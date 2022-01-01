Sun Prairie restaurants you'll love
Sun Prairie's top cuisines
Must-try Sun Prairie restaurants
More about Buck & Honey's Restaurant
PIZZA • SANDWICHES • GRILL • HAMBURGERS • STEAKS
Buck & Honey's Restaurant
804 Liberty Blvd, Sun Prairie
|Popular items
|Cedar Plank Salmon
|$25.00
fresh Atlantic salmon, lightly seasoned with salt and pepper, finished with a lemon butter sauce, served on a cedar plank. Served with seasonal rice and the daily vegetable
|Sassy Curds
|$9.00
Sassy Cow Creamery fried cheese curds
|Chipotle Chicken Pasta
|$18.00
penne pasta tossed in a chipotle garlic cream sauce with blackened chicken, onions, mushrooms, red and green peppers and topped with shaved parmesan cheese
More about Monk's Bar and Grill
GRILL • HAMBURGERS
Monk's Bar and Grill
2832 PRAIRIE LAKES DR, SUN PRAIRIE
|Popular items
|BBQ Chicken Wrap
|$12.29
A flour tortilla with grilled chicken strips, sweet BBQ sauce, cheddar cheese, lettuce, tri-colored tortilla strips and ranch dressing.
|14" Deluxe Pizza
|$21.99
Pepperoni, Sausage, Mushrooms, Red Onions and Green Peppers
|Monk's French Dip
|$13.49
A toasted hoagie with a generous portion of shaved prime rib. Served with a side of au jus. Make it a deluxe! Add melty Wisconsin mozzarella cheese, grilled onion, peppers and mushrooms. - 1.99
More about Wiscow Sun Prairie
Wiscow Sun Prairie
2832 PRAIRIE LAKES DR, SUN PRAIRIE
|Popular items
|Build Your Own Mac
|$12.29
White cheddar macaroni and cheese topped with panko breadcrumbs.
|14" Deluxe Pizza
|$21.99
Pepperoni, Sausage, Mushrooms, Red Onions and Green Peppers
|5 Smoked Bone-In Wings
|$8.99
Naked bone-in wings with your choice of sauce on the side.
More about The Rock Sports Bar and Grille
GRILL
The Rock Sports Bar and Grille
920 W. Main St, Sun Prairie
|Popular items
|Louisiana Spicy Strips
|$11.50
Fresh cut chicken breasts seasoned with spicy cajun seasoning before being dipped in our signature batter and fried to perfection. Served with your choice of dipping sauce.
|The Cowboy
|$14.50
The Rock’s specialty burger topped with Pepper Jack and extra sharp cheddar cheeses, Applewood smoked bacon, roasted jalapeños, sliced avocado, grilled red onions and spicy chipotle ranch on a brioche bun accompanied with a garnish of deep fried banana peppers.
|Beer Battered Cod
|$11.99
Our specialty batter using only the finest, New Glarus Spotted Cow Beer. Fried to a golden perfection. Served with a side of coleslaw, hawaiian sweet roll, tarter sauce and lemon wedge and your choice of sides.
More about Milio's
Milio's
407 W Main Street, Sun Prairie
|Popular items
|#11 Turkey, Ham & Cheese
|$7.39
Roast turkey breast, smoked ham, provolone cheese, lettuce, tomatoes & Hellmann's® mayo
|#6 Veggie Delite
|$6.29
Provolone cheese, guacamole, lettuce, tomatoes, alfalfa sprouts & Hellmann's® mayo
|#9 Italian Club
|$7.39
Capicola ham, Genoa salami, smoked ham, provolone cheese, lettuce, onions, tomatoes, gourmet Italian dressing & Hellmann's® mayo
More about Gus's Diner
SMOKED SALMON • SANDWICHES • HAMBURGERS • FRENCH FRIES
Gus's Diner
630 N Westmount Drive, Sun Prairie