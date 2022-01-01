Mac and cheese in Sun Prairie
Sun Prairie restaurants that serve mac and cheese
PIZZA • SANDWICHES • GRILL • HAMBURGERS • STEAKS
Buck & Honey's Restaurant
804 Liberty Blvd, Sun Prairie
|Mac & Cheese
|$7.00
|Big Bowl Mac & Cheese
|$12.00
|Kids Mac & Cheese
|$7.00
GRILL • HAMBURGERS
Monk's Bar and Grill
2832 PRAIRIE LAKES DR, SUN PRAIRIE
|Pesto Chicken Mac & Cheese
|$14.49
Creamy white cheddar macaroni and cheese with pesto and crispy chicken, topped with house-made bruschetta and Parmesan cheese.
|Brisket Mac & Cheese
|$15.49
Tender beef brisket atop rich white cheddar macaroni and cheese, sprinkled with BBQ seasoning and panko breadcrumbs.
|Tot Bacon Mac & Cheese
|$14.49
Creamy white cheddar macaroni and cheese with crispy seasoned tater tots topped with bacon, cheddar cheese, and green onions.