Wasabi Aioli

$1.00
Fresh Wasabi

Fresh Wasabi

$3.00

Dessert

Wonton Cannolis

Wonton Cannolis

$10.00

Cheesecake custard, candied peanuts. (two per order, not vegetarians - contains gelatin)

Catering & Sushi Platters

Geisha Platter (10 rolls)

Geisha Platter (10 rolls)

$70.00

Alaskan; fresh salmon, avocado (2 rolls). Spicy Tuna; avocado (2). Shrimp Tempura; avocado, sweet aioli, topped with sweet soy (2). California roll (2), Vegetable Tempura; sweet potato, carrot, avocado, sweet aioli, topped with sweet soy (2). *No substitutions

No Fish in this Sea (5 rolls) *Vegan

No Fish in this Sea (5 rolls) *Vegan

$45.00

Avocado roll, Cucumber roll, Vegan roll, Nutty Vegan roll, Spicy Bok Choy roll. *No substitutions

Samurai Platter (10 rolls)

Samurai Platter (10 rolls)

$105.00

Spicy Godzilla; shrimp tempura, avocado, cream cheese, spicy aioli, tempura crunch, masago, eel sauce (2 rolls). Avocado Roll (2). Tiger; spicy tuna, yellowtail, avocado, cucumber, jalapeño, ikura, yuzu-wasabi aioli, micro cilantro (2). California Roll; crabstick, cucumber, avocado (1). Spicy Tuna; avocado (1). Alaskan; fresh salmon, avocado (2). *No substitutions

Sashimi Classic (48 pieces)

Sashimi Classic (48 pieces)

$155.00

Sake; king salmon (8). Maguro; bigeye tuna (8). Hamachi; yellowtail (8). Ebi; boiled prawn (8). Bintoro; albacore (8). Kampachi; Hawaiian Amberjack (8). *No substitutions

Sumo Platter (13 rolls)

Sumo Platter (13 rolls)

$165.00

Spicy Godzilla; shrimp tempura, avocado, cream cheese, spicy aioli, tempura crunch, masago, eel sauce (2 rolls). Tiger; spicy tuna, yellowtail, avocado, cucumber, jalapeño, ikura, yuzu-wasabi aioli, micro cilantro (2). Rainbow; crabstick, avocado, cucumber, tuna, salmon, yellow tail, albacore, amberjack, tobiko, seasonal microgreens (1). Tsunami; shrimp tempura, spicy tuna, king crab, avocado, jalapeño, spicy aioli, cream cheese, green onion, coconut-garlic sauce, tobiko (1). Spider: jumbo soft shell crab, mixed greens, avocado, cucumber, masago, spicy aioli, eel sauce (1). Philly; cold smoked salmon, avocado, cream cheese (2). California Roll; crabstick, cucumber, avocado (2). Spicy Tuna; avocado (2). *No substitutions

Sushi Classic (32 pcs nigiri + 2 rolls)

Sushi Classic (32 pcs nigiri + 2 rolls)

$110.00

Sake; king salmon (8). Maguro; bigeye tuna (8). Hamachi; yellow tail (8). Ebi; boiled prawn (8). Spicy Tuna; avocado (1 roll). California Roll; crabstick, cucumber, avocado (1 roll). *No substitutions

Dipping Sauce Pack

Dipping Sauce Pack

$4.50

Spicy aioli, sweet aioli, wasabi aioli, unagi sauce, sriracha.

MERCHANDISE

"EAT MORE ART" T-Shirt

"EAT MORE ART" V-Neck Slim Fit

"EAT MORE ART" V-Neck Slim Fit

$35.00

"EAT MORE ART" printed on front. RED logo is printed on left sleeve.

"EAT MORE ART" Crew Neck Straight Fit

"EAT MORE ART" Crew Neck Straight Fit

$35.00

"EAT MORE ART" printed on front. RED logo is printed on left sleeve.

RED Ampersand T-Shirt

RED Ampersand V-Neck Slim Fit

RED Ampersand V-Neck Slim Fit

$35.00

RED logo printed on front. "Volcano & Tsunami & Mermaid & Tiger & Bliss" printed on back.

RED Ampersand Crew Neck Straight Fit

RED Ampersand Crew Neck Straight Fit

$35.00

RED logo printed on front. "Volcano & Tsunami & Mermaid & Tiger & Bliss" printed on back.

Attributes and Amenities
check markTourists
check markUpscale
check markIntimate
check markFamily-Friendly
check markCasual
check markRomantic
check markLGBTQ-Friendly
check markGroups
check markWi-Fi
check markWheelchair Accessible
check markGift Cards
check markTable Service
check markSolo Dining
check markSeating
check markReservations
check markBike Parking
check markDelivery
check markCurbside Pickup
check markParking
check markOnline Ordering
check markTV
check markFresh Ingredients
check markContactless Delivery
check markHigh Chairs
check markOutdoor Seating
check markTakeout
All hours
Sunday3:00 pm - 12:00 am
Monday4:00 pm - 12:00 am
Tuesday4:00 pm - 12:00 am
Wednesday4:00 pm - 12:00 am
Thursday4:00 pm - 12:00 am
Friday4:00 pm - 12:00 am
Saturday3:00 pm - 12:00 am
Restaurant info

RED goes beyond traditional Japanese cuisine with avant-garde rolls and contemporary dishes.

Website

Location

316 W Washington Ave, Madison, WI 53703

Directions

Gallery
RED image
RED image
RED image
RED image

Similar restaurants in your area

RED - Special Events
orange star4.9 • 2,610
316 W Washington Ave Ste 100 Madison, WI 53703
View restaurantnext
The Botanist Social
orange starNo Reviews
206 State St Madison, WI 53703
View restaurantnext
Rare Steakhouse - Madison
orange star4.5 • 2,766
14 West Mifflin Street Madison, WI 53703
View restaurantnext
FreshFin
orange star4.6 • 759
502 University Ave Madison, WI 53703
View restaurantnext
Graze Restaurant
orange star4.0 • 1,197
1 South Pinckney Street Madison, WI 53703
View restaurantnext
Tavernakaya | Umami
orange star4.4 • 2,268
27 E Main St Madison, WI 53703
View restaurantnext
Search similar restaurants

Popular restaurants in Madison

Rare Steakhouse - Madison
orange star4.5 • 2,766
14 West Mifflin Street Madison, WI 53703
View restaurantnext
RED - Special Events
orange star4.9 • 2,610
316 W Washington Ave Ste 100 Madison, WI 53703
View restaurantnext
Tavernakaya | Umami
orange star4.4 • 2,268
27 E Main St Madison, WI 53703
View restaurantnext
Umami Ramen & Dumpling Bar
orange star4.2 • 1,885
923 Williamson St, Madison WI Madison, WI 53703
View restaurantnext
Sardine
orange star4.5 • 1,585
617 Williamson St Madison, WI 53703
View restaurantnext
Dexter's Pub
orange star4.6 • 1,502
301 North Street Madison, WI 53704
View restaurantnext
Search popular restaurants
Map
More near Madison
Middleton
review star
Avg 4.4 (6 restaurants)
Waunakee
review star
No reviews yet
Verona
review star
Avg 4.5 (7 restaurants)
Oregon
review star
Avg 4.6 (4 restaurants)
Sun Prairie
review star
Avg 4.4 (9 restaurants)
De Forest
review star
Avg 4.6 (4 restaurants)
Mount Horeb
review star
No reviews yet
Sauk City
review star
Avg 4.3 (5 restaurants)
Edgerton
review star
Avg 4.7 (5 restaurants)
© 2023 Toast, Inc.
Toast
Made with love in Boston