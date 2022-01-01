Mac and cheese in Sun Prairie

Want to learn about our restaurant platform?Get a demo

Buck & Honey's Restaurant image

PIZZA • SANDWICHES • GRILL • HAMBURGERS • STEAKS

Buck & Honey's Restaurant

804 Liberty Blvd, Sun Prairie

Avg 4.5 (1638 reviews)
Takeout
Mac & Cheese$7.00
Big Bowl Mac & Cheese$12.00
Kids Mac & Cheese$7.00
More about Buck & Honey's Restaurant
Item pic

GRILL • HAMBURGERS

Monk's Bar and Grill

2832 PRAIRIE LAKES DR, SUN PRAIRIE

Avg 4.4 (787 reviews)
TakeoutDigital Dine-InFast Pay
Pesto Chicken Mac & Cheese$14.49
Creamy white cheddar macaroni and cheese with pesto and crispy chicken, topped with house-made bruschetta and Parmesan cheese.
Brisket Mac & Cheese$15.49
Tender beef brisket atop rich white cheddar macaroni and cheese, sprinkled with BBQ seasoning and panko breadcrumbs.
Tot Bacon Mac & Cheese$14.49
Creamy white cheddar macaroni and cheese with crispy seasoned tater tots topped with bacon, cheddar cheese, and green onions.
More about Monk's Bar and Grill

